Develia S A : Short interim consolidated financial statements 06_2020

17. Indication of Effects Produced by Changes in Structure of Economic Entities, Including Following Business Combination, Take-Over, Disposal of Group Subsidiaries, Long-Term Investments, Division, Restructuring and
18.
Property, plant and equipment ................................................................................................................................
Capital Management...............................................................................................................................................
39.
Effects of Announcement of COVID-19 Epidemic on Group's Current Operations.................................................
40.
Events After End of Reporting Period .....................................................................................................................
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
as at 30 June 2020 (PLN'000)
Note
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Assets
A.
Non-current assets
1,243,789
1,234,709
1.
Intangible assets
341
334
2.
Property, plant and equipment
18
6,046
5,897
3.
Non-current receivables
19
8,938
8,699
4.
Land classified as fixed assets
20
86,775
86,603
5.
Investment property
21
1,104,729
1,096,679
6.
Non-current prepayments and accrued income
560
1,089
7.
Deferred tax assets
16.2
36,400
35,408
B.
Current assets
1,765,364
1,562,934
1.
Inventory
22
1,201,661
1,062,028
2.
Trade and other receivables
23
40,735
123,356
3.
Income tax receivables
9,218
8,296
4.
Current financial assets
24
27,218
25,815
5.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
25
481,357
340,890
6.
Current prepayments and accrued income
5,175
2,549
C.
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
21
-
446,282
Total assets
3,009,153
3,243,925
Equity and liabilities
A.
Equity
1,510,123
1,492,111
I.
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
1,510,123
1,492,111
1.
Share capital
447,558
447,558
2.
Other capital
1,053,748
927,171
3.
Net profit/(loss)
8,817
117,382
II.
Minority interest
-
-
B.
Non-current liabilities
657,708
1,028,223
1.
Non-current liabilities on account of loans and bonds
26
577,097
898,717
2.
Non-current lease liabilities
19,042
18,769
3.
Provisions
28
4,765
5,319
4.
Deferred tax liability
16.2
56,804
105,418
C.
Current liabilities
841,322
706,818
1.
Current liabilities on account of loans and bonds
26
201,116
128,727
2.
Current lease liabilities
43,012
41,512
3.
Current trade and other payables
29
121,280
127,117
4.
Income tax payables
54,263
39,319
5.
Provisions
28
9,473
8,831
6.
Accruals and deferred income
30
412,178
361,312
D.
Liabilities arising from non-current assets classified as held for sale
-
16,773
Total equity and liabilities
3,009,153
3,243,925
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
Note
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Operating activity
Sales revenue
12
220,079
631,733
Revenue from sales of services
44,233
76,917
Revenue from sales of goods and products
175,846
554,816
Cost of sales
(128,514)
(393,358)
Pre-tax profit/(loss) on sales
91,565
238,375
Gain/(loss) on disposal of non-financial fixed assets
31
15
Profit /(loss) on investment property
13
(15,126)
(44,618)
Write-downs of Inventories
-
(363)
Selling and distribution cost
(6,868)
(8,846)
General administrative expenses
(14,165)
(16,568)
Other operating income
2,323
1,728
Other operating expenses
(970)
(1,971)
Operating profit/(loss)
56,790
167,752
Financial income
14
1,996
10,659
Financial expenses
15
(43,427)
(20,268)
Pre-tax profit/(loss)
15,359
158,143
Income tax (tax expense)
16.1
(6,542)
(32,716)
Net profit/(loss)
8,817
125,427
Other comprehensive income subject to reclassification to financial result in
subsequent reporting periods
Cash flow hedges
11,352
(7,494)
Income tax relating to other components of comprehensive income
(2,157)
1,252
Other comprehensive income (net)
9,195
(6,242)
Total comprehensive income
18,012
119,185
5
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Net profit/(loss) attributable to:
8,817
125,427
Equity holders of the parent
8,817
125,427
Minority interest
-
-
Comprehensive income attributable to:
18,012
119,185
Equity holders of the parent
18,012
119,185
Minority interest
-
-
Profit/(loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic) (PLN)
Profit/(loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the parent (diluted) (PLN)
0.020.28
0.020.28
6
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
Note
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
A.
Cash flows from operating activities
I.
Pre-tax profit/(loss)
15,359
158,143
II.
Total adjustments
(14,535)
(82,813)
1.
Depreciation and amortisation
978
711
2.
Foreign exchange gains/(losses)
16,570
(12,886)
3.
Interest and profit sharing (dividends)
18,917
21,159
4.
Profit (loss) on investing activities
-
-
5.
Profit(loss) on investment property
10,574
43,779
6.
Change in provisions
(4,344)
60
7.
Change in inventories
(138,834)
161,971
8.
Change in receivables
82,382
(14,962)
9.
Change in current liabilities except for loans and bonds
31.1
(4,250)
21,842
10.
Change in accruals and deferrals
48,769
(322,284)
11.
Income tax paid
(44,283)
(26,500)
12.
Other adjustments
31.2
(1,014)
44,297
III.
Net cash flow from operating activities (l+ll)
824
75,330
B.
Cash flows from investing activities
I.
Cash inflows
436,071
-
1.
Sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
-
-
2.
Disposal of investment in property
436,071
-
II.
Outflows
(22,060)
(59,422)
1.
Acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
(329)
(943)
2.
Investment in property
(21,731)
(58,479)
III.
Net cash flow from investing activities (l+ll)
414,011
(59,422)
C.
Cash flows from financing activities
I.
Cash inflows
4,413
121,181
1.
Loans and borrowings
26.4
4,413
61,181
2.
Issue of debt securities
26.3
-
60,000
II.
Outflows
(278,781)
(106,107)
1.
Repayment of loans and borrowings
26.4
(193,749)
(37,176)
2.
Redemption of debt securities
26.3
(65,000)
(50,000)
3.
Payment of liabilities arising from finance lease agreements
(426)
(159)
4.
Interest
(19,606)
(18,772)
III.
Net cash flows from financing activities (l+ll)
(274,368)
15,074
D.
Total net cash flows, (A.III+B.III+C.III)
140,467
30,982
E.
Change in cash flows in the Statement of Financial Position
140,467
30,982
F.
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
340,890
467,698
G.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period, including:
(F+D)
481,357
498,680
- restricted cash
20
20
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 (PLN '000)
Other capital
Total capital
Supplementary
Share capital
Net profit/(loss)
attributable to
Minority interest
Total equity
capital, reserve
Other funds
shareholders of
funds and
the parent
retained earnings
As at 01 January 2020
447,558
932,703
(5,532)
117,382
1,492,111
-
1,492,111
Net profit/(loss) for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
Other comprehensive income for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
-
-
-
8,817
8,817
-
8,817
-
-
9,195
-
9,195
-
9,195
Other comprehensive income for the period of 6 months
-
-
9,195
8,817
18,012
-
18,012
ended 30 June 2020
Transfer of profit for the previous period to undistributed profit
-
117,382
-
(117,382)
-
-
-
As at 30 June 2020
447,558
1,050,085
3,663
8,817
1,510,123
-
1,510,123
Other capital
Total capital
Supplementary
Share capital
Net profit/(loss)
attributable to
Minority interest
Total equity
capital, reserve
Other funds
shareholders of
funds and
the parent
retained earnings
As at 01 January 2019
447,558
893,164
(3,303)
160,380
1,497,799
-
1,497,799
Net profit/(loss) for 2019
-
-
-
117,382
117,382
-
117,382
Other comprehensive income for 2019
-
-
(2,229)
-
(2,229)
-
(2,229)
Total comprehensive income for 2019
-
-
(2,229)
117,382
115,153
-
115,153
Transfer of profit for the previous period to undistributed profit
-
160,380
-
(160,380)
-
-
-
Payment of dividend
-
(120,841)
-
-
(120,841)
-
(120,841)
As at 31 December 2019
447,558
932,703
(5,532)
117,382
1,492,111
-
1,492,111
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Other capital
Total capital
Supplementary
Share capital
Net profit/(loss)
attributable to
Minority interest
Total equity
capital, reserve
Other funds
shareholders of
funds and
the parent
retained earnings
As at 01 January 2019
447,558
893,164
(3,303)
160,380
1,497,799
-
1,497,799
Net profit/(loss) for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019
Other comprehensive income for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2019
-
-
-
125,427
125,427
-
125,427
-
-
(6,242)
-
(6,242)
-
(6,242)
Other comprehensive income for the period of 6 months
-
-
(6,242)
125,427
119,185
-
119,185
ended 30 June 2019
Transfer of profit for the previous period to undistributed profit
-
160,380
-
(160,380)
-
-
-
Allocated to the payment of dividend
-
(120,841)
-
-
(120,841)
-
(120,841)
As at 30 June 2019
447,558
932,703
(9,545)
125,427
1,496,143
-
1,496,143
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Additional explanatory notes
1. General Information
The Develia S.A. Group ("the Group") comprises Develia S.A. (formerly known as LC Corp S.A.) and its subsidiaries (see Note 2). The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group cover the period of 6 months ended on 30 June 2020 and contain comparative data for the period of 6 months ended on 30 June 2019 and as at the 31 December 2019.
Develia S.A. (the "Parent Undertaking", the "Company", the "Issuer", formerly known as LC Corp S.A.) was established by the Notarial Deed dated 3 March 2006. The Company's registered office is situated in Wrocław, Poland, at ul. Powstańców Śląskich 2-4. The Parent Undertaking has been entered into the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register maintained by the District Court for Wrocław-Fabryczna in Wrocław, the 4th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under KRS No. 0000253077.
The Company has been assigned statistical identification number REGON 020246398.
The Parent Undertaking and the Group's subsidiaries were established for an indefinite period. The Parent Undertaking's primary activity is:
PKD 6420Z Activities of financial holding companies
PKD 6820Z Rental and management of own or leased real estate
PKD 4110Z Completion of construction projects related to putting up buildings
PKD 6810Z Buying and selling of own real estate
PKD 4120Z Construction works related to the completion of residential and non-residential buildings
There is no parent undertaking of Develia S.A. as at the date hereof nor was there any such entity throughout the period covered by these financial statements.
2. Composition of Group
As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Develia S.A. Group comprised the following subsidiaries of Develia S.A.:
Effective share of Develia S.A.
Company name
Registered
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
office
Share in Capital
Share in Capital
Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.
Wrocław
100%
100%
Sky Tower S.A.
Wrocław
100%
100%
Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100% (directly and indirectly)
100% (directly and indirectly)
LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100% (directly and indirectly)
100% (directly and indirectly)
LC Corp Invest II Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest III Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest VII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest VIII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest IX Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest X Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XI Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
LC Corp Invest XII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XVI Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XXI Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. w likwidacji
Wrocław
-
100%
LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 2 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 4 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 6 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 7 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 8 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 9 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 10 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 11 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (directly and indirectly)
100% (directly and indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 21 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (indirectly)
100% (indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k.
Wrocław
100% (directly and indirectly)
100% (directly and indirectly)
LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Investments S.K.A.
Wrocław
100% (directly and indirectly)
100% (directly and indirectly)
Develia Invest Sp. z o.o.
