Development Investment ConstructionCorporation : An executive will be running for a position in DIC GROUP's Board of Directors on the 4th Term...

On June 28th, 2023, in Vung Tau City, DIC Group will officially hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2023. In which, the election of members of the Board of Directors for the fourth term (2023 - 2027) is an important content presented at this meeting. Accordingly, Mr. Dinh Hong Ky is a new factor who has just joined the election for a member position in the Board of Directors of DIC Group.

Mr. Dinh Hong Ky (born in 1966) is a senior personnel, currently holding many important positions at a number of organizations and companies in the field of construction. Specifically, Mr. Dinh Hong Ky is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Secoin Company; Vice President of Vietnam Building Materials Association (VABM); Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA); Permanent Vice President General Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Association of Construction and Building Materials (SACA).

According to the latest information just published on the www.dic.vn website, the official list of candidates submitted at DIC Group's AGM on June 28 to conduct the election of members of the Board of Directors for the fourth term (2023 - 2027) includes:

1. Mr. Nguyen Thien Tuan - Candidate position: Member of the Board of Directors.

2. Mr. Nguyen Hung Cuong - Candidate position: Member of the Board of Directors.

3. Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Huyen - Candidate position: Member of the Board of Directors.

4. Mr. Nguyen Quang Tin - Candidate position: Member of the Board of Directors.

5. Mr. Dinh Hong Ky - Candidate position: Independent member of the Board of Directors.

