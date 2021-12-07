Develop Global : Strong infill and exploration drilling results

ASX Announcement 08/12/2021
|
|
Sulphur Springs Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, WA
|
onlyStrong infill and exploration drilling
|
use
|
results pave way for significant
|
Resource upgrade
|
|
In light of these results, Develop is considering constructing an exploration decline to
|
personal
|
accelerate drilling and is assessing the benefits of mining underground first
|
drilling and enable it to continue through the Pilbara wet season; The decline would later form
|
|
Highlights
|
•
|
Develop has received ~25% of the assays from the recently-completed 20,000m, $10 million
|
|
drilling program at Sulphur Springs
|
•
|
The outstanding infill drilling results point to a significant increase in the Indicated Resource and
|
|
identify a new zone of zinc-rich mineralisation in the hanging wall of the main deposits
|
•
|
The first exploration drilling at the deposit in 25 years has confirmed significant extensions to the
|
|
known mineralisation
|
•
|
The strength of the results has prompted Develop to start a review of the mine plan to consider
|
|
the merits of establishing an underground operation ahead of the open pit
|
•
|
As part of this strategy, Develop may establish an exploration decline in CY22 to accelerate drilling
|
|
from underground
|
•
|
The decline, which would be funded from existing cash reserves, would increase the efficiency of
|
|
part of the capital infrastructure of the underground mining operation
|
•
|
This decline would also mean underground drilling could be used to target the highly promising
|
|
Bledisloe prospect, which sits 500m along strike from the current Resource and has delivered
|
|
stringer-style copper and semi-massive zinc mineralisation from limited surface drilling
|
•
|
The outstanding drilling results from this campaign will help underpin a Resource upgrade; This
|
|
will be done in parallel with the strategic review of the mine plan, with the results of both expected
|
Forto be released in the middle of next calendar year
Develop (ASX: DVP) is pleased to announce strong drilling results at its Sulphur Springs copper-zinc-silver project which have prompted the Company to consider establishing an exploration decline and assess the merits of starting production via underground mining rather than an open pit.
The drilling assay results, which account for ~25 per cent of the recently completed program, highlight the scope for upgrading a significant proportion of the Inferred Resource to the Indicated category.
The results, which reveal additional mineralisation in several areas, also point to an increase in the total Resource.
onlyThe Sulphur Spring Resource stands at 13.8Mt at 2.5% CuEq1 (1.5% Cu, 3.8% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 17gpt Ag), including 9.4Mt in the Indicated category.
Develop Managing Director Bill Beament said the results were a game-changer for Sulphur Springs on several fronts.
"The strength of the infill drilling results point to a significant increase in the Indicated Resource and has led us to initiate a study on the merits of starting with an underground operation rather than an open pit as currently planned," Mr Beament said.
use"As part of this strategic review, we are considering construction of an exploration decline, which will enable us to accelerate drilling from underground and maintain it through the Pilbara wet season.
"Increasing the Indicated Resource will also help underpin our project funding options."
The key findings of the results include the identification of significant extensions to known mineralisation and the revelation that some of the deeper mineralisation is thicker than estimated in the current Resource model.
personalThey also identify a new zone of zinc-rich mineralisation in the hanging wall.
Drill Programme Details
A total of 68 drill holes were completed as part of the Company's de-risking and growth strategy. The drilling was designed to infill the Sulphur Springs Resource to a nominal 30m x 30m spacing across two broad target areas, with additional exploration drilling also completed, the programme included:
• 12,500m (35 holes) Diamond and RC infill drilling of the Underground Resource
• 3,500m (22 holes) Diamond and RC infill drilling of the Open Pit Resource
• 4,500m (11 holes) Diamond and RC Exploration drilling
Assay results from a total of 38 drillholes (includes 31 RC pre-collars with diamond tails pending) have now been received, representing approximately 25% of the programmes total samples. Assay results are pending for a further 45 complete holes, including 30 RC holes and 15 diamond tails.
