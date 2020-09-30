MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Warsaw Stock Exchange > Develia S.A. DVL PLLCCRP00017 DEVELIA S.A. (DVL) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 09/30 1.738 PLN +2.84% 05:59p DEVELIA S A : 4. Develia S.A. - Independent auditor's report on review of interim condensed financial statements 06_2020 PU 05:50p DEVELIA S A : 2. Develia S.A. - Short interim financial statements 06_2020 PU 05:50p DEVELIA S A : 3. Develia S.A. - Independent auditor's report on audit of interim condensed financial statements 06_2020 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Develia S A : 2. Develia S.A. - Short interim financial statements 06_2020 0 09/30/2020 | 05:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Develia S.A. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD OF SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 June 2020 WITH THE STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) TABLE OF CONTENTS Condensed interim statement of financial position………………………………………………………………………. 4 Condensed interim statement of comprehensive income………………………………………………………………. 5 Condensed interim statement of cash flows……………………………………………………………………………… 6 Condensed interim statement of changes in equity……………………………………………………………………… 7 Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes…………………………………………………….. 9 1. General Information ........................................................................................................................................................ 9 2. Identification of Condensed Interim Financial Statements .......................................................................................... 9 3. Company's Investments ................................................................................................................................................. 9 4. Basis for Preparation of Condensed Interim Financial Statements .......................................................................... 11 5. Accounting Principles Applied to Preparation of Condensed Interim Financial Statements ................................... 12 6. New Standards and Interpretations Published But Not Effective Yet ....................................................................... 13 7. Significant Values Based on Professional Judgement and Estimates ..................................................................... 14 Uncertainty of Estimates .............................................................................................................................................. 14 8. Seasonal or Cyclical Nature of Activity ....................................................................................................................... 16 9. Information on Segments of Activity ............................................................................................................................ 16 10. Income Tax.................................................................................................................................................................... 18 10.1. Tax Expense .................................................................................................................................................... 18 10.2. Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate............................................................................................................... 18 10.3. Deferred Income Tax ....................................................................................................................................... 18 11. Property, plant and equipment ..................................................................................................................................... 19 12. Non-current investments .............................................................................................................................................. 19 13. Non-current loans and receivables.............................................................................................................................. 21 Within the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company granted borrowings to its subsidiary undertakings for investment financing. .................................................................................................................................................... 21 14. Current financial assets ................................................................................................................................................ 21 15. Inventory ........................................................................................................................................................................ 22 16. Trade and Other Receivables ...................................................................................................................................... 22 17. Cash and Cash Equivalents ......................................................................................................................................... 23 18. Equity ............................................................................................................................................................................. 23 18.1. Share capital .................................................................................................................................................... 23 Significant shareholders ................................................................................................................................................... 24 18.2. Supplementary capital ..................................................................................................................................... 24 18.3. Other reserve funds ......................................................................................................................................... 25 18.4. Other capital ..................................................................................................................................................... 25 19. Financial Liabilities........................................................................................................................................................ 26 19.1. Interest-bearing bank loans, bonds, bills of exchange and borrowings....................................................... 26 19.2. Issue, Redemption of Equity Securities ......................................................................................................... 28 19.3. Taking out and Repayment of Bank Loans and Borrowings ........................................................................ 29 20. Provisions ...................................................................................................................................................................... 29 21. Collateral........................................................................................................................................................................ 30 22. Change in Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets ........................................................................................... 30 23. Court Proceedings ........................................................................................................................................................ 31 24. Transactions with Related Undertakings..................................................................................................................... 32 24.1. Payment of Dividend by Develia S.A. ............................................................................................................ 38 24.2. Payment of Dividend by Subsidiary Undertakings ........................................................................................ 38 25. Financial Instruments.................................................................................................................................................... 39 Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof 2 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 25.1. Fair Values ....................................................................................................................................................... 39 26. Capital Management..................................................................................................................................................... 39 27. Effects of Announcement of COVID-19 Epidemic on Group's Current Operations ................................................. 40 28. Events After End of Reporting Period ......................................................................................................................... 40 Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof 3 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as at 30 June 2020 (PLN'000) 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Note (audited) (audited) Assets A. Fixed assets 1,068,806 1,029,519 1. Intangible assets 285 282 2. Property, plant and equipment 11 5,330 6,145 2.1. Tangible assets 5,324 6,099 2.2. Tangible assets under construction 6 46 3. Non-current loans and receivables 13 109,371 75,177 4. Non-current investments 12 953,820 947,499 5. Non-current prepayments and accrued income 0 416 6. Deferred tax assets 10.3 0 0 B. Current assets 956,946 699,019 1. Inventory 15 665,578 542,904 2. Trade and other receivables 16 24,612 98,504 3. Income tax receivable 3,802 3,719 4. Current financial assets 14 25,071 24,157 5. Cash and cash equivalents 17 235,987 28,821 6. Current prepayments and accrued income 1,896 914 C. Non-current assets classified as held for sale 0 0 Total assets 2,025,752 1,728,538 Equity and liabilities A. Equity 1,175,315 948,279 1. Share capital 18.1 447,558 447,558 2. Called-up share capital not paid 0 0 3. Supplementary capital 18.2 322,216 322,216 4. Other reserve funds 18.3 0 0 5. Other capital 18.4 2,237 2,237 6. Retained profit/(Loss carried forward) 403,304 176,268 B. Non-current liabilities 430,620 534,361 1. Non-current financial liabilities 19.1 411,635 514,150 2. Non-current lease liabilities 2,414 2,744 3. Provisions 20 19 19 4. Deferred tax liability 10.3 16,552 17,448 C. Current liabilities 419,817 245,898 1. Current financial liabilities 19.1 182,622 103,221 2. Current lease liabilities 11,107 11,061 3. Current liabilities on account of acquisition of subsidiary 0 0 4. Trade and other payables 38,877 34,996 5. Income tax payables 0 0 6. Provisions 20 0 0 7. Accruals and deferred income 187,211 96,620 Total equity and liabilities 2,025,752 1,728,538 Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof 4 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) Note Period of 6 months Period of 6 months ended ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (audited) (unaudited, restated) Revenues Revenue from sale of services, products and goods 8,745 13,587 Revenue from interest and discounts 2,402 5,633 Revenue from dividend 235,559 119,078 Other financial income 6,399 4 Other operating income 357 11 Total operating income 253,462 138,313 Expenses Operating expenses, value of products, goods sold (21,524) (23,995) Costs of interest and discounts (5,302) (10,055) Other financial expenses (426) (2,144) Other operating expenses (70) (802) Total operating expenses (27,322) (36,996) Pre-tax profit (loss) 226,140 101,317 Income Tax 10.1 896 246 Net profit (loss) on continued operations 227,036 101,563 Discontinued operations Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year 0 0 Net profit/(loss) 227,036 101,563 Other comprehensive income Other components of comprehensive income 0 0 Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income 0 0 Other comprehensive income (net) 0 0 Total comprehensive income 227,036 101,563 Profit/(loss) per share - basic EPS from the profit/(loss) for the period (PLN) 0.51 0.23 - diluted EPS from the profit/(loss) for the period (PLN) 0.51 0.23 Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof 5 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) Period of 6 months Period of 6 months ended ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Note (audited) (unaudited, restated) A. Cash flows from operating activities I. Gross profit (loss) on continued operations 226,140 101,317 II. Total adjustments 20,967 (35,770) 1. Change in tangible assets and intangible assets 812 (7,556) 2. Change in provisions 0 19 3. Change in inventories (122,674) (101,783) 4. Change in receivables 73,892 (11,200) 5. Change in current liabilities (net of loans and borrowings) 3,881 127,760 6. Change in accruals and deferrals 90,024 5,997 7. Change in financial liabilities 15,520 (85,777) 8. Change in financial assets resulting from borrowings and notes (34,480) 24,185 9. Change in financial assets resulting from shares (6,321) 266 10. Income Tax (82) (280) 11. Other adjustments 395 12,600 III. Net cash flow from operating activities (l±ll) 247,107 65,547 B. Cash flows from financing activities l. Cash inflows 123,656 60,000 1. Net proceeds from issue of shares and additional 0 contributions to equity 0 2. Issue of debt securities 0 60,000 3. Loans and borrowings 123,656 0 II. Outflows (163,597) (63,270) 1. Acquisition of own (treasury) shares 0 0 2. Redemption of debt securities (65,000) (50,000) 3. Lease repayment (1,143) (1,172) 4. Repayment of loans and borrowings (85,200) 0 5. Interest (12,254) (12,098) 6. Other financial expenses 0 0 III. Net cash flows from financing activities (l-ll) (39,941) (3,270) C. Total net cash flow (A.III±B.III) 207,166 62,277 D. Balance-sheet change in cash, including: 207,166 62,277 change in the position of cash on account of foreign exchange differences 0 E. Cash at beginning of period 28,821 120,119 F. Cash at end of period (F±D) 17 235,987 182,396 - restricted cash 20 20 Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof 6 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) Note Share capital Called-up share Supplementary Other reserve Other capital Retained profit/(Loss Total capital not paid capital funds carried forward) As at 01 January 2019 447,558 0 322,216 0 2,237 176,268 948,279 Net profit for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 0 0 0 0 0 227,036 227,036 Other comprehensive income for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 0 0 0 0 0 227,036 227,036 Allocated to the payment of dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 As at 30 June 2020 (audited) 447,558 0 322,216 0 2,237 403,304 1,175,315 Note Share capital Called-up share Supplementary Other reserve Other capital Retained profit/(Loss Total capital not paid capital funds carried forward) As at 01 January 2019 447,558 0 324,396 0 2,273 118,661 892,888 Net profit for 2019 0 0 0 0 0 176,268 176,268 Other comprehensive income for 2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income for 2019 0 0 0 0 0 176,268 176,268 Settlement of company merger*) 0 0 0 0 (36) 0 (36) Payment of dividend 0 0 (2,180) 0 0 (118,661) (120,841) As at 31 December 2019 (audited) 447,558 0 322,216 0 2,237 176,268 948,279 Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof 7 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) *) Relates to the merger between Develia S.A. and LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o. See Note 4 below for further details. Share capital Called-up share Supplementary Other reserve Other capital Retained Total capital not paid capital funds profit/(Loss carried forward) As at 01 January 2019 447,558 0 324,396 0 2,273 118,661 892,888 Net profit for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 0 0 0 0 0 101,564 101,564 Other comprehensive income for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 0 0 0 0 0 101,564 101,564 Settlement of company merger*) 0 0 0 0 (36) (36) Allocated to the payment of dividend 0 0 (2,180) 0 0 (118,661) (120,841) As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited, restated) 447,558 0 322,216 0 2,237 101,564 873,575 Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof 8 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (POLICIES) AND ADDITIONAL EXPLANATORY NOTES 1. General Information Develia S.A. (the "Issuer", the "Company", formerly known as LC Corp S.A.) was established by the Notarial Deed dated 3 March 2006. The Company's registered office is situated in Wrocław, Poland, at ul. Powstańców Śląskich 2-4. The Company has been entered into the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register maintained by the District Court for Wrocław-Fabryczna in Wrocław, 4th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under KRS No. 0000253077. As at 30 June 2020, the shares of Develia S.A. are in public trading. The Company has been assigned statistical identification number (REGON): 020246398, tax identification number (NIP): 8992562750. The Company has been established for an indefinite time. The Company's primary activity includes: PKD 6420Z Activities of financial holding companies