Wrocław
100%
100%
LC Corp Service S.A.
Wrocław
100% (directly and indirectly)
100% (directly and indirectly)
As at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019, the share in the total vote held by the Parent Undertaking in its subsidiaries was equal to the share of the Parent Undertaking in the capitals of these entities.
3. Changes in Structure of Group
Acquisition and Sale of Subsidiaries Outside Group
No transaction consisting in the acquisition or sale of business units was completed by the companies belonging to the Group in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020.
Newly Established Entities and Changes within Group
The following changes occurred in the Group in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020:
On 11 May 2020, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXII Sp. z o.o. was carried.
On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020.
On 13 June 2019, a resolution on initiating the liquidation of LC Corp Invest XXIII Sp. z o.o. was carried, and on 29 March 2020, resolution on the completion of liquidation was adopted. Consequently, the company was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 13 May 2020.
On 30 June 2020, LC Corp S.A. acquired from Kraków Zielony Złocień Sp. z o.o. all the rights and obligations of the limited partner in LC Corp Invest XV Sp. z o.o. Projekt 9 Sp.k.
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Apart from the aforementioned events, no other significant changes in the composition of the Group took place in the period from 01 January 2020 to 30 June 2020.
4. Composition of Management Board of Parent Undertaking
As at 01 January 2020, the Management Board of Develia S.A. was composed of the following persons:
Acting President of Management Board - Michał Hulbój
Member of Management Board - Mirosław Kujawski
Member of Management Board - Tomasz Wróbel
Member of Management Board, CFO - Paweł Ruszczak
On 26 February 2020, the Company's Supervisory Board, acting pursuant to Article 383(1) of the Commercial Partnerships and Companies Code, adopted a resolution under which the term of Mr Michał Hulbój's delegation to act as the President of the Management Board was extended for a period from 29 February 2020 to 29 May 2020.
On 14 May 2020, the Supervisory Board of the Company adopted a resolution under which Management Board President's duties would be entrusted for a temporary period to Mr Paweł Ruszczak, previously serving as Member of Management Board and CFO. He took the new role as of 30 May 2020, acting in his new capacity until the appointment of the President of Management Board.
As at 30 June 2020, the Management Board of Develia S.A. was composed of the following persons:
Acting President of Management Board - Paweł Ruszczak
Member of Management Board - Mirosław Kujawski
Member of Management Board - Tomasz Wróbel
5. Approval of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Management Board on 08 September 2020.
6. Basis for Preparation of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") adopted by the EU, in particular with the International Accounting Standard No. 34.
As at the date of the approval of these financial statements for publication, on account of the ongoing process of introducing IFRS in the EU and the business activity conducted by the Group, the International Financial Reporting Standards, in terms of accounting principles adopted by the Group, vary from IFRS already approved by the EU.
IFRS comprise standards and interpretations accepted by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared using the historical cost method, except for investment real property and some derivative instruments which are measured at fair value.
The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are presented in thousand Polish Zlotys ("PLN"), and all values included in the tables and descriptions, if not indicated otherwise, are given in PLN'000.
The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements were prepared on the assumption that the Group companies would continue as a going concern in the foreseeable future. As at the day of the approval of these Financial Statements, no circumstances were identified implying any threats to the continuation of the Group companies' business activity.
The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements do not contain all information and disclosures required for annual consolidated financial statements and they must be read together with the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which was published on 12 March 2020.
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Information on the accounting principles adopted by the Group was presented in the annual consolidated financial statements of the Develia Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, published on 12 March 2020.
7. Significant Values Based on Professional Judgement and Estimates
The Management Board of the Parent Undertaking used their best knowledge of the applied standards and interpretations, and also the methods and principles of the valuation of particular items of the enclosed condensed consolidated financial statements. Preparing the financial statements in accordance with IFRS required the Company's Management Board to make some estimates and assumptions, which are reflected herein. The actual results may vary from these estimates. The financial data for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 presented herein was not subject to auditor's examination.
Professional Judgement
In the process of applying the accounting principles (policies) to the issues specified hereinbelow, the professional judgement of the management was, apart from the accounting estimates, of the greatest importance.
Determination of Moment When, Upon Sale of Residential and Retail Premises, Risk Is Transferred to Client
The moment of transferring the control to the client determines when revenues from the sales of residential and retail premises can be recognised.
Upon the sale of residential and retail premises, the control is transferred to the client when each and every of the following conditions are fulfilled:
obtaining the occupancy permit for the buildings;
payment of 100% of the value of the premises, based on the developer agreement or preliminary agreement;
acceptance of the premises by the client, evidenced by the delivery and acceptance protocol;
signing of the developer agreement or notarial deed transferring the title.
In the case of the financing of part of the price by the state in accordance with the Act of 27 September 2013 on State Aid in the Purchase of the First Flat by Young People (MDM), the conditions set out in item (ii) are also met when a bank financing the client confirms the reservation of funds (the last instalment of the payment) for this purpose and when the developer agreement contains the relevant provision.
Land Classified As Fixed Assets
As at 30 June 2020, Land Classified as Fixed Assets concerned the land located in Malin, Wisznia Mała municipality in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship.
In view of the entry into force on 30 April 2016 of the provisions amending the Act of 11 April 2003 on the Shaping of the Agricultural System (Journal of Laws of 2012, item 803, of 2016, item 585, 1159) and the introduced restrictions on acquisition of agricultural property, an analysis was made to check the impact of the provisions of this act on the restrictions on the possibility of implementation of investment opportunities on the above-mentioned land.
This regulation introduced restrictions on the acquisition of agricultural real property with an area of more than 0.3 ha and not covered by the current spatial development plan in such a manner that the buyer of agricultural real property of at least 1 ha may be in principle only an individual farmer - a natural person, while other entities may acquire agricultural property only with the agreement of the President of the Agricultural Property Agency and in the cases provided by regulations. The restrictions imposed by the act apply also to shares and stocks in companies which own agricultural property, where the Agricultural Property Agency which is the owner of the agricultural property has the right of preemption of shares and stocks in these companies.
The introduced restrictions have an impact on the shaping of demand and supply on the agricultural land market by changing the profile of market participants and new legal terms of the sale of agricultural property, which results in a smaller number of agricultural real property sold after 30 April 2016.
The Group is the owner of land with the total area of 169 ha, located in Malin, Wisznia Mała municipality in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, and currently there is no spatial development plan for this property, therefore in accordance with
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Article 2(1) of the above-mentioned Act, it is "agricultural property" and is subject to the above restrictions on the possibility of trade in this property.
Due to the acquisition of land by the Group with a view to implement a development project and the designation in the Study of land use conditions and directions of Wisznia Mała municipality of this property for residential areas, the Group, as at 30 June 2020, disclosed the property in the item Land qualified as non-current assets for development projects during a period of over 2 years, in the valuation by an independent valuer drawn up before the date of entry into force of the above-mentioned Act, used also as at 31 December 2019, since despite the restrictions introduced by the Act, the Group believes that there is still a possibility to use this land in a manner consistent with its intention and the Group does not intend to dispose of this property.
Classification of Lease Agreements
The Group classifies lease according to IFRS 16.
Uncertainty of Estimates
The basic assumptions concerning the future have been discussed below as well as other key reasons for doubts occurring as at the balance sheet date and entailing a significant risk of the considerable adjustment of the book value of assets and liabilities in the following financial year.
Deferred Tax Asset
The Group recognises a deferred tax asset based on the assumption that a tax profit enabling its utilisation should be obtained in the future. Worse tax results obtained in the future could have the effect that this assumption might become groundless. Deferred income tax is presented in Note 16.2.
Fair Value of Investment Property
At the end of each quarter of an accounting year, the Group independently measures the fair value of its investment properties in EUR based on the model of investment capitalisation or maintains the valuation in EUR carried out by an independent valuer at the end of the preceding year (provided there were no significant indications to revaluation). At the end of each accounting year, the fair value of investment property is established or verified by an independent valuer. As at 30 June 2020, investment property is measured on the basis of valuations of valuers. Investment property and Non- current assets classified as held for sale are presented in Note 21.
Fair Value of Financial Instruments in the Form of Forward Contracts
The fair value of financial instruments in the form of forward contracts, measured at fair value through profit or loss, is determined on the last day of each quarter in a given accounting year and at the end of each accounting year on the basis of the valuation made by an institution which professionally measures such financial transactions (among others by the Bank) or on the basis of a financial model.
Fair Value of IRS and COLLAR Financial Instruments
The fair value of IRS and CAP financial instruments, covered by the cash flow hedge accounting, is determined on the last day of each quarter in a given accounting year and at the end of each accounting year on the basis of the valuation made by an institution which professionally measures such financial transactions (such as the bank).
Write-downs of Inventories
At the end of each reporting period, the Management Board verifies if there is any evidence pointing to the loss of value of its property development projects under implementation on the basis of sales reports, market research and other available evidence. Should the risk of the loss of value occur, the value of such projects is estimated employing the DCF method, which is used to establish the write-down of inventories. The DCF method is based on discounted cash flows generated within the approved investment schedules and proceeds from the sale of premises, allowing for the sale price of 1 square metre of usable floor area of flats in accordance with the current market situation. The discount rate takes account of the weighted average cost of external and own capital (WACC).
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
The write-downs of inventories are estimated as at 30 June 2020 and may be subject to change depending on the fluctuation of market prices of land, selling prices of flats, construction costs, project completion schedules and discount rate calculations in the future. The actual results may vary from these estimates, which were calculated on the grounds of the data available as at the reporting date. It is also related to the uncertainty regarding the proper estimation of the market conditions in the following years. Consequently, valuation allowances may change in the following financial periods. Inventories and write-down of inventories are presented in Note 22.
Uncertainty Associated with Tax Settlements
The regulations concerning the tax on goods and services, corporate tax and burdens associated with social insurance are subject to frequent changes. These frequent changes make no appropriate reference points, inconsistent interpretations and few established precedents that might be applicable. The binding regulations also contain uncertainties, resulting in different opinions regarding the legal interpretation of tax regulations, both among public authorities and between public authorities and companies.
Tax settlements and other areas of activity (for example customs and foreign currency issues) may be subject to inspection by bodies authorised to impose high penalties and fines, and any additional tax liabilities arising from the inspection must be paid together with high interest. Having considered these conditions, the tax risk in Poland is greater than in countries with a more mature tax system.
Consequently, amounts presented and disclosed in financial statements may change in the future as a result of a final decision of a tax audit authority.
On 15 July 2016, changes were made to the Tax Ordinance Act in order to take account of the provisions of the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR). GAAR is to prevent the creation and use of artificial legal structures created in order to avoid the payment of tax in Poland. GAAR defines the avoidance of taxation as an action made above all in order to achieve a tax advantage, contrary - under given circumstances - to the object and purpose of the provisions of the tax act. In accordance with GAAR, such an action does not result in the tax advantage, if the operation was artificial. Any occurrence of (i) unjustified separation of operations, (ii) involvement of intermediary entities despite the lack of economic justification, (iii) elements that null or compensate each other and (iv) other actions having a similar effect to the previously mentioned, may be treated as a premise of artificial operations subject to GAAR. New regulations will require a much greater degree of professional judgement in assessing the tax consequences of individual transactions.
