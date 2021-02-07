DevEx Resources : Maiden drilling program commences at Sovereign Project

8th February 2021
Maiden drilling program commences at Sovereign Project
in the highly prospective Julimar region
Air-core drilling underway targeting nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation
DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV; "DevEx" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that a maiden air-core (AC) drilling program has commenced at its Sovereign Project in the Julimar Region of Western Australia, targeting nickel-copper-platinum group element (PGE) mineralisation.
The Sovereign Project overlies a magnetic complex of rocks that is interpreted to be part of the same mafic-ultramafic intrusive rocks hosting the Julimar Complex, where Chalice Mining Limited (ASX: CHN) has discovered significant Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.
DevEx's drilling will take place directly to the north of Chalice's Julimar Project and south of Caspin Resources' (ASX: CPN) Yarawindah Brook Project (Figure 2).
The ~7,000m program, comprising 230 holes, forms part of a substantial, project-wide exploration campaign, and marks the first-ever drilling to be undertaken at depth on the Sovereign Project.
Drilling is designed to test several targets within the 6km x 7km Sovereign Magnetic Complex, where previous assaying of shallow bauxite and rock chip sampling drilling returned multiple areas of anomalous nickel, copper, chromium and PGE results (see ASX Announcement - 19th August 2020).
Several areas - including the Kingsley, Hudson and Mackenzie anomalies - include multiple anomalous zones with coincident Cu and Pd+Pt plus supporting Ni and Chromium (Cr) results. The areas coincidently overlie several late-time airborne EM conductors (Figures 3 and 4), and are considered priority drill targets.
In addition to the drilling program, a partially completed ground-based moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey over several airborne EM targets is planned to re-commence over the coming weeks.
The current drill program will take place over the western half of the Sovereign Magnetic Complex, under an earn-in agreement with Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd (see ASX Announcement - 1st June 2020).
DevEx recently secured the remaining eastern half of the Sovereign Magnetic Complex following the grant of Exploration Licence E70/5365 (100%). No prior surface exploration has taken place within this newly-granted area; accordingly, the Company has commenced ground-based exploration with the objective of defining future drill targets.
Figure 1. Drill rig in operation at the Sovereign Project, Western Australia, targeting nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation.
Figure 1. DevEx tenement application and the Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd ('ASQ') tenement overlying airborne magnetics (RTP) in relation to Chalice Mining Limited's recent high-gradepalladium-nickel discovery (ASX: CHN) at the Julimar Project.
Figure 2: Sovereign Magnetic Complex, showing airborne magnetics (RTP) and location of airborne electromagnetic
targets (yellow outlines) with Pt+Pdanalysis of pulps from previous bauxite drilling and rock chip samples.
