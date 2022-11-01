Advanced search
    FARM   CA25162L1040

DEVERON CORP.

(FARM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:42 2022-11-01 pm EDT
0.5100 CAD   -1.92%
06:35pDeveron Closes Acquisition of Assets of Frontier Labs
NE
10/18Deveron Corp. Expands Multi-Year Contract with USDA for use of Carbon Services Platform by USD 900,000
CI
10/13Deveron Selected as Key Partner in $7.5 Million USDA Climate Smart Commodities Initiative
AQ
Deveron Closes Acquisition of Assets of Frontier Labs

11/01/2022 | 06:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), a leading agriculture data company in North America, is pleased to announce that further to its press release of October 4, 2022, the Company has acquired (the "Acquisition") all of the assets of Frontier Labs Inc. ("Frontier Labs") pursuant to an arm's length definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") dated October 4, 2022 between the Company and Frontier Labs. Frontier Labs is a leading soil lab and agronomy company, based in Iowa, that services Iowa and Minnesota.

As consideration for the Acquisition, Deveron has: (i) paid Frontier Labs an initial cash payment of US$825,000 upon closing of the Acquisition; (ii) will make further payments in the aggregate of US$412,500 on each of the first two anniversaries on the closing date of the Acquisition (the "Closing Date"); (iii) issued 746,570 Common Shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Common Share upon receipt of final approval of the Acquisition; and (iv) will issue 373,285 Common Shares at a price of $0.50 per Common Share on each of the first two anniversaries following the signing of the Definitive Agreement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Deveron

Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of our best-in-class data layers. Our focus is the USA and Canada where 1 billion acres of farmland are actively farmed annually.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveron.com.

David MacMillan
President & CEO, Deveron Corp.
dmacmillan@deveron.com
Tel: 416-367-4571

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the worldwide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142688


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31,6 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net income 2022 -12,1 M -8,82 M -8,82 M
Net Debt 2022 23,7 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66,0 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,51 CAD
Average target price 1,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target 184%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. MacMillan President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
William W. Linton Chairman
James Pirie Independent Director
Christopher E. O. Irwin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEVERON CORP.-33.33%49
CORTEVA, INC.38.20%47 627
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-9.15%34 094
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-4.15%16 046
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-18.08%13 137
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-12.62%7 889