MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  DevEx Resources Limited    DEV   AU000000DEV5

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

(DEV)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
0.285 AUD   +23.91%
0.285 AUD   +23.91%
05:37pDEVEX RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - DEV
PU
05:37pDEVEX RESOURCES : A$8.4M capital raising to accelerate drilling programs
PU
11/22DEVEX RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
DevEx Resources : Proposed issue of Securities - DEV

11/24/2020 | 05:37pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 25, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

DEV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

36,600,000

Proposed +issue date

Thursday December 3, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

DEVEX RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

74009799553

1.3

ASX issuer code

DEV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 25, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

DEV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

36,600,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.23000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Thursday December 3, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

36,600,000

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Bell Potter Securities Limited and Taylor Collison Limited as joint lead managers.

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

A management/selling fee of 5% is payable on the proceeds of the issue.

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DevEx Resources Limited published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 22:36:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
