Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Develia S.A.    DVL   PLLCCRP00017

DEVELIA S.A.

(DVL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Develia S A : 2. Develia S.A. - Short interim financial statements 06_2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Develia S.A.

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD OF SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 June 2020

WITH THE STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Condensed interim statement of financial position……………………………………………………………………….

4

Condensed interim statement of comprehensive income……………………………………………………………….

5

Condensed interim statement of cash flows………………………………………………………………………………

6

Condensed interim statement of changes in equity………………………………………………………………………

7

Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes……………………………………………………..

9

1.

General Information ........................................................................................................................................................

9

2.

Identification of Condensed Interim Financial Statements ..........................................................................................

9

3.

Company's Investments .................................................................................................................................................

9

4.

Basis for Preparation of Condensed Interim Financial Statements ..........................................................................

11

5.

Accounting Principles Applied to Preparation of Condensed Interim Financial Statements ...................................

12

6.

New Standards and Interpretations Published But Not Effective Yet .......................................................................

13

7.

Significant Values Based on Professional Judgement and Estimates .....................................................................

14

Uncertainty of Estimates ..............................................................................................................................................

14

8.

Seasonal or Cyclical Nature of Activity .......................................................................................................................

16

9.

Information on Segments of Activity ............................................................................................................................

16

10.

Income Tax....................................................................................................................................................................

18

10.1. Tax Expense ....................................................................................................................................................

18

10.2. Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate...............................................................................................................

18

10.3. Deferred Income Tax .......................................................................................................................................

18

11.

Property, plant and equipment .....................................................................................................................................

19

12.

Non-current investments ..............................................................................................................................................

19

13.

Non-current loans and receivables..............................................................................................................................

21

Within the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company granted borrowings to its subsidiary undertakings for

investment financing. ....................................................................................................................................................

21

14.

Current financial assets ................................................................................................................................................

21

15.

Inventory ........................................................................................................................................................................

22

16.

Trade and Other Receivables ......................................................................................................................................

22

17.

Cash and Cash Equivalents .........................................................................................................................................

23

18.

Equity

.............................................................................................................................................................................

23

18.1.

Share capital ....................................................................................................................................................

23

Significant shareholders ...................................................................................................................................................

24

18.2.

Supplementary capital .....................................................................................................................................

24

18.3.

Other reserve funds .........................................................................................................................................

25

18.4.

Other capital .....................................................................................................................................................

25

19.

Financial Liabilities........................................................................................................................................................

26

19.1. Interest-bearing bank loans, bonds, bills of exchange and borrowings.......................................................

26

19.2. Issue, Redemption of Equity Securities .........................................................................................................

28

19.3. Taking out and Repayment of Bank Loans and Borrowings ........................................................................

29

20.

Provisions ......................................................................................................................................................................

29

21.

Collateral........................................................................................................................................................................

30

22.

Change in Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets ...........................................................................................

30

23.

Court Proceedings ........................................................................................................................................................

31

24.

Transactions with Related Undertakings.....................................................................................................................

32

24.1. Payment of Dividend by Develia S.A. ............................................................................................................

38

24.2. Payment of Dividend by Subsidiary Undertakings ........................................................................................

38

25.

Financial Instruments....................................................................................................................................................

39

Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an

integral part hereof

2

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020

(PLN '000)

25.1. Fair Values .......................................................................................................................................................

39

26.

Capital Management.....................................................................................................................................................

39

27.

Effects of Announcement of COVID-19 Epidemic on Group's Current Operations .................................................

40

28.

Events After End of Reporting Period .........................................................................................................................

40

Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an

integral part hereof

3

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 30 June 2020 (PLN'000)

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Note

(audited)

(audited)

Assets

A. Fixed assets

1,068,806

1,029,519

1.

Intangible assets

285

282

2.

Property, plant and equipment

11

5,330

6,145

2.1. Tangible assets

5,324

6,099

2.2. Tangible assets under construction

6

46

3.

Non-current loans and receivables

13

109,371

75,177

4.

Non-current investments

12

953,820

947,499

5.

Non-current prepayments and accrued income

0

416

6.

Deferred tax assets

10.3

0

0

B. Current assets

956,946

699,019

1.

Inventory

15

665,578

542,904

2.

Trade and other receivables

16

24,612

98,504

3.

Income tax receivable

3,802

3,719

4.

Current financial assets

14

25,071

24,157

5.

Cash and cash equivalents

17

235,987

28,821

6.

Current prepayments and accrued income

1,896

914

C. Non-current assets classified as held for sale

0

0

Total assets

2,025,752

1,728,538

Equity and liabilities

A. Equity

1,175,315

948,279

1.

Share capital

18.1

447,558

447,558

2.

Called-up share capital not paid

0

0

3.

Supplementary capital

18.2

322,216

322,216

4.

Other reserve funds

18.3

0

0

5.

Other capital

18.4

2,237

2,237

6.

Retained profit/(Loss carried forward)

403,304

176,268

B. Non-current liabilities

430,620

534,361

1.

Non-current financial liabilities

19.1

411,635

514,150

2. Non-current lease liabilities

2,414

2,744

3.

Provisions

20

19

19

4.

Deferred tax liability

10.3

16,552

17,448

C. Current liabilities

419,817

245,898

1.

Current financial liabilities

19.1

182,622

103,221

2. Current lease liabilities

11,107

11,061

3.

Current liabilities on account of acquisition of subsidiary

0

0

4.

Trade and other payables

38,877

34,996

5.

Income tax payables

0

0

6.

Provisions

20

0

0

7. Accruals and deferred income

187,211

96,620

Total equity and liabilities

2,025,752

1,728,538

Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an

integral part hereof

4

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

Note

Period of 6 months

Period of 6 months

ended

ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

(audited)

(unaudited, restated)

Revenues

Revenue from sale of services, products and goods

8,745

13,587

Revenue from interest and discounts

2,402

5,633

Revenue from dividend

235,559

119,078

Other financial income

6,399

4

Other operating income

357

11

Total operating income

253,462

138,313

Expenses

Operating expenses,

value of products, goods sold

(21,524)

(23,995)

Costs of interest and discounts

(5,302)

(10,055)

Other financial expenses

(426)

(2,144)

Other operating expenses

(70)

(802)

Total operating expenses

(27,322)

(36,996)

Pre-tax profit (loss)

226,140

101,317

Income Tax

10.1

896

246

Net profit (loss) on continued operations

227,036

101,563

Discontinued operations

Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year

0

0

Net profit/(loss)

227,036

101,563

Other comprehensive income

Other components of comprehensive income

0

0

Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income

0

0

Other comprehensive income (net)

0

0

Total comprehensive income

227,036

101,563

Profit/(loss) per share

- basic EPS from the profit/(loss) for the period (PLN)

0.51

0.23

- diluted EPS from the profit/(loss) for the period (PLN)

0.51

0.23

Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an

integral part hereof

5

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

Period of 6 months

Period of 6 months

ended

ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

Note

(audited)

(unaudited, restated)

A. Cash flows from operating activities

I. Gross profit (loss) on continued operations

226,140

101,317

II. Total adjustments

20,967

(35,770)

1. Change in tangible assets and intangible assets

812

(7,556)

2.

Change in provisions

0

19

3.

Change in inventories

(122,674)

(101,783)

4.

Change in receivables

73,892

(11,200)

5. Change in current liabilities (net of loans and borrowings)

3,881

127,760

6.

Change in accruals and deferrals

90,024

5,997

7.

Change in financial liabilities

15,520

(85,777)

8. Change in financial assets resulting from borrowings and notes

(34,480)

24,185

9.

Change in financial assets resulting from shares

(6,321)

266

10. Income Tax

(82)

(280)

11. Other adjustments

395

12,600

III. Net cash flow from operating activities (l±ll)

247,107

65,547

B. Cash flows from financing activities

l. Cash inflows

123,656

60,000

1.

Net proceeds from issue of shares and additional

0

contributions to equity

0

2. Issue of debt securities

0

60,000

3. Loans and borrowings

123,656

0

II. Outflows

(163,597)

(63,270)

1.

Acquisition of own (treasury) shares

0

0

2.

Redemption of debt securities

(65,000)

(50,000)

3.

Lease repayment

(1,143)

(1,172)

4.

Repayment of loans and borrowings

(85,200)

0

5.

Interest

(12,254)

(12,098)

6.

Other financial expenses

0

0

III. Net cash flows from financing activities (l-ll)

(39,941)

(3,270)

C. Total net cash flow (A.III±B.III)

207,166

62,277

D. Balance-sheet change in cash, including:

207,166

62,277

  • change in the position of cash on account of foreign exchange

differences

0

E. Cash at beginning of period

28,821

120,119

F. Cash at end of period (F±D)

17

235,987

182,396

- restricted cash

20

20

Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an

integral part hereof

6

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

Note

Share capital

Called-up share

Supplementary

Other reserve

Other capital

Retained profit/(Loss

Total

capital not paid

capital

funds

carried forward)

As at 01 January 2019

447,558

0

322,216

0

2,237

176,268

948,279

Net profit for the period of 6 months ended

30 June 2020

0

0

0

0

0

227,036

227,036

Other comprehensive income for the period of 6 months

ended 30 June 2020

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total comprehensive income for the period of 6

months

ended 30 June 2020

0

0

0

0

0

227,036

227,036

Allocated to the payment of dividend

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

As at 30 June 2020 (audited)

447,558

0

322,216

0

2,237

403,304

1,175,315

Note

Share capital

Called-up share

Supplementary

Other reserve

Other capital

Retained profit/(Loss

Total

capital not paid

capital

funds

carried forward)

As at 01 January 2019

447,558

0

324,396

0

2,273

118,661

892,888

Net profit for 2019

0

0

0

0

0

176,268

176,268

Other comprehensive income for 2019

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total comprehensive income for 2019

0

0

0

0

0

176,268

176,268

Settlement of company merger*)

0

0

0

0

(36)

0

(36)

Payment of dividend

0

0

(2,180)

0

0

(118,661)

(120,841)

As at 31 December 2019 (audited)

447,558

0

322,216

0

2,237

176,268

948,279

Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof

7

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

*) Relates to the merger between Develia S.A. and LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o. See Note 4 below for further details.

Share capital

Called-up share

Supplementary

Other reserve

Other capital

Retained

Total

capital not paid

capital

funds

profit/(Loss

carried forward)

As at 01 January 2019

447,558

0

324,396

0

2,273

118,661

892,888

Net profit for the period of 6 months ended

30 June 2019

0

0

0

0

0

101,564

101,564

Other comprehensive income for the period of 6 months

ended 30 June 2019

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total comprehensive income for the period of 6 months

ended 30 June 2019

0

0

0

0

0

101,564

101,564

Settlement of company merger*)

0

0

0

0

(36)

(36)

Allocated to the payment of dividend

0

0

(2,180)

0

0

(118,661)

(120,841)

As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited, restated)

447,558

0

322,216

0

2,237

101,564

873,575

Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof

8

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (POLICIES) AND ADDITIONAL EXPLANATORY NOTES

1. General Information

Develia S.A. (the "Issuer", the "Company", formerly known as LC Corp S.A.) was established by the Notarial Deed dated 3 March 2006. The Company's registered office is situated in Wrocław, Poland, at ul. Powstańców Śląskich 2-4. The Company has been entered into the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register maintained by the District Court for Wrocław-Fabryczna in Wrocław, 4th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under KRS No. 0000253077.

As at 30 June 2020, the shares of Develia S.A. are in public trading.

The Company has been assigned statistical identification number (REGON): 020246398, tax identification

number (NIP): 8992562750.

The Company has been established for an indefinite time. The Company's primary activity includes:

  • PKD 6420Z Activities of financial holding companies
  • PKD 4110Z Completion of construction projects related to putting up buildings
  • PKD 6810Z Buying and selling of own real estate
  • PKD 4120Z Construction works related to the completion of residential and non-residential buildings.

There was no parent undertaking of Develia S.A. as at 30 June 2020 and the date of signing these financial statements.

2. Identification of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

These Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company concerning the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 was approved by the Management Board for publication on 08 September 2020.

The Company prepared also Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements concerning the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, which were approved by the Management Board on 08 September 2020 for publication.

3. Company's Investments

The Company has investments in the following subsidiaries:

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Company name

Register

Share in Capital

Share in Capital

ed office

Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.

Wrocław

100%

100%

Sky Tower S.A.

Wrocław

100%

100%

Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

100% (indirectly and

100% (indirectly and

Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

directly)

directly)

100% (indirectly and

100% (indirectly and

LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

directly)

directly)

LC Corp Invest II Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

9

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest VIII Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest IX Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest X Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest XI Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji (a)

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji (b)

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji (c)

Wrocław

-

100%

LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100%

100%

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 2 Sp. k.

Wrocław

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 4 Sp. k.

Wrocław

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 6 Sp. k.

Wrocław

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 7 Sp. k.

Wrocław

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 8 Sp. k.

Wrocław

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 9 Sp. k.

Wrocław

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 10 Sp. k.

Wrocław

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 11 Sp. k.

Wrocław

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly and

100% (indirectly and

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k.

Wrocław

directly)

directly)

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 21 Sp. k.

Wrocław

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly)

100% (indirectly and

100% (indirectly and

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k.

Wrocław

directly)

directly)

100% (indirectly and

100% (indirectly and

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Investments S.K.A.

Wrocław

directly)

directly)

LC Corp Service S.A.

Wrocław

100% (indirectly and

100% (indirectly and

directly)

directly)

Develia Invest Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

100% (directly)

100% (directly)

  1. On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020.
  2. On 11 May 2020, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. was carried.
  3. On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 13 May 2020.

As at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019, the share in the total vote held by the Parent Undertaking in its subsidiaries was equal to the share of the Parent Undertaking in the capitals of these entities.

10

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

4. Basis for Preparation of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

These Condensed Interim Financial Statements of Develia S.A. were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") adopted by the EU, in particular with the International Accounting Standard No. 34.

IFRS comprise standards and interpretations accepted by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").

These Condensed Interim Financial Statements concern the period of 6 months ended on 30 June 2020 and contain comparative data for the period of 6 months ended on 30 June 2019 and as at the 31 December 2019.

The Interim Condensed Financial Statements are presented in thousand zlotys ("PLN"), and all values included in the tables and descriptions, if not indicated otherwise, are given in PLN'000.

The Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared on the going concern assumption, i.e. the continuation of the Company's business activity in the foreseeable future.

These condensed interim financial statements were prepared using the historical cost method, except for a part of derivative instruments which are measured at fair value.

As at the day of the approval of these financial statements, no circumstances were identified that could be regarded as a threat to the continuation of the Company's activity.

The Condensed Interim Financial Statements do not contain all information and disclosures required for annual financial statements and they must be read together with the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

On 15 July 2019, the merger between Develia S.A. (the Acquiring Company) and LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o. (the Acquired Company) was registered. The merger was completed pursuant to Article 492(1)(1) of the Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies in conjunction with Article 516 of the said Code through the transfer to the Acquiring Company - as the sole shareholder in the Acquired Company - of the entire assets of Acquired Company under conditions set out in the Merger Plan of 10 May 2019 (according to information released by the Issuer in its Current Report no. 16/2019 of 10 May 2019).

The merger of the companies has been accounted for in the Acquiring Company's books and records by the

pooling of interests method; to this end, the respective items of relevant assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses of the merged companies have been summed up, as at the date of merger, after they had been adjusted using uniform valuation methods and the following had been eliminated:

  • Reciprocal receivables and payables, as well as the revenues and costs of business transactions carried out in the same financial year;
  • The distribution of profit received from the Acquired Company and contributions made thereto;
  • The acquired company's share capital;
  • The adjustment of the item "Other funds" by a difference between the sum of assets and liabilities acquired;
  • Retained profits/unrealised losses carried forward, as presented herein, following the merger, have been summed up with account taken of the foregoing adjustments. As at 16 November 2011, the Acquired Company did not close its books of account.

Due to the merger, comparatives for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 were restated compared to the financial statements published and covering that period.

The below table demonstrates changes in comparatives in the statement of comprehensive income for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019:

11

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

Period of 6

Period of 6

months

months

ended

Change

ended

30 June 2019

30 June 2019

(published)

(restated)

Operating income

Revenue from sale of services, products and goods

14,099

(512)

13,587

Revenue from interest and discounts

6,433

(800)

5,633

Revenue from dividend

119,078

(0)

119,078

Other financial income

4

(0)

4

Other operating income

76

(65)

11

Total operating income

139,690

(1,377)

138,313

Operating expenses

Operating expenses, cost of sold products and goods

(23,999)

4

(23,995)

Costs of interest and discounts

(11,270)

1,215

(10,055)

Other financial expenses

(2,144)

0

(2,144)

Other operating expenses

(776)

(26)

(802)

Total operating expenses

(38,189)

1,193

(36,996)

Pre-tax profit/(loss)

101,501

(184)

101,317

Income tax (tax expense)

214

32

246

Net profit/(loss) on continued operations

101,715

(152)

101,563

Discontinued operations

Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year

-

-

-

Net profit/(loss)

101,715

(152)

101,563

Other comprehensive income

Other components of comprehensive income

-

-

-

Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income (net)

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

101,715

(152)

101,563

5. Accounting Principles Applied to Preparation of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

The accounting principles (policies) applied to the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those adopted to draw up the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, save for the following principles. The below changes to IFRS have been applied to these financial statements as of the date of their entry into force:

  • Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements" and IAS 8 "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors" - Definition of Materiality - approved by the EU on 29 November 2019 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020);
  • Amendments to IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" - Definition of a Business - approved in the EU on 21 April 2020 (applicable to combinations for which the acquisition date is at the beginning of the first annual reporting period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 and to asset acquisitions that occur on or after the beginning of the aforesaid period);

12

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

  • Amendments to IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments", IAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and
    Measurement" and IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosures" - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - approved in the EU on 15 January 2020 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020);
  • Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS - approved by the EU on 29 November 2019 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020).

The adoption of the standards and amendments to existing standards, as mentioned above, did not exert any considerable impact on the financial statements.

