4,371,139 Equity Shares of Dev Labtech Venture Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 24-MAR-2023 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details:

Our Promoter, Mr. Jerambhai Lavjibhai Donda, Mrs. Labhuben Jermabhai Donda and Mr. Jay Jerambhai Donda has, by a written undertaking, consented to have 17,00,000 Equity Shares held by him to be locked in as Minimum Promoter Contribution for a period of three years from the date of allotment in this Issue and will not be disposed/sold/transferred by the promoter during the period starting from the date of filing this Draft Prospectus with SME Platform of BSE till the date of commencement of lock-in period as stated in this Draft Prospectus. The Equity Shares under the Promoters contribution will constitute 20.55% of our post Issue paid up share capital.



In terms of Regulation 236 and 237 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, in addition to the Minimum Promoters contribution which is locked in for 3 (three) years, as specified above, the entire pre-issue equity share capital held by promoters and entire pre-issue capital held by persons other than promoters of our Company i.e. Promoter Group members and Public holding 43,71,139 Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of 1 (one) year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue.