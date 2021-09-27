DevEx Resources : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

28th September 2021
Date of AGM and Closing Date for
Director Nominations
DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV or the Company) wishes to advise that its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 24th November 2021. Further meeting details will be provided to shareholders in a separate Notice of Annual General Meeting to be released in due course.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and the Company's Constitution the Company advises that the closing date for director nominations for the AGM is 6th October 2021.
Authorised for release on behalf of the Company by:
Brendan Bradley
Managing Director
|
For further information, please contact:
|
For media inquiries, please contact:
|
Brendan Bradley, Managing Director
|
Nicholas Read
|
DevEx Resources Limited
|
Read Corporate
|
Telephone +61 8 6186 9490
|
Telephone: +61 8 9388 1474
Disclaimer
DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 03:51:00 UTC.