6. New Standards and Interpretations Published But Not Effective Yet

Currently, IFRS in the form approved by the EU do not differ significantly from regulations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"), except for the following new standards and amendments to standards which as at [the date of the publication of these statements] were not approved for application within the EU (the below entry into force dates relate to the full version of standards):

  • IFRS 14, "Regulatory Deferral Accounts" (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2016) - the European Commission decided not to initiate the process of approving this temporary standard for application within the EU before the release of the final version of IFRS 14;
  • IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts", with further amendments to IFRS 17, (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 01 January 2023);
  • Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements" - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non- current (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 01 January 2023);
  • Amendments to IAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment" - Proceeds Before Intended Use (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);
  • Amendments to IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" - Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);
  • Amendments to IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" - Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework including amendments to IFRS 3 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);
  • Amendments to IFRS 4 "Insurance Contracts" - the Extension of the Temporary Exemption from Applying IFRS 9 (the expiry date for the temporary exemption from IFRS 9 was extended to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023);
  • Amendments to IFRS 10, "Consolidated Financial Statements" and IAS 28, "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures" - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture and subsequent amendments (the date of entry into force of the amendments was postponed until research works on the equity method have been completed);
  • Amendments to IFRS 16 "Lease"- Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020. Early application is permitted also for financial statements which have not been approved yet for publication on 28 May 2020. This amendment applies also to interim reports).
  • Amendments to miscellaneous standards "Improvements to IFRS (the 2018-2020 cycle)" - amendments made as part of the IFRS Annual Improvement Process (IFRS 1, IFRS 9, IFRS 16 and IAS 41) are designed mainly to deal with non-conformitiesand ensure the consistency of terminology (amendments to IFRS 1, IFRS 9 and IAS 41 are applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022. Amendments to IFRS 16 concern only an illustrative example, hence no entry into force date has been set).

The Company is in the process of verification of the impact of the other above-mentioned standards on its financial situation, performance and the scope of information presented in financial statements.

According to the Company's estimates, the above-mentioned new standards and amendments to existing standards would not have had major impact on the financial statements if they had been applied by the Company at the balance-sheet date.

13

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

7. Significant Values Based on Professional Judgement and Estimates

The Company's Management Board applied their best knowledge regarding not only the standards and interpretations used, but also the methods and principles of valuation of individual items of the enclosed financial statements. Preparing the financial statements in accordance with IFRS required the Company's Management Board to make some assessments and assumptions, which are reflected in these statements. Actual results may vary from these estimates.

The financial data for the first half of 2020 presented herein was subject to auditor's examination.

Professional Judgement

In the process of applying the accounting principles (policies) to the issues specified hereinbelow, the professional judgement of the management was, apart from the accounting estimates, of the greatest importance.

Uncertainty of Estimates

The basic assumptions concerning the future have been discussed below as well as other key reasons for doubts occurring at the end of the reporting period and entailing a significant risk of considerable adjustment of the net book value of assets and liabilities in the following reporting period.

Deferred Tax Asset

The Company recognises a deferred tax asset based on the assumption that a tax profit enabling its utilisation should be obtained in the future. Worse tax results obtained in the future could have the effect that this assumption might become groundless. Deferred income tax is presented in Note 10.3.

Write-downs of shares held in subsidiary undertakings

At the end of each reporting period, the Management Board verifies if there is any evidence pointing to the impairment of the shares in subsidiary undertakings.

If the verification reveals the existence of such impairment, the Management Board writes down these assets to their recoverable value. The recoverable value of an asset can be defined as being the higher one of the two values: fair value less costs to sell or value in use.

The value in use is estimated with the DCF method or with the hybrid model: net assets and discounted revenues (discounted dividends). The DCF method is based on discounted cash flows generated by the subsidiary undertakings within the approved investment schedules and proceeds from the sale of flats, taking into consideration the sale price of 1 square metre of usable floor space in accordance with the current market situation and prices. The discount rate takes account of the weighted average cost of external and own capital (WACC).

The recoverable value of shares and the amount of their write-downs were estimated as at 30 June 2020 and may be subject to a change depending on the fluctuations of the market prices of land, sale prices of flats, constructions costs, project completion schedules and discount rate calculations in the future.

The actual results may vary from these estimates, which were calculated on the grounds of the data available as at the reporting date. It is also related to the uncertainty regarding the proper estimation of the market conditions in the following years. Consequently, the amount of write-downs may change in the following accounting periods.

Write-Downs of Shares are presented in Note 12.

Classification of Lease Agreements

The Company classifies lease according to IFRS 16.

Write-downs of Inventories

At the end of each reporting period, the Management Board verifies if there is any evidence pointing to the loss of value of its property development projects under implementation on the basis of sales reports, market research and other available evidence. Should the risk of the loss of value occur, the value of such projects is estimated employing the DCF method, which is used to establish the write-down of inventories. The DCF

14

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

method is based on discounted cash flows generated within the approved investment schedules and proceeds from the sale of premises, allowing for the sale price of 1 square metre of usable floor area of flats in accordance with the current market situation. The discount rate takes account of the weighted average cost of external and own capital (WACC).

The write-downs of inventories are estimated as at 30 June 2020 and may be subject to change depending on the fluctuation of market prices of land, selling prices of flats, construction costs, project completion schedules and discount rate calculations in the future. The actual results may vary from these estimates, which were calculated on the grounds of the data available as at the reporting date. It is also related to the uncertainty regarding the proper estimation of the market conditions in the following years. Consequently, valuation allowances may change in the following financial periods. As at 30 June 2020, there were no write-downs of inventory.

Uncertainty Associated with Tax Settlements

The regulations concerning the tax on goods and services, corporate tax and burdens associated with social insurance are subject to frequent changes. These frequent changes make no appropriate reference points, inconsistent interpretations and few established precedents that might be applicable. The binding regulations also contain uncertainties, resulting in different opinions regarding the legal interpretation of tax regulations, both among public authorities and between public authorities and companies.

Tax settlements and other areas of activity (for example customs and foreign currency issues) may be subject to inspection by bodies authorised to impose high penalties and fines, and any additional tax liabilities arising from the inspection must be paid together with high interest. Having considered these conditions, the tax risk in Poland is greater than in countries with a more mature tax system.

Consequently, amounts presented and disclosed in financial statements may change in the future as a result of a final decision of a tax audit authority.

On 15 July 2016, changes were made to the Tax Ordinance Act in order to take account of the provisions of the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR). GAAR is to prevent the creation and use of artificial legal structures created in order to avoid the payment of tax in Poland. GAAR defines the avoidance of taxation as an action made above all in order to achieve a tax advantage, contrary - under given circumstances - to the object and purpose of the provisions of the tax act. In accordance with GAAR, such an action does not result in the tax advantage, if the operation was artificial. Any occurrence of (i) unjustified separation of operations, (ii) involvement of intermediary entities despite the lack of economic justification, (iii) elements that null or compensate each other and (iv) other actions having a similar effect to the previously mentioned, may be treated as a premise of artificial operations subject to GAAR. New regulations will require a much greater degree of professional judgement in assessing the tax consequences of individual transactions.

The GAAR clause should be applied to transactions made after its entry into force and transactions that had been carried out before the entry into force of the GAAR clause, but for which benefits were or are still being gained after the date of entry of this clause into force. The implementation of these provisions will enable Polish tax audit authorities to question the legal arrangements and agreements carried out by taxable persons, such as the restructuring and reorganisation of a group.

The Company recognises and measures the assets or liabilities in respect of current and deferred income tax in compliance with the requirements of IAS 12, Income Tax on the basis of the profit (tax loss), tax base, unrelieved tax losses, unused tax exemptions and tax rates, taking into account the uncertainty associated with tax settlements.

The table below presents estimates as at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019.

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(audited)

(audited)

Deferred tax asset

-

-

Deferred tax liability

16,552

17,448

Write-downs of shares

29,940

(36,741)

15

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

8. Seasonal or Cyclical Nature of Activity

The Company's operations are not seasonal by nature, therefore the presented Company's operating results are not subject to significant fluctuations during a year.

9. Information on Segments of Activity

For management purposes, Develia S.A. distinguishes two reporting operating segments:

  • property development activity segment
  • holding (other) activity segment

The tables presented below show data concerning revenues and expenses of the Company's individual segments for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019.

