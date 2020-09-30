Develia S A : 2. Develia S.A. - Short interim financial statements 06_2020

Capital Management.....................................................................................................................................................
Effects of Announcement of COVID-19 Epidemic on Group's Current Operations .................................................
28.
Events After End of Reporting Period .........................................................................................................................
Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof
integral part hereof
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
as at 30 June 2020 (PLN'000)
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Note
(audited)
(audited)
Assets
A. Fixed assets
1,068,806
1,029,519
1.
Intangible assets
285
282
2.
Property, plant and equipment
11
5,330
6,145
2.1. Tangible assets
5,324
6,099
2.2. Tangible assets under construction
6
46
3.
Non-current loans and receivables
13
109,371
75,177
4.
Non-current investments
12
953,820
947,499
5.
Non-current prepayments and accrued income
0
416
6.
Deferred tax assets
10.3
0
0
B. Current assets
956,946
699,019
1.
Inventory
15
665,578
542,904
2.
Trade and other receivables
16
24,612
98,504
3.
Income tax receivable
3,802
3,719
4.
Current financial assets
14
25,071
24,157
5.
Cash and cash equivalents
17
235,987
28,821
6.
Current prepayments and accrued income
1,896
914
C. Non-current assets classified as held for sale
0
0
Total assets
2,025,752
1,728,538
Equity and liabilities
A. Equity
1,175,315
948,279
1.
Share capital
18.1
447,558
447,558
2.
Called-up share capital not paid
0
0
3.
Supplementary capital
18.2
322,216
322,216
4.
Other reserve funds
18.3
0
0
5.
Other capital
18.4
2,237
2,237
6.
Retained profit/(Loss carried forward)
403,304
176,268
B. Non-current liabilities
430,620
534,361
1.
Non-current financial liabilities
19.1
411,635
514,150
2. Non-current lease liabilities
2,414
2,744
3.
Provisions
20
19
19
4.
Deferred tax liability
10.3
16,552
17,448
C. Current liabilities
419,817
245,898
1.
Current financial liabilities
19.1
182,622
103,221
2. Current lease liabilities
11,107
11,061
3.
Current liabilities on account of acquisition of subsidiary
0
0
4.
Trade and other payables
38,877
34,996
5.
Income tax payables
0
0
6.
Provisions
20
0
0
7. Accruals and deferred income
187,211
96,620
Total equity and liabilities
2,025,752
1,728,538
Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof
integral part hereof
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Note
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
(audited)
(unaudited, restated)
Revenues
Revenue from sale of services, products and goods
8,745
13,587
Revenue from interest and discounts
2,402
5,633
Revenue from dividend
235,559
119,078
Other financial income
6,399
4
Other operating income
357
11
Total operating income
253,462
138,313
Expenses
Operating expenses,
value of products, goods sold
(21,524)
(23,995)
Costs of interest and discounts
(5,302)
(10,055)
Other financial expenses
(426)
(2,144)
Other operating expenses
(70)
(802)
Total operating expenses
(27,322)
(36,996)
Pre-tax profit (loss)
226,140
101,317
Income Tax
10.1
896
246
Net profit (loss) on continued operations
227,036
101,563
Discontinued operations
Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year
0
0
Net profit/(loss)
227,036
101,563
Other comprehensive income
Other components of comprehensive income
0
0
Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income
0
0
Other comprehensive income (net)
0
0
Total comprehensive income
227,036
101,563
Profit/(loss) per share
- basic EPS from the profit/(loss) for the period (PLN)
0.51
0.23
- diluted EPS from the profit/(loss) for the period (PLN)
0.51
0.23
Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof
integral part hereof
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Note
(audited)
(unaudited, restated)
A. Cash flows from operating activities
I. Gross profit (loss) on continued operations
226,140
101,317
II. Total adjustments
20,967
(35,770)
1. Change in tangible assets and intangible assets
812
(7,556)
2.
Change in provisions
0
19
3.
Change in inventories
(122,674)
(101,783)
4.
Change in receivables
73,892
(11,200)
5. Change in current liabilities (net of loans and borrowings)
3,881
127,760
6.
Change in accruals and deferrals
90,024
5,997
7.
Change in financial liabilities
15,520
(85,777)
8. Change in financial assets resulting from borrowings and notes
(34,480)
24,185
9.
Change in financial assets resulting from shares
(6,321)
266
10. Income Tax
(82)
(280)
11. Other adjustments
395
12,600
III. Net cash flow from operating activities (l±ll)
247,107
65,547
B. Cash flows from financing activities
l. Cash inflows
123,656
60,000
1.
Net proceeds from issue of shares and additional
0
contributions to equity
0
2. Issue of debt securities
0
60,000
3. Loans and borrowings
123,656
0
II. Outflows
(163,597)
(63,270)
1.
Acquisition of own (treasury) shares
0
0
2.
Redemption of debt securities
(65,000)
(50,000)
3.
Lease repayment
(1,143)
(1,172)
4.
Repayment of loans and borrowings
(85,200)
0
5.
Interest
(12,254)
(12,098)
6.
Other financial expenses
0
0
III. Net cash flows from financing activities (l-ll)
(39,941)
(3,270)
C. Total net cash flow (A.III±B.III)
207,166
62,277
D. Balance-sheet change in cash, including:
207,166
62,277
change in the position of cash on account of foreign exchange
differences
0
E. Cash at beginning of period
28,821
120,119
F. Cash at end of period (F±D)
17
235,987
182,396
- restricted cash
20
20
Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof
integral part hereof
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Note
Share capital
Called-up share
Supplementary
Other reserve
Other capital
Retained profit/(Loss
Total
capital not paid
capital
funds
carried forward)
As at 01 January 2019
447,558
0
322,216
0
2,237
176,268
948,279
Net profit for the period of 6 months ended
30 June 2020
0
0
0
0
0
227,036
227,036
Other comprehensive income for the period of 6 months
ended 30 June 2020
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total comprehensive income for the period of 6
months
ended 30 June 2020
0
0
0
0
0
227,036
227,036
Allocated to the payment of dividend
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
As at 30 June 2020 (audited)
447,558
0
322,216
0
2,237
403,304
1,175,315
Note
Share capital
Called-up share
Supplementary
Other reserve
Other capital
Retained profit/(Loss
Total
capital not paid
capital
funds
carried forward)
As at 01 January 2019
447,558
0
324,396
0
2,273
118,661
892,888
Net profit for 2019
0
0
0
0
0
176,268
176,268
Other comprehensive income for 2019
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total comprehensive income for 2019
0
0
0
0
0
176,268
176,268
Settlement of company merger*)
0
0
0
0
(36)
0
(36)
Payment of dividend
0
0
(2,180)
0
0
(118,661)
(120,841)
As at 31 December 2019 (audited)
447,558
0
322,216
0
2,237
176,268
948,279
Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
*) Relates to the merger between Develia S.A. and LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o. See Note 4 below for further details.
Share capital
Called-up share
Supplementary
Other reserve
Other capital
Retained
Total
capital not paid
capital
funds
profit/(Loss
carried forward)
As at 01 January 2019
447,558
0
324,396
0
2,273
118,661
892,888
Net profit for the period of 6 months ended
30 June 2019
0
0
0
0
0
101,564
101,564
Other comprehensive income for the period of 6 months
ended 30 June 2019
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total comprehensive income for the period of 6 months
ended 30 June 2019
0
0
0
0
0
101,564
101,564
Settlement of company merger*)
0
0
0
0
(36)
(36)
Allocated to the payment of dividend
0
0
(2,180)
0
0
(118,661)
(120,841)
As at 30 June 2019 (unaudited, restated)
447,558
0
322,216
0
2,237
101,564
873,575
Accounting principles (policies) and Additional explanatory notes to the Financial Statements presented on pages 8 to 40 are an integral part hereof
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (POLICIES) AND ADDITIONAL EXPLANATORY NOTES
1. General Information
Develia S.A. (the "Issuer", the "Company", formerly known as LC Corp S.A.) was established by the Notarial Deed dated 3 March 2006. The Company's registered office is situated in Wrocław, Poland, at ul. Powstańców Śląskich 2-4. The Company has been entered into the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register maintained by the District Court for Wrocław-Fabryczna in Wrocław, 4th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under KRS No. 0000253077.
As at 30 June 2020, the shares of Develia S.A. are in public trading.
The Company has been assigned statistical identification number (REGON): 020246398, tax identification
number (NIP): 8992562750.
The Company has been established for an indefinite time. The Company's primary activity includes:
PKD 6420Z Activities of financial holding companies
PKD 4110Z Completion of construction projects related to putting up buildings
PKD 6810Z Buying and selling of own real estate
PKD 4120Z Construction works related to the completion of residential and non-residential buildings.
There was no parent undertaking of Develia S.A. as at 30 June 2020 and the date of signing these financial statements.
2. Identification of Condensed Interim Financial Statements
These Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company concerning the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 was approved by the Management Board for publication on 08 September 2020.
The Company prepared also Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements concerning the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, which were approved by the Management Board on 08 September 2020 for publication.
3. Company's Investments
The Company has investments in the following subsidiaries:
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Company name
Register
Share in Capital
Share in Capital
ed office
Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.
Wrocław
100%
100%
Sky Tower S.A.
Wrocław
100%
100%
Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
100% (indirectly and
100% (indirectly and
Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
directly)
directly)
100% (indirectly and
100% (indirectly and
LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
directly)
directly)
LC Corp Invest II Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest VIII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest IX Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest X Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XI Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji (a)
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji (b)
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji (c)
Wrocław
-
100%
LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 2 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 4 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 6 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 7 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 8 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 9 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 10 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 11 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly and
100% (indirectly and
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k.
Wrocław
directly)
directly)
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 21 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly and
100% (indirectly and
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k.
Wrocław
directly)
directly)
100% (indirectly and
100% (indirectly and
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Investments S.K.A.
Wrocław
directly)
directly)
LC Corp Service S.A.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly and
100% (indirectly and
directly)
directly)
Develia Invest Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100% (directly)
100% (directly)
On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020.
On 11 May 2020, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. was carried.
On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 13 May 2020.
As at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019, the share in the total vote held by the Parent Undertaking in its subsidiaries was equal to the share of the Parent Undertaking in the capitals of these entities.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
4. Basis for Preparation of Condensed Interim Financial Statements
These Condensed Interim Financial Statements of Develia S.A. were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") adopted by the EU, in particular with the International Accounting Standard No. 34.
IFRS comprise standards and interpretations accepted by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").
These Condensed Interim Financial Statements concern the period of 6 months ended on 30 June 2020 and contain comparative data for the period of 6 months ended on 30 June 2019 and as at the 31 December 2019.
The Interim Condensed Financial Statements are presented in thousand zlotys ("PLN"), and all values included in the tables and descriptions, if not indicated otherwise, are given in PLN'000.
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements have been prepared on the going concern assumption, i.e. the continuation of the Company's business activity in the foreseeable future.
These condensed interim financial statements were prepared using the historical cost method, except for a part of derivative instruments which are measured at fair value.
As at the day of the approval of these financial statements, no circumstances were identified that could be regarded as a threat to the continuation of the Company's activity.
The Condensed Interim Financial Statements do not contain all information and disclosures required for annual financial statements and they must be read together with the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
On 15 July 2019, the merger between Develia S.A. (the Acquiring Company) and LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o. (the Acquired Company) was registered. The merger was completed pursuant to Article 492(1)(1) of the Code of Commercial Partnerships and Companies in conjunction with Article 516 of the said Code through the transfer to the Acquiring Company - as the sole shareholder in the Acquired Company - of the entire assets of Acquired Company under conditions set out in the Merger Plan of 10 May 2019 (according to information released by the Issuer in its Current Report no. 16/2019 of 10 May 2019).
The merger of the companies has been accounted for in the Acquiring Company's books and records by the
pooling of interests method; to this end, the respective items of relevant assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses of the merged companies have been summed up, as at the date of merger, after they had been adjusted using uniform valuation methods and the following had been eliminated:
Reciprocal receivables and payables, as well as the revenues and costs of business transactions carried out in the same financial year;
The distribution of profit received from the Acquired Company and contributions made thereto;
The acquired company's share capital;
The adjustment of the item "Other funds" by a difference between the sum of assets and liabilities acquired;
Retained profits/unrealised losses carried forward, as presented herein, following the merger, have been summed up with account taken of the foregoing adjustments. As at 16 November 2011, the Acquired Company did not close its books of account.
Due to the merger, comparatives for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 were restated compared to the financial statements published and covering that period.
The below table demonstrates changes in comparatives in the statement of comprehensive income for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019:
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Period of 6
Period of 6
months
months
ended
Change
ended
30 June 2019
30 June 2019
(published)
(restated)
Operating income
Revenue from sale of services, products and goods
14,099
(512)
13,587
Revenue from interest and discounts
6,433
(800)
5,633
Revenue from dividend
119,078
(0)
119,078
Other financial income
4
(0)
4
Other operating income
76
(65)
11
Total operating income
139,690
(1,377)
138,313
Operating expenses
Operating expenses, cost of sold products and goods
(23,999)
4
(23,995)
Costs of interest and discounts
(11,270)
1,215
(10,055)
Other financial expenses
(2,144)
0
(2,144)
Other operating expenses
(776)
(26)
(802)
Total operating expenses
(38,189)
1,193
(36,996)
Pre-tax profit/(loss)
101,501
(184)
101,317
Income tax (tax expense)
214
32
246
Net profit/(loss) on continued operations
101,715
(152)
101,563
Discontinued operations
Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year
-
-
-
Net profit/(loss)
101,715
(152)
101,563
Other comprehensive income
Other components of comprehensive income
-
-
-
Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income (net)
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
101,715
(152)
101,563
5. Accounting Principles Applied to Preparation of Condensed Interim Financial Statements
The accounting principles (policies) applied to the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those adopted to draw up the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, save for the following principles. The below changes to IFRS have been applied to these financial statements as of the date of their entry into force:
Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements"and IAS 8 "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors" - Definition of Materiality - approved by the EU on 29 November 2019 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020);
Amendments to IFRS 3, "Business Combinations"- Definition of a Business - approved in the EU on 21 April 2020 (applicable to combinations for which the acquisition date is at the beginning of the first annual reporting period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 and to asset acquisitions that occur on or after the beginning of the aforesaid period);
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Amendments to IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments", IAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and
Measurement" and IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosures" - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - approved in the EU on 15 January 2020 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020);
Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS- approved by the EU on 29 November 2019 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020).
The adoption of the standards and amendments to existing standards, as mentioned above, did not exert any considerable impact on the financial statements.
6. New Standards and Interpretations Published But Not Effective Yet
Currently, IFRS in the form approved by the EU do not differ significantly from regulations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"), except for the following new standards and amendments to standards which as at [the date of the publication of these statements] were not approved for application within the EU (the below entry into force dates relate to the full version of standards):
IFRS 14, "Regulatory Deferral Accounts" (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2016) - the European Commission decided not to initiate the process of approving this temporary standard for application within the EU before the release of the final version of IFRS 14;
IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts", with further amendments to IFRS 17, (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 01 January 2023);
Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements"- Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non- current (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 01 January 2023);
Amendments to IAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment"- Proceeds Before Intended Use (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);
Amendments to IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets"- Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);
Amendments to IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" - Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework including amendments to IFRS 3 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);
Amendments to IFRS 4 "Insurance Contracts"- the Extension of the Temporary Exemption from Applying IFRS 9 (the expiry date for the temporary exemption from IFRS 9 was extended to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023);
Amendments to IFRS 10, "Consolidated Financial Statements" and IAS 28, "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures"- Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture and subsequent amendments (the date of entry into force of the amendments was postponed until research works on the equity method have been completed);
Amendments to IFRS 16 "Lease"- Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020. Early application is permitted also for financial statements which have not been approved yet for publication on 28 May 2020. This amendment applies also to interim reports).
Amendments to miscellaneous standards "Improvements to IFRS (the 2018-2020 cycle)" - amendments made as part of the IFRS Annual Improvement Process (IFRS 1, IFRS 9, IFRS 16 and IAS 41) are designed mainly to deal withnon-conformitiesand ensure the consistency of terminology (amendments to IFRS 1, IFRS 9 and IAS 41 are applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022. Amendments to IFRS 16 concern only an illustrative example, hence no entry into force date has been set).
The Company is in the process of verification of the impact of the other above-mentioned standards on its financial situation, performance and the scope of information presented in financial statements.
According to the Company's estimates, the above-mentioned new standards and amendments to existing standards would not have had major impact on the financial statements if they had been applied by the Company at the balance-sheet date.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
7. Significant Values Based on Professional Judgement and Estimates
The Company's Management Board applied their best knowledge regarding not only the standards and interpretations used, but also the methods and principles of valuation of individual items of the enclosed financial statements. Preparing the financial statements in accordance with IFRS required the Company's Management Board to make some assessments and assumptions, which are reflected in these statements. Actual results may vary from these estimates.
