  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. DevEx Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEV   AU000000DEV5

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

(DEV)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/27
0.325 AUD   -1.52%
09/27DEVEX RESOURCES : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations
PU
09/27DEVEX RESOURCES : Annual Report 2021
PU
09/27DEVEX RESOURCES : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
ChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DevEx Resources : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

09/27/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
28th September 2021

Date of AGM and Closing Date for

Director Nominations

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV or the Company) wishes to advise that its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 24th November 2021. Further meeting details will be provided to shareholders in a separate Notice of Annual General Meeting to be released in due course.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and the Company's Constitution the Company advises that the closing date for director nominations for the AGM is 6th October 2021.

Authorised for release on behalf of the Company by:

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brendan Bradley, Managing Director

Nicholas Read

DevEx Resources Limited

Read Corporate

Telephone +61 8 6186 9490

Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 03:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,47 M -2,54 M -2,54 M
Net cash 2020 2,22 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 100 M 72,9 M 73,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
DevEx Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brendan Bradley Managing Director & Director
Kym Verheyen Secretary & Finance Manager
Thimothy Rupert Barr Goyder Executive Chairman
Richard Keith Hacker Non-Executive Director
Bryn Llywelyn Jones Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED41.30%74
BHP GROUP-11.10%80 640
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.78%43 747
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.41%31 770
RIO TINTO PLC-12.19%26 668
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)97.53%25 949