Property

Holding (other)

Period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020

development

TOTAL

activity

activity

Operating income

Revenue from sale of services, products and goods

-

8,745

8,745

Revenue from interest and discounts

-

2,401

2,401

Revenue from dividend

-

235,559

235,559

Other financial income

-

6,400

6,400

Other operating income

-

357

357

Total operating income

-

253,462

253,462

Operating expenses

Operating expenses, cost of sold products and goods

(2,126)

(19,398)

(21,524)

Costs of interest and discounts

-

(5,302)

(5,302)

Other financial expenses

-

(426)

(426)

Other operating expenses

-

(70)

(70)

Total operating expenses

(2,126)

(25,196)

(27,322)

Pre-tax profit/(loss)

(2,126)

228,266

226,140

Income tax (tax expense)

404

492

896

Net profit/(loss) on continued operations

(1,722)

228,758

227,036

Discontinued operations

Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year

-

0

-

Net profit/(loss)

(1,722)

228,758

227,036

Other comprehensive income

Other components of comprehensive income

-

-

-

Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income (net)

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

(1,722)

228,758

227,036

Period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019

Property

Holding (other)

development

TOTAL

(restated data)

activity

activity

Operating income

Revenue from sale of services, products and goods

-

13,587

13,587

Revenue from interest and discounts

-

5,633

5,634

Revenue from dividend

-

119,078

119,078

Other financial income

-

4

4

16

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

Other operating income

-

11

11

Total operating income

-

138,313

138,313

Operating expenses

Operating expenses, cost of sold products and goods Costs of interest and discounts

Other financial expenses Other operating expenses

(654)

(23,341)

(23,995)

(10,055)

(10,055)

(2,144)

(2,144)

(802)

(802)

Total operating expenses

(654)

(36,342)

(36,996)

Pre-tax profit/(loss)

(654)

101,971

101,317

Income tax (tax expense)

124

122

246

Net profit/(loss) on continued operations

(530)

102,093

101,563

Discontinued operations

Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year

-

-

-

Net profit/(loss)

(530)

102,093

101,563

Other comprehensive income

Other components of comprehensive income

-

-

-

Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income (net)

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

(530)

102,093

101,563

17

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

10. Income Tax

10.1. Tax Expense

The main components of tax expense for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 are as follows:

Period ended

Period ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

(audited)

(unaudited)

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Current income tax

Current income tax expense

Adjustments of current income tax from previous years

-

-

Deferred Income Tax

Timing differences and their reversal

(896)

(246)

Tax expense reported in the statement of comprehensive

income

(896)

(246)

10.2. Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate

The reconciliation of income tax on the gross financial result before taxation according to the statutory tax rate, with income tax calculated according to the Company's effective tax rate for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 is as follows:

Period ended

Period ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

(audited)

(unaudited)

Profit /(loss) before tax on continued operations

226,140

101,317

Profit /(loss) before tax on discontinued operations

-

-

Pre-tax profit /(loss)

226,140

101,317

Tax at the statutory tax rate applicable in Poland: 19% (2019: 19%)

42,967

19,250

Non-tax-deductible costs

73

1,369

Share in limited partnerships

2,032

262

Write-downs of shares

(1,216)

166

Revenue from dividend (non-taxed)

(44,756)

(22,625)

Settlement of discount of share acquisition price and deferred

payment interest

-

232

Other

4

1,100

Tax according to effective tax rate

(896)

(246)

Income tax (expense) reported in the Statement of Comprehensive

Income

(896)

(246)

Income tax attributed to discontinued operations

-

-

896

246

10.3. Deferred Income Tax

Deferred income tax arises from the following items:

18

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

Statement of

Statement of

Financial Position

of Comprehensive Income

for the period ended

for the period ended

30 June 2020

31 December

30 June 2020

31 December

(audited)

2019

(audited)

2019

(audited)

(audited)

Deferred tax liability

Accrued interest on borrowings and deposits

(1,359)

(992)

(367)

546

Difference in the value of tangible assets (tax and

balance-sheet depreciation)

(86)

(83)

(3)

(21)

Shares in limited partnerships

(26,356)

(22,575)

(3,781)

(21,426)

Other

(505)

(390)

(115)

(100)

Gross deferred tax liabilities

(28,306)

(24,040)

Deferred tax assets

Provisions and prepayments and accrued income

2,021

2,081

(60)

190

Accrued interest on borrowings and discounts on

notes and bonds

3,122

3,327

(205)

(245)

Losses potentially deductible from future taxable

5,427

income

6,611

1,184

(1,184)

Gross deferred tax assets

11,754

6,592

Deferred tax expense

896

22,240

Net deferred tax asset

Net deferred tax liabilities

16,552

17,448

11. Property, plant and equipment

In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company acquired property, plant and equipment in the amount of PLN 93,000 (in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019: PLN 816,000).

In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company entered into a lease agreement for 13 passenger cars. The value of right-of-use assets was PLN 452,000.

In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company sold items of property, plant and equipment earning the revenue in the total amount of PLN 54,000 (in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 the revenue generated in that respect was PLN 15,000).

As at 30 June 2020, there were no significant liabilities on account of the purchase of property, plant or equipment.

As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, no item of tangible assets was used as collateral, was subject to encumbrance or was mortgaged.

12. Non-current investments

Shares

19

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Company owned the following shares in companies:

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Company name

Registered

Balance

Participation

Balance

Participation

office

sheet

in share capital

sheet value

in share capital

value in

in PLN'000

PLN'000

Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.

Wrocław

128,652

100%

128,652

100%

Sky Tower S.A.

Wrocław

231,198

100%

231,198

100%

Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

46,367

100%

46,367

100%

Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

29,963

100% (indirectly

29,963

100% (indirectly and

and directly)

directly)

Wrocław

1

100% (indirectly

1

100% (indirectly and

LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o.

and directly)

directly)

LC Corp Invest II Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

91,788

100%

91,788

100%

LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

10,308

100%

10,308

100%

LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

12,234

100%

12,234

100%

LC Corp Invest VIII Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

20,500

100%

20,500

100%

LC Corp Invest IX Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

17,096

100%

17,096

100%

LC Corp Invest X Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

19,500

100%

19,500

100%

LC Corp Invest XI Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

85,935

100%

85,935

100%

LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

40,582

100%

40,582

100%

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

305

100%

305

100%

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.

100% (indirectly

100% (indirectly and

Investments S.K.A.

Wrocław

91,855

and directly)

91,855

directly)

LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

5

100%

5

100%

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

5

100%

5

100%

LC Corp Invest XVII sp. z o.o.

100% (indirectly

100% (indirectly and

Projekt 20 Sp.k.

Wrocław

85,915

and directly)

85,915

directly)

LC Corp Invest XVII sp. z o.o.

100% (indirectly

100% (indirectly and

Projekt 22 Sp.k.

Wrocław

42,710

and directly)

42,710

directly)

LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w

Wrocław

-

-

380

100%

likwidacji (a)

LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

205

100%

205

100%

LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. w

Wrocław

120

100%

120

100%

likwidacji (b)

LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w

Wrocław

-

-

100

100%

likwidacji (c)

LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

14,550

100%

14,550

100%

100% (indirectly

100% (indirectly and

LC Corp Service S.A.

Wrocław

13,345

and directly)

13,345

directly)

Develia Invest Sp. z o.o.

Wrocław

621

100%

621

100%

Write-down of shares

(29,940)

(36,741)

Total

953,820

947,499

  1. On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020.
  2. On 11 May 2020, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. was carried.

20

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

  1. On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 13 May 2020.

As at 30 June 2020, the Management Board made an update of write-downs of shares to their recoverable value. The total value of write-downs of shares as at 30 June 2020 was PLN 29,940,000 (compared to PLN 36,741,000 as at 31 December 2019).

The changes in write-downs of shares in respective companies are presented in the table below:

Year ended

Revers

Created/Incre

Year ended

Company

Used

31 December

30 June 2020

ed

ased

2019

LC Corp Invest II Sp. z o.o.

(5,320)

-

-

-

(5,320)

LC Corp Invest IX Sp. z o.o.

-

-

2,375

-

(2,375)

LC Corp Invest XI Sp. z o.o.

(2,399)

-

1,663

-

(4,062)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Investments SKA

(21,868)

-

-

-

(21,868)

LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji

-

336

-

-

(336)

LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o.

(86)

-

-

-

(86)

LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji

-

66

-

-

(66)

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp.k.

(267)

-

2,361

-

(2,628)

(29,940)

402

6,399

-

(36,741)

The change in the write-downs of shares made in subsidiaries in the reporting period ended 30 June 2020 result mainly from the revision of budgets and work schedules relating to development projects carried out by these subsidiaries.

The amount of write-down made/reversed is recognised by the Company in the Statement of Comprehensive Income at Other Financial Income / Other Financial Expenses.

The project recoverable value corresponds to the value in use of every single project. Tests conducted for the period ended 30 June 2020 relied on a discount rate standing at 10.4% (in 2019: 10.4%).

13. Non-current loans and receivables

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(audited)

(audited)

Non-current borrowings (with interest accrued)

109,085

74,891

Long-term security deposits

286

286

Total

109,371

75,177

Within the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company granted borrowings to its subsidiary undertakings for investment financing.

14. Current financial assets

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(audited)

(audited)

Short-term borrowings

11,780

11,494

Cash in trust accounts

13,291

12,663

Total

25,071

24,157

21

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

15. Inventory

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(audited)

(audited)

Goods and work in progress

637,749

531,963

Finished products

18,413

-

Write-downs of Inventories

-

-

Payments made for land acquisition

9,416

10,941

Total inventories

665,578

542,904

Compared to 31 December 2019, the change in Inventory during the reporting period ended 30 June 2020 results mainly from:

  • The purchase of land designated for the implementation of residential projects, located at:
    • Rzeszelska Street and Orawska Street in Wrocław;
    • Jagiellońska Street in Warsaw;
    • Letnicka Street in Gdańsk;
  • Payments made towards land acquisition;
  • Building and financial expenditures for housing projects implemented on land owned by the Company.