The GAAR clause should be applied to transactions made after its entry into force and transactions that had been carried out before the entry into force of the GAAR clause, but for which benefits were or are still being gained after the date of entry of this clause into force. The implementation of these provisions will enable Polish tax audit authorities to question the legal arrangements and agreements carried out by taxable persons, such as the restructuring and reorganisation of a group, provided, however, that such arrangements and agreements are related to the above clause.
The Group recognises and measures the assets or liabilities in respect of current and deferred income tax in compliance with the requirements of IAS 12, Income Tax on the basis of the tax profit (loss), tax base, unrelieved tax losses, unused tax exemptions and tax rates, taking into account the uncertainty associated with tax settlements.
The table below presents balance sheet figures of the above items as at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019:
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Deferred tax asset
36,400
35,408
Investment property measured at fair value
1,067,945
1,062,693
Non-current assets classified as held for sale and measured at fair value
-
446,282
Fair Value of Financial Instruments in the Form of Forward Contracts
(203)
239
Fair value of IRS and CAP financial instruments
(1,069)
(12,411)
Deferred tax liability
(56,804)
(105,418)
Write-down of land classified as fixed assets
(3,263)
(3,263)
Write-down of inventories
(124,794)
(124,934)
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
8. Significant Accounting Principles (Policies)
The accounting principles (policies) applied to the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are consistent with those adopted to draw up the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, save for the following principles. The below changes to IFRS have been applied to these consolidated financial statements as of the date of their entry into force:
Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements"and IAS 8 "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors" - Definition of Materiality - approved in the EU on 29 November 2019 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020);
Amendments to IFRS 3, "Business Combinations"- Definition of a Business - approved in the EU on 21 April 2020 (applicable to combinations for which the acquisition date is at the beginning of the first annual reporting period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 and to asset acquisitions that occur on or after the beginning of the aforesaid period);
Amendments to IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments", IAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and
Measurement" and IFRS 7 "Financial Instruments: Disclosures" - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - approved in the EU on 15 January 2020 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020);
Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS - approved in the EU on 29 November 2019 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020).
The adoption of the standards and amendments to existing standards, as mentioned above, did not exert any considerable impact on the financial statements of the Group.
9. New Standards and Interpretations Published But Not Effective Yet
New standards and amendments to the existing standards which have been already issued by the IFRIC and approved by the EU, but are not in force yet:
As at the date of the approval of these Financial Statements, the European Union did not adopt any amendment to the existing standards / new standards or interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"), which enter into force on a later date.
New standards and amendments to the existing standards which have been already issued by the IFRIC, but which have not been approved for application within the EU yet
Currently, IFRS in the form approved by the EU do not differ significantly from regulations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"), except for the following new standards and amendments to standards which as at the date of the publication of these statements were not approved for application within the EU (the below entry into force dates relate to the full version of standards):
IFRS 14 "Regulatory Deferral Accounts" (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2016) - the European Commission decided not to initiate the process of approving this temporary standard for application within the EU before the release of the final version of IFRS 14;
IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts", with further amendments to IFRS 17, (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 01 January 2023);
Amendments to IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements"- Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non- current (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);
Amendments to IAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment"- Proceeds Before Intended Use (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);
Amendments to IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets"- Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);
Amendments to IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" - Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework including amendments to IFRS 3 (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022);
Amendments to IFRS 4 "Insurance Contracts"- the Extension of the Temporary Exemption from Applying IFRS 9 (the expiry date for the temporary exemption from IFRS 9 was extended to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023);
Amendments to IFRS 10 "Consolidated Financial Statements" and IAS 28 "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures"- Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture and
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
subsequent amendments (the date of entry into force of the amendments was postponed until research works on the equity method have been completed);
Amendments to IFRS 16 "Lease"- Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020. Early application is permitted also for financial statements which have not been approved yet for publication on 28 May 2020. This amendment applies also to interim reports).
Amendments to miscellaneous standards "Improvements to IFRS (the 2018-2020 cycle)" - amendments made as part of the IFRS Annual Improvement Process (IFRS 1, IFRS 9, IFRS 16 and IAS 41) are designed mainly to deal withnon-conformitiesand ensure the consistency of terminology (amendments to IFRS 1, IFRS 9 and IAS 41 are applicable to annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022. Amendments to IFRS 16 concern only an illustrative example, hence no entry into force date has been set).
The Group is in the process of verification of the impact of the above-mentioned standards on its financial situation, performance and the scope of information presented in financial statements.
According to the Group's estimates, the above-mentioned new standards and amendments to existing standards would not have had major impact on the financial statements if they had been applied by the Group at the balance-sheet date.
Apart from regulations approved by the EU, there is also hedge accounting for a portfolio of assets and liabilities, the principles of which have not been approved for application within the EU yet.
According to the Group's estimates, the application of hedge accounting for a portfolio of assets or financial liabilities under IAS 39, "Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement" would not have any significant impact on the financial statements, if the standard in question had been approved for application as at the balance-sheet ate.
10. Seasonal or Cyclical Character of Develia S.A. Group's Operations
The operations of the Develia S.A. Group are not seasonal by nature. They are related to the investment cycles of the implemented property development projects, which is particularly noticeable in the recognition of the proceeds from the sale of residential and retail premises. In accordance with IFRS 15, such proceeds can only be recognised when practically all risks and benefits related to given premises have been transferred to the client and the revenue can be measured in a reliable manner. Consequently, the sales results in a given period depend on the value of the premises transferred to the clients in accordance with the above definition.
11. Information on Operating Segments
For management purposes, the Group distinguishes three reporting operating segments:
rental services segment
property development activity segment
holding (other) activity segment
The Group measures the results of operating segments on the basis of sales revenue and gross sales result. The results of other operating activity and financial activity are managed at the Group's level and are not allocated to operating segments.
The tables presented below show data concerning revenues and profits of the Group's individual segments for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 and concerning assets and liabilities as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019.
Period of 6 months ended
Property
Holding (other)
Rental services
development
TOTAL
30 June 2020
activity
activity
Operating activity
Sales revenue
44,193
175,845
41
220,079
Revenue from sales of services
44,192
-
41
44,233
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Revenue from sales of goods and products
1
175,845
-
175,846
Cost of sales
(18,681)
(109,833)
-
(128,514)
Pre-tax profit/(loss) on sales
25,512
66,012
41
91,565
Gain/(loss) on disposal of non-financial fixed assets
-
(23)
54
31
Profit /(loss) on investment property
(15,126)
-
-
(15,126)
Write-downs of Inventories
-
-
-
-
Selling and distribution cost
(255)
(6,613)
-
(6,868)
General administrative expenses
(4,588)
(9,559)
(18)
(14,165)
Other operating income
801
1,265
257
2,323
Other operating expenses
(199)
(735)
(36)
(970)
Operating profit/(loss)
6,145
50,347
298
56,790
Financial income
793
814
389
1,996
Financial expenses
(41,964)
(75)
(1,388)
(43,427)
Pre-tax profit/(loss)
(35,026)
51,086
(701)
15,359
Income tax (tax expense)
2,504
(9,188)
142
(6,542)
Net profit/(loss)
(32,522)
41,898
(559)
8,817
Other comprehensive income subject to reclassification to financial result in subsequent reporting periods
Cash flow hedges
11,352
-
-
11,352
Income tax relating to other components of
(2,157)
-
-
(2,157)
comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income (net)
9,195
-
-
9,195
Total comprehensive income
(23,327)
41,898
(559)
18,012
Period of 6 months ended
Property
Holding (other)
Rental services
development
TOTAL
30 June 2019
activity
activity
Operating activity
Sales revenue
76,813
554,805
115
631,733
Revenue from sales of services
76,802
-
115
76,917
Revenue from sales of goods and products
11
554,805
-
554,816
Cost of sales
(24,558)
(368,800)
-
(393,358)
Pre-tax profit/(loss) on sales
52,255
186,005
115
238,375
Gain/(loss) on disposal of non-financial fixed assets
-
-
15
15
Profit /(loss) on investment property
(44,618)
-
-
(44,618)
Write-downs of Inventories
-
(363)
-
(363)
Selling and distribution cost
(514)
(8,332)
-
(8,846)
General administrative expenses
(4,707)
(11,166)
(695)
(16,568)
Other operating income
46
1,613
69
1,728
Other operating expenses
(885)
(311)
(775)
(1,971)
Operating profit/(loss)
1,577
167,446
(1,271)
167,752
Financial income
8,482
1,451
726
10,659
Financial expenses
(13,552)
(1,510)
(5,206)
(20,268)
Pre-tax profit/(loss)
(3,493)
167,387
(5,751)
158,143
Income tax (tax expense)
129
(31,578)
(1,267)
(32,716)
Net profit/(loss)
(3,364)
135,809
(7,018)
125,427
Other comprehensive income subject to reclassification to financial result in subsequent reporting periods
Cash flow hedges
(7,494)
-
-
(7,494)
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Income tax relating to other components of
1,252
-
-
1,252
comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income (net)
(6,242)
-
-
(6,242)
Total comprehensive income
(9,606)
135,809
(7,018)
119,185
Property
Holding (other)
As at 30 June 2020
Rental services
development
TOTAL
activity
activity
Assets and liabilities
Total assets, including:
1,226,048
1,455,958
327,147
3,009,153
Non-Current Receivables
8,938
-
-
8,938
Investment property
1,104,729
-
-
1,104,729
Inventory
977
1,200,684
-
1,201,661
Current financial assets
-
27,218
-
27,218
Cash and Cash Equivalents
81,469
116,151
283,737
481,357
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities, including:
616,086
869,163
13,781
1,499,030
Liabilities on account of loans and bonds
447,718
330,495
-
778,213
Accruals and deferred income
6,320
395,592
10,266
412,178
Property
Holding (other)
As at 31 December 2019
Rental services
development
TOTAL
activity
activity
Assets and liabilities
Total assets, including:
1,649,887
1,518,135
75,903
3,243,925
Non-Current Receivables
8,699
-
-
8,699
Investment property
1,096,679
-
-
1,096,679
Inventory
6
1,062,022
-
1,062,028
Current financial assets
239
25,576
-
25,815
Cash and Cash Equivalents
66,266
242,737
31,887
340,890
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
446,282
-
-
446,282
Total liabilities, including:
726,709
974,408
33,924
1,735,041
Liabilities on account of loans and bonds
564,729
462,715
-
1,027,444
Accruals and deferred income
6,662
344,126
10,524
361,312
12. Sales revenue
Revenue from the rental of office space and the shopping and service centre and related services
Revenue from sales of services
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
44,233
76,917
44,233
76,917
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Revenue from the sale of residential and retail premises
175,845
553,615
Other (*)
1
1,201
Revenue from sales of goods and products
175,846
554,816
Total revenue from customer agreements
220,079
631,733
- in 2019, this item includes mainly land sold
The Group's activity is conducted within Poland. Within the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's operating activities involving the rental of commercial real property concerned two retail and office centres: Arkady Wrocławskie and Sky Tower in Wrocław and an office building: Wola Retro in Warsaw. Until 29 January 2020, rental services were provided also in an office building Wola Center in Warsaw. The development activity is conducted in Gdańsk, Katowice, Cracow, Warsaw and Wrocław.
