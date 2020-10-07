DevEx Resources : Multiple late-time EM conductors - Sovereign Project

8th October 2020 Multiple "late-time" conductors, up to 1km long, identified at the Sovereign Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, WA Airborne EM survey defines several potential bedrock conductors, paving the way for ground- based geophysics and a maiden drill program later this quarter HIGHLIGHTS Several "late-time" conductors defined from the Sovereign Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) Survey, targeting potential Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation across the Sovereign Project.

re-assaying of historical drill samples, together with Company rock chip sampling, indicates the potential for an underlying mafic-ultramafic intrusive, with coincident elevated nickel, copper and chromium values. A ground moving-loop EM survey is now planned to better define and model these conductors in advance of RC/Diamond drilling planned for late Q4 2020. DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV, "DevEx" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that preliminary data from a recently completed airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey at its Sovereign Project in Western Australia has defined several highly encouraging, late-time conductors up to 1km in length, associated with the 6 x 7km Sovereign Magnetic Complex. Importantly, the series of AEM conductors identified at the Kingsley, Mackenzie and Hudson Prospects appear only in the late-time channels (Channels 16 to 22), supporting the likelihood of a series of buried bedrock conductors associated with the Sovereign Magnetic Complex. The Sovereign Project is strategically located to the north of Chalice's Julimar Project and south of Cassini Resources Limited's (ASX: CZI) Yarrawindah Brook Project. A recent AEM survey by Chalice has identified additional AEM conductors continuing north of the Gonneville Ni-Cu-PGE discovery at Hartog, Baudin, and Jansz - and just 20km south of the Sovereign Project.

The AEM survey was flown on 200m spaced east-west flight lines and focused on the large-scale Sovereign Magnetic Complex, where previous exploration results generated by DevEx have indicated the potential for underlying mafic-ultramafic rocks similar to the Julimar Complex. These included re-assaying of historical bauxite (duricrust) drilling and surface duricrust rock chip sampling conducted by the Company, which returned individual assays of up to 1,210ppm nickel (Ni), 395ppm copper (Cu), 6,830ppm chromium (Cr) and 83ppb palladium + platinum (Pd+Pt) (see ASX announcement on 19th August 2020). A recent ground gravity survey further supports this interpretation, with broad gravity highs equally mapping the Sovereign Magnetic Complex. The new AEM survey provides, for the first time, the ability to "see below" this extensive duricrust development and identify potential bedrock conductors which could be indicative of massive sulphides associated with nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation. While EM conductors may also be caused by graphitic sediments and saline groundwater, DevEx considers their discrete association with supporting geochemical, magnetic and newly surveyed gravity anomalies to be very encouraging for the potential to discover significant Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation within the Sovereign Project. Figure 1. DevEx tenement application and the Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd ('ASQ') Tenement overlying airborne magnetics (RTP) in relation to Chalice Gold Limited's recent high-gradepalladium-nickel discovery (ASX: CHN) at the Julimar Project. Page | 2

Figure 2: Sovereign Magnetic Complex, showing late-time (Channel 18) conductors defined by the recent airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey. The Mackenzie, Kingsley and Hudson (yellow outlines) Prospects represent AEM conductors that are only seen in the late-time channels (Channels 16 to 22). Page | 3

Figure 3: Sovereign Magnetic Complex, showing airborne magnetics (RTP) and location of new airborne electromagnetic targets at Mackenzie, Kingsley and Hudson (yellow outlines). Figure 4: Sovereign Magnetic Complex, showing recent ground gravity survey completed on granted E70/3405 together with the location of new airborne electromagnetic targets at Mackenzie, Kingsley and Hudson (yellow outlines). The ground gravity highs closely match the airborne magnetics (underlying the gravity image) supporting the potential of an underlying mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex. Page | 4

