  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Develia S.A.
  News
  Summary
    DVL   PLLCCRP00017

DEVELIA S.A.

(DVL)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  09:30 2022-09-15 am EDT
2.220 PLN   +2.78%
09:50aDEVELIA S A : Investor's report DEVELIA Group 1H 2022
PU
09/13Develia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/23DEVELIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Develia S A : Investor's report DEVELIA Group 1H 2022

09/15/2022 | 09:50am EDT
PRESENTATION FOR INVESTORS

September 2022

Develia Group - Summary H1 2022

  • Housing sector

964 premises sold in H1 2022 vs 1062 in H1 2021

206 premises delivered in H1 2022 vs 758 in H1 2021

1 246 new premises on the offer in H1 2022 (construction started)

110 reservation agreements as at the end of H1 2022

  • Commercial segment

Sales and purchase agreement for the disposal of Sky Tower signed by Develia on 15 March 2022

Letter of intent signed and negotiations over the disposal of the "Arkady Wrocławskie" building opened on 4

February 2022

The "Wola Retro" building prepared for disposal, commercialisation level standing at 86%

  • Develia Group - H1 2022 Performance

Gross margins on sales in the development segment of 27,9%

Consolidated net profit of PLN 15,8 m vs net loss PLN 55,7 m (H1 2021)

Consolidated net profit adjusted for total revaluation settled through profit or loss PLN 6,5 m vs PLN 64,2 m (H1 2021)

Agenda

1. Market situation

2. Housing sector

3. Commercial real property

4. Financial Data

5. Attachments

www.develia.pl

1. Market situation

Housing market

Number of building permits granted, constructions started, and flats delivered by developers on a quarterly basis

Construction started

Flats delivered

Building permits granted

70 000

65 485

60 000

57 111

56 334

52 733

55

451

52 020

48 467

50 000

45 502

43 917

42 382

44 112

42 863

40 318

38 338

37 347

40 000

34 869

36 815

35 286

30 000

20 000

73230 68425

63135 46122

98133 64429

28331 76133

38533 64828

18433 11730

71035 03332

74339 13740

84731 42230

68621 94331

28340 95838

39236 44742

13040 40430

55247 13230

34640 75936

25738

44344

67531 34929

88839 57033

10 000

Source: GUS (Central Statistical Office of Poland)

-

Offer at the end of quarter

60 000

Flats for sale and sold yearly compared with the offer

of units

70044

10045

80046

70050

10051

30051

20050

30050

30044

90048

30049

00048

10042

80037

60036

40037

30040

*00051

Number

50 000

* Actualoffer at

the end 2Q'2022

40 000

43,2 tys.

30 000

20 000

10 000

0

5

  • Actual supply 11,5 tys.

Offer at the end of quarter

Source: JLL,( aggregate for main biggest markets (Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Sopot, Gdynia, Cracow, Poznań, Łódź)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Develia SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
