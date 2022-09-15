Develia S A : Investor's report DEVELIA Group 1H 2022

Develia Group - Summary H1 2022

Housing sector

964 premises sold in H1 2022 vs 1062 in H1 2021

206 premises delivered in H1 2022 vs 758 in H1 2021

1 246 new premises on the offer in H1 2022 (construction started)

110 reservation agreements as at the end of H1 2022

Commercial segment

Sales and purchase agreement for the disposal of Sky Tower signed by Develia on 15 March 2022

Letter of intent signed and negotiations over the disposal of the "Arkady Wrocławskie" building opened on 4

February 2022

The "Wola Retro" building prepared for disposal, commercialisation level standing at 86%

Develia Group - H1 2022 Performance

Gross margins on sales in the development segment of 27,9%

Consolidated net profit of PLN 15,8 m vs net loss PLN 55,7 m (H1 2021)

Consolidated net profit adjusted for total revaluation settled through profit or loss PLN 6,5 m vs PLN 64,2 m (H1 2021)