  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Deveron Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FARM   CA25162L1040

DEVERON CORP.

(FARM)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/25 03:53:26 pm EDT
0.5000 CAD    0.00%
05:55p2736130 Ontario Inc. Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Deveron Corp.
NE
05/24Deveron Up 15.4% after Reporting Purchase of Controlling Interest in A&L Canada Laboratories
MT
05/24Deveron Completes Transformative Acquisition of Controlling Interest in A&L Canada Laboratories
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2736130 Ontario Inc. Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Deveron Corp.

05/25/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) -  2736130 Ontario Inc. announces today that it has filed an early warning report announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 13,688,182 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Deveron Corp. (the "Company"), representing approximately 11.02% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Early Warning Disclosure

Deveron's head office is located at 1702-141 Adelaide Street West, Toronto ON M5H 3L5.

2736130 Ontario Inc.'s head office is located at 130 Dufferin Avenue, Suite 1101, London, ON N6A 5R2.

In connection with Deveron's purchase of shares in A & L Canada Laboratories East, Inc. ("A&L") from 2736130 Ontario Inc., as partial consideration, 2736130 Ontario Inc. was issued 13,688,182 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.55 per Common Share, representing approximately 11.02% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the Acquisition, 2736130 Ontario Inc. and its affiliates had no ownership or control over securities in the capital of Deveron. Depending on market conditions and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, 2736130 Ontario Inc. may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares or other securities of Deveron.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103-The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available at www.sedar.com under Deveron's issuer profile. To obtain copies of the early warning report, please contact David MacMillan at dmacmillan@deveron.com.

Contact

Name: 2736130 Ontario Inc.
Address: 130 Dufferin Avenue, Suite 1101, London, ON N6A 5R2
Jurisdiction: Incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario)
Business: Passive holding company

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125262


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23,8 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net income 2022 -8,24 M -6,42 M -6,42 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 60,5 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart DEVERON CORP.
Duration : Period :
Deveron Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,50 CAD
Average target price 1,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 187%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. MacMillan President, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
William W. Linton Chairman
Christopher E. O. Irwin Independent Director
James S. Borland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEVERON CORP.-35.90%42
CORTEVA, INC.31.32%44 935
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-5.98%38 826
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-6.33%16 754
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-16.94%15 249
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-6.25%9 359