DevEx Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Hacker

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 74 009 799 553

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Richard Hacker Date of last notice 29 June 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. 1) Mr Richard Keith Hacker and Mrs Susan Corlette Hacker ATF the Emerald Super Fund - Mr Hacker is a member of the Emerald Super Fund. 2) Scythe Investments Pty Ltd ATF the Hacker Family Trust - Mr Hacker is a beneficiary of the Hacker Family Trust and a Director of Scythe Investments Pty Ltd. Date of change 7 September 2020

No. of securities held prior to change Indirect Interest: 1) Emerald Super Fund: 1,300,000 fully paid ordinary shares 2) Hacker Family Trust: 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares 250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents 500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents 1,250,000 unlisted options, expiring 28 November 2022 and with an exercise price of $0.135. Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired Indirect Interest: 1) Hacker Family Trust: 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $20,000.00 No. of securities held after change Indirect Interest: 1) Emerald Super Fund: 1,300,000 fully paid ordinary shares 2) Hacker Family Trust: 700,000 fully paid ordinary shares 250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents 500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents 1,250,000 unlisted options, expiring 28 November 2022 and with an exercise price of $0.135. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back The issue of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to a placement to Directors or their associated nominee announced on 8 July 2020 and approved by shareholders at a general meeting on 3 September 2020.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