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
13. Profit /(loss) on investment property
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Revenue from sales of real estate
436,071
-
Value of real estate sold
(436,071)
-
Changes in real estate value in EUR within the period
(50,198)
-
Change in real estate valuation in respect of altered EUR to PLN exchange rate within the period
53,173
(21,537)
Change in real estate valuation in respect of expenditures incurred within the period
(13,525)
(22,242)
Costs of sales transaction (net of costs relating to the repayment of financial liabilities)
-
-
Costs of sales transaction (costs relating to the repayment of financial liabilities)
-
-
Adjustment for linearisation of revenues from rental
(3,055)
(3,116)
Adjustment for linearisation of revenues from rental (COVID-19)
(1,521)
-
Other
-
2,277
Total
(15,126)
(44,618)
The below table presents details relating to Profit /(Loss) on Investment Property in the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020:
Period of 6 months ended
Arkady
Wola
Sky Tower
Wola Retro
TOTAL
30 June 2020
Wrocławskie
Center
Revenue from sales of real estate
-
436,071
-
-
436,071
Value of real estate sold
-
(436,071)
-
-
(436,071)
Changes in real estate value in EUR within the period
(26,528)
-
(23,670)
-
(50,198)
Change in real estate valuation in respect of altered EUR to PLN
11,205
2,130
25,101
14,737
53,173
exchange rate within the period
Change in real estate valuation in respect of expenditures incurred
(851)
-
(12,674)
-
(13,525)
within the period
Costs of sales transaction (net of costs relating to the repayment of
-
-
-
-
-
financial liabilities)
Costs of sales transaction (costs relating to the repayment of
-
-
-
-
-
financial liabilities)
Adjustment for linearisation of revenues from rental
-
-
(175)
(2,880)
(3,055)
Adjustment for linearisation of revenues from rental (COVID-19)
(768)
-
(753)
-
(1,521)
Total
(16,942)
2,130
(12,171)
11,857
(15,126)
14. Financial income
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Revenue from bank interest
1,969
2,374
Surplus of positive over negative foreign exchange differences
-
8,252
Valuation of financial instruments
-
-
Other
27
33
Financial income
1,996
10,659
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
15. Financial expenses
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Interest, commission on bonds and loans (uncapitalised portion)
10,105
17,540
Interest on lease
691
867
Cost of discounting acquisition of subsidiary
-
696
Surplus of negative over positive foreign exchange differences
17,161
-
Valuation of financial instruments
454
90
Tax expense on share capital increases in subsidiaries
2
-
Cost arising from closed hedging transactions *
14,845
-
Other
169
1,075
Financial expenses
43,427
20,268
- cost arising from the closing of transactions hedging against an increased interest rate risk for a loan taken for the construction and funding of the Wola Center real property in connection with its sale
16. Income Tax
16.1. Tax Expense
The main components of tax expense for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 are as follows:
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Disclosed in Profit or Loss
Current income tax
Current income tax expense
(58,488)
(16,600)
Adjustments of current income tax from previous years
183
(340)
Deferred Income Tax
Associated with temporary differences and their reversal and tax losses
51,763
(15,776)
Tax expense shown in the consolidated profit or loss
(6,542)
(32,716)
Disclosed in Other Comprehensive Income
Tax on net profit/(loss) on account of changes in the effective portion of cash flow hedges
(2,157)
1,252
Tax benefit/(tax expense) disclosed in other comprehensive income
(2,157)
1,252
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
The reconciliation of income tax on the gross financial result before taxation at the statutory tax rate, with income tax calculated at the Group's effective tax rate for the period ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 is as follows:
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Gross profit /(loss) before tax on continued operations
15,359
158,143
Profit /(loss) before tax on discontinued operations
-
-
Gross profit/(loss) before tax
15,359
158,143
Tax at the statutory tax rate applicable in Poland: 19% (2019: 19%)
2,918
30,047
Non-tax-deductible costs
99
488
Undisclosed/adjusted tax losses
(85)
53
Undisclosed/adjusted temporary differences (other than tax losses) in relation to which no
3,093
(118)
deferred tax was created
Differences in tax value and balance-sheet value of inventories
-
-
Settlement of discount of share acquisition price and deferred payment interest
-
233
Minimum tax on commercial real property, which did not lead to the reduction of income tax
-
287
Previous years' tax adjustments
(60)
(92)
Other
577
1,818
Tax at the effective tax rate of 42.6% (2019: 20.7 %)
6,542
32,716
16.2. Deferred Income Tax
Deferred income tax arises from the following items:
Statement of financial position
Deferred income tax expense for
the period ended
30 June 2020
31 December
01 January 2019
30 June 2020
31 December
2019
2019
Deferred tax liability
Accrued interest and discounts on borrowings, bonds, notes and deposits
Valuation of investment property
Difference in the value of tangible assets (tax and balance-sheet depreciation)
Difference in the value of other assets (tax value and book value)
Other
Gross deferred tax liability
Deferred tax assets
Valuation of investment property
Provisions and prepayments and accrued income
Accrued interest and discounts on borrowings, bonds and notes
Foreign exchange differences
(9,051)
(6,852)
(7,684)
(2,199)
832
-
(29,502)
(68,033)
29,502
38,531
(45,848)
(57,587)
(58,173)
11,739
586
-
-
-
-
-
-
(464)
(1,038)
464
574
(54,899)
(94,405)
(134,928)
6,729
-
-
6,729
-
4,093
5,338
2,928
(1,245)
2,410
5,523
4,757
6,081
766
(1,324)
5,656
2,567
4,859
3,089
(2,292)
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Difference in the value of other assets (tax value and book value)
Losses potentially deductible from future taxable income
Other
Gross deferred tax assets
4,058
5,936
9,780
(1,878)
(3,844)
8,061
3,358
5,851
4,703
(2,493)
375
2,439
1,723
(2,064)
716
34,495
24,395
31,222
Deferred tax expense
49,606
33,696
Net deferred tax asset
36,400
35,408
11,175
Net deferred tax liability
(56,804)
(105,418)
(114,881)
Considering the specificity of the conducted activity, which involves the achievement of taxable revenue at a deferred time, the Group activates incurred tax losses until taxable income is achieved, taking into account the tax regulations concerning the possibility of settling such losses. The amount of an asset resulting from tax losses disclosed in deferred tax is presented in the table above.
As at 30 June 2020, the Group carried out an analysis of the recoverability of a created and potential deferred tax asset and did not create a deferred tax asset on account, among other things, of tax losses in companies in the amount of PLN 784,000 (and accordingly PLN 948,000 as at 31 December 2019), which can be used within the maximum period of up to five years from the end of the reporting period in which they occurred. In addition, the Group did not create a deferred tax asset in the amount of PLN 19,908,000 with regard to temporary differences between the balance-sheet and tax values of respective assets and liabilities items (and accordingly PLN 16,382,000 as at 31 December 2019).
17. Indication of Effects Produced by Changes in Structure of Economic Entities, Including Following Business Combination, Take-Over, Disposal of Group Subsidiaries, Long-Term Investments, Division, Restructuring and Discontinuation of Operations
Notes 2 and 3 present the composition of the Develia S.A. Group as at 30 June 2020 and as at 31 December 2019 was presented along with changes that occurred within the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020.
18. Property, plant and equipment
During the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Group purchased property, plant and equipment totalling PLN 242,000 (in the year ended 31 December 2019, it was: PLN 1,487,000).
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Group entered into a lease agreement for 13 passenger cars. The value of right-of-use assets was PLN 452,000.
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not enter into any significant sale transactions regarding property, plant and equipment items.
As at 30 June 2020, there are no significant contractual liabilities arising from the purchase of property, plant or equipment.
19. Non-Current Receivables
Under Non-current receivables the Group discloses the amounts of security related to timely loan servicing and required under long-term loan agreements:
As at 30 June 2020:
Security deposit of EUR 500,000 (PLN 2,233,000) in Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.;
Amount withheld on a debt servicing account in an amount of PLN 6,705,000 in Sky Tower S.A.;
As at 31 December 2019:
Security deposit of EUR 500,000 (PLN 2,129,000) in Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.;
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Amount withheld on a debt servicing account in an amount of PLN 5,570,000 in Sky Tower S.A.;
Security deposit for IRS servicing in an amount of PLN 1,000,000 in Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. The sums stated above will be released by the bank upon loan repayment.
20. Land Classified As Fixed Assets
As at 30 June 2020, this item includes land of PLN 86,775,000 (as at 31 December 2019 of PLN 86,603,000), which is intended for development during a period of over 2 years. The write-down as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 did not change and was PLN 3,263,000.
In view of the entry into force on 30 April 2016 of the provisions amending the Act of 11 April 2003 on the Shaping of the Agricultural System (Journal of Laws of 2012, item 803, of 2016, item 585, 1159) and introduced restrictions on acquisition of agricultural property, an analysis was made to check the impact of the provisions of this act on the restrictions on the possibility of implementation of investment opportunities on the land owned (see Note 7).
Due to the acquisition of land by the Group with a view to implementing a development investment and allocation in the Study of land use conditions and directions of Wisznia Mała municipality of this property to residential areas, as at 30 June 2020 the Group discloses the property in the item Land qualified as non-current assets for development during a period of over 2 years, in the valuation by an independent valuer drawn up before the date of entry into force of the above-mentioned act, since despite the restrictions introduced by the Act (which in practice prevent the disposal of this property), there were no other considerations that might affect the current measurement and there is still a possibility to use this land in a manner consistent with the intention of the Group and the Group does not intend to dispose of this property.
21. Investment Real Property and Non-Current Assets Classified as Held for Sale
Investment property
As at 30 June 2020, the Group's investment property includes:
retail and office centres: Arkady Wrocławskie and Sky Tower in Wrocław,
office buildings: Wola Retro in Warsaw
office buildings under preparation: Wrocław, Kolejowa street
Value adjustment
for right of
30 June 2020
Value EUR
Value PLN
perpetual usufruct
TOTAL
to land acc. to
IFRS 16
Investment property already constructed
Arkady Wrocławskie
48,060
214,636
12,245
226,881
Sky Tower
115,670
516,582
-
516,582
Wola Retro
71,890
321,061
3,421
324,482
Investment property in preparation
-
Wrocław, Kolejowa
n/a
31,897
4,887
36,784
1,104,729
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Value adjustment
for right of
31 December 2019
Value EUR
Value PLN
perpetual usufruct
TOTAL
to land acc. to
IFRS 16
Investment property already constructed
Arkady Wrocławskie
54,000
229,959
11,835
241,794
Sky Tower
120,970
515,151
-
515,151
Wola Retro
71,020
302,439
3,309
305,748
Investment property under construction
Wrocław, Kolejowa
n/a
29,098
4,888
33,986
1,096,679
As at 30 June 2020, the fair values of investment properties: Arkady Wrocławskie and Sky Tower were established on the basis of valuation made by professional real estate valuers.
