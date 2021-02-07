ASQ: Aircore Drilling commenced at Sovereign Project

DevEx is earning into the non-bauxite rights of E70/3405 by an initial spend of $3m to earn a 50% interest. Following the initial spend, ASQ may elect to contribute to further exploration to maintain its 50% interest, or may have DevEx spend an additional $3m to earn a further 20% interest with ASQ diluting.

DevEx are conducting exploration on the Sovereign Project under the 50/50 Joint Venture on ASQ's E70/3405 located along strike from the Chalice Gold Mines Ltd (ASX: CHN) nickel-copper-platinum group elements (Ni-Cu-PGE) Julimar discovery in WA.

About Australian Silica Quartz Group Limited

ASQ DEVEX 50/50 JV (non-dilutable at ASQ's election)

ASQ has entered into a joint venture with DevEx Resources ("DevEx" ASX:DEV) on it's 100% owned E70/3405 tenement located along strike from Chalice Gold Mines ("Chalice" ASX:CHN) nickel copper platinum group elements Julimar discovery in WA. The first $3M expenditure on the JV area is to be fully funded by DevEx to earn 50%. ASQ has the option to jointly fund future expenditure to maintain 50% share or opt to allow DevEx to fund the next $3M to earn a further 20% share in non-bauxite minerals. Initial geochemical and geophysical exploration work has returned positive results with the establishment of multiple drill targets. (refer full detail in the 1 June 2020 announcement ASQ reaches agreement for funding of exploration on its tenement in Julimar Region, WA, 8 October 2020 announcement Update on Geophysics Targets at ASQ/DevEx JV in Julimar Region, WA, 19 August 2020 announcement Update on ASQ/DevEx 50/50 JV in Julimar Region, WA and 4 December 2020 announcement DevEx Exploration Update)

SILICA

ASQ has established a range of silica sand and hardrock projects held via exploration licence applications 100% owned by ASQ's subsidiary Australian Silica Quartz Pty Ltd. These projects now consist of 9 granted exploration licences and 8 applications covering approximately 1,500 km2 within Western Australia and Queensland.

High grade silica (99.5-99.9% SiO2) and high purity silica (>99.95% SiO2) currently have a wide range of applications. All indications suggest the high grade and high purity silica market is currently growing strongly due to greater demand from the PV Solar, TFT glass, Electronics, Flat Glass and Speciality Glass industries. This is reinforced by the level of enquiries received from qualified end user customers the Company has received primarily from China and South East Asia.

SILICA SAND

ASQ's high grade silica sand projects are located in the regions of Albany, Gingin and Esperance in the south west of Western Australia.

In the shorter term these projects potentially present the opportunity for the Company to produce a washed DSO silica sand product with longer term potential to enter the higher value higher grade silica sand market with a niche processed product.

ASQ is currently working on a Scoping Study for the 11.6Mt Albany White Hill high grade, low iron Silica Sand Project (refer full detail in the 28 January 2020 announcement High Grade, Low Iron Silica Sand Resource). The Albany White Hill Project is located on farmland cleared of native vegetation 70 km east north east of the port of Albany.

In addition to it's wholly owned silica exploration projects ASQ has reached an agreement with an existing local sand producer. In 2019 the Company executed a binding terms sheet with Urban Resources Pty Ltd (Urban) to jointly exploit Urban's Silica Sand deposit located in Bullsbrook, Western Australia. Urban has operated the mine for the last six years and produced over 1Mt from the deposit in last two years. The ASQ/Urban Resources agreement presents the Company with the opportunity to potentially fast track it's entry into the DSO silica sand export market. ASQG have completed a JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource on the raw sand at Urban's Maralla Road tenement M70/326 (refer full detail in the 7 May 2019 announcement Update on Maralla Road Silica Sand Deposit Maiden Resource and 29 January 2020 announcement Spiral and Classifier Testwork Results for the M70/326 Silica Sand Products).

HARDROCK QUARTZ R&D

The Company is undertaking an R&D program aiming to develop a high purity, high value silica quartz product. To this end the Company has secured a number of hardrock quartz tenements and is progressing with a research and development project in this area. Assays from rock chip sampling of ASQ's hard rock tenements reported grades of up to 99.993% SiO2 with processed hard rock samples demonstrating further grade improvement (refer full detail in the 14 December 2017 announcement Silica Sand and Hardrock Quartz Project Updates).

2