PKD 4110Z Completion of construction projects related to putting up buildings

PKD 6810Z Buying and selling of own real estate

PKD 4120Z Construction works related to the completion of residential and non-residential buildings. There was no parent undertaking of Develia S.A. as at 30 June 2020 and the date of signing these financial statements. 2. Identification of Condensed Interim Financial Statements These Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company concerning the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 was approved by the Management Board for publication on 08 September 2020. The Company prepared also Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements concerning the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, which were approved by the Management Board on 08 September 2020 for publication. 3. Company's Investments The Company has investments in the following subsidiaries: 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Company name Register Share in Capital Share in Capital ed office Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. Wrocław 100% 100% Sky Tower S.A. Wrocław 100% 100% Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% 100% (indirectly and 100% (indirectly and Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o. Wrocław directly) directly) 100% (indirectly and 100% (indirectly and LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o. Wrocław directly) directly) LC Corp Invest II Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% 9 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest VIII Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest IX Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest X Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest XI Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji (a) Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji (b) Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji (c) Wrocław - 100% LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% 100% LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 2 Sp. k. Wrocław 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 4 Sp. k. Wrocław 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 6 Sp. k. Wrocław 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 7 Sp. k. Wrocław 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 8 Sp. k. Wrocław 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 9 Sp. k. Wrocław 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 10 Sp. k. Wrocław 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 11 Sp. k. Wrocław 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly and 100% (indirectly and LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k. Wrocław directly) directly) LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 21 Sp. k. Wrocław 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly) 100% (indirectly and 100% (indirectly and LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k. Wrocław directly) directly) 100% (indirectly and 100% (indirectly and LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Investments S.K.A. Wrocław directly) directly) LC Corp Service S.A. Wrocław 100% (indirectly and 100% (indirectly and directly) directly) Develia Invest Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 100% (directly) 100% (directly) On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020. On 11 May 2020, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. was carried. On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 13 May 2020. As at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019, the share in the total vote held by the Parent Undertaking in its subsidiaries was equal to the share of the Parent Undertaking in the capitals of these entities. 10 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 4. Basis for Preparation of Condensed Interim Financial Statements These Condensed Interim Financial Statements of Develia S.A. were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") adopted by the EU, in particular with the International Accounting Standard No. 34. IFRS comprise standards and interpretations accepted by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). These Condensed Interim Financial Statements concern the period of 6 months ended on 30 June 2020 and contain comparative data for the period of 6 months ended on 30 June 2019 and as at the 31 December 2019. The Interim Condensed Financial Statements are presented in thousand zlotys ("PLN"), and all values included in the tables and descriptions, if not indicated otherwise, are given in PLN'000. The Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared on the going concern assumption, i.e. the continuation of the Company's business activity in the foreseeable future. These condensed interim financial statements were prepared using the historical cost method, except for a part of derivative instruments which are measured at fair value. As at the day of the approval of these financial statements, no circumstances were identified that could be regarded as a threat to the continuation of the Company's activity. The Condensed Interim Financial Statements do not contain all information and disclosures required for annual financial statements and they must be read together with the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. On 15 July 2019, the merger between Develia S.A. (the Acquiring Company) and LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o. (the Acquired Company) was registered. The merger was completed pursuant to Article 492(1)(1) of the Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies in conjunction with Article 516 of the said Code through the transfer to the Acquiring Company - as the sole shareholder in the Acquired Company - of the entire assets of Acquired Company under conditions set out in the Merger Plan of 10 May 2019 (according to information released by the Issuer in its Current Report no. 16/2019 of 10 May 2019). The merger of the companies has been accounted for in the Acquiring Company's books and records by the pooling of interests method; to this end, the respective items of relevant assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses of the merged companies have been summed up, as at the date of merger, after they had been adjusted using uniform valuation methods and the following had been eliminated: Reciprocal receivables and payables, as well as the revenues and costs of business transactions carried out in the same financial year;

The distribution of profit received from the Acquired Company and contributions made thereto;

The acquired company's share capital;

The adjustment of the item "Other funds" by a difference between the sum of assets and liabilities acquired;

Retained profits/unrealised losses carried forward, as presented herein, following the merger, have been summed up with account taken of the foregoing adjustments. As at 16 November 2011, the Acquired Company did not close its books of account. Due to the merger, comparatives for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 were restated compared to the financial statements published and covering that period. The below table demonstrates changes in comparatives in the statement of comprehensive income for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019: 11 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) Period of 6 Period of 6 months months ended Change ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2019 (published) (restated) Operating income Revenue from sale of services, products and goods 14,099 (512) 13,587 Revenue from interest and discounts 6,433 (800) 5,633 Revenue from dividend 119,078 (0) 119,078 Other financial income 4 (0) 4 Other operating income 76 (65) 11 Total operating income 139,690 (1,377) 138,313 Operating expenses Operating expenses, cost of sold products and goods (23,999) 4 (23,995) Costs of interest and discounts (11,270) 1,215 (10,055) Other financial expenses (2,144) 0 (2,144) Other operating expenses (776) (26) (802) Total operating expenses (38,189) 1,193 (36,996) Pre-tax profit/(loss) 101,501 (184) 101,317 Income tax (tax expense) 214 32 246 Net profit/(loss) on continued operations 101,715 (152) 101,563 Discontinued operations Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year - - - Net profit/(loss) 101,715 (152) 101,563 Other comprehensive income Other components of comprehensive income - - - Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income - - - Other comprehensive income (net) - - - Total comprehensive income 101,715 (152) 101,563 5. Accounting Principles Applied to Preparation of Condensed Interim Financial Statements The accounting principles (policies) applied to the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those adopted to draw up the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, save for the following principles. The below changes to IFRS have been applied to these financial statements as of the date of their entry into force: Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements" and IAS 8 "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors" - Definition of Materiality - approved by the EU on 29 November 2019 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020);

IAS 8 "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors" Amendments to IFRS 3, "Business Combinations" - Definition of a Business - approved in the EU on 21 April 2020 (applicable to combinations for which the acquisition date is at the beginning of the first annual reporting period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 and to asset acquisitions that occur on or after the beginning of the aforesaid period); 12 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) Amendments to IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments", IAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and

