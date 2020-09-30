Develia S A : 4. Develia S.A. - Independent auditor's report on review of interim condensed financial statements 06_2020

Deloitte Audyt

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

To Shareholders and Supervisory Board of Develia S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Develia S.A. Group (hereinafter: the "Group"), for which Develia S.A. with its registered office in Wrocław, Powstańców Śląskich 2-4 street is the Parent (hereinafter: the "Parent"), comprising: the condensed consolidated statement of financial position prepared as at 30 June 2020, condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 and selected explanatory notes ("interim condensed consolidated financial statements").

The Management Board of the Parent is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" announced in the form of Commission Regulations.

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" in the version adopted as the National Standard of Review 2410 by the National Council of Statutory Auditors.

A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with National Standards on Auditing in line with the wording of International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

