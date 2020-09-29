Log in
09/29
0.34 AUD   +13.33%
DEVEX RESOURCES : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations
PU
09/29DEVEX RESOURCES : Annual Report 2020
PU
09/29DEVEX RESOURCES : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
DevEx Resources : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

09/29/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

30 September 2020

Date of AGM and Closing Date for

Director Nominations

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV or the Company) wishes to advise that its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 25 November 2020. Further meeting details will be provided to shareholders in a separate Notice of Annual General Meeting to be released in due course.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and the Company's Constitution the Company advises that the closing date for director nominations for the AGM is 7 October 2020.

Authorised for release on behalf of the Company by:

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brendan Bradley, Managing Director

Nicholas Read

DevEx Resources Limited

Read Corporate

Telephone +61 8 6186 9490

Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 03:44:02 UTC