Measurement" and IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosures" - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - approved in the EU on 15 January 2020 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020);

Measurement" and IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosures" Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS - approved by the EU on 29 November 2019 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020). The adoption of the standards and amendments to existing standards, as mentioned above, did not exert any considerable impact on the financial statements. 6. New Standards and Interpretations Published But Not Effective Yet Currently, IFRS in the form approved by the EU do not differ significantly from regulations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"), except for the following new standards and amendments to standards which as at [the date of the publication of these statements] were not approved for application within the EU (the below entry into force dates relate to the full version of standards): IFRS 14, "Regulatory Deferral Accounts" (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2016) - the European Commission decided not to initiate the process of approving this temporary standard for application within the EU before the release of the final version of IFRS 14;

(applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2016) - the European Commission decided not to initiate the process of approving this temporary standard for application within the EU before the release of the final version of IFRS 14; IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" , with further amendments to IFRS 17, (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 01 January 2023);

, with further amendments to IFRS 17, (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 01 January 2023); Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements" - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non- current (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 01 January 2023);

Amendments to IAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment" - Proceeds Before Intended Use (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);

Amendments to IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" - Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);

Amendments to IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" - Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework including amendments to IFRS 3 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);

- Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework including amendments to IFRS 3 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022); Amendments to IFRS 4 "Insurance Contracts" - the Extension of the Temporary Exemption from Applying IFRS 9 (the expiry date for the temporary exemption from IFRS 9 was extended to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023);

Amendments to IFRS 10, "Consolidated Financial Statements" and IAS 28, "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures" - Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture and subsequent amendments (the date of entry into force of the amendments was postponed until research works on the equity method have been completed);

Amendments to IFRS 16 "Lease" - Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020. Early application is permitted also for financial statements which have not been approved yet for publication on 28 May 2020. This amendment applies also to interim reports).

- Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020. Early application is permitted also for financial statements which have not been approved yet for publication on 28 May 2020. This amendment applies also to interim reports). Amendments to miscellaneous standards "Improvements to IFRS (the 2018-2020 cycle)" - amendments made as part of the IFRS Annual Improvement Process (IFRS 1, IFRS 9, IFRS 16 and IAS 41) are designed mainly to deal with non-conformities and ensure the consistency of terminology (amendments to IFRS 1, IFRS 9 and IAS 41 are applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022. Amendments to IFRS 16 concern only an illustrative example, hence no entry into force date has been set). The Company is in the process of verification of the impact of the other above-mentioned standards on its financial situation, performance and the scope of information presented in financial statements. According to the Company's estimates, the above-mentioned new standards and amendments to existing standards would not have had major impact on the financial statements if they had been applied by the Company at the balance-sheet date. 13 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 7. Significant Values Based on Professional Judgement and Estimates The Company's Management Board applied their best knowledge regarding not only the standards and interpretations used, but also the methods and principles of valuation of individual items of the enclosed financial statements. Preparing the financial statements in accordance with IFRS required the Company's Management Board to make some assessments and assumptions, which are reflected in these statements. Actual results may vary from these estimates. The financial data for the first half of 2020 presented herein was subject to auditor's examination. Professional Judgement In the process of applying the accounting principles (policies) to the issues specified hereinbelow, the professional judgement of the management was, apart from the accounting estimates, of the greatest importance. Uncertainty of Estimates The basic assumptions concerning the future have been discussed below as well as other key reasons for doubts occurring at the end of the reporting period and entailing a significant risk of considerable adjustment of the net book value of assets and liabilities in the following reporting period. Deferred Tax Asset The Company recognises a deferred tax asset based on the assumption that a tax profit enabling its utilisation should be obtained in the future. Worse tax results obtained in the future could have the effect that this assumption might become groundless. Deferred income tax is presented in Note 10.3. Write-downs of shares held in subsidiary undertakings At the end of each reporting period, the Management Board verifies if there is any evidence pointing to the impairment of the shares in subsidiary undertakings. If the verification reveals the existence of such impairment, the Management Board writes down these assets to their recoverable value. The recoverable value of an asset can be defined as being the higher one of the two values: fair value less costs to sell or value in use. The value in use is estimated with the DCF method or with the hybrid model: net assets and discounted revenues (discounted dividends). The DCF method is based on discounted cash flows generated by the subsidiary undertakings within the approved investment schedules and proceeds from the sale of flats, taking into consideration the sale price of 1 square metre of usable floor space in accordance with the current market situation and prices. The discount rate takes account of the weighted average cost of external and own capital (WACC). The recoverable value of shares and the amount of their write-downs were estimated as at 30 June 2020 and may be subject to a change depending on the fluctuations of the market prices of land, sale prices of flats, constructions costs, project completion schedules and discount rate calculations in the future. The actual results may vary from these estimates, which were calculated on the grounds of the data available as at the reporting date. It is also related to the uncertainty regarding the proper estimation of the market conditions in the following years. Consequently, the amount of write-downs may change in the following accounting periods. Write-Downs of Shares are presented in Note 12. Classification of Lease Agreements The Company classifies lease according to IFRS 16. Write-downs of Inventories At the end of each reporting period, the Management Board verifies if there is any evidence pointing to the loss of value of its property development projects under implementation on the basis of sales reports, market research and other available evidence. Should the risk of the loss of value occur, the value of such projects is estimated employing the DCF method, which is used to establish the write-down of inventories. The DCF 14 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) method is based on discounted cash flows generated within the approved investment schedules and proceeds from the sale of premises, allowing for the sale price of 1 square metre of usable floor area of flats in accordance with the current market situation. The discount rate takes account of the weighted average cost of external and own capital (WACC). The write-downs of inventories are estimated as at 30 June 2020 and may be subject to change depending on the fluctuation of market prices of land, selling prices of flats, construction costs, project completion schedules and discount rate calculations in the future. The actual results may vary from these estimates, which were calculated on the grounds of the data available as at the reporting date. It is also related to the uncertainty regarding the proper estimation of the market conditions in the following years. Consequently, valuation allowances may change in the following financial periods. As at 30 June 2020, there were no write-downs of inventory. Uncertainty Associated with Tax Settlements The regulations concerning the tax on goods and services, corporate tax and burdens associated with social insurance are subject to frequent changes. These frequent changes make no appropriate reference points, inconsistent interpretations and few established precedents that might be applicable. The binding regulations also contain uncertainties, resulting in different opinions regarding the legal interpretation of tax regulations, both among public authorities and between public authorities and companies. Tax settlements and other areas of activity (for example customs and foreign currency issues) may be subject to inspection by bodies authorised to impose high penalties and fines, and any additional tax liabilities arising from the inspection must be paid together with high interest. Having considered these conditions, the tax risk in Poland is greater than in countries with a more mature tax system. Consequently, amounts presented and disclosed in financial statements may change in the future as a result of a final decision of a tax audit authority. On 15 July 2016, changes were made to the Tax Ordinance Act in order to take account of the provisions of the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR). GAAR is to prevent the creation and use of artificial legal structures created in order to avoid the payment of tax in Poland. GAAR defines the avoidance of taxation as an action made above all in order to achieve a tax advantage, contrary - under given circumstances - to the object and purpose of the provisions of the tax act. In accordance with GAAR, such an action does not result in the tax advantage, if the operation was artificial. Any occurrence of (i) unjustified separation of operations, (ii) involvement of intermediary entities despite the lack of economic justification, (iii) elements that null or compensate each other and (iv) other actions having a similar effect to the previously mentioned, may be treated as a premise of artificial operations subject to GAAR. New regulations will require a much greater degree of professional judgement in assessing the tax consequences of individual transactions. The GAAR clause should be applied to transactions made after its entry into force and transactions that had been carried out before the entry into force of the GAAR clause, but for which benefits were or are still being gained after the date of entry of this clause into force. The implementation of these provisions will enable Polish tax audit authorities to question the legal arrangements and agreements carried out by taxable persons, such as the restructuring and reorganisation of a group. The Company recognises and measures the assets or liabilities in respect of current and deferred income tax in compliance with the requirements of IAS 12, Income Tax on the basis of the profit (tax loss), tax base, unrelieved tax losses, unused tax exemptions and tax rates, taking into account the uncertainty associated with tax settlements. The table below presents estimates as at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019. 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (audited) (audited) Deferred tax asset - - Deferred tax liability 16,552 17,448 Write-downs of shares 29,940 (36,741) 15 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 8. Seasonal or Cyclical Nature of Activity The Company's operations are not seasonal by nature, therefore the presented Company's operating results are not subject to significant fluctuations during a year. 9. Information on Segments of Activity For management purposes, Develia S.A. distinguishes two reporting operating segments: property development activity segment

