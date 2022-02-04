Develop Global : Application for quotation of securities - DVP

For personal use only

Entity name

DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date DVP ORDINARY FULLY PAID 14,400 03/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement