Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), a leading agriculture services and data company in North America, announces, that a notice of requisition of an annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Requisition") was delivered to the registered office of the Company on June 21, 2024.

The Requisition has been made by 2736130 Ontario Inc., a corporation controlled by Greg Patterson, a director of the Company, which requires that the Company call and hold a meeting of shareholders, pursuant to section 105(1) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Act"). The purpose of the proposed meeting is to: (i) receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023, and the report of the auditor thereon (ii) appoint Grant Thornton LLP as the auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration; to re-approve and confirm the "rolling" stock option plan of the Company; and (iv) effect certain changes to the Board of Directors as specified in the Requisition.

The Company is reviewing the Requisition and will respond within the time required by the Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drones, that build a basis of our best-in-class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres of farmland are actively farmed annually.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveron.com/investors or reach us on Twitter @Deveron.

Philip Linton

VP Corporate Development

plinton@deveron.com

Tel: 647-622-0076

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world- wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward-looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214239