DevEx Resources : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations

28th September 2021

Date of AGM and Closing Date for

Director Nominations

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV or the Company) wishes to advise that its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 24th November 2021. Further meeting details will be provided to shareholders in a separate Notice of Annual General Meeting to be released in due course.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and the Company's Constitution the Company advises that the closing date for director nominations for the AGM is 6th October 2021.

Authorised for release on behalf of the Company by:

Brendan Bradley

Managing Director