The financial data for the first half of 2020 presented herein was subject to auditor's examination.
Professional Judgement
In the process of applying the accounting principles (policies) to the issues specified hereinbelow, the professional judgement of the management was, apart from the accounting estimates, of the greatest importance.
Uncertainty of Estimates
The basic assumptions concerning the future have been discussed below as well as other key reasons for doubts occurring at the end of the reporting period and entailing a significant risk of considerable adjustment of the net book value of assets and liabilities in the following reporting period.
Deferred Tax Asset
The Company recognises a deferred tax asset based on the assumption that a tax profit enabling its utilisation should be obtained in the future. Worse tax results obtained in the future could have the effect that this assumption might become groundless. Deferred income tax is presented in Note 10.3.
Write-downs of shares held in subsidiary undertakings
At the end of each reporting period, the Management Board verifies if there is any evidence pointing to the impairment of the shares in subsidiary undertakings.
If the verification reveals the existence of such impairment, the Management Board writes down these assets to their recoverable value. The recoverable value of an asset can be defined as being the higher one of the two values: fair value less costs to sell or value in use.
The value in use is estimated with the DCF method or with the hybrid model: net assets and discounted revenues (discounted dividends). The DCF method is based on discounted cash flows generated by the subsidiary undertakings within the approved investment schedules and proceeds from the sale of flats, taking into consideration the sale price of 1 square metre of usable floor space in accordance with the current market situation and prices. The discount rate takes account of the weighted average cost of external and own capital (WACC).
The recoverable value of shares and the amount of their write-downs were estimated as at 30 June 2020 and may be subject to a change depending on the fluctuations of the market prices of land, sale prices of flats, constructions costs, project completion schedules and discount rate calculations in the future.
The actual results may vary from these estimates, which were calculated on the grounds of the data available as at the reporting date. It is also related to the uncertainty regarding the proper estimation of the market conditions in the following years. Consequently, the amount of write-downs may change in the following accounting periods.
Write-Downs of Shares are presented in Note 12.
Classification of Lease Agreements
The Company classifies lease according to IFRS 16.
Write-downs of Inventories
At the end of each reporting period, the Management Board verifies if there is any evidence pointing to the loss of value of its property development projects under implementation on the basis of sales reports, market research and other available evidence. Should the risk of the loss of value occur, the value of such projects is estimated employing the DCF method, which is used to establish the write-down of inventories. The DCF
14
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
method is based on discounted cash flows generated within the approved investment schedules and proceeds from the sale of premises, allowing for the sale price of 1 square metre of usable floor area of flats in accordance with the current market situation. The discount rate takes account of the weighted average cost of external and own capital (WACC).
The write-downs of inventories are estimated as at 30 June 2020 and may be subject to change depending on the fluctuation of market prices of land, selling prices of flats, construction costs, project completion schedules and discount rate calculations in the future. The actual results may vary from these estimates, which were calculated on the grounds of the data available as at the reporting date. It is also related to the uncertainty regarding the proper estimation of the market conditions in the following years. Consequently, valuation allowances may change in the following financial periods. As at 30 June 2020, there were no write-downs of inventory.
Uncertainty Associated with Tax Settlements
The regulations concerning the tax on goods and services, corporate tax and burdens associated with social insurance are subject to frequent changes. These frequent changes make no appropriate reference points, inconsistent interpretations and few established precedents that might be applicable. The binding regulations also contain uncertainties, resulting in different opinions regarding the legal interpretation of tax regulations, both among public authorities and between public authorities and companies.
Tax settlements and other areas of activity (for example customs and foreign currency issues) may be subject to inspection by bodies authorised to impose high penalties and fines, and any additional tax liabilities arising from the inspection must be paid together with high interest. Having considered these conditions, the tax risk in Poland is greater than in countries with a more mature tax system.
Consequently, amounts presented and disclosed in financial statements may change in the future as a result of a final decision of a tax audit authority.
On 15 July 2016, changes were made to the Tax Ordinance Act in order to take account of the provisions of the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR). GAAR is to prevent the creation and use of artificial legal structures created in order to avoid the payment of tax in Poland. GAAR defines the avoidance of taxation as an action made above all in order to achieve a tax advantage, contrary - under given circumstances - to the object and purpose of the provisions of the tax act. In accordance with GAAR, such an action does not result in the tax advantage, if the operation was artificial. Any occurrence of (i) unjustified separation of operations, (ii) involvement of intermediary entities despite the lack of economic justification, (iii) elements that null or compensate each other and (iv) other actions having a similar effect to the previously mentioned, may be treated as a premise of artificial operations subject to GAAR. New regulations will require a much greater degree of professional judgement in assessing the tax consequences of individual transactions.
The GAAR clause should be applied to transactions made after its entry into force and transactions that had been carried out before the entry into force of the GAAR clause, but for which benefits were or are still being gained after the date of entry of this clause into force. The implementation of these provisions will enable Polish tax audit authorities to question the legal arrangements and agreements carried out by taxable persons, such as the restructuring and reorganisation of a group.
The Company recognises and measures the assets or liabilities in respect of current and deferred income tax in compliance with the requirements of IAS 12, Income Tax on the basis of the profit (tax loss), tax base, unrelieved tax losses, unused tax exemptions and tax rates, taking into account the uncertainty associated with tax settlements.
The table below presents estimates as at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019.
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
(audited)
(audited)
Deferred tax asset
-
-
Deferred tax liability
16,552
17,448
Write-downs of shares
29,940
(36,741)
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
8. Seasonal or Cyclical Nature of Activity
The Company's operations are not seasonal by nature, therefore the presented Company's operating results are not subject to significant fluctuations during a year.
9. Information on Segments of Activity
For management purposes, Develia S.A. distinguishes two reporting operating segments:
property development activity segment
holding (other) activity segment
The tables presented below show data concerning revenues and expenses of the Company's individual segments for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019.
Property
Holding (other)
Period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
development
TOTAL
activity
activity
Operating income
Revenue from sale of services, products and goods
-
8,745
8,745
Revenue from interest and discounts
-
2,401
2,401
Revenue from dividend
-
235,559
235,559
Other financial income
-
6,400
6,400
Other operating income
-
357
357
Total operating income
-
253,462
253,462
Operating expenses
Operating expenses, cost of sold products and goods
(2,126)
(19,398)
(21,524)
Costs of interest and discounts
-
(5,302)
(5,302)
Other financial expenses
-
(426)
(426)
Other operating expenses
-
(70)
(70)
Total operating expenses
(2,126)
(25,196)
(27,322)
Pre-tax profit/(loss)
(2,126)
228,266
226,140
Income tax (tax expense)
404
492
896
Net profit/(loss) on continued operations
(1,722)
228,758
227,036
Discontinued operations
Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year
-
0
-
Net profit/(loss)
(1,722)
228,758
227,036
Other comprehensive income
Other components of comprehensive income
-
-
-
Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income (net)
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
(1,722)
228,758
227,036
Period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019
Property
Holding (other)
development
TOTAL
(restated data)
activity
activity
Operating income
Revenue from sale of services, products and goods
-
13,587
13,587
Revenue from interest and discounts
-
5,633
5,634
Revenue from dividend
-
119,078
119,078
Other financial income
-
4
4
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Other operating income
-
11
11
Total operating income
-
138,313
138,313
Operating expenses
Operating expenses, cost of sold products and goods Costs of interest and discounts
Other financial expenses Other operating expenses
(654)
(23,341)
(23,995)
(10,055)
(10,055)
(2,144)
(2,144)
(802)
(802)
Total operating expenses
(654)
(36,342)
(36,996)
Pre-tax profit/(loss)
(654)
101,971
101,317
Income tax (tax expense)
124
122
246
Net profit/(loss) on continued operations
(530)
102,093
101,563
Discontinued operations
Profit (loss) on discontinued operations in the financial year
-
-
-
Net profit/(loss)
(530)
102,093
101,563
Other comprehensive income
Other components of comprehensive income
-
-
-
Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income (net)
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
(530)
102,093
101,563
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
10. Income Tax
10.1. Tax Expense
The main components of tax expense for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 are as follows:
Period ended
Period ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
(audited)
(unaudited)
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Current income tax
Current income tax expense
Adjustments of current income tax from previous years
-
-
Deferred Income Tax
Timing differences and their reversal
(896)
(246)
Tax expense reported in the statement of comprehensive
income
(896)
(246)
10.2. Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate
The reconciliation of income tax on the gross financial result before taxation according to the statutory tax rate, with income tax calculated according to the Company's effective tax rate for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 is as follows:
Period ended
Period ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
(audited)
(unaudited)
Profit /(loss) before tax on continued operations
226,140
101,317
Profit /(loss) before tax on discontinued operations
-
-
Pre-tax profit /(loss)
226,140
101,317
Tax at the statutory tax rate applicable in Poland: 19% (2019: 19%)
42,967
19,250
Non-tax-deductible costs
73
1,369
Share in limited partnerships
2,032
262
Write-downs of shares
(1,216)
166
Revenue from dividend (non-taxed)
(44,756)
(22,625)
Settlement of discount of share acquisition price and deferred
payment interest
-
232
Other
4
1,100
Tax according to effective tax rate
(896)
(246)
Income tax (expense) reported in the Statement of Comprehensive
Income
(896)
(246)
Income tax attributed to discontinued operations
-
-
896
246
10.3. Deferred Income Tax
Deferred income tax arises from the following items:
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Statement of
Statement of
Financial Position
of Comprehensive Income
for the period ended
for the period ended
30 June 2020
31 December
30 June 2020
31 December
(audited)
2019
(audited)
2019
(audited)
(audited)
Deferred tax liability
Accrued interest on borrowings and deposits
(1,359)
(992)
(367)
546
Difference in the value of tangible assets (tax and
balance-sheet depreciation)
(86)
(83)
(3)
(21)
Shares in limited partnerships
(26,356)
(22,575)
(3,781)
(21,426)
Other
(505)
(390)
(115)
(100)
Gross deferred tax liabilities
(28,306)
(24,040)
Deferred tax assets
Provisions and prepayments and accrued income
2,021
2,081
(60)
190
Accrued interest on borrowings and discounts on
notes and bonds
3,122
3,327
(205)
(245)
Losses potentially deductible from future taxable
5,427
income
6,611
1,184
(1,184)
Gross deferred tax assets
11,754
6,592
Deferred tax expense
896
22,240
Net deferred tax asset
Net deferred tax liabilities
16,552
17,448
11. Property, plant and equipment
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company acquired property, plant and equipment in the amount of PLN 93,000 (in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019: PLN 816,000).
