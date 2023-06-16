Advanced search
    DIG   VN000000DIG8

DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT CONSTRUCTIONCORPORATION

(DIG)
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-14
20550.00 VND   +0.24%
Development Investment Constructioncorporation : An executive will be running for a position in DIC GROUP's Board of Directors on the 4th Term...
Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Development Investment ConstructionCorporation : An executive will be running for a position in DIC GROUP's Board of Directors on the 4th Term...

06/16/2023 | 05:44am EDT
On June 28th, 2023, in Vung Tau City, DIC Group will officially hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2023. In which, the election of members of the Board of Directors for the fourth term (2023 - 2027) is an important content presented at this meeting. Accordingly, Mr. Dinh Hong Ky is a new factor who has just joined the election for a member position in the Board of Directors of DIC Group.

Mr. Dinh Hong Ky (born in 1966) is a senior personnel, currently holding many important positions at a number of organizations and companies in the field of construction. Specifically, Mr. Dinh Hong Ky is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Secoin Company; Vice President of Vietnam Building Materials Association (VABM); Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA); Permanent Vice President General Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Association of Construction and Building Materials (SACA).

According to the latest information just published on the www.dic.vn website, the official list of candidates submitted at DIC Group's AGM on June 28 to conduct the election of members of the Board of Directors for the fourth term (2023 - 2027) includes:

1. Mr. Nguyen Thien Tuan - Candidate position: Member of the Board of Directors.

2. Mr. Nguyen Hung Cuong - Candidate position: Member of the Board of Directors.

3. Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Huyen - Candidate position: Member of the Board of Directors.

4. Mr. Nguyen Quang Tin - Candidate position: Member of the Board of Directors.

5. Mr. Dinh Hong Ky - Candidate position: Independent member of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Corporation published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 09:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 959 B 83,3 M 83,3 M
Net income 2023 199 B 8,46 M 8,46 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 63,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 532 B 533 M 533 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 023
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT CONSTRUCTIONCORPORATION
Development Investment ConstructionCorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT CONSTRUCTIONCORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20 550,00 VND
Average target price 13 400,00 VND
Spread / Average Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tang Van Hoang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tin Quang Nguyen Chief Financial Officer
Tuan Thien Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Thanh Vo Head-Information Technology
Ha Thi Hoang Head-Investment Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT CONSTRUCTIONCORPORATION43.71%533
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.87%37 637
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.62%31 086
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-12.62%25 185
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.84%22 640
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.18%20 379
