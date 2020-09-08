DevEx Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - T Goyder
0
09/08/2020 | 03:15am EDT
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entityDEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN74 009 799 553
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Tim Goyder
Date of last notice
1 September 2020
Part 1 -Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect interests
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
1) Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd as trustee for TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund
Tim Goyder is the sole Director and Shareholder of Plato Prospecting Pty Ltd and a member of the
TRB Goyder Superannuation Fund
2) Linda Goyder is the wife of Tim Goyder
Date of change
7 September 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct interest: 8,318,832 fully paid ordinary shares 250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents
500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents
1,250,000 unlisted options, expiring 28 November 2022 and with an exercise price of 13.5 cents
Indirect interest:
1) TRG Goyder Super Fund: 35,670,187 fully paid ordinary shares
2) Linda Goyder: 1,886,250 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
Fully Paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
Direct Interest: 5,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Indirect Interest:
2) Linda Goyder: 2,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$750,000.00
No. of securities held after change
Direct interest: 13,318,832 fully paid ordinary shares 250,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 30 cents
500,000 unlisted options, expiring 30 November 2021 and with an exercise price of 10 cents
1,250,000 unlisted options, expiring 28 November 2022 and with an exercise price of 13.5 cents
Indirect interest:
1) TRG Goyder Super Fund: 35,670,187 fully paid ordinary shares
2) Linda Goyder: 4,386,250 fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
The issue of 7,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to a placement to Directors or their associated nominee announced on 8 July 2020 and approved by shareholders at a general meeting on 3 September 2020.
Part 2-Change ofdirector's interests in contracts
Part 3-+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