As at 30 June 2020, the fair value measurement of Wola Retro in Warsaw was made on the basis of an appraisal made by a professional real estate valuer and included expenditures incurred, increasing thus the property value as at the valuation date, compared to the value as at the balance-sheet date.
Market values of the property in question have been estimated in the income approach, using the investment method and the judgement at the Level Three, as defined in IFRS 13. Input data considered for the valuation included, among other things, investment plans, information relating to planned development including plans, descriptions and budgets, as well as environmental surveys. The income approach and the investment method are based on the assumption that the value of a property depends on the rental income that can be obtained from the property and the capitalisation rate. Income from the property is due to rental agreements and in the case of free surface with the use of market rental rates. The rate of return, known as capitalisation rate, is determined on the basis of the analysis of similar transactions on the market in a given financial year.
Valuation is expressed in the currency of the invoiced rents, i.e. in EUR and converted into PLN at the average NBP exchange rate at the date of the end of the accounting period.
The reconciliation of changes to the balance-sheet values of investment property in the period ended 30 June 2020 and the year 31 December 2019 is presented in the table below:
Period of 6
Year ended 31
months ended
December 2019
30 June 2020
At the beginning of the reporting period
1,096,679
1,929,475
Recognition and Settlement of Right of perpetual usufruct according to IFRS 16
520
36,882
Acquisition of land for the construction of investment property
-
26,028
Capital expenditure incurred
20,234
97,862
Reclassification of non-current assets classified as held for sale 1)
-
(949,318)
Revaluation of property fair value (EUR/PLN conversion)
51,043
(2,005)
Revaluation of property fair value (inter alia: due to changes in the EUR valuation of property,
(63,747)
(42,245)
finishing works and selling costs)
At the end of the reporting period
1,104,729
1,096,679
The reclassification results from the conclusion of a sales and purchase agreement for two real properties: Silesia Star in K atowice and Retro Office House in Wrocław, as well as the conclusion of the Preliminary Sales and Purchase Agreement for Wola Center in Warsaw.
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
As at 30 June 2020, there are no non-current assets classified as held for sale.
As at 31 December 2019, the Group's Non-current assets classified as held for sale included:
Wola Center office building in Warsaw
Value
adjustment for
31 December 2019
Value EUR
Value PLN
right of
Costs of real
TOTAL
perpetual
estate sale
usufruct to land
acc. to IFRS 16
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
Wola Center
101,900
433,941
16,773
(4,432)
446,282
446,282
The reconciliation of changes to the balance-sheet values of Non-currentAssets Classified As Held For Sale in the period ended 30 June 2020 and the year 31 December 2019 is presented in the table below:
Period of 6
Year ended 31
months ended
December 2019
30 June 2020
At the beginning of the reporting period
446,282
-
Recognition and Settlement of Right of perpetual usufruct according to IFRS 16
-
1,100
Capital expenditure incurred
-
(3,006)
Reclassification from investment real property 1)
-
949,318
Reclassification to inventory
(973)
-
Disposal of real property 2)
(447,439)
(482,522)
Revaluation of property fair value (EUR/PLN conversion)
2,130
(16,051)
Revaluation of property fair value (inter alia: due to changes in the EUR valuation of property,
-
(2,557)
finishing works and selling costs)
At the end of the reporting period
-
446,282
The reclassification results from the conclusion of a sales and purchase agreement for two real properties: Silesia Star in K atowice and Retro Office House in Wrocław, as well as the conclusion of the Preliminary Sales and Purchase Agreement for Wola Center in Warsaw.
In 2020, the sale of the "Wola Center" real property in Warsaw, in 2019, the sale of "Silesia Star" in Katowice and "Retro Office House" in Wrocław
Disposal of "Wola Center" Real Property in Warsaw
On 24 September 2019, a subsidiary wholly owned by the Company: Warszawa Przyokopowa Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("WP"), acting as the seller, and a company controlled by Hines European Value Fund SCSp, based in Luxembourg, i.e. Gisla Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością, acting as the purchaser (currently: Wola Center sp. z o.o.), entered into a Preliminary Sales and Purchase Agreement (PSPA) under a transaction concluded between companies and concerning the sale of the perpetual usufruct right to parcels of land located at 33 Przyokopowa Street in Warsaw, including the right of ownership to an office building erected on the said land, known as the "Wola Center" building, along with tangible and intangible assets related to the said real property, which are owned by WP and covered by the PSPA.
Entering into a final sales and purchase agreement was conditional upon the satisfaction of, among other things, the following conditions precedent:
Concurrent tax interpretations supporting a position adopted by the Parties being issued, and
All necessary approvals for the Transaction being obtained by the Parties, and
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
A letter - issued by the lending bank - relating to the repayment of loans taken out by WP for the construction of the building in question, and
The purchaser being given a loan decision for the partial financing of the transaction, and
The seller's title to the real property designated for disposal could not be changed adversely, and
Surety being granted by the Company to the purchaser.
The total price of the transaction was agreed by the Parties at EUR 101,900,000 (plus an applicable amount of VAT and transaction costs).
Furthermore, in accordance with the arrangements between the Parties, the Company represented to the purchaser that it stood surety for the seller and debtor, giving a guarantee that:
The seller would perform the obligations and discharge the liabilities of Warszawa Przyokopowa, acting as the seller, arising from agreements covering the subject-matter of the transaction, and
The Company would incur debts of WP arising from obligations and liabilities of WP under the final sales and purchase agreement, if the seller has ceased its operations, has gone into liquidation or has been dissolved, which circumstances were described in the surety arrangements,
The contractual penalty would be paid, should the purchaser withdraw from the agreement due to reasons attributable to the seller
On 29 January 2020, in pursuance of the preliminary agreement of 24 September 2019, an Issuer's subsidiary - Warszawa Przyokopowa sp. z o.o. entered into a final sales and purchase agreement with an entity which was not related to the Issuer, concerning the sale of the perpetual usufruct right to parcels of land located at 33 Przyokopowa Street in Warsaw, including the right of ownership to an office building erected on the said land, known as the "Wola Center" building, along with tangible and intangible assets related to the said real property for a price of EUR 101,900,000 (plus an applicable rate of VAT and transaction costs). The transaction price received was designated for the full repayment of a bank loan of EUR 45,246,208.46, taken out under an agreement concluded by Company with BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, for the purpose of the construction of the "Wola Center" building. The entire security provided in connection with the loan agreement and agreements hedging against foreign exchange risk and interest rate risk (hedging agreements) expired upon the said repayment.
The aforesaid property constituted assets classified under the "Rental services" segment in the consolidated financial statements of the Develia S.A. Group.
22. Inventory
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Work in progress
1,251,540
1,050,545
Finished products
42,847
105,395
Value adjustment for right of perpetual usufruct to land according to IFRS 16
32,068
31,022
Write-downs of Inventories
(124,794)
(124,934)
Total inventories
1,201,661
1,062,028
As at 30 June 2020, Borrowing costs of PLN 52,571,000 (as at 31 December 2019 they amounted to PLN 47,767,000) were capitalised in the value of Inventory.
Changes in the write-downs of inventories were as follows:
Period of 6 months
Year ended 31
ended
December 2019
30 June 2020
At the beginning of the reporting period
124,934
129,838
Increase
-
394
Used
(140)
(5,298)
Decrease
-
-
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
At the end of the reporting period
124,794
124,934
As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, no item of inventory was pledged or mortgaged, except for the mortgage mentioned in Note 27.
23. Trade and Other Receivables
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Trade receivables
State budget receivables (without income tax)
Receivables arising from funds blocked in deposit accounts and designated for real estate acquisition
Other receivables from third parties
17,081
13,877
22,057
86,965
-
21,525
1,597
989
Total receivables (net)
40,735
123,356
Adjustment taking account of deferred income (*)
(1,595)
(1,595)
Valuation allowance for receivables
(9,963)
(10,459)
Gross receivables
52,293
135,410
As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group recognised receivables on account of accrued penalties and damages in the amount of PLN 1,595,000 and PLN 1,595,000 respectively, net of deferred income resulting therefrom.
Changes in the write-down of receivables were as follows:
Period of 6 months
Year ended 31
ended
December 2019
30 June 2020
At the beginning of the period
10,459
9,419
Increase
928
4,735
Used
(622)
(3,150)
Decrease
(802)
(545)
At the and of the period
9,963
10,459
24. Current financial assets
Financial instruments - forward transactions Cash in open trust accounts
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
-239
27,21825,576
27,21825,815
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
25. Cash and other cash equivalents
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Cash on hand and in a bank account
98,690
206,540
Bank deposits
382,667
134,350
Total cash and cash equivalents, including:
481,357
340,890
- restricted cash
20
20
Cash in a bank account bears interest according to floating interest rates. Short-term deposits are made for different periods, from one day to three months, depending on the Group's current demand for cash, and bear interest at interest rates negotiated for such periods.
26. Financial Liabilities
26.1. Interest-bearing Bank Loans and Bonds
Non-current
Entity
Interest rate
Repayment
30 June 2020
31 December
date
2019
Bank loan in EUR (a)
Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.
Euribor 3M+margin
31 Dec 2022
62,364
59,421
Bank loan in EUR (b)
Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z
Euribor 1M+margin
30 Jun 2026
-
184,071
o.o.
Bank loan in EUR (c)
Sky Tower S.A.
Euribor 3M+margin
20 Dec 2022
188,411
179,867
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.
Bank loan in EUR (d)
Projekt 22 Sp. k.
Euribor 3M+margin
28 Nov 2027
111,390
103,881
(Wola Retro)
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.
Bank loan in PLN (e)
Projekt 22 Sp. k.
Wibor 3M+margin
28 Nov 2020
-
-
(Wola Retro)
Bond scheme (f)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
20 Mar 2020
-
-
Bond scheme (g)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
10 May 2021
-
84,899
Bond scheme (h)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
10 May 2021
-
14,990
Bond scheme (i)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
6 Oct 2021
24,984
24,978
Bond scheme (j)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
6 Oct 2021
14,972
14,962
Bond scheme (k)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
5 Jun 2022
49,818
49,770
Bond scheme (l)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
28 Feb 2022
44,858
44,815
Bond scheme (n)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 3M+margin
19 Oct 2022
19,639
65,561
Bond scheme (o)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 3M+margin
22 May 2023
59,592
59,519
576,028
886,734
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Current
Entity
Interest rate
Repayment
30 June 2020
31 December
date
2019
Bank loan in EUR (a)
Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.
Euribor 3M+margin
30 Jun 2021
7,690
7,327
Bank loan in EUR (b)
Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z
Euribor 1M+margin
30 Jun 2021
-
7,317
o.o.
Bank loan in EUR (c)
Sky Tower S.A.
Euribor 3M+margin
30 Jun 2021
8,208
10,124
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.
Bank loan in EUR (d)
Projekt 22 Sp. k.
Euribor 3M+margin
30 Jun 2021
2,393
310
(Wola Retro)
LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o.
Bank loan in PLN (e)
Projekt 22 Sp. k.