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company entered into a lease agreement for 13 passenger cars. The value of right-of-use assets was PLN 452,000.
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company sold items of property, plant and equipment earning the revenue in the total amount of PLN 54,000 (in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 the revenue generated in that respect was PLN 15,000).
As at 30 June 2020, there were no significant liabilities on account of the purchase of property, plant or equipment.
As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, no item of tangible assets was used as collateral, was subject to encumbrance or was mortgaged.
12. Non-current investments
Shares
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Company owned the following shares in companies:
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Company name
Registered
Balance
Participation
Balance
Participation
office
sheet
in share capital
sheet value
in share capital
value in
in PLN'000
PLN'000
Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.
Wrocław
128,652
100%
128,652
100%
Sky Tower S.A.
Wrocław
231,198
100%
231,198
100%
Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
46,367
100%
46,367
100%
Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
29,963
100% (indirectly
29,963
100% (indirectly and
and directly)
directly)
Wrocław
1
100% (indirectly
1
100% (indirectly and
LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o.
and directly)
directly)
LC Corp Invest II Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
91,788
100%
91,788
100%
LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
10,308
100%
10,308
100%
LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
12,234
100%
12,234
100%
LC Corp Invest VIII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
20,500
100%
20,500
100%
LC Corp Invest IX Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
17,096
100%
17,096
100%
LC Corp Invest X Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
19,500
100%
19,500
100%
LC Corp Invest XI Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
85,935
100%
85,935
100%
LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
40,582
100%
40,582
100%
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
305
100%
305
100%
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.
100% (indirectly
100% (indirectly and
Investments S.K.A.
Wrocław
91,855
and directly)
91,855
directly)
LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
5
100%
5
100%
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
5
100%
5
100%
LC Corp Invest XVII sp. z o.o.
100% (indirectly
100% (indirectly and
Projekt 20 Sp.k.
Wrocław
85,915
and directly)
85,915
directly)
LC Corp Invest XVII sp. z o.o.
100% (indirectly
100% (indirectly and
Projekt 22 Sp.k.
Wrocław
42,710
and directly)
42,710
directly)
LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w
Wrocław
-
-
380
100%
likwidacji (a)
LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
205
100%
205
100%
LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. w
Wrocław
120
100%
120
100%
likwidacji (b)
LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w
Wrocław
-
-
100
100%
likwidacji (c)
LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
14,550
100%
14,550
100%
100% (indirectly
100% (indirectly and
LC Corp Service S.A.
Wrocław
13,345
and directly)
13,345
directly)
Develia Invest Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
621
100%
621
100%
Write-down of shares
(29,940)
(36,741)
Total
953,820
947,499
On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020.
On 11 May 2020, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. was carried.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, a resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 13 May 2020.
As at 30 June 2020, the Management Board made an update of write-downs of shares to their recoverable value. The total value of write-downs of shares as at 30 June 2020 was PLN 29,940,000 (compared to PLN 36,741,000 as at 31 December 2019).
The changes in write-downs of shares in respective companies are presented in the table below:
Year ended
Revers
Created/Incre
Year ended
Company
Used
31 December
30 June 2020
ed
ased
2019
LC Corp Invest II Sp. z o.o.
(5,320)
-
-
-
(5,320)
LC Corp Invest IX Sp. z o.o.
-
-
2,375
-
(2,375)
LC Corp Invest XI Sp. z o.o.
(2,399)
-
1,663
-
(4,062)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Investments SKA
(21,868)
-
-
-
(21,868)
LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji
-
336
-
-
(336)
LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o.
(86)
-
-
-
(86)
LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji
-
66
-
-
(66)
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp.k.
(267)
-
2,361
-
(2,628)
(29,940)
402
6,399
-
(36,741)
The change in the write-downs of shares made in subsidiaries in the reporting period ended 30 June 2020 result mainly from the revision of budgets and work schedules relating to development projects carried out by these subsidiaries.
The amount of write-down made/reversed is recognised by the Company in the Statement of Comprehensive Income at Other Financial Income / Other Financial Expenses.
The project recoverable value corresponds to the value in use of every single project. Tests conducted for the period ended 30 June 2020 relied on a discount rate standing at 10.4% (in 2019: 10.4%).
13. Non-current loans and receivables
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
(audited)
(audited)
Non-current borrowings (with interest accrued)
109,085
74,891
Long-term security deposits
286
286
Total
109,371
75,177
Within the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company granted borrowings to its subsidiary undertakings for investment financing.
14. Current financial assets
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
(audited)
(audited)
Short-term borrowings
11,780
11,494
Cash in trust accounts
13,291
12,663
Total
25,071
24,157
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
15. Inventory
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
(audited)
(audited)
Goods and work in progress
637,749
531,963
Finished products
18,413
-
Write-downs of Inventories
-
-
Payments made for land acquisition
9,416
10,941
Total inventories
665,578
542,904
Compared to 31 December 2019, the change in Inventory during the reporting period ended 30 June 2020 results mainly from:
The purchase of land designated for the implementation of residential projects, located at:
Rzeszelska Street and Orawska Street in Wrocław;
Jagiellońska Street in Warsaw;
Letnicka Street in Gdańsk;
Payments made towards land acquisition;
Building and financial expenditures for housing projects implemented on land owned by the Company.
In the period ended 30 June 2020, the Company completed a residential project located at Granitowa Street in Wrocław and obtained the Certificate of Occupancy for the building. As at 30 June 2020, no premises were delivered yet.
As at 30 June 2020, the borrowing costs amounting to PLN 19,581,000 (as at 31 December 2019 these were PLN 10,609,000) were capitalised in the inventory.
16.
Trade and Other Receivables
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
(audited)
(audited)
Trade receivables
2,009
8,542
State budget receivables (without income tax)
4,504
68,414
Receivables in respect of sums blocked in deposit accounts,
1,991
21,525
designated for the acquisition of real estate
Dividend and Profit Share Receivables
15,574
-
Other receivables from third parties
534
23
Total receivables (net)
24,612
98,504
Valuation allowance for receivables
(82)
(64)
Gross receivables
24,694
98,568
Changes in the write-down of receivables were as follows:
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
(audited)
(audited)
At the beginning of the period
(64)
(47)
Increase
(21)
(31)
Used
3
13
Reversed
0
1
At the and of the period
(82)
(64)
17. Cash and Cash Equivalents
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
(audited)
(audited)
Cash on hand and in a bank account Short-term deposits
37,3954,432
198,59224,389
235,98728,821
Cash in a bank account bears interest according to floating interest rates. Short-term deposits are made for different periods, from one day to three months, depending on the Company's current demand for cash, and bear interest according to interest rates negotiated for such periods.
18. Equity
18.1. Share capital
Share capital
Series A ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series B ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series C ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series D ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series E ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series F ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series G ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series H ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series J ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share Series I ordinary shares with a par value of PLN 1.00 per share
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
(audited)
(audited)
500
500
113,700
113,700
1,453
1,453
1,472
1,472
32,000
32,000
102,000
102,000
80,000
80,000
58,433
58,433
57,000
57,000
1,000
1,000
447,558
447,558
Par value of shares
All issued shares have a par value of PLN 1.00 and have been fully paid.
Shareholders' rights
No shares of any series are preferred as to the dividend or return on capital. One share corresponds to one vote.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Significant shareholders
As at 30 June 2020, the shareholders possessing, directly or indirectly through subsidiary undertakings, at least
5% of the total vote at the General Meeting of the Issuer:
Share in Share
Share (%) in total
Shareholder
Number of shares
Number of votes
vote at general
Capital (%)
meeting
Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty
81,545,000
81,545,000
18.22 %
18.22 %
Fundusz Emerytalny
Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny PZU
77,195,000
77,195,000
17.25 %
17.25 %
"Złota Jesień"
AVIVA Otwarty Fundusz
54,707,246
54,707,246
12.22%
12.22%
Emerytalny AVIVA Santander
MetLife Otwarty Fundusz
34,528,295
34,528,295
7.71%
7.71%
Emerytalny1)
Shareholders having directly or indirectly at least 5% of overall number of votes at general meeting of shareholders as at the date hereof pursuant to the information obtained by the Issuer
Share in Share
Share (%) in total
Shareholder
Number of shares
Number of votes
vote at general
Capital (%)
meeting
Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty
83,470,921
83,470,921
18.65 %
18.65 %
Fundusz Emerytalny
Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny PZU
77,195,648
77,195,648
17.25 %
17.25 %
"Złota Jesień"
AVIVA Otwarty Fundusz
59,612,000
59,612,000
13.32%
13.32%
Emerytalny AVIVA Santander
MetLife Otwarty Fundusz
34,528,295
34,528,295
7.71%
7.71%
Emerytalny
18.2. Supplementary capital
Supplementary capital as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 totalled PLN 322,216,000.
The supplementary capital was created with the surplus of the issue value over the par value of PLN 321,452,000, less share issue costs disclosed as a decrease in the supplementary capital in the amount of PLN 13,215,000. The supplementary capital was used to cover the losses from years 2006, 2008 and 2009, in the total amount of PLN 20,240,000. The supplementary capital was increased by the amount of profit from the year 2007 and years 2010-2014 in the total amount of PLN 106,496,000, while in 2014 and 2015 a total of PLN 100,000,000 was transferred to reserve funds.
In the reporting period ended 31 December 2016, by way of a resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 13 April 2016, the reserve funds in the amount of PLN 100,000,000 were released and transferred
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
to the supplementary capital in full. The funds accumulated in supplementary capital were used to pay out dividends in the amount of PLN 63,481,000.
In the reporting period ended 31 December 2017, by way of a resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 27 April 2017, the funds accumulated in the supplementary capital were used for the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 111,000.
In the reporting period ended 31 December 2018, by way of a resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 27 June 2018, the funds accumulated in the supplementary capital were used for the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 6,505,000.
In the reporting period ended 31 December 2019, by way of the resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted on 13 June 2019, the funds accumulated in the supplementary capital were used for the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 2,180,000.
In the reporting period ended 30 June 2020, no changes in the supplementary capital were reported. The below table presents the structure of supplementary capital:
Surplus of the issue value over the par value adjusted for
308,237
issue costs (Agio)
Covering of losses of 2006, 2008, 2009
20,240
Supplementary capital from agio
287,997
2007, 2010-2014 profit carryforward
106,496
Payment of dividend
72,277
Supplementary capital from profit
34,219
Total
322,216
18.3. Other reserve funds
As at 30 June 2020, there are no other reserve funds.
18.4. Other capital
Other capital, created as a result of the fair value measurement of management options in 2007, amounted to PLN 3,108,000; from that amount a sum of PLN 40,000, resulting from the settlement of the merger with LC Corp Invest Sp. z o. o. on 17 November 2011, was further deducted.
On 15 July 2019, the Company merged with another company, LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o., which led, as a consequence, to the value of Other capital being decreased by a total of PLN 831,000.
On account of the settlement of that merger, the Other capital as at 31 December 2019 totalled PLN 2,237,000.
In the reporting period ended 30 June 2020, no changes in the Other capital were reported, hence the value thereof as at 30 June 2020 equals PLN 2,237,000.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
19. Financial Liabilities
19.1. Interest-bearing bank loans, bonds, bills of exchange and borrowings
Non-current
Repayment date
Interest
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
rate
(audited)
(audited)
Bond scheme (a)
20 Mar 2020
Wibor 6M+margin
-
-
Bond scheme (b)(*)
10 May 2021
Wibor 6M+margin
-
84,899
Bond scheme (c)(*)
10 May 2021
Wibor 6M+margin
-
14,990
Bond scheme (d) (**)
06 Oct 2021
Wibor 6M+margin
24,984
24,978
Bond scheme (e) (**)
06 Oct 2021
Wibor 6M+margin
14,972
14,962
Bond scheme (f)
05 Jun 2022
Wibor 6M+margin
49,818
49,770
Bond scheme (g)
28 Feb 2022
Wibor 6M+margin
44,858
44,815
Bond scheme (h)
19 Oct 2020
Wibor 6M+margin
-
-
Bond scheme (i)
19 Oct 2022
Wibor 3M+margin
19,639
65,561
Bond scheme (j)
22 May 2023
Wibor 3M+margin
59,592
59,519
Investment notes (k)
30 Nov 2021
IRS 2Y of 08/03/2012+margin
6,182
6,023
Investment notes (l)
09 Dec 2022
Wibor 1M of 07/12/2010+margin
45,265
44,305
Borrowing (m)
indefinite
EURIBOR 1M+margin
23,001
21,699
Borrowing (n)
indefinite
Wibor 6M+margin
84,344
82,629
Borrowing (o)
indefinite
Wibor 6M+margin
10,989
-
Borrowing (p)
indefinite
Wibor 6M+margin
25,354
-
Borrowing (r)
indefinite
EURIBOR 1M+margin
2,637
-
411,635
514,150
Interest
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Current
Repayment date
(audited)
(audited)
rate
Bond scheme (a)
20 Mar 2020
Wibor 6M+margin
-
65,886
Bond scheme (b)(*)
10 Nov 2020/
Wibor 6M+margin
618
10 May 2021
85,394
Bond scheme (c)(*)
10 Nov 2020/
Wibor 6M+margin
109
10 May 2021
15,074
Bond scheme (d) (**)
06 Oct 2020
Wibor 6M+margin
249
309
Bond scheme (e) (**)
06 Oct 2020
Wibor 6M+margin
148
184
Bond scheme (f)
05 Dec 2020
Wibor 6M+margin
107
166
Bond scheme (g)
28 Aug 2020
Wibor 6M+margin
681
757
Bond scheme (h)
19 Oct 2020
Wibor 6M+margin
34,160
34,157
Bond scheme (i)
20 Jul 2020
Wibor 3M+margin
46,560
693
Bond scheme (j)
24 Aug 2020
Wibor 3M+margin
249
342
Investment notes (k)
30 Nov 2021
IRS 2Y of 08/03/2012+margin
-
-
Investment notes (l)
09 Dec 2022
Wibor 1M of 07/12/2010+margin
-
-
Borrowing (m)
indefinite
EURIBOR 1M+margin
-
-
Borrowing (n)
indefinite
Wibor 6M+margin
-
-
Borrowing (o)
indefinite
Wibor 6M+margin
-
-
Borrowing (p)
indefinite
Wibor 6M+margin
-
-
Borrowing (r)
indefinite
EURIBOR 1M+margin
-
-
182,622
103,221
On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of (g) series bonds, issued on 19 August 2016, with (f) series bonds, issued on 10 May 2016, took place on the "Catalyst" bond market
On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of (i) series bonds, issued on 27 October 2016, with (h) series bonds, issued on 6 October 2016, took place on the "Catalyst" bond market
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Coupon bonds - the issue of 20 March 2015, including 65,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 65,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. On 20 March 2020, the Company redeemed the bonds
Coupon bonds - the issue of 10 May 2016, including 85,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 85,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 10 May 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 19 August 2016 took place on the "Catalyst" bond market.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 August 2016, including 15,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 15,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 10 May 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 10 May 2016, took place on the "Catalyst" bond market.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 6 October 2016, including 25,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 25,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 6 October 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. (*) On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 27 October 2016 took place on the
"Catalyst" bond market.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 27 October 2016, including 15,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 15,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 6 October 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. (*) On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of the bonds of the series in question with the bonds issued on 6 October 2016, took place on the
"Catalyst" bond market.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 5 December 2017, including 50,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 50,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 5 June 2022 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 28 February 2018, including 45,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 45,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 28 February 2022 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 October 2018, including 34,000 two-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 34,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 19 October 2020 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 October 2018, including 66,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 66,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 19 October 2022 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. The Company received calls for early redemption in the total amount of PLN 46,000,000, the early redemption date falls on 20 July 2020.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 22 May 2019, including 60,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 60,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 22 May 2023 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Investment notes - the issue of 9 March 2012 of seven investment notes having a par value of PLN 2,000,000 each, taken up by a subsidiary - Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. On 31 January 2014, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 31 January 2014 to 31 January 2017. On 30 January 2017, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 31 January 2017 to 30 November 2017. On 30 November 2017, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 30 November 2017 to 30 November 2019. On 27 November 2019, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes for 30 November 2021.