In the period ended 30 June 2020, the Company completed a residential project located at Granitowa Street in Wrocław and obtained the Certificate of Occupancy for the building. As at 30 June 2020, no premises were delivered yet.

As at 30 June 2020, the borrowing costs amounting to PLN 19,581,000 (as at 31 December 2019 these were PLN 10,609,000) were capitalised in the inventory.

16.

Trade and Other Receivables

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(audited)

(audited)

Trade receivables

2,009

8,542

State budget receivables (without income tax)

4,504

68,414

Receivables in respect of sums blocked in deposit accounts,

1,991

21,525

designated for the acquisition of real estate

Dividend and Profit Share Receivables

15,574

-

Other receivables from third parties

534

23

Total receivables (net)

24,612

98,504

Valuation allowance for receivables

(82)

(64)

Gross receivables

24,694

98,568

Changes in the write-down of receivables were as follows:

22

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(audited)

(audited)

At the beginning of the period

(64)

(47)

Increase

(21)

(31)

Used

3

13

Reversed

0

1

At the and of the period

(82)

(64)

17. Cash and Cash Equivalents

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(audited)

(audited)

Cash on hand and in a bank account Short-term deposits

37,3954,432

198,59224,389

235,98728,821

Cash in a bank account bears interest according to floating interest rates. Short-term deposits are made for different periods, from one day to three months, depending on the Company's current demand for cash, and bear interest according to interest rates negotiated for such periods.

18. Equity

18.1. Share capital

Share capital

Series A ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series B ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series C ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series D ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series E ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series F ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series G ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series H ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series J ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series I ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(audited)

(audited)

500

500

113,700

113,700

1,453

1,453

1,472

1,472

32,000

32,000

102,000

102,000

80,000

80,000

58,433

58,433

57,000

57,000

1,000

1,000

447,558

447,558

Par value of shares

All issued shares have a par value of PLN 1.00 and have been fully paid.

Shareholders' rights

No shares of any series are preferred as to the dividend or return on capital. One share corresponds to one vote.

23

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

Significant shareholders

As at 30 June 2020, the shareholders possessing, directly or indirectly through subsidiary undertakings, at least

5% of the total vote at the General Meeting of the Issuer:

Share in Share

Share (%) in total

Shareholder

Number of shares

Number of votes

vote at general

Capital (%)

meeting

Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty

81,545,000

81,545,000

18.22 %

18.22 %

Fundusz Emerytalny

Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny PZU

77,195,000

77,195,000

17.25 %

17.25 %

"Złota Jesień"

AVIVA Otwarty Fundusz

54,707,246

54,707,246

12.22%

12.22%

Emerytalny AVIVA Santander

MetLife Otwarty Fundusz

34,528,295

34,528,295

7.71%

7.71%

Emerytalny1)

Shareholders having directly or indirectly at least 5% of overall number of votes at general meeting of shareholders as at the date hereof pursuant to the information obtained by the Issuer

Share in Share

Share (%) in total

Shareholder

Number of shares

Number of votes

vote at general

Capital (%)

meeting

Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty

83,470,921

83,470,921

18.65 %

18.65 %

Fundusz Emerytalny

Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny PZU

77,195,648

77,195,648

17.25 %

17.25 %

"Złota Jesień"

AVIVA Otwarty Fundusz

59,612,000

59,612,000

13.32%

13.32%

Emerytalny AVIVA Santander

MetLife Otwarty Fundusz

34,528,295

34,528,295

7.71%

7.71%

Emerytalny

18.2. Supplementary capital

Supplementary capital as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 totalled PLN 322,216,000.

The supplementary capital was created with the surplus of the issue value over the par value of PLN 321,452,000, less share issue costs disclosed as a decrease in the supplementary capital in the amount of PLN 13,215,000. The supplementary capital was used to cover the losses from years 2006, 2008 and 2009, in the total amount of PLN 20,240,000. The supplementary capital was increased by the amount of profit from the year 2007 and years 2010-2014 in the total amount of PLN 106,496,000, while in 2014 and 2015 a total of PLN 100,000,000 was transferred to reserve funds.

In the reporting period ended 31 December 2016, by way of a resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 13 April 2016, the reserve funds in the amount of PLN 100,000,000 were released and transferred

24

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

to the supplementary capital in full. The funds accumulated in supplementary capital were used to pay out dividends in the amount of PLN 63,481,000.

In the reporting period ended 31 December 2017, by way of a resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 27 April 2017, the funds accumulated in the supplementary capital were used for the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 111,000.

In the reporting period ended 31 December 2018, by way of a resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 27 June 2018, the funds accumulated in the supplementary capital were used for the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 6,505,000.

In the reporting period ended 31 December 2019, by way of the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 13 June 2019, the funds accumulated in the supplementary capital were used for the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 2,180,000.

In the reporting period ended 30 June 2020, no changes in the supplementary capital were reported. The below table presents the structure of supplementary capital:

Surplus of the issue value over the par value adjusted for

308,237

issue costs (Agio)

Covering of losses of 2006, 2008, 2009

20,240

Supplementary capital from agio

287,997

2007, 2010-2014 profit carryforward

106,496

Payment of dividend

72,277

Supplementary capital from profit

34,219

Total

322,216

18.3. Other reserve funds

As at 30 June 2020, there are no other reserve funds.

18.4. Other capital

Other capital, created as a result of the fair value measurement of management options in 2007, amounted to PLN 3,108,000; from that amount a sum of PLN 40,000, resulting from the settlement of the merger with LC Corp Invest Sp. z o. o. on 17 November 2011, was further deducted.

On 15 July 2019, the Company merged with another company, LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o., which led, as a consequence, to the value of Other capital being decreased by a total of PLN 831,000.

On account of the settlement of that merger, the Other capital as at 31 December 2019 totalled PLN 2,237,000.

In the reporting period ended 30 June 2020, no changes in the Other capital were reported, hence the value thereof as at 30 June 2020 equals PLN 2,237,000.

25

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

19. Financial Liabilities

19.1. Interest-bearing bank loans, bonds, bills of exchange and borrowings

Non-current

Repayment date

Interest

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

rate

(audited)

(audited)

Bond scheme (a)

20 Mar 2020

Wibor 6M+margin

-

-

Bond scheme (b)(*)

10 May 2021

Wibor 6M+margin

-

84,899

Bond scheme (c)(*)

10 May 2021

Wibor 6M+margin

-

14,990

Bond scheme (d) (**)

06 Oct 2021

Wibor 6M+margin

24,984

24,978

Bond scheme (e) (**)

06 Oct 2021

Wibor 6M+margin

14,972

14,962

Bond scheme (f)

05 Jun 2022

Wibor 6M+margin

49,818

49,770

Bond scheme (g)

28 Feb 2022

Wibor 6M+margin

44,858

44,815

Bond scheme (h)

19 Oct 2020

Wibor 6M+margin

-

-

Bond scheme (i)

19 Oct 2022

Wibor 3M+margin

19,639

65,561

Bond scheme (j)

22 May 2023

Wibor 3M+margin

59,592

59,519

Investment notes (k)

30 Nov 2021

IRS 2Y of 08/03/2012+margin

6,182

6,023

Investment notes (l)

09 Dec 2022

Wibor 1M of 07/12/2010+margin

45,265

44,305

Borrowing (m)

indefinite

EURIBOR 1M+margin

23,001

21,699

Borrowing (n)

indefinite

Wibor 6M+margin

84,344

82,629

Borrowing (o)

indefinite

Wibor 6M+margin

10,989

-

Borrowing (p)

indefinite

Wibor 6M+margin

25,354

-

Borrowing (r)

indefinite

EURIBOR 1M+margin

2,637

-

411,635

514,150

Interest

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

Current

Repayment date

(audited)

(audited)

rate

Bond scheme (a)

20 Mar 2020

Wibor 6M+margin

-

65,886

Bond scheme (b)(*)

10 Nov 2020/

Wibor 6M+margin

618

10 May 2021

85,394

Bond scheme (c)(*)

10 Nov 2020/

Wibor 6M+margin

109

10 May 2021

15,074

Bond scheme (d) (**)

06 Oct 2020

Wibor 6M+margin

249

309

Bond scheme (e) (**)

06 Oct 2020

Wibor 6M+margin

148

184

Bond scheme (f)

05 Dec 2020

Wibor 6M+margin

107

166

Bond scheme (g)

28 Aug 2020

Wibor 6M+margin

681

757

Bond scheme (h)

19 Oct 2020

Wibor 6M+margin

34,160

34,157

Bond scheme (i)

20 Jul 2020

Wibor 3M+margin

46,560

693

Bond scheme (j)

24 Aug 2020

Wibor 3M+margin

249

342

Investment notes (k)

30 Nov 2021

IRS 2Y of 08/03/2012+margin

-

-

Investment notes (l)

09 Dec 2022

Wibor 1M of 07/12/2010+margin

-

-

Borrowing (m)

indefinite

EURIBOR 1M+margin

-

-

Borrowing (n)

indefinite

Wibor 6M+margin

-

-

Borrowing (o)

indefinite

Wibor 6M+margin

-

-

Borrowing (p)

indefinite

Wibor 6M+margin

-

-

Borrowing (r)

indefinite

EURIBOR 1M+margin

-

-

182,622

103,221

  1. On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of (g) series bonds, issued on 19 August 2016, with (f) series bonds, issued on 10 May 2016, took place on the "Catalyst" bond market
  1. On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of (i) series bonds, issued on 27 October 2016, with (h) series bonds, issued on 6 October 2016, took place on the "Catalyst" bond market

26

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

  1. Coupon bonds - the issue of 20 March 2015, including 65,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 65,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. On 20 March 2020, the Company redeemed the bonds
  2. Coupon bonds - the issue of 10 May 2016, including 85,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 85,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 10 May 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
    1. On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 19 August 2016 took place on the "Catalyst" bond market.
  4. Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 August 2016, including 15,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 15,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 10 May 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
    1. On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 10 May 2016, took place on the "Catalyst" bond market.
  6. Coupon bonds - the issue of 6 October 2016, including 25,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 25,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 6 October 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. (*) On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 27 October 2016 took place on the

  7. "Catalyst" bond market.
  8. Coupon bonds - the issue of 27 October 2016, including 15,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 15,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 6 October 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. (*) On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 6 October 2016, took place on the

  9. "Catalyst" bond market.
  10. Coupon bonds - the issue of 5 December 2017, including 50,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 50,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 5 June 2022 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
  11. Coupon bonds - the issue of 28 February 2018, including 45,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 45,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 28 February 2022 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
  12. Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 October 2018, including 34,000 two-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 34,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 19 October 2020 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
  13. Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 October 2018, including 66,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 66,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 19 October 2022 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. The Company received calls for early redemption in the total amount of PLN 46,000,000, the early redemption date falls on 20 July 2020.
  14. Coupon bonds - the issue of 22 May 2019, including 60,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 60,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 22 May 2023 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.

27

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

  1. Investment notes - the issue of 9 March 2012 of seven investment notes having a par value of PLN 2,000,000 each, taken up by a subsidiary - Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. On 31 January 2014, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 31 January 2014 to 31 January 2017. On 30 January 2017, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 31 January 2017 to 30 November 2017. On 30 November 2017, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 30 November 2017 to 30 November 2019. On 27 November 2019, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes for 30 November 2021.
  2. As at 30 June 2020, there are still two notes to be redeemed. Investment notes - the issue of 9 December 2010 of thirty investment notes having a par value of PLN 1,000,000 each, taken up by a subsidiary - Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. On 9 December 2013, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 9 December 2013 to 9 December 2016. On 28 November 2016, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes for 9 December 2019. On 27 November 2019, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes to 9 December 2022.
  3. Borrowing - on 27 February 2019, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of EUR 5,000,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.
  4. Borrowing - on 18 December 2019, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k. under which a sum of PLN 82,500,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.
  5. Borrowing - on 24 January 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of PLN 11,000,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.
  6. Borrowing - on 24 February 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of PLN 25,000,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.
  7. Borrowing - on 27 March 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of EUR 587,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.

In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the average weighted interest of loans, bonds, investment notes and borrowings totalled 4.25% (in the period ended 31 December 2019 it amounted to 5%).

19.2. Issue, Redemption of Equity Securities

In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, no bonds were issued.

On 20 March 2020, 65,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 65,000,000 were redeemed.

After the balance-sheet date, i.e. on 20 July 2020, there was an early redemption of 46,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 46,000,000.

Changes to Documentation of Bond Issue Programme

On 5 March 2020, the Issuer and mBank S.A. concluded an amendment to the programme agreement of 2 October 2018 ("the Programme Agreement") under which the Issuer set up a bond issue programme for its bonds up to the total amount (nominal value) of issued and outstanding bonds of PLN 400,000,000 ("the Issue Programme"). The amendment to the Programme Agreement is designed to adapt both the Programme Agreement and documentation relating to the Issue Programme to amended provisions of law that apply to the issue of bonds. Bonds issued under the amended Issue Programme ("the Bonds") will be tendered for purchase pursuant to Article 33(1) or (2) of the Bonds Act of 15 January 2015.

28

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, no notes were issued nor redeemed.

19.3. Taking out and Repayment of Bank Loans and Borrowings

In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, no bank loan was taken by the Company.

In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company took on the following commitments in the form of borrowings:

  • On 24 January 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o., under which a sum of EUR 11,000,000 was borrowed on arm's length conditions for an indefinite period of time. On 8 and 29 April, the Company repaid a portion of the borrowings in the total amount of PLN 200,000.
  • On 24 February 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa z o.o., under which a sum of PLN 25,000,000 was borrowed on arm's length conditions for an indefinite period of time.
  • On 19 March 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa z o.o., under which a sum of PLN 100,000,000 was borrowed on arm's length conditions for an indefinite period of time (an amount of PLN 85,000,000 was drawn down). The borrowing was paid off in full on 31 March 2020.
  • On 27 March 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o., under which a sum of EUR 587,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.

20. Provisions

The amounts of provisions and the reconciliation presenting the changes in their position within the period of 6 months are shown in the table below:

Retirement and

Remedy of

Legal

Total

disability benefits

construction

actions

and bereavement

faults and

payment

defects

As at 01 January 2019

19

-

-

19

Created during the financial year

-

-

-

-

Used

-

-

-

-

Reversed

-

-

-

-

As at 30 June 2020

19

-

-

19

Current provisions as at 30 June 2020

-

-

-

-

Non-current provisions as at 30 June 2020

19

-

-

19

As at 01 January 2019

19

-

-

19

Created during the financial year

-

-

-

-

Used

-

-

-

-

Reversed

-

-

-

-

As at 31 December 2019

19

-

-

19

Current provisions as at 31 December 2019

-

-

-

-

Non-current provisions as at 31 December 2019

19

-

-

19

29

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

21. Collateral

As at 30 June 2020, the repayment of loans taken out by Develia S.A. 's subsidiaries was secured mainly by:

  1. Pledge on the shares of Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. held by Develia S.A. - up to the amount of EUR 37,500,000;
  2. Registered pledges on all shares of Sky Tower S.A., together with a financial pledge of up to EUR 90,000,000;
  3. On 8 February 2018, Develia S.A. provided security to mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. for the loan agreement concluded on 20 December 2017 between LC Corp Invest XVII sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k., as the borrower, and mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. The said security includes: subordination agreement on accounts receivable concluded by the borrower, Develia S.A. and other subsidiaries of the Issuer - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. and LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o., making them subordinated creditors, and mBank S.A. and mBank Hipoteczny S.A. as senior creditors; support agreement concluded between the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A. - as the guarantor, under which the guarantor will be obliged to provide financial support to the borrower under the circumstances specified in the said agreements, along with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure up to the amount of EUR 3,576,261.90; contract of surety concluded by the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A., under which Develia S.A. will stand surety for the borrower up to a partial amount of the borrower's liabilities as a result of achieving a certain level of DSCR; commitment to enter into a support agreement with the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A. as the guarantor, pursuant to which the guarantor will be obliged, under the circumstances specified in the said agreement, to provide financial support to the borrower, along with Develia S.A.'s declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure up to the amount of EUR 558,660.50; registered pledges in favour of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. established by Develia S.A., as the limited partner, along with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

22. Change in Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets

As from the end of the last financial year, there were no significant changes with regard to the Company's contingent liabilities or contingent assets.

In addition to the contingent liabilities serving as security for the bank loans described in detail in Note 21, the Company has contingent liabilities arising from a contingent fee of PLN 63,000 for the removal of trees, necessary to implement a project at Rokokowa street in Warsaw.

In addition to the foregoing, as a result of the disposal of real property by entities controlled by the Company, the Company guaranteed that the said entities would discharge their obligations arising from the Agreement concluded.

In pursuance of the Sales and Purchase Agreements covering two real properties: Silesia Star in Katowice and Retro Office House in Wrocław, described in section 2.1, the Company furnished the Purchasers, Ingadi spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Ingadi") and Artigo spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Artigo"), with rent guarantees issued for a five-year period (covering, inter alia, not leased floor areas), secured by suretyship provided by the Company (as the surety of LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k. ("P20") and LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 21 Sp. k. ("P21"), acting as the Sellers and debtors). In relation to the aforesaid suretyship, the Company will guarantee that:

  1. obligations and liabilities arising from the Final Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and
  2. obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 relating to finish works to be done by tenants designated in the Final Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and
  3. obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 arising from the rent guarantee agreements contemplated in the Preliminary Sales and Purchase Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and
  4. the Company will incur debts of P20 and P21 arising from obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 under the Final Agreements and rent guarantee agreements if the Sellers have ceased their

30

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

operations, have gone into liquidation or have been dissolved, which circumstances will be described in the surety arrangement.

In pursuance of the Sales and Purchase Agreement covering the real property called Wola Center in Warsaw, described in Note 37 of the Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019, the Company has undertaken to the Purchaser to stand surety for the Seller - Warszawa Przyokopowa Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością and the debtor. Under the said commitment the Company guaranteed, among other things, that:

  1. The Seller would perform the obligations and discharge the liabilities of Warszawa Przyokopowa, acting as the Seller, arising from agreements covering the subject-matter of the Transaction, and
  2. The Company would incur debts of WP arising from obligations and liabilities of WP under the FSPA, if the Seller has ceased its operations, has gone into liquidation or has been dissolved, which circumstances were described in the surety arrangements,
    1. The contractual penalty would be paid, should the Purchaser withdraw from the agreement due to reasons attributable to the Seller.