Resource Infill - Underground
Infill resource drilling into the down-plunge portion of the Eastern Lens intersected consistent zones of exceptionally thick (+30m) high-grade mineralisation (Figure 1). The mineralisation intersections within the current programme have regularly exceeded the (2018) Resource estimate in an area previously interpreted to be Forthinning. Encouragingly, the interpreted continuation of this zone of thick, high-grade mineralisation remains open
both along strike and down plunge. Significant intersections, include:
• 29.0m @ 3.4% CuEq1 (0.3% Cu, 0.5% Pb, 9.7% Zn, 50.4g/t Ag & 0.3g/t Au) from 328m (SSD147; Eastern Lens)
• 30.0m @ 2.2% CuEq1 (0.1% Cu, 0.6% Pb, 6.6% Zn, 33.3g/t Ag & 0.2g/t Au) from 341m (SSD143; Eastern Lens)
* (Zn price $/t/Cu price $/t)) + (Ag grade g/t /31.103 * Ag recovery % * (Ag price $/oz/Cu price $/t))
The true widths of the 'Underground' Eastern Lens infill resource drilling intercepts reported are estimated to be approximately 85-95% of the downhole widths.
Infill resource drilling into the down-plunge portion of the Western Lens intersected consistent zones of mineralisation, with widths as expected. The only assays to be received from this part of the campaign are from two RC pre-collars;
• 2.0m @ 12.1% CuEq1 (0.2% Cu, 1.0% Pb, 37.8% Zn, 42.4g/t Ag & 0.3g/t Au) from 244m (SSD137 pre-collar;onlyWest Lens)
• 3.0m @ 2.5% CuEq1 (0.2% Cu, 0.7% Pb, 7.3% Zn, 31.7g/t Ag & 0.2g/t Au) from 284m (SSD139 pre-collar; West Lens)
Resource Infill - Open Pit
Results from the RC pre-collars targeting inferred resources within the proposed open pit returned several zones of high-grade Copper/Zinc/Silver mineralisation within the upper portion of the Sulphur Springs deposit (Figure 1). Additional assay data from the diamond tail components where the majority of the mineralisation within the Open
usePit infill programme is intersected is not expected until early 2022. Significant intersections within the pre-collarsinclude:
• 10.0m @ 6.5% CuEq1 (0.1% Cu, 0.1% Pb, 20.3% Zn, 75g/t Ag & 0.5g/t Au) from 92m (SSD131 pre-collar; West Lens)
• 28.0m @ 1.7% CuEq1 (0.4% Cu, 0.1% Pb, 4.1% Zn, 9.6g/t Ag & 0.1g/t Au) from 32m (SSD107 pre-collar; West Lens)
• 4.0m @ 4.3% CuEq1 (3.0% Cu, 0.3% Pb, 5.2% Zn, 38.1g/t Ag & 0.2g/t Au) from 68m (SSD117 pre-collar;personalWest Lens)
• 8.0m @ 3.9% Cu, 0.1% Pb, & 3.2g/t Ag from 20m (SSD108 pre-collar; West Lens)
• 6.0m @ 2.4% Cu, 0.1% Pb, 0.1% Zn, & 12.3g/t Ag from 48m (SSD109 pre-collar; West Lens)
The true widths of the 'Open Pit' infill resource drilling intercepts reported are estimated to be approximately 65- 85% of the downhole widths.
Exploration
Results from exploration drilling completed (Figure 1) have identified significant extensions to the current 13.8 million tonne Resource, including a thick zone of high-grade Zinc/Silver mineralisation, and a new style of high- grade Copper/Gold mineralisation within hole SSD132.
A new zone of high-grade hanging wall hosted Zinc/Silver mineralisation was also intersected in the exploration drilling within holes SSD133, SSD134 and SSD144. This new zone requires significant follow up to investigate whether historical activities failed to log the geology correctly and hence assay the drilling through this prospective zone.
Significant exploration intersections include:
• 49.0m @ 2.6% CuEq1 (0.8% Cu, 0.2% Pb, 6.0% Zn, 16.1g/t Ag & 0.4g/t Au) from 232m (SSD132; West Lens ForExp)Including 17.0m @ 2.7% CuEq1 (1.9% Cu, 0.1% Pb, 3.3% Zn, 12.8g/t Ag & 0.6g/t Au) from 232m.