As at 30 June 2020, there are still two notes to be redeemed. Investment notes - the issue of 9 December 2010 of thirty investment notes having a par value of PLN 1,000,000 each, taken up by a subsidiary - Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. On 9 December 2013, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes from 9 December 2013 to 9 December 2016. On 28 November 2016, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes for 9 December 2019. On 27 November 2019, an amendment was signed to reschedule the redemption date of the notes to 9 December 2022.
Borrowing - on 27 February 2019, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of EUR 5,000,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.
Borrowing - on 18 December 2019, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k. under which a sum of PLN 82,500,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.
Borrowing - on 24 January 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of PLN 11,000,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.
Borrowing - on 24 February 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of PLN 25,000,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.
Borrowing - on 27 March 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. under which a sum of EUR 587,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the average weighted interest of loans, bonds, investment notes and borrowings totalled 4.25% (in the period ended 31 December 2019 it amounted to 5%).
19.2. Issue, Redemption of Equity Securities
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, no bonds were issued.
On 20 March 2020, 65,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 65,000,000 were redeemed.
After the balance-sheet date, i.e. on 20 July 2020, there was an early redemption of 46,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 46,000,000.
Changes to Documentation of Bond Issue Programme
On 5 March 2020, the Issuer and mBank S.A. concluded an amendment to the programme agreement of 2 October 2018 ("the Programme Agreement") under which the Issuer set up a bond issue programme for its bonds up to the total amount (nominal value) of issued and outstanding bonds of PLN 400,000,000 ("the Issue Programme"). The amendment to the Programme Agreement is designed to adapt both the Programme Agreement and documentation relating to the Issue Programme to amended provisions of law that apply to the issue of bonds. Bonds issued under the amended Issue Programme ("the Bonds") will be tendered for purchase pursuant to Article 33(1) or (2) of the Bonds Act of 15 January 2015.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, no notes were issued nor redeemed.
19.3. Taking out and Repayment of Bank Loans and Borrowings
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, no bank loan was taken by the Company.
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company took on the following commitments in the form of borrowings:
On 24 January 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o., under which a sum of EUR 11,000,000 was borrowed on arm's length conditions for an indefinite period of time. On 8 and 29 April, the Company repaid a portion of the borrowings in the total amount of PLN 200,000.
On 24 February 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa z o.o., under which a sum of PLN 25,000,000 was borrowed on arm's length conditions for an indefinite period of time.
On 19 March 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa z o.o., under which a sum of PLN 100,000,000 was borrowed on arm's length conditions for an indefinite period of time (an amount of PLN 85,000,000 was drawn down). The borrowing was paid off in full on 31 March 2020.
On 27 March 2020, Develia S.A. entered into a borrowing agreement with Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o., under which a sum of EUR 587,000 was borrowed for an indefinite period of time.
20. Provisions
The amounts of provisions and the reconciliation presenting the changes in their position within the period of 6 months are shown in the table below:
Retirement and
Remedy of
Legal
Total
disability benefits
construction
actions
and bereavement
faults and
payment
defects
As at 01 January 2019
19
-
-
19
Created during the financial year
-
-
-
-
Used
-
-
-
-
Reversed
-
-
-
-
As at 30 June 2020
19
-
-
19
Current provisions as at 30 June 2020
-
-
-
-
Non-current provisions as at 30 June 2020
19
-
-
19
As at 01 January 2019
19
-
-
19
Created during the financial year
-
-
-
-
Used
-
-
-
-
Reversed
-
-
-
-
As at 31 December 2019
19
-
-
19
Current provisions as at 31 December 2019
-
-
-
-
Non-current provisions as at 31 December 2019
19
-
-
19
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
21. Collateral
As at 30 June 2020, the repayment of loans taken out by Develia S.A. 's subsidiaries was secured mainly by:
Pledge on the shares of Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. held by Develia S.A. - up to the amount of EUR 37,500,000;
Registered pledges on all shares of Sky Tower S.A., together with a financial pledge of up to EUR 90,000,000;
On 8 February 2018, Develia S.A. provided security to mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. for the loan agreement concluded on 20 December 2017 between LC Corp Invest XVII sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k., as the borrower, and mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. The said security includes: subordination agreement on accounts receivable concluded by the borrower, Develia S.A. and other subsidiaries of the Issuer - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. and LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o., making them subordinated creditors, and mBank S.A. and mBank Hipoteczny S.A. as senior creditors; support agreement concluded between the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A. - as the guarantor, under which the guarantor will be obliged to provide financial support to the borrower under the circumstances specified in the said agreements, along with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure up to the amount of EUR 3,576,261.90; contract of surety concluded by the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A., under which Develia S.A. will stand surety for the borrower up to a partial amount of the borrower's liabilities as a result of achieving a certain level of DSCR; commitment to enter into a support agreement with the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A. as the guarantor, pursuant to which the guarantor will be obliged, under the circumstances specified in the said agreement, to provide financial support to the borrower, along with Develia S.A.'s declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure up to the amount of EUR 558,660.50; registered pledges in favour of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. established by Develia S.A., as the limited partner, along with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure.
22. Change in Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets
As from the end of the last financial year, there were no significant changes with regard to the Company's contingent liabilities or contingent assets.
In addition to the contingent liabilities serving as security for the bank loans described in detail in Note 21, the Company has contingent liabilities arising from a contingent fee of PLN 63,000 for the removal of trees, necessary to implement a project at Rokokowa street in Warsaw.
In addition to the foregoing, as a result of the disposal of real property by entities controlled by the Company, the Company guaranteed that the said entities would discharge their obligations arising from the Agreement concluded.
In pursuance of the Sales and Purchase Agreements covering two real properties: Silesia Star in Katowice and Retro Office House in Wrocław, described in section 2.1, the Company furnished the Purchasers, Ingadi spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Ingadi") and Artigo spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Artigo"), with rent guarantees issued for a five-year period (covering, inter alia, not leased floor areas), secured by suretyship provided by the Company (as the surety of LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k. ("P20") and LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 21 Sp. k. ("P21"), acting as the Sellers and debtors). In relation to the aforesaid suretyship, the Company will guarantee that:
obligations and liabilities arising from the Final Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and
obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 relating to finish works to be done by tenants designated in the Final Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and
obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 arising from the rent guarantee agreements contemplated in the Preliminary Sales and Purchase Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and
the Company will incur debts of P20 and P21 arising from obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 under the Final Agreements and rent guarantee agreements if the Sellers have ceased their
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
operations, have gone into liquidation or have been dissolved, which circumstances will be described in the surety arrangement.
