Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Corporation is a Vietnam-based company engaged in real estate development and operations. The Company is involved in the development of industrial and urban zones, as well as office and apartment buildings for sale or lease. It also constructs industrial, civil, infrastructure as well as irrigation and power and communication line projects. In addition, the Company is engaged in the operations of supermarkets, hotels and the offering of tourism services. It trades construction materials and supplies, such as bricks, tiles, cement and stones. Other activities include ground and inland water transportation, mineral mining for construction material manufacturing activities and repair and maintenance of motorbikes, transportation vehicles and equipment.