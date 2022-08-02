Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIG   VN000000DIG8

DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT CONSTRUCTION JOINT STOCK CORPORATION

(DIG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
39550.00 VND   +3.26%
06:52aDIG : Nghị quyết HĐQT về việc thông qua kết quả phát hành cổ phiếu để trả cổ tức năm 2021 và phát hành cổ phiếu để tăng vốn cổ phần từ nguồn vốn ch̗..
PU
06:52aDIG : Báo cáo kết quả giao dịch cổ phiếu của Người nội bộ Nguyễn Hùng Cường
PU
06:52aDIG : Thông báo thay đổi số lượng cổ phiếu có quyền biểu quyết đang lưu hành
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIG: Thông báo thay đổi số lượng cổ phiếu có quyền biểu quyết đang lưu hành

08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT
DIG: Thông báo thay đổi số lượng cổ phiếu có quyền biểu quyết đang lưu hành
02/08/2022 5:28:00 CH

Tổng Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Phát triển Xây dựng thông báo thay đổi số lượng cổ phiếu có quyền biểu quyết đang lưu hành như sau:

Các tập tin đính kèm

Disclaimer

Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 10:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 101 B 176 M 176 M
Net income 2022 1 158 B 49,6 M 49,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 120 B 1 033 M 1 033 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 838
Free-Float 32,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 39 550,00 VND
Average target price 32 008,20 VND
Spread / Average Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tang Van Hoang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tin Quang Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Tuan Thien Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Thanh Vo Head-Information Technology
Ha Thi Hoang Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT CONSTRUCTION JOINT STOCK CORPORATION-50.10%1 033
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.06%34 201
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.15.11%29 628
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.37%29 387
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.97%28 737
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.72%25 668