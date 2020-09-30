Develia S A : 3. Develia S.A. - Independent auditor's report on audit of interim condensed financial statements 06_2020

Deloitte Audyt

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON AUDIT

OF INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Shareholders and the Supervisory Board of Develia S.A.

Report on the Audit of the Interim Condensed Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the interim condensed financial statements of Develia S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the condensed statement of financial position as at June 30, 2020, and the condensed statement of comprehensive income, condensed statement of changes in equity and condense statement of cash flows for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (the "interim condensed financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying interim condensed financial statements have been prepared in all key aspects in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" announced in the form of Commission Regulations.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with National Standards on Auditing in line with the wording of International Standards on Auditing adopted by resolution no. 3430/52a/2019 of the National Council of Statutory Auditors of 21 March 2019, as amended ("PSAs") and in compliance with the Act on Statutory Auditors, Audit Firms and Public Oversight of 11 May 2017 (the "Act on Statutory Auditors", Journal of Laws of 2020, item 1415). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Interim Condensed Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Ethics for Professional Accountants (including: International Federation of Accountants' Code) ("IFAC Code"), adopted by resolution no. 3431/52a/2019 of the National Council of Statutory Auditors of 25 March 20219, together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to the audit of the financial statements in Poland, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IFAC Code.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the interim condensed financial statements. They encompass the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement, including assessed risks of material misstatement due to fraud. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon. We summarized our response to those risks and, where appropriate, we presented the key findings related to those risks. We do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

