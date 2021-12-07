Develop Global : Strong infill and exploration drilling results

Forto be released in the middle of next calendar year

Develop (ASX: DVP) is pleased to announce strong drilling results at its Sulphur Springs copper-zinc-silver project which have prompted the Company to consider establishing an exploration decline and assess the merits of starting production via underground mining rather than an open pit.

The drilling assay results, which account for ~25 per cent of the recently completed program, highlight the scope for upgrading a significant proportion of the Inferred Resource to the Indicated category.

The results, which reveal additional mineralisation in several areas, also point to an increase in the total Resource.

The Sulphur Spring Resource stands at 13.8Mt at 2.5% CuEq1 (1.5% Cu, 3.8% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 17gpt Ag), including 9.4Mt in the Indicated category.

Develop Managing Director Bill Beament said the results were a game-changer for Sulphur Springs on several fronts.

"The strength of the infill drilling results point to a significant increase in the Indicated Resource and has led us to initiate a study on the merits of starting with an underground operation rather than an open pit as currently planned," Mr Beament said.

"As part of this strategic review, we are considering construction of an exploration decline, which will enable us to accelerate drilling from underground and maintain it through the Pilbara wet season.

"Increasing the Indicated Resource will also help underpin our project funding options."

The key findings of the results include the identification of significant extensions to known mineralisation and the revelation that some of the deeper mineralisation is thicker than estimated in the current Resource model.

They also identify a new zone of zinc-rich mineralisation in the hanging wall.

Drill Programme Details

A total of 68 drill holes were completed as part of the Company's de-risking and growth strategy. The drilling was designed to infill the Sulphur Springs Resource to a nominal 30m x 30m spacing across two broad target areas, with additional exploration drilling also completed, the programme included:

• 12,500m (35 holes) Diamond and RC infill drilling of the Underground Resource

• 3,500m (22 holes) Diamond and RC infill drilling of the Open Pit Resource

• 4,500m (11 holes) Diamond and RC Exploration drilling

Assay results from a total of 38 drillholes (includes 31 RC pre-collars with diamond tails pending) have now been received, representing approximately 25% of the programmes total samples. Assay results are pending for a further 45 complete holes, including 30 RC holes and 15 diamond tails.

Resource Infill - Underground

Infill resource drilling into the down-plunge portion of the Eastern Lens intersected consistent zones of exceptionally thick (+30m) high-grade mineralisation (Figure 1). The mineralisation intersections within the current programme have regularly exceeded the (2018) Resource estimate in an area previously interpreted to be thinning. Encouragingly, the interpreted continuation of this zone of thick, high-grade mineralisation remains open

both along strike and down plunge. Significant intersections, include:

• 29.0m @ 3.4% CuEq1 (0.3% Cu, 0.5% Pb, 9.7% Zn, 50.4g/t Ag & 0.3g/t Au) from 328m (SSD147; Eastern Lens)

• 30.0m @ 2.2% CuEq1 (0.1% Cu, 0.6% Pb, 6.6% Zn, 33.3g/t Ag & 0.2g/t Au) from 341m (SSD143; Eastern Lens)

And 3.0m @ 2.0% CuEq 1 (2.1% Cu, 0.1% Pb, 0.4% Zn & 13.5g/t Ag) from 382m

20.0m @ 1.6% CuEq 1 (0.1% Cu, 0.2% Pb, 4.7% Zn, 11.4 g/t Ag & 0.1g/t Au) from 382m (SSD142; Eastern Lens)

(0.1% Cu, 0.2% Pb, 4.7% Zn, 11.4 g/t Ag & 0.1g/t Au) from 382m (SSD142; Eastern Lens) And 2.0m @ 1.8% CuEq 1 (0.2% Cu, 5.2% Zn, 11.7 g/t Ag & 0.1 g/t Au) from 364m 1. Copper Equivalent (%) = Cu grade% * Cu recovery + ((Pb grade % * Pb recovery % * (Pb price $/t/Cu price$/t)) + (Zn grade % * Zn recovery %



* (Zn price $/t/Cu price $/t)) + (Ag grade g/t /31.103 * Ag recovery % * (Ag price $/oz/Cu price $/t))