holding (other) activity segment The tables presented below show data concerning revenues and expenses of the Company's individual segments for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019. Property Holding (other) Period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 development TOTAL activity activity Operating income Revenue from sale of services, products and goods - 8,745 8,745 Revenue from interest and discounts - 2,401 2,401 Revenue from dividend - 235,559 235,559 Other financial income - 6,400 6,400 Other operating income - 357 357 Total operating income - 253,462 253,462 Operating expenses Operating expenses, cost of sold products and goods (2,126) (19,398) (21,524) Costs of interest and discounts - (5,302) (5,302) Other financial expenses - (426) (426) Other operating expenses - (70) (70) Total operating expenses (2,126) (25,196) (27,322) Pre-tax profit/(loss) (2,126) 228,266 226,140 Income tax (tax expense) 404 492 896 Net profit/(loss) on continued operations (1,722) 228,758 227,036 Discontinued operations Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year - 0 - Net profit/(loss) (1,722) 228,758 227,036 Other comprehensive income Other components of comprehensive income - - - Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income - - - Other comprehensive income (net) - - - Total comprehensive income (1,722) 228,758 227,036 Period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Property Holding (other) development TOTAL (restated data) activity activity Operating income Revenue from sale of services, products and goods - 13,587 13,587 Revenue from interest and discounts - 5,633 5,634 Revenue from dividend - 119,078 119,078 Other financial income - 4 4 16 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) Other operating income - 11 11 Total operating income - 138,313 138,313 Operating expenses Operating expenses, cost of sold products and goods Costs of interest and discounts Other financial expenses Other operating expenses (654) (23,341) (23,995) (10,055) (10,055) (2,144) (2,144) (802) (802) Total operating expenses (654) (36,342) (36,996) Pre-tax profit/(loss) (654) 101,971 101,317 Income tax (tax expense) 124 122 246 Net profit/(loss) on continued operations (530) 102,093 101,563 Discontinued operations Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year - - - Net profit/(loss) (530) 102,093 101,563 Other comprehensive income Other components of comprehensive income - - - Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income - - - Other comprehensive income (net) - - - Total comprehensive income (530) 102,093 101,563 17 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 10. Income Tax 10.1. Tax Expense The main components of tax expense for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 are as follows: Period ended Period ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (audited) (unaudited) Statement of Comprehensive Income Current income tax Current income tax expense Adjustments of current income tax from previous years - - Deferred Income Tax Timing differences and their reversal (896) (246) Tax expense reported in the statement of comprehensive income (896) (246) 10.2. Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate The reconciliation of income tax on the gross financial result before taxation according to the statutory tax rate, with income tax calculated according to the Company's effective tax rate for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 is as follows: Period ended Period ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 (audited) (unaudited) Profit /(loss) before tax on continued operations 226,140 101,317 Profit /(loss) before tax on discontinued operations - - Pre-tax profit /(loss) 226,140 101,317 Tax at the statutory tax rate applicable in Poland: 19% (2019: 19%) 42,967 19,250 Non-tax-deductible costs 73 1,369 Share in limited partnerships 2,032 262 Write-downs of shares (1,216) 166 Revenue from dividend (non-taxed) (44,756) (22,625) Settlement of discount of share acquisition price and deferred payment interest - 232 Other 4 1,100 Tax according to effective tax rate (896) (246) Income tax (expense) reported in the Statement of Comprehensive Income (896) (246) Income tax attributed to discontinued operations - - 896 246 10.3. Deferred Income Tax Deferred income tax arises from the following items: 18 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) Statement of Statement of Financial Position of Comprehensive Income for the period ended for the period ended 30 June 2020 31 December 30 June 2020 31 December (audited) 2019 (audited) 2019 (audited) (audited) Deferred tax liability Accrued interest on borrowings and deposits (1,359) (992) (367) 546 Difference in the value of tangible assets (tax and balance-sheet depreciation) (86) (83) (3) (21) Shares in limited partnerships (26,356) (22,575) (3,781) (21,426) Other (505) (390) (115) (100) Gross deferred tax liabilities (28,306) (24,040) Deferred tax assets Provisions and prepayments and accrued income 2,021 2,081 (60) 190 Accrued interest on borrowings and discounts on notes and bonds 3,122 3,327 (205) (245) Losses potentially deductible from future taxable 5,427 income 6,611 1,184 (1,184) Gross deferred tax assets 11,754 6,592 Deferred tax expense 896 22,240 Net deferred tax asset Net deferred tax liabilities 16,552 17,448 11. Property, plant and equipment In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company acquired property, plant and equipment in the amount of PLN 93,000 (in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019: PLN 816,000). In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company entered into a lease agreement for 13 passenger cars. The value of right-of-use assets was PLN 452,000. In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company sold items of property, plant and equipment earning the revenue in the total amount of PLN 54,000 (in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 the revenue generated in that respect was PLN 15,000). As at 30 June 2020, there were no significant liabilities on account of the purchase of property, plant or equipment. As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, no item of tangible assets was used as collateral, was subject to encumbrance or was mortgaged. 12. Non-current investments Shares 19 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Company owned the following shares in companies: 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Company name Registered Balance Participation Balance Participation office sheet in share capital sheet value in share capital value in in PLN'000 PLN'000 Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. Wrocław 128,652 100% 128,652 100% Sky Tower S.A. Wrocław 231,198 100% 231,198 100% Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 46,367 100% 46,367 100% Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 29,963 100% (indirectly 29,963 100% (indirectly and and directly) directly) Wrocław 1 100% (indirectly 1 100% (indirectly and LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o. and directly) directly) LC Corp Invest II Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 91,788 100% 91,788 100% LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 10,308 100% 10,308 100% LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 12,234 100% 12,234 100% LC Corp Invest VIII Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 20,500 100% 20,500 100% LC Corp Invest IX Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 17,096 100% 17,096 100% LC Corp Invest X Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 19,500 100% 19,500 100% LC Corp Invest XI Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 85,935 100% 85,935 100% LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 40,582 100% 40,582 100% LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 305 100% 305 100% LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. 100% (indirectly 100% (indirectly and Investments S.K.A. Wrocław 91,855 and directly) 91,855 directly) LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 5 100% 5 100% LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 5 100% 5 100% LC Corp Invest XVII sp. z o.o. 100% (indirectly 100% (indirectly and Projekt 20 Sp.k. Wrocław 85,915 and directly) 85,915 directly) LC Corp Invest XVII sp. z o.o. 100% (indirectly 100% (indirectly and Projekt 22 Sp.k. Wrocław 42,710 and directly) 42,710 directly) LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w Wrocław - - 380 100% likwidacji (a) LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 205 100% 205 100% LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. w Wrocław 120 100% 120 100% likwidacji (b) LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w Wrocław - - 100 100% likwidacji (c) LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 14,550 100% 14,550 100% 100% (indirectly 100% (indirectly and LC Corp Service S.A. Wrocław 13,345 and directly) 13,345 directly) Develia Invest Sp. z o.o. Wrocław 621 100% 621 100% Write-down of shares (29,940) (36,741) Total 953,820 947,499 On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020. On 11 May 2020, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. was carried. 20 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 13 May 2020. As at 30 June 2020, the Management Board made an update of write-downs of shares to their recoverable value. The total value of write-downs of shares as at 30 June 2020 was PLN 29,940,000 (compared to PLN 36,741,000 as at 31 December 2019). The changes in write-downs of shares in respective companies are presented in the table below: Year ended Revers Created/Incre Year ended Company Used 31 December 30 June 2020 ed ased 2019 LC Corp Invest II Sp. z o.o. (5,320) - - - (5,320) LC Corp Invest IX Sp. z o.o. - - 2,375 - (2,375) LC Corp Invest XI Sp. z o.o. (2,399) - 1,663 - (4,062) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Investments SKA (21,868) - - - (21,868) LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji - 336 - - (336) LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. (86) - - - (86) LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji - 66 - - (66) LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp.k. (267) - 2,361 - (2,628) (29,940) 402 6,399 - (36,741) The change in the write-downs of shares made in subsidiaries in the reporting period ended 30 June 2020 result mainly from the revision of budgets and work schedules relating to development projects carried out by these subsidiaries. The amount of write-down made/reversed is recognised by the Company in the Statement of Comprehensive Income at Other Financial Income / Other Financial Expenses. The project recoverable value corresponds to the value in use of every single project. Tests conducted for the period ended 30 June 2020 relied on a discount rate standing at 10.4% (in 2019: 10.4%). 13. Non-current loans and receivables 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (audited) (audited) Non-current borrowings (with interest accrued) 109,085 74,891 Long-term security deposits 286 286 Total 109,371 75,177 Within the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company granted borrowings to its subsidiary undertakings for investment financing. 14. Current financial assets 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (audited) (audited) Short-term borrowings 11,780 11,494 Cash in trust accounts 13,291 12,663 Total 25,071 24,157 21 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 15. Inventory 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (audited) (audited) Goods and work in progress 637,749 531,963 Finished products 18,413 - Write-downs of Inventories - - Payments made for land acquisition 9,416 10,941 Total inventories 665,578 542,904 Compared to 31 December 2019, the change in Inventory during the reporting period ended 30 June 2020 results mainly from: The purchase of land designated for the implementation of residential projects, located at:

