MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  DevEx Resources Limited    DEV   AU000000DEV5

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

(DEV)
  Report
DevEx Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B Bradley

09/08/2020 | 03:15am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 74 009 799 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brendan Bradley

Date of last notice

29 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

7 September 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct Interest: 884,593 fully paid ordinary shares 416,667 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents

3,000,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents

3,000,000 unlisted options, expiring 28 November 2022 and with an exercise price of $0.135

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Direct Interest: 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$20,000.00

No. of securities held after change

Direct Interest: 1,084,593 fully paid ordinary shares 416,667 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents

3,000,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents

3,000,000 unlisted options, expiring 28 November 2022 and with an exercise price of $0.135

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

The issue of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to a placement to Directors or their associated nominee announced on 8 July 2020 and approved by shareholders at a general meeting on 3 September 2020.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 07:14:03 UTC