Wibor 3M+margin
28 Nov 2020
-
-
(Wola Retro)
Bond scheme (f)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
20 Mar 2020
-
65,886
Bond scheme (g)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
10 Nov 2020 /
85,394
618
10 May 2021
Bond scheme (h)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
10 Nov 2020/
15,074
109
10 May 2021
Bond scheme (i)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
06 Oct 2020
249
309
Bond scheme (j)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
06 Oct 2020
148
184
Bond scheme (k)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
05 Dec 2020
107
166
Bond scheme (l)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
28 Aug 2020
681
757
Bond scheme (m)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 6M+margin
19 Oct 2020
34,160
34,157
Bond scheme (n)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 3M+margin
20 Jul 2020
46,560
693
Bond scheme (o)
Develia S.A.
Wibor 3M+margin
24 Aug 2020
249
342
200,913
128,299
Loan at Arkady Wrocławskie taken out in EUR on 28 February 2008 with a syndicate of banks: ING Bank Śląski
S.A. and Santander Bank Polska S.A. On 29 December 2017, the Company and Santander Bank Polska S.A. executed an amendment to the syndicate loan agreement of 28 February 2008 to extend the period of financing granted under the loan agreement. The amount of loan granted under the said amendment is EUR 25,000,000, and the loan repayment date was fixed for 31 December 2022. Prior to entering into the above amendment, i.e. on 27
December 2017, an amendment to the loan agreement was executed between Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. and ING Bank Śląski S.A. and Santander Bank Polska S.A., forming the previous syndicate of lending banks, under which ING Bank Śląski S.A. assigned to Santander Bank Polska S.A. its receivables against the Company arising from the loan granted within the framework of a syndicate of banks, and Santander Bank Polska S.A. accepted the said assignment becoming thus the sole lender. At this moment, all the entitlements, rights and claims (including the entire collateral), and all the risks and obligations relating to the loan were assigned to Santander Bank Polska S.A..
On 21 March 2019, Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. paid off a portion of a bank loan in an amount of EUR 5,000,000 to Santander Bank Polska S.A., which was granted under the syndicate loan agreement of 28/02/2008, with further amendments. On 28 March 2019, Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. and Santander Bank Polska S.A. executed an amendment to the syndicate loan agreement of 28/02/2008 to revise the committed amount and alter the repayment schedule. On 27 April 2020, Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. and Santander Bank Polska S.A. executed an amendment to the loan agreement of 28 February 2008, including further modifications thereto, under which the payment of principal instalments originally due for payment on 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020 was rescheduled on the date of final loan repayment, i.e. on 31 December 2022. Further, under the aforesaid amendment, the Bank decided to refrain from the verification of debt service ratios for Q1 and Q2 2020. On 29 July 2020, Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. and Santander Bank Polska S.A. executed an amendment to the loan agreement of 28 February 2008, including further modifications thereto, under which the payment of principal instalments originally due for payment on 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2020 was rescheduled on 31 July 2020. Further, under the aforesaid amendment, the Bank decided to refrain from the verification of debt service ratios for Q3 and Q4 2020. On 31 July
2020, the principal in the amount of PLN 3,858,000 was paid off. On 27 August 2020, Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. and
Santander Bank Polska S.A. executed an amendment to the loan agreement of 28 February 2008, including further modifications thereto, under which the payment of certain principal instalments originally due for payment on 31
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
March 2021 and 30 June 2021 was rescheduled on or before 31 August 2020. The principal amount in the amount of PLN 1,927,000 was repaid in full on 31 August 2020.
The loan at Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. was taken out pursuant to the agreement of 15 July 2011 with BNP Paribas Polska S.A. in the amount of up to EUR 49,000,000 for the partial financing of the construction of Wola Center office building development in Warsaw. On 26 June 2014 the company concluded an amendment to the Loan Agreement pursuant to which the maximum amount was increased to EUR 55,000,000. On 20 September 2018, the company concluded an amendment to the Loan Agreement, pursuant to which the amount of investment loan was increased and the loan term extended. The amount of investment loan determined in the aforesaid Amendment may not be higher than EUR 54,335,241.03, of which two new loan tranches made available under and provided for in the Amendment cannot be higher than EUR 7,000,000 and EUR 6,000,000 respectively. On 29 January 2020, Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. repaid in full the bank loan obtained under an agreement concluded on 15 July 2011 with BNP Paribas Polska S.A., including further amendments thereto, in a total amount of EUR 45,246,208.46 and settled transactions hedging against a risk associated with an increase in interest rates, concluded as at the date of repayment, in the total amount of EUR 3,468,899.70.
The loan at Sky Tower S.A. taken out in EUR pursuant to the agreement of 29 December 2012 concluded with a syndicate of banks Getin Noble Bank S.A. and Alior Bank S.A., including further amendments thereto. On 29 June 2020, Sky Tower S.A. concluded an amendment to the loan agreement of 29 December 2012, including further modifications thereto, with a syndicate of banks comprised of Getin Noble Bank S.A. and Alior Bank S.A., under which the payment of principal instalments originally due for payment on 30 June 2020 and 30 September 2020 was rescheduled on the date of final loan repayment, i.e. on 20 December 2022. Further, under the aforesaid amendment, the Banks decided to refrain from the verification of debt service ratios for Q2 and Q3 2020.
The loan at LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k. taken out pursuant to the agreement of 20 December 2017 with a syndicate of banks: mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. up to the amount of EUR 34,187,000 for the partial financing of Wola Retro in Warsaw.
The revolving loan at LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k. taken out under the agreement of 20 December 2017 with a syndicate of banks: mBank Hipoteczny S.A. and mBank S.A. up to the amount of PLN 7,000,000 for financing and refinancing the payment of VAT in respect of costs related to Wola Retro Project in Warsaw.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 20 March 2015, including 65,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 65,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. On 20 March 2020, the Company redeemed the bonds.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 10 May 2016, including 85,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 85,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 10 May 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of bonds of these series with bonds issued on
19 August 2016 took place on the "Catalyst" bond market.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 August 2016, including 15,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 15,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 10 May 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. On 23 December 2016, the assimilation of bonds of these series with bonds issued on 10 May 2016 took place on the "Catalyst" bond market.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 6 October 2016, including 25,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 25,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 6 October 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of bonds of these series with bonds issued on 27 October 2016 took place on the "Catalyst" bond market.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 27 October 2016, including 15,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 15,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
6 October 2021 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. On 25 April 2017, the assimilation of bonds of these series with bonds issued on 6 October 2016 took place on the "Catalyst" bond market.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 5 December 2017, including 50,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 50,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 5 June 2022 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 28 February 2018, including 45,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 45,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 28 February 2022 concluded with the banks Pekao S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw, and mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 October 2018, including 34,000 two-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 34,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 19 October 2020 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 19 October 2018, including 66,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 66,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 19 October 2022 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw. The Company received calls for early redemption in the total amount of PLN 46,000,000, the early redemption date falls on 20 July 2020.
Coupon bonds - the issue of 22 May 2019, including 60,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 60,000,000 under a Bond Issue Agreement with the redemption date set at 22 May 2023 concluded with mBank S.A., having its registered office in Warsaw.
The allocation of respective loans, bonds to operating segments is presented in Note 11.
26.2. Other Liabilities on Account of Financial Instruments
As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the fair value measurement of transactions hedging the risk of an interest rate increase, of the IRS, COLLAR and forward type, was recognised under Liabilities on account of loans and bonds and totalled:
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Non-current
1,069
11,983
Current
203
428
Total
1,272
12,411
FX Forward Transaction Conducted by LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k.
On 26 March 2020, LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k. entered into, pursuant to a framework agreement of 8 February 2018, a foreign exchange forward transaction which included forward and derivative operations relating to the performance of a loan agreement and extended the settlement period of the unsettled transaction to its maturity, i.e. 31 March 2020. A new settlement date was set for the unsettled amount of PLN 11,478,000 - 30 September 2020. The nominal value of the aforesaid transaction at a base rate amounted to EUR 2,626,000.
26.3. Issue, Redemption of Equity Securities
On 20 March 2020, 65,000 five-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 65,000,000 were redeemed.
After the balance-sheet date, i.e. on 20 July 2020, 46,000 four-year unsecured coupon bonds of PLN 1,000 each and a total nominal value of PLN 46,000,000 were redeemed.
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Changes to Documentation of Bond Issue Programme
On 5 March 2020, the Issuer and mBank S.A. concluded an amendment to the programme agreement of 2 October 2018 ("the Programme Agreement") under which the Issuer set up a bond issue programme for its bonds up to the total amount (nominal value) of issued and outstanding bonds of PLN 400,000,000 ("the Issue Programme"). The amendment to the Programme Agreement is designed to adapt both the Programme Agreement and documentation relating to the Issue Programme to amended provisions of law that apply to the issue of bonds. Bonds issued under the amended Issue Programme ("the Bonds") will be tendered for purchase pursuant to Article 33(1) or (2) of the Bonds Act of 15 January 2015.
Taking out and Repaying of Bank Loans and Borrowings
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. pursuant to the amendment of 27 April 2020 did not repay the instalments of the loan in EUR taken out with Santander Bank Polska S.A. As at 30 June 2020, the total outstanding amount after conversion into Polish Zlotys was PLN 70,054,000. After the balance-sheet date, the principal amounts of PLN 3,858,000 and PLN 1,927,000 were paid off on 31 July 2020 and 31 August 2020 respectively.
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. completely repaid the loan taken out in EUR to BNP Paribas Polska S.A. in the amount PLN 191,303,000.
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, Sky Tower repaid, in accordance with the repayment schedule, the instalments of the loan taken out in EUR to a syndicate of banks: Getin Noble Bank S.A. and Alior Bank S.A. in the amount of PLN 2,446,000. As at 30 June 2020, the total outstanding amount after conversion into Polish Zlotys was PLN 196,619,000.
In the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020, LC Corp Invest XVII Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością Projekt
22 Sp. k., according to a loan agreement with mBank Hipoteczny S.A., concerning a loan taken out in EUR and designated for the partial financing of Wola Retro Project in Warsaw, drew down funds in the total amount 4,413,000. As at 30 June 2020, the total outstanding amount after conversion into Polish Zlotys was PLN 113,783,000.
27. Collateral
As at 30 June 2020, the following main collateral, categorised into below groups, was used as security for the repayment of loans.
27.1. Security for Loans Granted to Finance Commercial Properties
1. Security for the bank loan agreement concluded by Arkady Wrocławskie S.A.:
capped mortgage (loan in EUR) - up to the amount of EUR 37,500,000;
Pledge on the shares of Arkady Wrocławskie S.A. held by Develia S.A. - up to the amount EUR 37,500,000;
Registered pledge on bank accounts (loan in EUR) - up to the amount of EUR 37,500,000;
Assignment of rights arising from rental agreements, insurance and guarantees under agreements with contractors;
Declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure with regard to 113,700,000 ordinary registered shares held by Develia S.A. of a nominal value of PLN 1.00, each being a part of the share capital of Arkady Wrocławskie S.A., encumbered with registered pledge, under financial and registered pledge agreement, on shares as security for the repayment of secured debt;
Deposit of EUR 500,000.