Rzeszelska Street and Orawska Street in Wrocław; Jagiellońska Street in Warsaw; Letnicka Street in Gdańsk;

Payments made towards land acquisition;

Building and financial expenditures for housing projects implemented on land owned by the Company. In the period ended 30 June 2020, the Company completed a residential project located at Granitowa Street in Wrocław and obtained the Certificate of Occupancy for the building. As at 30 June 2020, no premises were delivered yet. As at 30 June 2020, the borrowing costs amounting to PLN 19,581,000 (as at 31 December 2019 these were PLN 10,609,000) were capitalised in the inventory. 16. Trade and Other Receivables 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (audited) (audited) Trade receivables 2,009 8,542 State budget receivables (without income tax) 4,504 68,414 Receivables in respect of sums blocked in deposit accounts, 1,991 21,525 designated for the acquisition of real estate Dividend and Profit Share Receivables 15,574 - Other receivables from third parties 534 23 Total receivables (net) 24,612 98,504 Valuation allowance for receivables (82) (64) Gross receivables 24,694 98,568 Changes in the write-down of receivables were as follows: 22 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (audited) (audited) At the beginning of the period (64) (47) Increase (21) (31) Used 3 13 Reversed 0 1 At the and of the period (82) (64) 17. Cash and Cash Equivalents 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (audited) (audited) Cash on hand and in a bank account Short-term deposits 37,3954,432 198,59224,389 235,98728,821 Cash in a bank account bears interest according to floating interest rates. Short-term deposits are made for different periods, from one day to three months, depending on the Company's current demand for cash, and bear interest according to interest rates negotiated for such periods. 18. Equity 18.1. Share capital Share capital Series A ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series B ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series C ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series D ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series E ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series F ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series G ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series H ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series J ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series I ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (audited) (audited) 500 500 113,700 113,700 1,453 1,453 1,472 1,472 32,000 32,000 102,000 102,000 80,000 80,000 58,433 58,433 57,000 57,000 1,000 1,000 447,558 447,558 Par value of shares All issued shares have a par value of PLN 1.00 and have been fully paid. Shareholders' rights No shares of any series are preferred as to the dividend or return on capital. One share corresponds to one vote. 23 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) Significant shareholders As at 30 June 2020, the shareholders possessing, directly or indirectly through subsidiary undertakings, at least 5% of the total vote at the General Meeting of the Issuer: Share in Share Share (%) in total Shareholder Number of shares Number of votes vote at general Capital (%) meeting Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty 81,545,000 81,545,000 18.22 % 18.22 % Fundusz Emerytalny Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny PZU 77,195,000 77,195,000 17.25 % 17.25 % "Złota Jesień" AVIVA Otwarty Fundusz 54,707,246 54,707,246 12.22% 12.22% Emerytalny AVIVA Santander MetLife Otwarty Fundusz 34,528,295 34,528,295 7.71% 7.71% Emerytalny1) Shareholders having directly or indirectly at least 5% of overall number of votes at general meeting of shareholders as at the date hereof pursuant to the information obtained by the Issuer Share in Share Share (%) in total Shareholder Number of shares Number of votes vote at general Capital (%) meeting Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty 83,470,921 83,470,921 18.65 % 18.65 % Fundusz Emerytalny Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny PZU 77,195,648 77,195,648 17.25 % 17.25 % "Złota Jesień" AVIVA Otwarty Fundusz 59,612,000 59,612,000 13.32% 13.32% Emerytalny AVIVA Santander MetLife Otwarty Fundusz 34,528,295 34,528,295 7.71% 7.71% Emerytalny 18.2. Supplementary capital Supplementary capital as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 totalled PLN 322,216,000. The supplementary capital was created with the surplus of the issue value over the par value of PLN 321,452,000, less share issue costs disclosed as a decrease in the supplementary capital in the amount of PLN 13,215,000. The supplementary capital was used to cover the losses from years 2006, 2008 and 2009, in the total amount of PLN 20,240,000. The supplementary capital was increased by the amount of profit from the year 2007 and years 2010-2014 in the total amount of PLN 106,496,000, while in 2014 and 2015 a total of PLN 100,000,000 was transferred to reserve funds. In the reporting period ended 31 December 2016, by way of a resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 13 April 2016, the reserve funds in the amount of PLN 100,000,000 were released and transferred 24 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) to the supplementary capital in full. The funds accumulated in supplementary capital were used to pay out dividends in the amount of PLN 63,481,000. In the reporting period ended 31 December 2017, by way of a resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 27 April 2017, the funds accumulated in the supplementary capital were used for the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 111,000. In the reporting period ended 31 December 2018, by way of a resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 27 June 2018, the funds accumulated in the supplementary capital were used for the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 6,505,000. In the reporting period ended 31 December 2019, by way of the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 13 June 2019, the funds accumulated in the supplementary capital were used for the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 2,180,000. In the reporting period ended 30 June 2020, no changes in the supplementary capital were reported. The below table presents the structure of supplementary capital: Surplus of the issue value over the par value adjusted for 308,237 issue costs (Agio) Covering of losses of 2006, 2008, 2009 20,240 Supplementary capital from agio 287,997 2007, 2010-2014 profit carryforward 106,496 Payment of dividend 72,277 Supplementary capital from profit 34,219 Total 322,216 18.3. Other reserve funds As at 30 June 2020, there are no other reserve funds. 18.4. Other capital Other capital, created as a result of the fair value measurement of management options in 2007, amounted to PLN 3,108,000; from that amount a sum of PLN 40,000, resulting from the settlement of the merger with LC Corp Invest Sp. z o. o. on 17 November 2011, was further deducted. On 15 July 2019, the Company merged with another company, LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o., which led, as a consequence, to the value of Other capital being decreased by a total of PLN 831,000. On account of the settlement of that merger, the Other capital as at 31 December 2019 totalled PLN 2,237,000. In the reporting period ended 30 June 2020, no changes in the Other capital were reported, hence the value thereof as at 30 June 2020 equals PLN 2,237,000. 25 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 19. Financial Liabilities 19.1. Interest-bearing bank loans, bonds, bills of exchange and borrowings Non-current Repayment date Interest 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 rate (audited) (audited) Bond scheme (a) 20 Mar 2020 Wibor 6M+margin - - Bond scheme (b)(*) 10 May 2021 Wibor 6M+margin - 84,899 Bond scheme (c)(*) 10 May 2021 Wibor 6M+margin - 14,990 Bond scheme (d) (**) 06 Oct 2021 Wibor 6M+margin 24,984 24,978 Bond scheme (e) (**) 06 Oct 2021 Wibor 6M+margin 14,972 14,962 Bond scheme (f) 05 Jun 2022 Wibor 6M+margin 49,818 49,770 Bond scheme (g) 28 Feb 2022 Wibor 6M+margin 44,858 44,815 Bond scheme (h) 19 Oct 2020 Wibor 6M+margin - - Bond scheme (i) 19 Oct 2022 Wibor 3M+margin 19,639 65,561 Bond scheme (j) 22 May 2023 Wibor 3M+margin 59,592 59,519 Investment notes (k) 30 Nov 2021 IRS 2Y of 08/03/2012+margin 6,182 6,023 Investment notes (l) 09 Dec 2022 Wibor 1M of 07/12/2010+margin 45,265 44,305 Borrowing (m) indefinite EURIBOR 1M+margin 23,001 21,699 Borrowing (n) indefinite Wibor 6M+margin 84,344 82,629 Borrowing (o) indefinite Wibor 6M+margin 10,989 - Borrowing (p) indefinite Wibor 6M+margin 25,354 - Borrowing (r) indefinite EURIBOR 1M+margin 2,637 - 411,635 514,150 Interest 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current Repayment date (audited) (audited) rate Bond scheme (a) 20 Mar 2020 Wibor 6M+margin - 65,886 Bond scheme (b)(*) 10 Nov 2020/ Wibor 6M+margin 618 10 May 2021 85,394 Bond scheme (c)(*) 10 Nov 2020/ Wibor 6M+margin 109 10 May 2021 15,074 Bond scheme (d) (**) 06 Oct 2020 Wibor 6M+margin 249 309 Bond scheme (e) (**) 06 Oct 2020 Wibor 6M+margin 148 184 Bond scheme (f) 05 Dec 2020 Wibor 6M+margin 107 166 Bond scheme (g) 28 Aug 2020 Wibor 6M+margin 681 757 Bond scheme (h) 19 Oct 2020 Wibor 6M+margin 34,160 34,157 Bond scheme (i) 20 Jul 2020 Wibor 3M+margin 46,560 693 Bond scheme (j) 24 Aug 2020 Wibor 3M+margin 249 342 Investment notes (k) 30 Nov 2021 IRS 2Y of 08/03/2012+margin - - Investment notes (l) 09 Dec 2022 Wibor 1M of 07/12/2010+margin - - Borrowing (m) indefinite EURIBOR 1M+margin - - Borrowing (n) indefinite Wibor 6M+margin - - Borrowing (o) indefinite Wibor 6M+margin - - Borrowing (p) indefinite Wibor 6M+margin - - Borrowing (r) indefinite EURIBOR 1M+margin - - 182,622 103,221 On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of (g) series bonds, issued on 19 August 2016, with (f) series bonds, issued on 10 May 2016, took place on the "Catalyst" bond market On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of (i) series bonds, issued on 27 October 2016, with (h) series bonds, issued on 6 October 2016, took place on the "Catalyst" bond market 26 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) Coupon bonds - the issue of 20 March 2015, including 65,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 65,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. On 20 March 2020, the Company redeemed the bonds Coupon bonds - the issue of 10 May 2016, including 85,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 85,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 10 May 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 19 August 2016 took place on the "Catalyst" bond market. Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 August 2016, including 15,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 15,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 10 May 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 10 May 2016, took place on the "Catalyst" bond market. Coupon bonds - the issue of 6 October 2016, including 25,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 25,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 6 October 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. (*) On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 27 October 2016 took place on the

