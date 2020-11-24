DevEx Resources : A$8.4M capital raising to accelerate drilling programs

"We are pleased to welcome new investors to the DevEx register, who join us at a very exciting stage of our exploration programs, and to acknowledge the support of existing shareholders. The strong support for this raising reinforces the quality of DevEx's projects, located within several of Australia's most sought-after exploration regions, each with their own highly prospective targets.

"Ground work continues to gain momentum in the exciting Julimar region of WA where multiple airborne EM conductors were recently identified at the Sovereign Project. We are now actively following these up with ground EM surveys to better define these targets ahead of planned drilling early next year. This region is fast emerging as a new major nickel-copper-PGE province following Chalice Gold Mines' world-class discovery this year, located immediately south of DevEx's ground.

We anticipate additional news flow with drilling also set to commence over the coming days at the Wilga Downs Project in the Cobar Region of NSW. This exciting recent addition to our NSW portfolio provides us with even more discovery opportunities within in a world-class mineral province that is now seeing heightened exploration by major miners."

Placement

The Company has accepted firm commitments for a placement of 36,600,000 fully-paid ordinary shares at A$0.23 per share to raise approximately A$8.4 million (before costs) to sophisticated and professional investors (Placement). The Placement will be completed using the Company's existing 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Settlement of the Placement is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020 with allotment to occur Thursday, 3rd December 2020.

Upon completion of the Placement, the 36,600,000 new shares will represent approximately 12.9% of the expanded share capital of the Company, for a total of 282,653,840 ordinary shares on issue.

The issue price of A$0.23 per new share represents a 7.81% discount to the 5 day volume weighted average price (VWAP) up to Friday, 20 November 2020.

Bell Potter Securities Limited and Taylor Collison Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.