2. Security for transactions hedging against interest rate risk (COLLAR) (hedging agreement), established by Arkady
Wrocławskie S.A.:
Contractual mortgage of up to PLN 8,250,000;
Declarations on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure up to the total amount of PLN 8,250,000;
3. Security for the bank loan agreement concluded by Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o., which expired on 29 January
2020 following the repayment of loan liabilities:
Contractual capped mortgage of the highest priority up to the amount of EUR 75,957,124.43;
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Financial and registered pledges on accounts receivable from bank accounts with a power of attorney to manage the accounts;
Registered pledge on all shares of Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. together with a financial pledge;
Assignment to secure the borrower's rights arising from all agreements concluded by the Borrower;
Subordination agreement on claims from other borrower's creditors being the borrower's partners, making them junior to the claims of the bank resulting from the Agreement;
Declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure for a total amount of up to EUR 82,500,000;
4. Security for the transactions hedging against foreign exchange risk and interest rate risk (hedging agreements), established by Warszawa Przyokopowa Sp. z o.o. pursuant to the framework agreement of 1 June 2012, which expired on 29 January 2020 following the repayment of liabilities:
Contractual mortgage of up to PLN 135,000,000;
Declarations on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 97 of the Banking Law up to the total amount of PLN 135,000,000.
5. Security for the agreement on a bank loan taken out by Sky Tower S.A.:
Contractual mortgage of the highest priority of up to EUR 90,000,000;
Financial and registered pledges on accounts receivable from bank accounts with a power of attorney to manage the accounts;
Declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 97 of the Banking Law and Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;
Registered pledges on all shares of Sky Tower S.A., together with a financial pledge of up to EUR 90,000,000;
Assignment to secure the borrower's rights arising from all agreements concluded by the Borrower;
Subordination agreement on claims from other borrower's creditors being the borrower's partners, making them junior to the claims of the bank resulting from the Agreement.
6. Security for the transactions hedging against foreign exchange risk and interest rate risk (hedging agreements), established by Sky Tower S.A. pursuant to the framework agreement of 27 December 2012:
Contractual mortgage of the highest priority of up to EUR 44,000,000;
Declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 97 of the Banking Law.
7. Security for the bank loan agreement signed by LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp.k.:
Contractual mortgage of up to EUR 36,280,500.00 established on parcels of land owned by LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k. in favour of mBank Hipoteczny S.A.;
Contractual mortgage of up to EUR 15,000,000.00 established on parcels of land owned by LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k. in favour of mBank S.A.;
Contractual mortgage of up to PLN 10,500,000.00 established on parcels of land owned by LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k. in favour of mBank S.A.;
Declaration of the borrower on voluntary submission to enforcement towards mBank Hipoteczny S.A. of up to EUR 36,280,500.00 pursuant to Article 777(1)(5) of the Code of Civil Procedure, in respect of any pecuniary liabilities of the Company towards the Bank resulting from the Loan agreement;
Declaration of the borrower on voluntary submission to enforcement towards mBank Hipoteczny S.A. of up to EUR 15,000,000.00 pursuant to Article 777(1)(5) of the Code of Civil Procedure, in respect of any pecuniary liabilities of the Company towards the Bank resulting from the Loan agreement;
Declaration of the borrower on voluntary submission to enforcement towards mBank S.A. of up to PLN 10,500,000.00 pursuant to Article 777(1)(5) of the Code of Civil Procedure, in respect of any pecuniary liabilities of the Company towards the Bank resulting from the Loan agreement;
Agreement on the assignment of claims from all agreements concluded by the borrower connected with the project implemented on the property;
Registered pledges on the rights to cash in all bank accounts of the Borrower up to the highest sum of security in the amount of EUR 36,280,500.00 in favour of mBank Hipoteczny S.A.;
Registered pledges on the rights to cash in all bank accounts of the Borrower up to the highest sum of security in the amount of EUR 15,000,000.00 and PLN 10,500,000 in favour of mBank S.A.;
Subordination agreement on accounts receivable concluded by the borrower, Develia S.A. and other subsidiaries of the Issuer - LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. and LC Corp Invest I Sp. z o.o., making them subordinated creditors, and
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
mBank S.A. and mBank Hipoteczny S.A. as senior creditors, including the assignment to secure all subordinated accounts receivable for the bank in accordance with the above agreement;
Support agreement concluded by the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A. as the guarantor, pursuant to which the guarantor will be obliged, among other things, to provide financial support to the borrower under the circumstances specified in the agreement;
Declaration of Develia S.A. on its submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure in conjunction with the above-mentioned support agreement up to EUR 3,576,261.90;
Surety agreement concluded by the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A., under which Develia S.A. will stand surety for the borrower up to a partial amount of the borrower's liabilities as a result of achieving a certain level of DSCR ;
Commitment to enter into a support agreement with the borrower, mBank Hipoteczny S.A., mBank S.A. and Develia S.A. as the guarantor, pursuant to which the guarantor will be obliged, among other things, to provide financial support to the borrower under the circumstances specified in the agreement;
Declaration of Develia S.A. on its submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure in conjunction with the above-mentioned support agreement up to EUR 558,660.50;
Registered pledge in favour of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. established by LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. - a subsidiary of the Issuer, with regard to the rights and obligations due to LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. as the general partner of the borrower to secure the repayment of secured accounts receivable up to the highest sum of security in the amount of EUR 36,280,500.00 together with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;
Registered pledge in favour of mBank S.A. established by LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. - a subsidiary of the Issuer, with regard to the rights and obligations due to LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. as the general partner of the borrower to secure the repayment of secured accounts receivable up to the highest sum of security in the amount of EUR 15,000,000.00 together with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;
Registered pledge in favour of mBank S.A. established by LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. - a subsidiary of the Issuer, with regard to the rights and obligations due to LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. as the general partner of the borrower to secure the repayment of secured accounts receivable up to the highest sum of security in the amount of PLN 10,500,000.00 together with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;
Registered pledge in favour of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. established by Develia S.A. with regard to the rights and obligations due to the limited partner of the borrower to secure the repayment of secured accounts receivable up to the highest sum of security in the amount of EUR 36,280,500.00 together with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;
Registered pledge in favour of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. established by Develia S.A. with regard to the rights and obligations due to the limited partner of the borrower to secure the repayment of secured accounts receivable up to the highest sum of security in the amount of EUR 15,000,000.00 together with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;
Registered pledge in favour of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. established by Develia S.A. with regard to the rights and obligations due to the limited partner of the borrower to secure the repayment of secured accounts receivable up to the highest sum of security in the amount of PLN 10,500,000.00 together with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;
Registered pledge on the enterprise (a set of movables and transferable rights) in favour of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. established by the borrower with regard to the rights and obligations due to the limited partner of the borrower to secure the repayment of secured accounts receivable up to the highest sum of security in the amount of EUR 36,280,500.00 together with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;
Registered pledge on the enterprise (a set of movables and transferable rights) in favour of mBank S.A. established by the borrower with regard to the rights and obligations due to the limited partner of the borrower to secure the repayment of secured accounts receivable up to the highest sum of security in the amount of EUR 15,000,000.00 together with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;
Registered pledge on the enterprise (a set of movables and transferable rights) in favour of mBank S.A. established by the borrower with regard to the rights and obligations due to the limited partner of the borrower to secure the repayment of secured accounts receivable up to the highest sum of security in the amount of PLN 10,500,000.00 together with a declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
8. Security for transactions hedging against foreign exchange risk and interest rate risk (hedging agreements), established by LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp.k. pursuant to the framework agreement as security for the loan agreement in favour of mBank S.A.:
Next ranking contractual mortgage of up to PLN 32,235,000, subordinated to the mortgage established as security for the investment loan and revolving loan for VAT on land owned by LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 22 Sp. k.;
Registered pledges on the rights to cash in all bank accounts of the Borrower up to the highest sum of security in the amount of PLN 32,235,000 in favour of mBank S.A.;
Declaration on submission to enforcement pursuant to Article Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure of up to PLN 32,235,000.
28. Provisions
The amounts of provisions and the reconciliation presenting the changes in their position during the reporting period are shown in the table below:
Retirement and
Provision for
disability
Disputes and
disposal of
benefits and
Other
Total
litigation
investment
bereavement
property
payment
As at 01 January 2020
22
3,274
10,805
49
14,150
Created
-
288
-
107
395
Reclassification
-
-
4,432
-
4,432
Used
-
-
(4,691)
-
(4,691)
Reversed
-
(11)
-
(37)
(48)
As at 30 June 2020, including:
22
3,551
10,546
119
14,238
- non-current
22
-
4,743
-
4,765
- current
-
3,551
5,803
119
9,473
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
Retirement and
Provision for
disability
Disputes and
disposal of
benefits and
Other
Total
litigation
investment
bereavement
property
payment
As at 01 January 2019
22
3,046
-
14
3,082
Created
-
473
10,805
37
11,315
Used
-
(245)
-
(2)
(247)
Reversed
-
-
-
-
-
As at 31 December 2019, including:
22
3,274
10,805
49
14,150
- non-current
22
-
5,297
-
5,319
- current
-
3,274
5,508
49
8,831
29. Trade and Other Payables
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Trade payables
87,392
87,210
State budget liabilities (without income tax)
3,233
5,076
Liabilities on account of security deposits
30,350
33,757
Liabilities on account of dividend
-
-
Other liabilities
305
1,074
TOTAL, including:
121,280
127,117
- non-current
-
-
- current
121,280
127,117
An analysis of maturity of trade and other payables as at 30 June 2020 as well as 31 December 2019 is presented below:
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
up to 1 year
121,280
127,117
between 1 year and 5 years
-
-
above 5 years
-
-
121,280
127,117
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
30. Accruals and Deferred Income
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Accrued expenses on account of salaries and wages
6,080
6,857
Accrued expenses on account of holidays not taken
1,525
1,074
Accrued expenses on account of additional payments for perpetual usufruct
-
-
Accrued expenses on account of the audit of financial statements
127
282
Other
2,853
2,852
Accrued expenses
10,585
11,065
Accrued rental revenues
6,294
6,512
Accrued revenues from the sale of flats
395,287
343,660
Other deferred income
12
75
Deferred income
401,593
350,247
Accruals and deferred income
412,178
361,312
31. Explanations to Statement of Cash Flow
31.1. Change in Liabilities, Except for Loans and Borrowings
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Balance-sheet change in liabilities, except for loans and bonds
(5,837)
145,734
Investment Liabilities
1,587
(120,841)
Liabilities on account of acquisition of shares
-
(3,051)
Change in liabilities
(4,250)
21,842
31.2. Other Adjustments
Valuation of forward instruments Reclassification of open trust accounts
Application of IFRS 16 "Lease"
Other
Other adjustments
Period of 6 months
Period of 6 months
ended
ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
442
90
(1,642)
3,784
(265)
40,571
451
(148)
(1,014)
44,297
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
32. Information Relating to Dividend Paid Out (or Declared)
After the balance-sheet date, i.e. on 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the payment of dividend on the following principles:
Amount of dividend: PLN 44,755,831.10
Amount of dividend per share: PLN 0.10
Number of shares subject to dividend: 447,558,311 shares
Record date: 18 September 2020
Dividend payment date: 02 October 2020
33. Investment Liabilities
As at 30 June 2020, the Group does not plan to incur any significant expenditures on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and does not have any significant contractual obligations whose subject matter is the acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.