"Catalyst" bond market. Coupon bonds - the issue of 27 October 2016, including 15,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 15,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 6 October 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. (*) On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 6 October 2016, took place on the

"Catalyst" bond market. Coupon bonds - the issue of 5 December 2017, including 50,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 50,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 5 June 2022 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. Coupon bonds - the issue of 28 February 2018, including 45,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 45,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 28 February 2022 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 October 2018, including 34,000 two-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 34,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 19 October 2020 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 October 2018, including 66,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 66,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 19 October 2022 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. The Company received calls for early redemption in the total amount of PLN 46,000,000, the early redemption date falls on 20 July 2020. Coupon bonds - the issue of 22 May 2019, including 60,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 60,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 22 May 2023 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. 27 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) Investment notes - the issue of 9 March 2012 of seven investment notes having a par value of PLN 2,000,000 each, taken up by a subsidiary - Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. On 31 January 2014, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 31 January 2014 to 31 January 2017. On 30 January 2017, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 31 January 2017 to 30 November 2017. On 30 November 2017, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 30 November 2017 to 30 November 2019. On 27 November 2019, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes for 30 November 2021. As at 30 June 2020, there are still two notes to be redeemed. Investment notes - the issue of 9 December 2010 of thirty investment notes having a par value of PLN 1,000,000 each, taken up by a subsidiary - Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. On 9 December 2013, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 9 December 2013 to 9 December 2016. On 28 November 2016, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes for 9 December 2019. On 27 November 2019, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes to 9 December 2022. Borrowing - on 27 February 2019, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of EUR 5,000,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time. Borrowing - on 18 December 2019, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k. under which a sum of PLN 82,500,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time. Borrowing - on 24 January 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of PLN 11,000,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time. Borrowing - on 24 February 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of PLN 25,000,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time. Borrowing - on 27 March 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of EUR 587,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time. In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the average weighted interest of loans, bonds, investment notes and borrowings totalled 4.25% (in the period ended 31 December 2019 it amounted to 5%). 19.2. Issue, Redemption of Equity Securities In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, no bonds were issued. On 20 March 2020, 65,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 65,000,000 were redeemed. After the balance-sheet date, i.e. on 20 July 2020, there was an early redemption of 46,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 46,000,000. Changes to Documentation of Bond Issue Programme On 5 March 2020, the Issuer and mBank S.A. concluded an amendment to the programme agreement of 2 October 2018 ("the Programme Agreement") under which the Issuer set up a bond issue programme for its bonds up to the total amount (nominal value) of issued and outstanding bonds of PLN 400,000,000 ("the Issue Programme"). The amendment to the Programme Agreement is designed to adapt both the Programme Agreement and documentation relating to the Issue Programme to amended provisions of law that apply to the issue of bonds. Bonds issued under the amended Issue Programme ("the Bonds") will be tendered for purchase pursuant to Article 33(1) or (2) of the Bonds Act of 15 January 2015. 28 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, no notes were issued nor redeemed. 19.3. Taking out and Repayment of Bank Loans and Borrowings In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, no bank loan was taken by the Company. In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company took on the following commitments in the form of borrowings: On 24 January 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o., under which a sum of EUR 11,000,000 was borrowed on arm's length conditions for an indefinite period of time. On 8 and 29 April, the Company repaid a portion of the borrowings in the total amount of PLN 200,000.

On 24 February 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa z o.o., under which a sum of PLN 25,000,000 was borrowed on arm's length conditions for an indefinite period of time.

On 19 March 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa z o.o., under which a sum of PLN 100,000,000 was borrowed on arm's length conditions for an indefinite period of time (an amount of PLN 85,000,000 was drawn down). The borrowing was paid off in full on 31 March 2020.