In pursuance of the Sales and Purchase Agreement covering the real property called Wola Center in Warsaw, described in Note 37 of the Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019, the Company has undertaken to the Purchaser to stand surety for the Seller - Warszawa Przyokopowa Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością and the debtor. Under the said commitment the Company guaranteed, among other things, that:
The Seller would perform the obligations and discharge the liabilities of Warszawa Przyokopowa, acting as the Seller, arising from agreements covering the subject-matter of the Transaction, and
The Company would incur debts of WP arising from obligations and liabilities of WP under the FSPA, if the Seller has ceased its operations, has gone into liquidation or has been dissolved, which circumstances were described in the surety arrangements,
The contractual penalty would be paid, should the Purchaser withdraw from the agreement due to reasons attributable to the Seller.
Apart from the aforesaid contingent liabilities arising from security for bank loans contingent fees relating to the removal of trees and arising from the real property sales and purchase agreements entered into, as at 30 June 2020, the Company did not have any other significant contingent liabilities.
23. Court Proceedings
As at 30 June 2020, there were no significant proceedings before the court or arbitration or public administration authorities with regard to liabilities or receivables of Develia S.A., the value of which would have an important bearing on the financial standing of the Company. The Company is a party to court and public administration proceedings whose value is insignificant for its operations or financial standing. Each case is examined individually in terms of its relevance for the company.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
24. Transactions with Related Undertakings
The following tables show the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (audited), for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) and for the period ended 31 December 2019 (audited):
The following table shows the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the period ended 30 June 2020 (audited):
Borrowings and
Financial
Financial
Trade
non-current
Trade and other
Financial
income
expenses
Related undertaking
Sale
Purchases
and other
receivables and
receivables
Liabilities
(interest,
(interest,
payables
current financial
dividends)
discounts)
assets
Subsidiary undertakings
Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.
2020
862
1,324
161
12
23,955
6,182
1,320
159
Sky Tower S.A.
2020
1,416
-
252
-
14,784
-
163
-
Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.
2020
2,385
81
92
-
-
96,371
131,334
2,879
Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.
2020
562
-
105
-
2,217
-
58,117
-
LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o.
2020
34
-
6
-
11,788
-
294
-
LC Corp Invest II Sp.z o.o.
2020
33
-
9
-
457
-
9
-
LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o.
2020
100
-
19
-
5,419
-
6,121
-
LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.
2020
178
-
54
-
16,363
-
5,619
-
LC Corp Invest VIII Sp.z o.o.
2020
737
17
137
4
-
-
10,300
-
LC Corp Invest IX Sp.z o.o.
2020
179
-
22
-
10,600
-
150
-
LC Corp Invest X Sp.z o.o
2020
610
15
69
4
-
-
8,000
-
LC Corp Invest XI Sp.z o.o.
2020
13
-
1
-
-
-
1,662
-
LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o.
2020
297
4
54
3
-
-
14,853
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.
2020
28
-
-
-
-
-
1,232
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 1 Sp.k
2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 2 Sp.k
2020
1,051
20
246
9
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 3 Sp.k
2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 4 Sp.k
2020
345
-
77
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 5 Sp.k
2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 6 Sp.k
2020
148
-
23
6
-
-
-
-
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 7 Sp.k
2020
133
34
45
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 8 Sp.k
2020
444
-
98
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 9 Sp.k
2020
142
-
23
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 10 Sp.k
2020
161
-
21
1
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 11 Sp.k
2020
237
-
51
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 12 Sp.k.
2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 14 Sp.k.
2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Finance S.K.A.
2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Investments S.K.A.
2020
10
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o.
2020
10
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.
2020
10
-
-
-
-
-
500
-
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 20 Sp.k
2020
69
-
12
-
-
84,852
-
2,178
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 21 Sp.k
2020
73
-
14
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 22 Sp.k
2020
671
-
240
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o.
2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o. Real Estate S.K.A.
2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji
2020
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o.
2020
51
-
15
-
11,706
-
269
-
LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o.
2020
10
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji
2020
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o.
2020
12
1
11,046
268
LC Corp Service S.A.
2020
139
-
22
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Develia Invest Sp. z o.o.
2020
38
10
23,927
598
Total
2020
11,192
1,495
1,882
39
121,216
198,451
240,541
5,484
Management and Supervisory Board*)
Management Board
2020
3,999
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Supervisory Board
2020
296
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(*) remuneration
The Company also received funds from the liquidation of subsidiaries (see Note 3 and 12) amounting to PLN 72,000.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
The following table shows the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the year ended 31 December 2019 (audited):
Borrowings and
Financial
Financial
Trade
non-current
Trade and other
Financial
income
expenses
Related undertaking
Sale
Purchases
and other
receivables and
receivables
Liabilities
(interest,
(interest,
payables
current financial
dividends)
discounts)
assets
Subsidiary undertakings
Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.
2019
2,247
2,565
776
290
21,597
6,023
420
210
Sky Tower S.A.
2019
3,608
2
1,896
18
-
-
-
-
Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.
2019
1,661
853
550
69
-
66,004
-
1,394
Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.
2019
1,709
267
344
10
-
-
89,507
-
LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o.
2019
86
-
29
-
11,640
-
4,010
-
LC Corp Invest II Sp.z o.o.
2019
51
-
11
6
253
-
3
-
LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o.
2019
314
-
46
-
5,331
-
601
-
LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.
2019
271
-
53
-
15,381
-
10,412
-
LC Corp Invest VIII Sp.z o.o.
2019
1,241
29
267
13
-
-
406
-
LC Corp Invest IX Sp.z o.o.
2019
362
-
199
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest X Sp.z o.o
2019
4,064
6,811
107
8
-
-
55,437
-
LC Corp Invest XI Sp.z o.o.
2019
37
-
17
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o.
2019
805
-
107
43
-
-
26,437
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.
2019
43
-
5
13
-
-
453
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 1 Sp.k
2019
52
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 2 Sp.k
2019
2,085
332
395
171
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 3 Sp.k
2019
37
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 4 Sp.k
2019
1,184
-
183
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 5 Sp.k
2019
43
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 6 Sp.k
2019
684
15
54
12
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 7 Sp.k
2019
205
51
62
7
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 8 Sp.k
2019
595
-
201
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 9 Sp.k
2019
754
-
61
75
-
-
-
-
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 10 Sp.k
2019
696
1
56
56
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 11 Sp.k
2019
986
-
71
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 12 Sp.k.
2019
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 14 Sp.k.
2019
27
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Finance S.K.A.
2019
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Investments S.K.A.
2019
30
39
5
33
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o.
2019
28
-
10
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.
2019
26
-
8
-
-
-
3
-
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 20 Sp.k
2019
2,596
-
979
-
-
82,629
55,000
174
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 21 Sp.k
2019
1,833
-
329
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 22 Sp.k
2019
1,077
-
548
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o.
2019
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. z o.o. Real Estate S.K.A.
2019
-
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji
2019
22
-
3
-
-
-
16
-
LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o.
2019
94
4
10
19
11,512
-
549
-
LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o.
2019
28
25
2
-
-
-
8
-
LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji
2019
20
-
17
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o.
2019
44
20,480
-
-
-
-
78
-
LC Corp Service S.A.
2019
351
-
64
-
-
-
-
-
Develia Invest Sp. z o.o.
2019
27,592
792
899
-
20,672
-
180
-
Total
2019
57,602
32,269
8,364
843
86,386
154,656
243,520
1,778
Additionally, in the year ended 31 December 2019, the Company made capital contributions to its subsidiary undertakings which are described in Notes 5 and 17 of the Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2019.
The aforesaid data was adjusted on account of the merger with a subsidiary - LC Corp Invest XX Sp. z o.o., which occurred in the period ended 31 December 2019.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
The following table shows the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited):
Related undertaking
Subsidiary undertakings
Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.
2019
Sky Tower S.A.
2019
Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.
2019
Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest I Sp. Z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest II Sp.z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest III Sp. Z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest VIII Sp.z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest IX Sp.z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest X Sp.z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest XI Sp.z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest XII Sp. Z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. Z o.o.