In 2020, the Group envisaged to incur expenditures on investment projects (inventories and investment properties) in the amount of about PLN 902,000,000.
34. Court Proceedings
As at 30 June 2020, there are no significant proceedings before the court or arbitration or public administration authorities with regard to liabilities or receivables of Develia S.A. or its subsidiaries, the value of which would have an important bearing on the financial standing of the Group companies. The subsidiary undertakings of Develia S.A. are parties to court and public administration proceedings whose value is insignificant for their operations or financial standing. The vast majority of other cases relate to claims lodged by subsidiaries of Develia S.A. against their debtors. Provisions for legal actions are shown in Note 28.
35. Changes in Contingent Liabilities, After the End of Last Accounting Year
As from the end of the last financial year, there have been no significant changes in contingent liabilities or contingent assets of the Group companies, except for contingent liabilities arising from real estate development, relating to contingent fees for the removal of trees, whose total amount was PLN 5,193,000 (as at 31 December 2019, such contingent liabilities amounted to PLN 5,411,000).
In pursuance of the Sales and Purchase Agreements covering two real properties: Silesia Star in Katowice and Retro Office House in Wrocław, described in section 2.1, the Company furnished the Purchasers, Ingadi spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Ingadi") and Artigo spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością ("Artigo"), with rent guarantees issued for a five-year period (covering, inter alia, not leased floor areas), secured by suretyship provided by the Company (as the surety of LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 20 Sp. k. ("P20") and LC Corp Invest XVII Sp. z o.o. Projekt 21 Sp. k. ("P21"), acting as the Sellers and debtors). In relation to the aforesaid suretyship, the Company will guarantee that:
obligations and liabilities arising from the Final Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and
obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 relating to finish works to be done by tenants designated in the Final Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and
obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 arising from the rent guarantee agreements contemplated in the Preliminary Sales and Purchase Agreements will be discharged by P20 and P21, and
the Company will incur debts of P20 and P21 arising from obligations and liabilities of P20 and P21 under the Final Agreements and rent guarantee agreements if the Sellers have ceased their operations, have gone into liquidation or have been dissolved, which circumstances will be described in the surety arrangement.
In pursuance of the Preliminary Sales and Purchase Agreement covering the real property called Wola Center in Warsaw, described in Note 21, the Company has undertaken to the Purchaser, Gisla Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością (currently Wola Center Sp. z o.o.), to stand surety for the Seller, Warszawa Przyokopowa Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością, and the debtor. Under the said commitment the Company guaranteed that:
The Seller would perform the obligations and discharge the liabilities of Warszawa Przyokopowa, acting as the Seller, arising from agreements covering the subject-matter of the Transaction, and
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
The Company would incur debts of WP arising from obligations and liabilities of WP under the FSPA, if the Seller has ceased its operations, has gone into liquidation or has been dissolved, which circumstances were described in the surety arrangements,
Apart from the contingent liabilities representing security for bank loans described in detail in Note 27 and the above- described contingent fees relating to the removal of trees and arising from the real property sales and purchase agreements entered into, as at 30 June 2020, Group Companies did not have any other significant contingent liabilities.
36. Transactions with Related Undertakings
The following tables show the total amounts of transactions concluded with related undertakings for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019, as well as for the year ended 31 December 2019:
30 June 2020
Receivables
Liabilities to
Financial
Purchases from
from related
related
Financial
Related undertaking
Sales to related
expenses
related
undertakings
undertakings
income
undertakings
(interest,
undertakings
(trade and
(trade and
(interest)
discounts)
financial)
financial)
Shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
Undertakings related through
-
-
-
-
-
-
shareholders
Management and Supervisory Board
Management Board of parent undertaking
-
3,999 (*)
-
-
-
-
and subsidiaries
Supervisory Board
-
296 (*)
-
-
-
-
(*) Remuneration paid
31 December 2019
Receivables
Liabilities to
Financial
Purchases from
from related
related
Financial
Related undertaking
Sales to related
expenses
related
undertakings
undertakings
income
undertakings
(interest,
undertakings
(trade and
(trade and
(interest)
discounts)
financial)
financial)
Shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
Undertakings related through
-
-
-
-
-
-
shareholders
Management and Supervisory Board
Management Board of parent undertaking
44
14,213 (*)
-
-
-
-
and subsidiaries
Supervisory Board
-
627 (*)
-
-
-
-
(*) Remuneration paid
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
30 June 2019
Receivables
Liabilities to
Financial
Purchases from
from related
related
Financial
Related undertaking
Sales to related
expenses
related
undertakings
undertakings
income
undertakings
(interest,
undertakings
(trade and
(trade and
(interest)
discounts)
financial)
financial)
Shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
Undertakings related through
-
-
-
-
-
-
shareholders
Management and Supervisory Board
Management Board of parent undertaking
-
8,134 (*)
-
-
-
-
and subsidiaries
Supervisory Board
-
306 (*)
-
-
-
-
(*) Remuneration paid
37. Financial Instruments
The table below shows the balance sheet values of all financial instruments of the Group in a breakdown by respective categories of assets and equity and liabilities, pursuant to IFRS 9:
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Assets measured at amortised cost
536,191
411,556
Non-Current Receivables
8,938
8,699
Trade and other receivables (net of budget receivables)
18,678
36,391
Cash in open trust accounts
27,218
25,576
Cash and other cash equivalents
481,357
340,890
Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
-
239
Fair Value of Financial Instruments in the Form of Forward Contracts
-
239
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost
957,042
1,197,355
Liabilities on Account of Loans and Bonds
776,941
1,015,033
Lease liabilities
62,054
60,281
Trade and other payables (net of budget liabilities)
118,047
122,041
Liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
-
-
Fair Value of Financial Instruments in the Form of Forward Contracts
203
-
Hedging Financial Instruments
1,272
12,411
Fair value of IRS and CAP financial instruments
1,069
12,411
The fair values of the above presented items are close to their balance sheet values.
38. Capital Management
The main purpose of the Group's capital management is to maintain a good credit rating and safe capital ratios which would support the Group's operating activity and increase the value for its shareholders.
The Group manages the capital structure and modifies it as a result of changes in economic conditions. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Group can change the payment of dividend to shareholders, return capital to shareholders or issue new shares. In the period ended 30 June 2020 and in the year ended 31 December 2019, there were no changes in the objectives, rules and processes binding in this area.
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
The Group monitors the condition of capital by means of a leverage ratio, which is calculated as a ratio of debt to equity. The Group's rules determine this ratio as not higher than 5. The Group's debt includes interest-bearing loans, bonds, liabilities on account of the acquisition of a subsidiary undertaking, trade payables and other liabilities.
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
Liabilities on Account of Loans and Bonds
776,941
1,015,033
Trade and Other Payables
121,280
127,117
A. Debt
898,221
1,142,150
B. Equity
1,510,123
1,492,111
Leverage ratio (A/B)
0.6
0.8
39. Effects of Announcement of COVID-19 Epidemic on Group's Current Operations
An important factor that affected the Group's current operations in H1 2020 was the state of COVID-19 epidemic announced in that period.
January and February 2020 saw very good sales, however, after that period the Group recorded a significant drop in the number of new sales contracts concluded in April 2020, and although May and June saw increasing sales volume, the result for the entire quarter and half year was worse than in corresponding periods of 2019.
After the balance-sheet date, i.e. in the period between July and August 2020, the higher number of flats sold could be observed (higher sales than in the corresponding period of the previous year). Consequently, the current sales figures give an optimistic outlook on the situation of the housing market and its prospects.
In Q2, due to an outbreak of the epidemic, the Group decided to change its investment plan, delaying the implementation of some housing projects, starting to phase individual projects over a longer period and changing the order of construction works for multi-stage projects - with next stages being chosen for implementation in consideration of a changing market situation.
Furthermore, the Group also noted a delay in the process of issuing administrative decisions, e.g. decisions on building permit, which stemmed from the fact that time limits for administrative authorities to give such decisions were suspended on account of the epidemic.
The Management Board monitor, on a daily basis, works progress on sites, and no major effects of the epidemic on project schedules were observed. As regards projects already completed and scheduled to be completed in this year, no delays in delivering premises to clients are envisaged by the Group.
The COVID-19 pandemic had also a considerable impact on the Group's operations in the commercial segment, it was reflected in revenues and cash flows generated by commercial buildings with a significant share in commercial floor space - these changes resulted in a lower value of investment real property - Arkady Wrocławskie and Sky Tower by a total of EUR 11,240,000.
Apart from the aforesaid impact, the fact of announcing the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the liquidity of the Group companies dramatically and it has had no significant bearing on the valuation of major financial items (such as inventory, receivables and provisions). Furthermore, the Group companies have met financing conditions set out in loan agreements.
40. Events After End of Reporting Period
After the balance-sheet date, i.e. after 30 June 2020, no significant events that might have a major impact on financial results presented herein were observed, however, other events occurred:
LC Corp Invest XIX Sp. z o.o. was removed from the National Court Register (KRS) on 14 July 2020.
On 28 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Chairman - Michał Hulbój.
On 30 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Member - Grzegorz Grabowicz.
On 31 August 2020, a resignation from the Supervisory Board, effective as at 31 August 2020, was tendered by the Supervisory Board Member - Michał Wnorowski.
DEVELIA S.A. GROUP
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of 6 months ended 30 June 2020
(PLN '000)
On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. appointed Mr Robert Pietryszyn, Mr Piotr Pinior and Mr Marek Szydło to the Supervisory Board.
On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the payment of dividend in the amount of PLN 44,755,831.10 (PLN 0.10 per share), setting the record date for 18 September 2020 and the date of dividend payment for 2 October 2020.
On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of Develia S.A. adopted a resolution on the merger pursuant to Article 492(1)(1) of the Commercial Partnerships and Companies Code between Develia S.A. and LC Corp Invest
XXI Sp. z o.o., based in Wrocław ("the Acquired Company 1") and LC Corp Invest XXIV Sp. z o.o., based in Wrocław, ("the Acquired Company 2") through the transfer to the Acquiring Company - as the sole shareholder in the Acquired Company 1 and 2 - of the entire assets of both Acquired Companies (merger through take-over). Relevant resolutions were carried on the same day by the Acquired Company 1 and the Acquired Company 2.
On 31 August 2020, the Ordinary General Meeting of the Issuer adopted the Remuneration Policy for Management Board and Supervisory Board Members.
On 2 September 2020, the Issuer communicated its intention to issue bonds as part of a bond issue scheme up to the total amount (nominal value) of issued and outstanding bonds of PLN 400,000,000, with such issuance being subject, however, to satisfactory conditions on the debt securities market (maturity - three years, floating interest rate).
On 7 September 2020, Mr Marek Szydło tendered his resignation from the Supervisory Board, which was effective as from 8 September 2020.
