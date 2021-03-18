PRESS RELEASE : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ finishes with a -2

quarter. We currently anticipate that this trend will continue in 2021, with customers gradually becoming more willing to invest again. However, we are currently seeing difficulties with the supply of some components that will slow the upturn in the first half of the year and possibly longer. DEUTZ therefore anticipates unit sales of at least 130,000 DEUTZ engines^[2] in 2021, which should result in an increase in revenue to at least EUR1.40 billion. The share of revenue attributable to the high-margin service business should rise to around EUR400 million. We are expecting, at the very least, to break even in terms of EBIT before exceptional items. In the second half of 2021, DEUTZ continues to anticipate a positive exceptional item of around EUR60 million from the payment of the final installment of the purchase consideration for the sale of the Cologne-Deutz site. The precise amount and the exact timing depend on when the development plan for the site is formally approved by the City of Cologne. The anticipated upturn is likely to significantly increase the amount of working capital needed up to the end of the year. At the same time, there will be cash outflows as a result of the restructuring program. Despite the anticipated payment for the sale of land, we therefore expect that free cash flow will be a negative amount in the low to mid-double-digit millions of euros. DEUTZ Group: overview of key figures EUR million 2020 Change Q4 2020 Change (%), yoy (%), yoy New orders 1,322.5 -20.1 388.9 +14.7 Unit sales (units) 150,928 -28.7 42,369 -24.2 Revenue 1,295.6 -29.6 367.4 -20.3 EBIT -106.6 -221.0 -3.2 -133.3 thereof exceptional items^[3] 31.9 -443.0 5.9 - thereof operating profit/loss (EBIT before exceptional items) -74.7 -194.8 -9.1 -194.8 EBIT margin (%) -8.2 - -0.9 - EBIT margin before exceptional items (%) -5.8 - -2.5 - Net income -107.6 -305.7 -3.1 -29.2 Net income before exceptional items -75.7 -271.3 -7.4 -184.6 Earnings per share (EUR) -0.89 -307.0 -0.03 -50.0 Earnings per share before exceptional items (EUR) -0.63 -270.3 -0.06 -200.0 Equity 535.2 -18.0 - - Equity ratio (%) 45.3 - - - Cash flow from operating activities 44.9 -61.2 64.3 +2.2 Free cash flow -35.8 2.2 43.0 +1,262.2 Net financial position (Dec. 31) -83.8 -451.3 - - Employees^[4] (Dec. 31) 4,586 -6.5 - -

DEUTZ Compact Engines (DCE): key figures for the segment

EUR million 2020 Change Q4 2020 Change (%), yoy (%), yoy New orders 954.3 -24.8 293.9 +18.1 Unit sales (units) 102,054 -38.0 31,228 -25.7 Revenue 943.8 -34.7 275.2 -25.0 EBIT before exceptional items -80.5 -239.5 -12.9 -208.4 EBIT margin before exceptional items (%) -8.5 - -4.7 -

DEUTZ Customized Solutions: key figures for the segment

EUR million 2020 Change Q4 2020 Change (%), yoy (%), yoy New orders 324.5 -5.0 83.2 +11.7 Unit sales (units) 18,980 -27.1 5,304 -10.0 Revenue 310.1 -14.5 84.3 -2.0 EBIT before exceptional items 18.7 -56.3 7.8 +50.0 EBIT margin before exceptional items (%) 6.0 - 9.3 -

Other: key figures for the segment

EUR million 2020 Change Q4 2020 Change (%), yoy (%), yoy New orders 46.4 -2.9 12.4 -24.8 Unit sales (units) 29,894 +42.7 5,837 -26.6 Revenue 44.4 +25.1 8.5 -5.6 EBIT before exceptional items -12.9 +40.6 -4.0 -46.7 EBIT margin before exceptional items (%) -29.1 - -47.1 -

Forward-looking statements This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the DEUTZ management team. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may lead to material differences between the actual results, the financial position, or the performance of the DEUTZ Group and the estimates and assessments set out here. These factors include those that DEUTZ has described in published reports, which are available at www.deutz.com. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements or to change them to reflect future events or developments. About DEUTZ AG DEUTZ AG, a publicly traded company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems. Its core competencies are the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel, gas, and electric drive systems for professional applications. It offers a broad range of engines delivering up to 620 kW that are used in construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, and other applications. DEUTZ has around 4,600 employees worldwide and over 800 sales and service partners in more than 130 countries. It generated revenue of almost EUR1.3 billion in 2020.

Further information is available at www.deutz.com. ^[1] The revenue target of approximately EUR800 million includes the revenue generated by the joint venture with SANY. Under the equity method, this revenue is not recognized in the consolidated financial statements. ^[2] Excluding electric boat drives from DEUTZ subsidiary Torqeedo. ^[3] Restructuring costs in connection with the global efficiency program. ^[4] FTEs, excluding temporary workers. Contact: Leslie Isabelle Iltgen Senior Vice President Communications & Investor Relations Tel. +49 (0) 221 822-36 00 Fax: +49 (0) 221 822-15 36 00 E-Mail: christian.ludwig@deutz.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: DEUTZ AG Ottostraße 1 51149 Köln (Porz-Eil) Germany Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0 Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525 E-mail: ir@deutz.com Internet: www.deutz.com ISIN: DE0006305006 WKN: 630500 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1176510 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1176510 2021-03-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 02:32 ET (06:32 GMT)