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 1 Sp.k
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 2 Sp.k
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 3 Sp.k
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 4 Sp.k
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 5 Sp.k
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 6 Sp.k
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 7 Sp.k
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 8 Sp.k
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 9 Sp.k
2019
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 10 Sp.k
2019
Borrowings and
Financial
Financial
Trade
non-current
Trade and other
Financial
income
expenses
Sale
Purchases
and other
receivables and
receivables
Liabilities
(interest,
(interest,
payables
current financial
dividends)
discounts)
assets
870
1,457
599
29
21,430
5,973
171
333
1,288
-
612
-
-
-
-
-
636
430
173
13
-
65,711
-
963
889
-
214
-
34,199
-
51,621
-
34
-
6
-
87,689
-
2,761
-
29
-
5
-
51
-
1
-
154
-
18
-
11,864
-
296
-
113
-
19
-
19,892
-
4,607
-
544
-
201
-
8,140
-
197
-
85
-
19
-
-
-
-
-
3,638
30
81
4
-
-
37,237
-
10
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
519
-
53
-
-
-
26,437
-
28
-
5
-
-
-
453
-
52
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,046
72
402
14
-
-
-
-
37
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
668
-
194
-
-
-
-
-
43
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
396
15
77
-
-
-
-
-
81
3
23
6
-
-
-
-
201
-
40
-
-
-
-
-
492
-
99
-
-
-
-
-
426
-
111
-
-
-
-
-
36
Develia S.A.
(PLN '000)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 11 Sp.k
2019
685
-
148
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 12 Sp.k
2019
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.Projekt 14 Sp.k
2019
27
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. Z o.o.Finance S.K.A.
2019
6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. Z o.o.Investments S.K.A.
2019
28
-
5
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. Z o.o.
2019
10
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. Z o.o.
2019
10
-
1
-
30
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 20 Sp.k
2019
314
-
93
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 21 Sp.k
2019
202
-
79
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.Projekt 22 Sp.k
2019
294
-
94
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. Z o.o.
2019
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XVIII Sp. Z o.o. Real Esate SKA
2019
0
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. Z o.o.
2019
10
-
1
-
-
-
18
-
LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. Z o.o.
2019
57
-
9
-
10,823
-
263
-
LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. Z o.o.
2019
10
-
1
-
-
-
8
-
LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. Z o.o.
2019
10
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. Z o.o.
2019
10
-
1
-
-
-
82
-
LC Corp Service S.A.
101
-
61
-
-
-
-
Develia Sp. z o.o.
4
-
1
-
-
-
-
Total
2019
14,063
2,011
3,451
66
194,119
71,685
124,153
1,296
Management and Supervisory Board*)
Management Board
2019
8,134
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Supervisory Board
2019
306
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(*) remuneration
Additionally, in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Company made capital contributions to its subsidiary undertakings which are described in Notes 3 and 12 of the Financial Statements for the
period ended 30 June 2019.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
24.1. Payment of Dividend by Develia S.A.
On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the payment of dividend on the following principles:
Amount of dividend: PLN 44,755,831.10
Amount of dividend per share: PLN 0.10
Number of shares subject to dividend: 447,558,311 shares
Record date: 18 September 2020
Dividend payment date: 02 October 2020
24.2. Payment of Dividend by Subsidiary Undertakings
Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. carried on 25 March 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 131,300,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 31 March 2020.
Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 6,000,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.
Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 1,232,000 was paid to Develia S.A. 8 April 2020.
Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o. carried on
6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 58,100,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.
Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 14,853,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.
Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest X Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 8,000,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 8 April 2020.
Under the Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. carried on 6 April 2020, dividend for 2019 in the amount of PLN 500,000 was paid to Develia S.A. on 16 April 2020.
On 16 June 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o. passed a resolution on the payment of dividend for 2019 to Develia S.A. in the amount of PLN 5,274,000. As at 30 June 2020, dividend was not paid.
On 16 June 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of LC Corp Invest VIII Sp. z o.o. passed a resolution on the payment of dividend for 2019 to Develia S.A. in the amount of PLN 10,300,000. As at 30 June 2020, dividend was not paid.
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
25. Financial Instruments
25.1. Fair Values
The table below shows the balance sheet values of all financial instruments of the Company in a breakdown by respective categories of assets and liabilities, pursuant to IFRS 9:
Balance sheet value
30 June 2020
31 December
2019
(audited)
(audited)
Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss:
Borrowings granted
120,865
86,385
120,865
86,385
Assets measured at amortised cost:
Cash and Cash Equivalents (including cash in trust accounts)
249,278
41,484
Trade and other receivables (net of budget receivables)
20,108
30,090
269,386
71,574
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost:
Trade and other payables (net of budget liabilities)
37,826
32,558
Loans, bonds and borrowings at a floating interest rate
542,809
567,043
Loans, bonds and borrowings at a fixed interest rate
51,448
50,328
632,083
649,929
The fair values of the above presented items are close to their balance sheet values.
26. Capital Management
The main purpose of the Company's capital management is to maintain a good credit rating and safe capital ratios which would support the Company's operating activity and increase the value for its shareholders.
The Company manages the capital structure and modifies it as a result of changes in economic conditions. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Company can change the payment of dividend to shareholders, return capital to shareholders or issue new shares. In the period ended 30 June 2020 and in the year ended 31 December 2019, there were no changes in the objectives, rules and processes binding in this area.
The Company monitors the condition of capital by means of a leverage ratio, which is calculated as a relation of debt to equity. The Company's rules determine this ratio as not higher than 5. The Company's debt includes interest-bearing loans and borrowings, trade payables and other liabilities.
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
(audited)
(audited)
Interest-bearing bonds, loans, notes and borrowings
396,484
617,371
Trade and Other Payables
38,877
34,996
A. Debt
435,361
652,367
B. Equity
1,175,315
893,683
Leverage ratio (A/B)
0.37
0.73
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
27. Effects of Announcement of COVID-19 Epidemic on Group's Current Operations
An important factor that affected the Company's current operations in H1 2020 was the state of COVID-19 epidemic announced in that period.
January and February 2020 saw very good sales, however, after that period the Company recorded a significant drop in the number of new sales contracts concluded in April 2020, and although May and June saw increasing sales volume, the result for the entire quarter and half year was worse than in corresponding periods of 2019.
After the balance-sheet date, i.e. in the period between July and August 2020, the higher number of flats sold could be observed. Consequently, the current sales figures give an optimistic outlook on the situation of the housing market and its prospects.
In Q2, due to an outbreak of the epidemic, the Company decided to change its investment plan, delaying the implementation of some housing projects, starting to phase individual projects over a longer period and changing the order of construction works for multi-stage projects - with next stages being chosen for implementation in consideration of a changing market situation.
Furthermore, the Company also noted a delay in the process of issuing administrative decisions, e.g. decisions on building permit, which stemmed from the fact that time limits for administrative authorities to give such decisions were suspended on account of the epidemic.
The Management Board monitor, on a daily basis, works progress on sites, and no major effects of the epidemic on project schedules were observed. As regards projects already completed and scheduled to be completed in this year, no delays in delivering premises to clients are envisaged by the Company.
The fact of announcing the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the liquidity of the Company dramatically and it has had no significant bearing on the valuation of major financial items (such as inventory, receivables, shares and provisions).
28. Events After End of Reporting Period
LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020.
On 3 July 2020, the Company purchased real estate of 0.9998 ha located at Ptasia Street in Gdańsk, designated for a development project.
On 20 July 2020, Develia S.A. completed the early redemption of 46,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 46,000,000.
On 28 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Chairman - Michał Hulbój.
On 30 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Member - Grzegorz Grabowicz.
On 31 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Member - Michał Wnorowski.
On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 44,755,831.10 (PLN 0.10 per share), setting the record date for 18 September 2020 and the date of dividend payment for 2 October 2020.
On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. appointed Mr Robert Pietryszyn, Mr
Piotr Pinior and Mr Marek Szydło to the Supervisory Board.
On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the merger pursuant to Article 492(1)(1) of the Commercial Partnerships and Companies Code between Develia
S.A. and LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o., based in Wrocław ("the Acquired Company 1") and LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o., based in Wrocław, ("the Acquired Company 2") through the transfer to the Acquiring Company - as the sole shareholder in the Acquired Company 1 and 2 - of the entire assets
Develia S.A.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
of both Acquired Companies (merger through take-over). Relevant resolutions were carried on the same day by the Acquired Company 1 and the Acquired Company 2.
On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer adopted the Remuneration Policy for Management Board and Supervisory Board Members.
On 2 September 2020, the Issuer communicated its intention to issue bonds as part of a bond issue scheme up to the total amount (nominal value) of issued and outstanding bonds of PLN 400,000,000, with such issuance being subject, however, to satisfactory conditions on the debt securities market (maturity - three years, floating interest rate).
On 7 September 2020, Marek Szydło tendered his resignation from the Supervisory Board, which was effective as from 8 September 2020.
Apart from the foregoing, no other event that could significantly influence the Company's financial results occurred after 30 June 2020.