•
• Including 9.0m @ 6.1% CuEq1 (0.7% Cu,0.1% Pb, 17.7% Zn, 10.3g/t Ag & 0.2g/t Au) from 247m
• 8.0m @ 1.9% CuEq1 (0.3% Cu, 0.2% Pb, 5.3% Zn, 27.6g/t Ag & 0.1g/t Au) from 300m (SSD144; West Lens Exp)
• 4.0m @ 2.3% CuEq1 (0.6% Cu,0.1% Pb, 5.8% Zn, 28.7g/t Ag & 0.1g/t Au) from 244m (SSD134; West Lens Exp)
Including High-gradeZinc-rich Hanging wall mineralisation:
-
20.0m @ 7.5% Zn, 0.4% Cu, 0.6% Pb, 36.5g/t Ag & 0.2g/t Au (2.8% CuEq1) from 208m (SSD134; H/W Zinc)
-
20.0m @ 7.2% Zn, 0.3% Cu, 0.4% Pb, 26.4g/t Ag & 0.2g/t Au (2.6% CuEq1) from 236m (SSD144; H/W Zinc)
-
8.0m @ 5.5% Zn, 0.1% Cu, 0.5% Pb, 30.1g/t Ag & 0.3g/t Au (1.8% CuEq1) from 236m (SSD133; H/W Zinc)
Figure 1. Sulphur Springs 2021 drilling long-section.
The wide zones of high-grade mineralisation intersected within SSD132, SSD133 and SSD134 are located approximately 40m, 130m and 45m down plunge of the current resource margins. The style of mineralisation within SSD132, based on geological interpretation and with the presence of high-temperature Copper/Gold mineralisation suggests proximity to a major hydrothermal feeder structure(s). Extension at depth has therefore been interpreted, further reinforcing the (currently untested) exceptional depth potential for the Sulphur Springs Resource.
The true widths of the exploration drilling intercepts reported are estimated to be approximately 70-85% of the onlydownhole widths.
usepersonalProject Activities Update
The strength of the assay results has prompted Develop to start a review of the mine plan to consider the merits of establishing an underground operation ahead of the open pit.
This approach would delay the open pit oxide/transitional ore and focus on the underground primary ore. Previous test work associated with the primary ore showed improved metal recoveries and concentrate specifications over the transitional ore.
As part of this strategy, Develop may establish a 1500m exploration decline in CY22 to accelerate drilling from underground (Figure 2). The expected cost of this would be approximately $7.5-$8.5 million and would be funded
Forf om existing cash reserves.
The decline would increase the efficiency of drilling and enable it to continue through the Pilbara wet season. The decline would later form part of the capital infrastructure of the underground mining operation, hence bringing forward capital that would otherwise be spent in the mine construction phase.
The decline would also mean underground drilling could be used to target the highly promising Bledisloe prospect, which sits 500m along strike from the current Resource and has delivered stringer-style copper and semi-massive zinc mineralisation from limited surface drilling.
Figure 2. Preliminary decline design enabling access to Eastern and Western Lens and Bledisloe.
onlyuse
personalThe Bledisloe Prospect
The Bledisloe Prospect is located approximately 500m along strike to the west of the main Sulphur Springs Resource.
This prospect sits in an area of challenging topography which has limited the amount of exploration drilling done there.
The small amount of drilling has intersected stringer-style copper and semi-massive zinc mineralisation across a broad area, including 16.9m at 0.5% Cu, 14.6m at 0.5% Cu, and 4.7m at 3.7% Zn (See ASX release 29 March 2012).
Geological interpretation, including 3D basin analysis and multi-element geochemistry, suggests that the Bledisloe Prospect represents the western continuation of a set of horst-graben structure(s) that host the Sulphur Spring Mineralisation and Resource. This type of fault-system is highly prospective for VMS-style mineralisation using a mineral system approach.
ForThe proposed exploration decline would mean underground drilling could target priority areas which can't be reached using surface drilling.
Any significant mineralisation identified at Bledisloe would also have the potential to significantly increase the inventory and project life at Sulphur Springs.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.