Apart from the aforesaid contingent liabilities arising from security for bank loans contingent fees relating to the removal of trees and arising from the real property sales and purchase agreements entered into, as at 30 June 2020, the Company did not have any other significant contingent liabilities.

23. Court Proceedings

As at 30 June 2020, there were no significant proceedings before the court or arbitration or public administration authorities with regard to liabilities or receivables of Develia S.A., the value of which would have an important bearing on the financial standing of the Company. The Company is a party to court and public administration proceedings whose value is insignificant for its operations or financial standing. Each case is examined individually in terms of its relevance for the company.

31

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020

(PLN '000)

24. Transactions with Related Undertakings

The following tables show the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (audited), for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) and for the period ended 31 December 2019 (audited):

The following table shows the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the period ended 30 June 2020 (audited):

Borrowings and

Financial

Financial

Trade

non-current

Trade and other

Financial

income

expenses

Related undertaking

Sale

Purchases

and other

receivables and

receivables

Liabilities

(interest,

(interest,

payables

current financial

dividends)

discounts)

assets

Subsidiary undertakings

Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.

2020

862

1,324

161

12

23,955

6,182

1,320

159

Sky Tower S.A.

2020

1,416

-

252

-

14,784

-

163

-

Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.

2020

2,385

81

92

-

-

96,371

131,334

2,879

Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.

2020

562

-

105

-

2,217

-

58,117

-

LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o.

2020

34

-

6

-

11,788

-

294

-

LC Corp Invest II Sp.z o.o.

2020

33

-

9

-

457

-

9

-

LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o.

2020

100

-

19

-

5,419

-

6,121

-

LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.

2020

178

-

54

-

16,363

-

5,619

-

LC Corp Invest VIII Sp.z o.o.

2020

737

17

137

4

-

-

10,300

-

LC Corp Invest IX Sp.z o.o.

2020

179

-

22

-

10,600

-

150

-

LC Corp Invest X Sp.z o.o

2020

610

15

69

4

-

-

8,000

-

LC Corp Invest XI Sp.z o.o.

2020

13

-

1

-

-

-

1,662

-

LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o.

2020

297

4

54

3

-

-

14,853

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.

2020

28

-

-

-

-

-

1,232

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 1 Sp.k

2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 2 Sp.k

2020

1,051

20

246

9

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 3 Sp.k

2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 4 Sp.k

2020

345

-

77

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 5 Sp.k

2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 6 Sp.k

2020

148

-

23

6

-

-

-

-

32

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020

(PLN '000)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 7 Sp.k

2020

133

34

45

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 8 Sp.k

2020

444

-

98

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 9 Sp.k

2020

142

-

23

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 10 Sp.k

2020

161

-

21

1

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 11 Sp.k

2020

237

-

51

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 12 Sp.k.

2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 14 Sp.k.

2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Finance S.K.A.

2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Investments S.K.A.

2020

10

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o.

2020

10

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.

2020

10

-

-

-

-

-

500

-

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 20 Sp.k

2020

69

-

12

-

-

84,852

-

2,178

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 21 Sp.k

2020

73

-

14

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 22 Sp.k

2020

671

-

240

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o.

2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o. Real Estate S.K.A.

2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji

2020

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o.

2020

51

-

15

-

11,706

-

269

-

LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o.

2020

10

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji

2020

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o.

2020

12

1

11,046

268

LC Corp Service S.A.

2020

139

-

22

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Develia Invest Sp. z o.o.

2020

38

10

23,927

598

Total

2020

11,192

1,495

1,882

39

121,216

198,451

240,541

5,484

Management and Supervisory Board*)

Management Board

2020

3,999

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Supervisory Board

2020

296

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(*) remuneration

The Company also received funds from the liquidation of subsidiaries (see Note 3 and 12) amounting to PLN 72,000.

33

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020

(PLN '000)

The following table shows the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the year ended 31 December 2019 (audited):

Borrowings and

Financial

Financial

Trade

non-current

Trade and other

Financial

income

expenses

Related undertaking

Sale

Purchases

and other

receivables and

receivables

Liabilities

(interest,

(interest,

payables

current financial

dividends)

discounts)

assets

Subsidiary undertakings

Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.

2019

2,247

2,565

776

290

21,597

6,023

420

210

Sky Tower S.A.

2019

3,608

2

1,896

18

-

-

-

-

Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.

2019

1,661

853

550

69

-

66,004

-

1,394

Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.

2019

1,709

267

344

10

-

-

89,507

-

LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o.

2019

86

-

29

-

11,640

-

4,010

-

LC Corp Invest II Sp.z o.o.

2019

51

-

11

6

253

-

3

-

LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o.

2019

314

-

46

-

5,331

-

601

-

LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.

2019

271

-

53

-

15,381

-

10,412

-

LC Corp Invest VIII Sp.z o.o.

2019

1,241

29

267

13

-

-

406

-

LC Corp Invest IX Sp.z o.o.

2019

362

-

199

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest X Sp.z o.o

2019

4,064

6,811

107

8

-

-

55,437

-

LC Corp Invest XI Sp.z o.o.

2019

37

-

17

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o.

2019

805

-

107

43

-

-

26,437

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.

2019

43

-

5

13

-

-

453

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 1 Sp.k

2019

52

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 2 Sp.k

2019

2,085

332

395

171

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 3 Sp.k

2019

37

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 4 Sp.k

2019

1,184

-

183

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 5 Sp.k

2019

43

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 6 Sp.k

2019

684

15

54

12

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 7 Sp.k

2019

205

51

62

7

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 8 Sp.k

2019

595

-

201

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 9 Sp.k

2019

754

-

61

75

-

-

-

-

34

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020

(PLN '000)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 10 Sp.k

2019

696

1

56

56

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 11 Sp.k

2019

986

-

71

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 12 Sp.k.

2019

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 14 Sp.k.

2019

27

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Finance S.K.A.

2019

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Investments S.K.A.

2019

30

39

5

33

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o.

2019

28

-

10

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.

2019

26

-

8

-

-

-

3

-

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 20 Sp.k

2019

2,596

-

979

-

-

82,629

55,000

174

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 21 Sp.k

2019

1,833

-

329

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 22 Sp.k

2019

1,077

-

548

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o.

2019

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o. Real Estate S.K.A.

2019

-

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji

2019

22

-

3

-

-

-

16

-

LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o.

2019

94

4

10

19

11,512

-

549

-

LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o.

2019

28

25

2

-

-

-

8

-

LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji

2019

20

-

17

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o.

2019

44

20,480

-

-

-

-

78

-

LC Corp Service S.A.

2019

351

-

64

-

-

-

-

-

Develia Invest Sp. z o.o.

2019

27,592

792

899

-

20,672

-

180

-

Total

2019

57,602

32,269

8,364

843

86,386

154,656

243,520

1,778

Additionally, in the year ended 31 December 2019, the Company made capital contributions to its subsidiary undertakings which are described in Notes 5 and 17 of the Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019.

The aforesaid data was adjusted on account of the merger with a subsidiary - LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o., which occurred in the period ended 31 December 2019.

35

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020

(PLN '000)

The following table shows the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited):

Related undertaking

Subsidiary undertakings

Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.

2019

Sky Tower S.A.

2019

Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.

2019

Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest I Sp. Z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest II Sp.z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest III Sp. Z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest VIII Sp.z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest IX Sp.z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest X Sp.z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest XI Sp.z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest XII Sp. Z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. Z o.o.

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 1 Sp.k

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 2 Sp.k

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 3 Sp.k

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 4 Sp.k

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 5 Sp.k

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 6 Sp.k

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 7 Sp.k

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 8 Sp.k

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 9 Sp.k

2019

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 10 Sp.k

2019

Borrowings and

Financial

Financial

Trade

non-current

Trade and other

Financial

income

expenses

Sale

Purchases

and other

receivables and

receivables

Liabilities

(interest,

(interest,

payables

current financial

dividends)

discounts)

assets

870

1,457

599

29

21,430

5,973

171

333

1,288

-

612

-

-

-

-

-

636

430

173

13

-

65,711

-

963

889

-

214

-

34,199

-

51,621

-

34

-

6

-

87,689

-

2,761

-

29

-

5

-

51

-

1

-

154

-

18

-

11,864

-

296

-

113

-

19

-

19,892

-

4,607

-

544

-

201

-

8,140

-

197

-

85

-

19

-

-

-

-

-

3,638

30

81

4

-

-

37,237

-

10

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

519

-

53

-

-

-

26,437

-

28

-

5

-

-

-

453

-

52

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,046

72

402

14

-

-

-

-

37

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

668

-

194

-

-

-

-

-

43

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

396

15

77

-

-

-

-

-

81

3

23

6

-

-

-

-

201

-

40

-

-

-

-

-

492

-

99

-

-

-

-

-

426

-

111

-

-

-

-

-

36

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020

(PLN '000)

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 11 Sp.k

2019

685

-

148

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 12 Sp.k

2019

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 14 Sp.k

2019

27

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. Z o.o.Finance S.K.A.

2019

6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XV Sp. Z o.o.Investments S.K.A.

2019

28

-

5

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. Z o.o.

2019

10

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. Z o.o.

2019

10

-

1

-

30

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 20 Sp.k

2019

314

-

93

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 21 Sp.k

2019

202

-

79

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 22 Sp.k

2019

294

-

94

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. Z o.o.

2019

2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. Z o.o. Real Esate SKA

2019

0

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. Z o.o.

2019

10

-

1

-

-

-

18

-

LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. Z o.o.

2019

57

-

9

-

10,823

-

263

-

LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. Z o.o.

2019

10

-

1

-

-

-

8

-

LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. Z o.o.

2019

10

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. Z o.o.

2019

10

-

1

-

-

-

82

-

LC Corp Service S.A.

101

-

61

-

-

-

-

Develia Sp. z o.o.

4

-

1

-

-

-

-

Total

2019

14,063

2,011

3,451

66

194,119

71,685

124,153

1,296

Management and Supervisory Board*)

Management Board

2019

8,134

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Supervisory Board

2019

306

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(*) remuneration

Additionally, in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company made capital contributions to its subsidiary undertakings which are described in Notes 3 and 12 of the Financial Statements for the

period ended 30 June 2019.

37

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

24.1. Payment of Dividend by Develia S.A.

On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the payment of dividend on the following principles:

  1. Amount of dividend: PLN 44,755,831.10
  2. Amount of dividend per share: PLN 0.10
  3. Number of shares subject to dividend: 447,558,311 shares
  4. Record date: 18 September 2020
  5. Dividend payment date: 02 October 2020

24.2. Payment of Dividend by Subsidiary Undertakings

  • Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. carried on 25 March 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 131,300,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 31 March 2020.
  • Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 6,000,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.
  • Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 1,232,000 was paid to Develia S.A. 8 April 2020.
  • Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o. carried on
    6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 58,100,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.
  • Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 14,853,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.
  • Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest X Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 8,000,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.
  • Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 500,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 16 April 2020.
  • On 16 June 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o. passed a resolution on the payment of dividend for 2019 to Develia S.A. in the amount of PLN 5,274,000. As at 30 June 2020, dividend was not paid.
  • On 16 June 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest VIII Sp. z o.o. passed a resolution on the payment of dividend for 2019 to Develia S.A. in the amount of PLN 10,300,000. As at 30 June 2020, dividend was not paid.

38

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

25. Financial Instruments

25.1. Fair Values

The table below shows the balance sheet values of all financial instruments of the Company in a breakdown by respective categories of assets and liabilities, pursuant to IFRS 9:

Balance sheet value

30 June 2020

31 December

2019

(audited)

(audited)

Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss:

Borrowings granted

120,865

86,385

120,865

86,385

Assets measured at amortised cost:

Cash and Cash Equivalents (including cash in trust accounts)

249,278

41,484

Trade and other receivables (net of budget receivables)

20,108

30,090

269,386

71,574

Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost:

Trade and other payables (net of budget liabilities)

37,826

32,558

Loans, bonds and borrowings at a floating interest rate

542,809

567,043

Loans, bonds and borrowings at a fixed interest rate

51,448

50,328

632,083

649,929

The fair values of the above presented items are close to their balance sheet values.

26. Capital Management

The main purpose of the Company's capital management is to maintain a good credit rating and safe capital ratios which would support the Company's operating activity and increase the value for its shareholders.

The Company manages the capital structure and modifies it as a result of changes in economic conditions. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company can change the payment of dividend to shareholders, return capital to shareholders or issue new shares. In the period ended 30 June 2020 and in the year ended 31 December 2019, there were no changes in the objectives, rules and processes binding in this area.

The Company monitors the condition of capital by means of a leverage ratio, which is calculated as a relation of debt to equity. The Company's rules determine this ratio as not higher than 5. The Company's debt includes interest-bearing loans and borrowings, trade payables and other liabilities.

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

(audited)

(audited)

Interest-bearing bonds, loans, notes and borrowings

396,484

617,371

Trade and Other Payables

38,877

34,996

A. Debt

435,361

652,367

B. Equity

1,175,315

893,683

Leverage ratio (A/B)

0.37

0.73

39

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

27. Effects of Announcement of COVID-19 Epidemic on Group's Current Operations

An important factor that affected the Company's current operations in H1 2020 was the state of COVID-19 epidemic announced in that period.

January and February 2020 saw very good sales, however, after that period the Company recorded a significant drop in the number of new sales contracts concluded in April 2020, and although May and June saw increasing sales volume, the result for the entire quarter and half year was worse than in corresponding periods of 2019.

After the balance-sheet date, i.e. in the period between July and August 2020, the higher number of flats sold could be observed. Consequently, the current sales figures give an optimistic outlook on the situation of the housing market and its prospects.

In Q2, due to an outbreak of the epidemic, the Company decided to change its investment plan, delaying the implementation of some housing projects, starting to phase individual projects over a longer period and changing the order of construction works for multi-stage projects - with next stages being chosen for implementation in consideration of a changing market situation.

Furthermore, the Company also noted a delay in the process of issuing administrative decisions, e.g. decisions on building permit, which stemmed from the fact that time limits for administrative authorities to give such decisions were suspended on account of the epidemic.

The Management Board monitor, on a daily basis, works progress on sites, and no major effects of the epidemic on project schedules were observed. As regards projects already completed and scheduled to be completed in this year, no delays in delivering premises to clients are envisaged by the Company.

The fact of announcing the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the liquidity of the Company dramatically and it has had no significant bearing on the valuation of major financial items (such as inventory, receivables, shares and provisions).

28. Events After End of Reporting Period

  • LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020.
  • On 3 July 2020, the Company purchased real estate of 0.9998 ha located at Ptasia Street in Gdańsk, designated for a development project.
  • On 20 July 2020, Develia S.A. completed the early redemption of 46,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 46,000,000.
  • On 28 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Chairman - Michał Hulbój.
  • On 30 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Member - Grzegorz Grabowicz.
  • On 31 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Member - Michał Wnorowski.
  • On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 44,755,831.10 (PLN 0.10 per share), setting the record date for 18 September 2020 and the date of dividend payment for 2 October 2020.
  • On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. appointed Mr Robert Pietryszyn, Mr
    Piotr Pinior and Mr Marek Szydło to the Supervisory Board.
  • On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the merger pursuant to Article 492(1)(1) of the Commercial Partnerships and Companies Code between Develia
    S.A. and LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o., based in Wrocław ("the Acquired Company 1") and LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o., based in Wrocław, ("the Acquired Company 2") through the transfer to the Acquiring Company - as the sole shareholder in the Acquired Company 1 and 2 - of the entire assets

40

Develia S.A.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)

of both Acquired Companies (merger through take-over). Relevant resolutions were carried on the same day by the Acquired Company 1 and the Acquired Company 2.

  • On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer adopted the Remuneration Policy for Management Board and Supervisory Board Members.
  • On 2 September 2020, the Issuer communicated its intention to issue bonds as part of a bond issue scheme up to the total amount (nominal value) of issued and outstanding bonds of PLN 400,000,000, with such issuance being subject, however, to satisfactory conditions on the debt securities market (maturity - three years, floating interest rate).
  • On 7 September 2020, Marek Szydło tendered his resignation from the Supervisory Board, which was effective as from 8 September 2020.

Apart from the foregoing, no other event that could significantly influence the Company's financial results occurred after 30 June 2020.

The document has been signed by a qualified electronic signature

Paweł Ruszczak

Mirosław Kujawski

Tomasz Wróbel

acting President of Management

Member of Management Board

Member of Management Board

Board

Lidia Kotowska

Anna Gremblewska-Nowak

Director of Accounting

Chief Accountant

Department

Wrocław, 08 September 2020

41

Disclaimer

Develia SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 21:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEVELIA S.A.
05:59pDEVELIA S A : 4. Develia S.A. - Independent auditor's report on review of interi..
PU
05:50pDEVELIA S A : 2. Develia S.A. - Short interim financial statements 06_2020
PU
05:50pDEVELIA S A : 3. Develia S.A. - Independent auditor's report on audit of interim..
PU
05:40pDEVELIA S A : Short interim consolidated financial statements 06_2020
PU
09/17DEVELIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/19DEVELIA S A : Wniosek Akcjonariusza ze zgłoszeniem projektów uchwał do..
PU
2019LC CORP SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018LC CORP SA : quaterly earnings release
2018INSIDE INFORMATION, DISCLOSURE OF WH : Execution of a Letter of Intent and comme..
PU
2018LC : Determining of sale price for certain real properties of the Issuer
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 448 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2020 73,3 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2020 401 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 8,63%
Capitalization 778 M 202 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEVELIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Develia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEVELIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,45 PLN
Last Close Price 1,74 PLN
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dariusz Niedospial Chairman-Management Board
Michal Karol Hulboj Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Mariusz Grabowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Pawel Malyska Member-Supervisory Board
Jacek Osowski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEVELIA S.A.-31.57%196
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.18%36 362
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED19.18%33 414
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.05%30 318
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.79%28 215
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.08%27 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group