On 27 March 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o., under which a sum of EUR 587,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time. 20. Provisions The amounts of provisions and the reconciliation presenting the changes in their position within the period of 6 months are shown in the table below: Retirement and Remedy of Legal Total disability benefits construction actions and bereavement faults and payment defects As at 01 January 2019 19 - - 19 Created during the financial year - - - - Used - - - - Reversed - - - - As at 30 June 2020 19 - - 19 Current provisions as at 30 June 2020 - - - - Non-current provisions as at 30 June 2020 19 - - 19 As at 01 January 2019 19 - - 19 Created during the financial year - - - - Used - - - - Reversed - - - - As at 31 December 2019 19 - - 19 Current provisions as at 31 December 2019 - - - - Non-current provisions as at 31 December 2019 19 - - 19 29 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 21. Collateral As at 30 June 2020, the repayment of loans taken out by Develia S.A. 's subsidiaries was secured mainly by: Pledge on the shares of Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. held by Develia S.A. - up to the amount of EUR 37,500,000; Registered pledges on all shares of Sky Tower S.A., together with a financial pledge of up to EUR 90,000,000; On 8 February 2018, Develia S.A. provided security to mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. for the loan agreement concluded on 20 December 2017 between LC Corp Invest XVII sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k., as the borrower, and mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. The said security includes: subordination agreement on accounts receivable concluded by the borrower, Develia S.A. and other subsidiaries of the Issuer - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. and LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o., making them subordinated creditors, and mBank S.A. and mBank Hipoteczny S.A. as senior creditors; support agreement concluded between the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A. - as the guarantor, under which the guarantor will be obliged to provide financial support to the borrower under the circumstances specified in the said agreements, along with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure up to the amount of EUR 3,576,261.90; contract of surety concluded by the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A., under which Develia S.A. will stand surety for the borrower up to a partial amount of the borrower's liabilities as a result of achieving a certain level of DSCR; commitment to enter into a support agreement with the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A. as the guarantor, pursuant to which the guarantor will be obliged, under the circumstances specified in the said agreement, to provide financial support to the borrower, along with Develia S.A.'s declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure up to the amount of EUR 558,660.50; registered pledges in favour of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. established by Develia S.A., as the limited partner, along with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure. 22. Change in Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets As from the end of the last financial year, there were no significant changes with regard to the Company's contingent liabilities or contingent assets. In addition to the contingent liabilities serving as security for the bank loans described in detail in Note 21, the Company has contingent liabilities arising from a contingent fee of PLN 63,000 for the removal of trees, necessary to implement a project at Rokokowa street in Warsaw. In addition to the foregoing, as a result of the disposal of real property by entities controlled by the Company, the Company guaranteed that the said entities would discharge their obligations arising from the Agreement concluded. In pursuance of the Sales and Purchase Agreements covering two real properties: Silesia Star in Katowice and Retro Office House in Wrocław, described in section 2.1, the Company furnished the Purchasers, Ingadi spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Ingadi") and Artigo spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Artigo"), with rent guarantees issued for a five-year period (covering, inter alia, not leased floor areas), secured by suretyship provided by the Company (as the surety of LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k. ("P20") and LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 21 Sp. k. ("P21"), acting as the Sellers and debtors). In relation to the aforesaid suretyship, the Company will guarantee that: obligations and liabilities arising from the Final Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 relating to finish works to be done by tenants designated in the Final Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 arising from the rent guarantee agreements contemplated in the Preliminary Sales and Purchase Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and the Company will incur debts of P20 and P21 arising from obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 under the Final Agreements and rent guarantee agreements if the Sellers have ceased their 30 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) operations, have gone into liquidation or have been dissolved, which circumstances will be described in the surety arrangement. In pursuance of the Sales and Purchase Agreement covering the real property called Wola Center in Warsaw, described in Note 37 of the Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019, the Company has undertaken to the Purchaser to stand surety for the Seller - Warszawa Przyokopowa Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością and the debtor. Under the said commitment the Company guaranteed, among other things, that: The Seller would perform the obligations and discharge the liabilities of Warszawa Przyokopowa, acting as the Seller, arising from agreements covering the subject-matter of the Transaction, and The Company would incur debts of WP arising from obligations and liabilities of WP under the FSPA, if the Seller has ceased its operations, has gone into liquidation or has been dissolved, which circumstances were described in the surety arrangements, The contractual penalty would be paid, should the Purchaser withdraw from the agreement due to reasons attributable to the Seller. Apart from the aforesaid contingent liabilities arising from security for bank loans contingent fees relating to the removal of trees and arising from the real property sales and purchase agreements entered into, as at 30 June 2020, the Company did not have any other significant contingent liabilities. 23. Court Proceedings As at 30 June 2020, there were no significant proceedings before the court or arbitration or public administration authorities with regard to liabilities or receivables of Develia S.A., the value of which would have an important bearing on the financial standing of the Company. The Company is a party to court and public administration proceedings whose value is insignificant for its operations or financial standing. Each case is examined individually in terms of its relevance for the company. 31 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 24. Transactions with Related Undertakings The following tables show the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (audited), for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) and for the period ended 31 December 2019 (audited): The following table shows the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the period ended 30 June 2020 (audited): Borrowings and Financial Financial Trade non-current Trade and other Financial income expenses Related undertaking Sale Purchases and other receivables and receivables Liabilities (interest, (interest, payables current financial dividends) discounts) assets Subsidiary undertakings Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. 2020 862 1,324 161 12 23,955 6,182 1,320 159 Sky Tower S.A. 2020 1,416 - 252 - 14,784 - 163 - Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. 2020 2,385 81 92 - - 96,371 131,334 2,879 Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o. 2020 562 - 105 - 2,217 - 58,117 - LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o. 2020 34 - 6 - 11,788 - 294 - LC Corp Invest II Sp.z o.o. 2020 33 - 9 - 457 - 9 - LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o. 2020 100 - 19 - 5,419 - 6,121 - LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o. 2020 178 - 54 - 16,363 - 5,619 - LC Corp Invest VIII Sp.z o.o. 2020 737 17 137 4 - - 10,300 - LC Corp Invest IX Sp.z o.o. 2020 179 - 22 - 10,600 - 150 - LC Corp Invest X Sp.z o.o 2020 610 15 69 4 - - 8,000 - LC Corp Invest XI Sp.z o.o. 2020 13 - 1 - - - 1,662 - LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o. 2020 297 4 54 3 - - 14,853 - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. 2020 28 - - - - - 1,232 - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 1 Sp.k 2020 - - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 2 Sp.k 2020 1,051 20 246 9 - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 3 Sp.k 2020 - - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 4 Sp.k 2020 345 - 77 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 5 Sp.k 2020 - - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 6 Sp.k 2020 148 - 23 6 - - - - 32 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 7 Sp.k 2020 133 34 45 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 8 Sp.k 2020 444 - 98 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 9 Sp.k 2020 142 - 23 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 10 Sp.k 2020 161 - 21 1 - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 11 Sp.k 2020 237 - 51 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 12 Sp.k. 2020 - - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 14 Sp.k. 2020 - - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Finance S.K.A. 2020 - - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Investments S.K.A. 2020 10 - 1 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o. 2020 10 - 1 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. 2020 10 - - - - - 500 - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 20 Sp.k 2020 69 - 12 - - 84,852 - 2,178 LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 21 Sp.k 2020 73 - 14 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 22 Sp.k 2020 671 - 240 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o. 2020 - - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o. Real Estate S.K.A. 2020 - - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji 2020 2 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o. 2020 51 - 15 - 11,706 - 269 - LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. 2020 10 - 1 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji 2020 2 - - - - - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o. 2020 12 1 11,046 268 LC Corp Service S.A. 2020 139 - 22 - - - - - - - - - Develia Invest Sp. z o.o. 2020 38 10 23,927 598 Total 2020 11,192 1,495 1,882 39 121,216 198,451 240,541 5,484 Management and Supervisory Board*) Management Board 2020 3,999 - - - - - - - Supervisory Board 2020 296 - - - - - - - (*) remuneration The Company also received funds from the liquidation of subsidiaries (see Note 3 and 12) amounting to PLN 72,000. 33 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) The following table shows the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the year ended 31 December 2019 (audited): Borrowings and Financial Financial Trade non-current Trade and other Financial income expenses Related undertaking Sale Purchases and other receivables and receivables Liabilities (interest, (interest, payables current financial dividends) discounts) assets Subsidiary undertakings Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. 2019 2,247 2,565 776 290 21,597 6,023 420 210 Sky Tower S.A. 2019 3,608 2 1,896 18 - - - - Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. 2019 1,661 853 550 69 - 66,004 - 1,394 Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o. 2019 1,709 267 344 10 - - 89,507 - LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o. 2019 86 - 29 - 11,640 - 4,010 - LC Corp Invest II Sp.z o.o. 2019 51 - 11 6 253 - 3 - LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o. 2019 314 - 46 - 5,331 - 601 - LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o. 2019 271 - 53 - 15,381 - 10,412 - LC Corp Invest VIII Sp.z o.o. 2019 1,241 29 267 13 - - 406 - LC Corp Invest IX Sp.z o.o. 2019 362 - 199 - - - - - LC Corp Invest X Sp.z o.o 2019 4,064 6,811 107 8 - - 55,437 - LC Corp Invest XI Sp.z o.o. 2019 37 - 17 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o. 2019 805 - 107 43 - - 26,437 - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. 2019 43 - 5 13 - - 453 - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 1 Sp.k 2019 52 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 2 Sp.k 2019 2,085 332 395 171 - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 3 Sp.k 2019 37 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 4 Sp.k 2019 1,184 - 183 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 5 Sp.k 2019 43 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 6 Sp.k 2019 684 15 54 12 - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 7 Sp.k 2019 205 51 62 7 - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 8 Sp.k 2019 595 - 201 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 9 Sp.k 2019 754 - 61 75 - - - - 34 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 10 Sp.k 2019 696 1 56 56 - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 11 Sp.k 2019 986 - 71 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 12 Sp.k. 2019 6 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 14 Sp.k. 2019 27 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Finance S.K.A. 2019 6 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Investments S.K.A. 2019 30 39 5 33 - - - - LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o. 2019 28 - 10 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. 2019 26 - 8 - - - 3 - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 20 Sp.k 2019 2,596 - 979 - - 82,629 55,000 174 LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 21 Sp.k 2019 1,833 - 329 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 22 Sp.k 2019 1,077 - 548 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o. 2019 2 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o. Real Estate S.K.A. 2019 - 3 - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji 2019 22 - 3 - - - 16 - LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o. 2019 94 4 10 19 11,512 - 549 - LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. 2019 28 25 2 - - - 8 - LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji 2019 20 - 17 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o. 2019 44 20,480 - - - - 78 - LC Corp Service S.A. 2019 351 - 64 - - - - - Develia Invest Sp. z o.o. 2019 27,592 792 899 - 20,672 - 180 - Total 2019 57,602 32,269 8,364 843 86,386 154,656 243,520 1,778 Additionally, in the year ended 31 December 2019, the Company made capital contributions to its subsidiary undertakings which are described in Notes 5 and 17 of the Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019. The aforesaid data was adjusted on account of the merger with a subsidiary - LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o., which occurred in the period ended 31 December 2019. 35 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) The following table shows the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited): Related undertaking Subsidiary undertakings Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. 2019 Sky Tower S.A. 2019 Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. 2019 Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest I Sp. Z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest II Sp.z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest III Sp. Z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest VIII Sp.z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest IX Sp.z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest X Sp.z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest XI Sp.z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest XII Sp. Z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. Z o.o. 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 1 Sp.k 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 2 Sp.k 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 3 Sp.k 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 4 Sp.k 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 5 Sp.k 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 6 Sp.k 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 7 Sp.k 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 8 Sp.k 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 9 Sp.k 2019 LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 10 Sp.k 2019 Borrowings and Financial Financial Trade non-current Trade and other Financial income expenses Sale Purchases and other receivables and receivables Liabilities (interest, (interest, payables current financial dividends) discounts) assets 870 1,457 599 29 21,430 5,973 171 333 1,288 - 612 - - - - - 636 430 173 13 - 65,711 - 963 889 - 214 - 34,199 - 51,621 - 34 - 6 - 87,689 - 2,761 - 29 - 5 - 51 - 1 - 154 - 18 - 11,864 - 296 - 113 - 19 - 19,892 - 4,607 - 544 - 201 - 8,140 - 197 - 85 - 19 - - - - - 3,638 30 81 4 - - 37,237 - 10 - 1 - - - - - 519 - 53 - - - 26,437 - 28 - 5 - - - 453 - 52 - - - - - - - 1,046 72 402 14 - - - - 37 - - - - - - - 668 - 194 - - - - - 43 - - - - - - - 396 15 77 - - - - - 81 3 23 6 - - - - 201 - 40 - - - - - 492 - 99 - - - - - 426 - 111 - - - - - 36 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 11 Sp.k 2019 685 - 148 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 12 Sp.k 2019 6 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 14 Sp.k 2019 27 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. Z o.o.Finance S.K.A. 2019 6 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XV Sp. Z o.o.Investments S.K.A. 2019 28 - 5 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. Z o.o. 2019 10 - 1 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. Z o.o. 2019 10 - 1 - 30 - - - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 20 Sp.k 2019 314 - 93 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 21 Sp.k 2019 202 - 79 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 22 Sp.k 2019 294 - 94 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. Z o.o. 2019 2 - - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. Z o.o. Real Esate SKA 2019 0 3 - - - - - - LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. Z o.o. 2019 10 - 1 - - - 18 - LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. Z o.o. 2019 57 - 9 - 10,823 - 263 - LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. Z o.o. 2019 10 - 1 - - - 8 - LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. Z o.o. 2019 10 - 1 - - - - - LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. Z o.o. 2019 10 - 1 - - - 82 - LC Corp Service S.A. 101 - 61 - - - - Develia Sp. z o.o. 4 - 1 - - - - Total 2019 14,063 2,011 3,451 66 194,119 71,685 124,153 1,296 Management and Supervisory Board*) Management Board 2019 8,134 - - - - - - - Supervisory Board 2019 306 - - - - - - - (*) remuneration Additionally, in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company made capital contributions to its subsidiary undertakings which are described in Notes 3 and 12 of the Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2019. 37 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 24.1. Payment of Dividend by Develia S.A. On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the payment of dividend on the following principles: Amount of dividend: PLN 44,755,831.10 Amount of dividend per share: PLN 0.10 Number of shares subject to dividend: 447,558,311 shares Record date: 18 September 2020 Dividend payment date: 02 October 2020 24.2. Payment of Dividend by Subsidiary Undertakings Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. carried on 25 March 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 131,300,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 31 March 2020.

Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 6,000,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.

Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 1,232,000 was paid to Develia S.A. 8 April 2020.

Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o. carried on

6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 58,100,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.

6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 58,100,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020. Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 14,853,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.

Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest X Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 8,000,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.

Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 500,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 16 April 2020.

On 16 June 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o. passed a resolution on the payment of dividend for 2019 to Develia S.A. in the amount of PLN 5,274,000. As at 30 June 2020, dividend was not paid.

On 16 June 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest VIII Sp. z o.o. passed a resolution on the payment of dividend for 2019 to Develia S.A. in the amount of PLN 10,300,000. As at 30 June 2020, dividend was not paid. 38 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 25. Financial Instruments 25.1. Fair Values The table below shows the balance sheet values of all financial instruments of the Company in a breakdown by respective categories of assets and liabilities, pursuant to IFRS 9: Balance sheet value 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (audited) (audited) Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss: Borrowings granted 120,865 86,385 120,865 86,385 Assets measured at amortised cost: Cash and Cash Equivalents (including cash in trust accounts) 249,278 41,484 Trade and other receivables (net of budget receivables) 20,108 30,090 269,386 71,574 Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost: Trade and other payables (net of budget liabilities) 37,826 32,558 Loans, bonds and borrowings at a floating interest rate 542,809 567,043 Loans, bonds and borrowings at a fixed interest rate 51,448 50,328 632,083 649,929 The fair values of the above presented items are close to their balance sheet values. 26. Capital Management The main purpose of the Company's capital management is to maintain a good credit rating and safe capital ratios which would support the Company's operating activity and increase the value for its shareholders. The Company manages the capital structure and modifies it as a result of changes in economic conditions. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company can change the payment of dividend to shareholders, return capital to shareholders or issue new shares. In the period ended 30 June 2020 and in the year ended 31 December 2019, there were no changes in the objectives, rules and processes binding in this area. The Company monitors the condition of capital by means of a leverage ratio, which is calculated as a relation of debt to equity. The Company's rules determine this ratio as not higher than 5. The Company's debt includes interest-bearing loans and borrowings, trade payables and other liabilities. 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (audited) (audited) Interest-bearing bonds, loans, notes and borrowings 396,484 617,371 Trade and Other Payables 38,877 34,996 A. Debt 435,361 652,367 B. Equity 1,175,315 893,683 Leverage ratio (A/B) 0.37 0.73 39 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) 27. Effects of Announcement of COVID-19 Epidemic on Group's Current Operations An important factor that affected the Company's current operations in H1 2020 was the state of COVID-19 epidemic announced in that period. January and February 2020 saw very good sales, however, after that period the Company recorded a significant drop in the number of new sales contracts concluded in April 2020, and although May and June saw increasing sales volume, the result for the entire quarter and half year was worse than in corresponding periods of 2019. After the balance-sheet date, i.e. in the period between July and August 2020, the higher number of flats sold could be observed. Consequently, the current sales figures give an optimistic outlook on the situation of the housing market and its prospects. In Q2, due to an outbreak of the epidemic, the Company decided to change its investment plan, delaying the implementation of some housing projects, starting to phase individual projects over a longer period and changing the order of construction works for multi-stage projects - with next stages being chosen for implementation in consideration of a changing market situation. Furthermore, the Company also noted a delay in the process of issuing administrative decisions, e.g. decisions on building permit, which stemmed from the fact that time limits for administrative authorities to give such decisions were suspended on account of the epidemic. The Management Board monitor, on a daily basis, works progress on sites, and no major effects of the epidemic on project schedules were observed. As regards projects already completed and scheduled to be completed in this year, no delays in delivering premises to clients are envisaged by the Company. The fact of announcing the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the liquidity of the Company dramatically and it has had no significant bearing on the valuation of major financial items (such as inventory, receivables, shares and provisions). 28. Events After End of Reporting Period LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020.

On 3 July 2020, the Company purchased real estate of 0.9998 ha located at Ptasia Street in Gdańsk, designated for a development project.

On 20 July 2020, Develia S.A. completed the early redemption of 46,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 46,000,000.

four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 46,000,000. On 28 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Chairman - Michał Hulbój.

On 30 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Member - Grzegorz Grabowicz.

On 31 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Member - Michał Wnorowski.

On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 44,755,831.10 (PLN 0.10 per share), setting the record date for 18 September 2020 and the date of dividend payment for 2 October 2020.

On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. appointed Mr Robert Pietryszyn, Mr

Piotr Pinior and Mr Marek Szydło to the Supervisory Board.

Piotr Pinior and Mr Marek Szydło to the Supervisory Board. On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the merger pursuant to Article 492(1)(1) of the Commercial Partnerships and Companies Code between Develia

S.A. and LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o., based in Wrocław ("the Acquired Company 1") and LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o., based in Wrocław, ("the Acquired Company 2") through the transfer to the Acquiring Company - as the sole shareholder in the Acquired Company 1 and 2 - of the entire assets 40 Develia S.A. Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000) of both Acquired Companies (merger through take-over). Relevant resolutions were carried on the same day by the Acquired Company 1 and the Acquired Company 2. On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer adopted the Remuneration Policy for Management Board and Supervisory Board Members.

On 2 September 2020, the Issuer communicated its intention to issue bonds as part of a bond issue scheme up to the total amount (nominal value) of issued and outstanding bonds of PLN 400,000,000, with such issuance being subject, however, to satisfactory conditions on the debt securities market (maturity - three years, floating interest rate).

On 7 September 2020, Marek Szydło tendered his resignation from the Supervisory Board, which was effective as from 8 September 2020. Apart from the foregoing, no other event that could significantly influence the Company's financial results occurred after 30 June 2020. The document has been signed by a qualified electronic signature Paweł Ruszczak Mirosław Kujawski Tomasz Wróbel acting President of Management Member of Management Board Member of Management Board Board Lidia Kotowska Anna Gremblewska-Nowak Director of Accounting Chief Accountant Department Wrocław, 08 September 2020 41 Attachments Original document

