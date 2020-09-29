DevEx Resources : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

30 September 2020

Date of AGM and Closing Date for

Director Nominations

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV or the Company) wishes to advise that its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 25 November 2020. Further meeting details will be provided to shareholders in a separate Notice of Annual General Meeting to be released in due course.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and the Company's Constitution the Company advises that the closing date for director nominations for the AGM is 7 October 2020.

Authorised for release on behalf of the Company by:

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director