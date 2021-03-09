DevEx Resources : Half Year Report - 31 December 2020

1

Half Year Report 31 December 2020

DevEx Resources Limited

ABN 74 009 799 553

Contents

CORPORATE DIRECTORY 2

DIRECTORS' REPORT 3

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION 8

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 9

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 10

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 11

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 12

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 13

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION 18

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT 19

Corporate Directory

For the half-year ended 31 December 2020

Directors

Tim R B Goyder Chairman Brendan J Bradley Managing Director Bryn L Jones Non-executive Director Richard K Hacker Non-executive Director Company Secretary Kym Verheyen

Principal Place of Business & Registered Office Level 3, 1292 Hay Street

WEST PERTH Western Australia 6005

Tel: (+61 8) 6186 9490

Fax: (+61 8) 6186 9495

Web:www.devexresources.com.auEmail:info@devexresources.com.au

Auditors

HLB Mann Judd Level 4

130 Stirling Street

PERTH Western Australia 6000

Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 11

172 St Georges Terrace

PERTH Western Australia 6000 Tel: 1300 850 505

Securities Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd ASX Code: DEV

Directors' Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2020

The directors present their report together with the condensed financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 for DevEx Resources Limited ("DevEx") and its controlled entities ("the Group") and the auditor's review report thereon.

DIRECTORS

The names of the directors who held office during the half-year and until the date of this report are as below.

Timothy R B Goyder Chairman Brendan J Bradley Managing Director Richard K Hacker Non-Executive Director Bryn L Jones Non-Executive Director REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

1. Sovereign Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, WA (Earn-In and 100%)

The Sovereign Project is located in the highly prospective Julimar region of Western Australia. The Project is centred on the Sovereign Magnetic Complex and located between the Gonneville Ni-Cu-PGE discovery to the south, owned by Chalice Mining Limited (ASX: CHN), and the Yarawindah Brook Ni-Cu-PGE Project (Caspin Resources Limited, ASX: CPN), to the north.

Preparations for a maiden air-core drilling program were finalised during the reporting period, with drilling commencing subsequent to period-end in February 2021. Drilling is designed to test several targets within the 6km x 7km Sovereign Magnetic Complex, where previous assaying of shallow bauxite and rock chip sampling drilling returned multiple areas of anomalous nickel, copper, chromium and PGE results.

Several areas - including the Kingsley, Hudson and Mackenzie anomalies - include multiple anomalous zones with coincident Cu and Pd+Pt plus supporting Ni and Chromium (Cr) results.

Air-core drilling targeting these high priority anomalies is currently scheduled to commence in Q3 FY21. In addition to the drilling program, a partially completed ground-based moving loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey is also scheduled to commence.

The current drill program will take place over the western half of the Sovereign Magnetic Complex, under an earn-in agreement with Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd. During the half year, DevEx secured the remaining eastern half of the Sovereign Magnetic Complex following the grant of Exploration Licence E70/5365 (100%). No prior surface exploration has taken place within this newly-granted area; accordingly, the Company will continue to progress ground-based exploration with the objective of defining future drill targets.

2. Wilga Downs Gold-Base Metals Project, NSW (Earn In and 100% tenement applications)

The Wilga Downs Project is an exciting exploration opportunity within the well-endowed Cobar Basin, part of the greater Lachlan Fold Belt region and a key asset in DevEx's broader copper-gold exploration strategy underway in NSW. Targets at Wilga exhibits several similarities with other nearby major, gold-polymetallic deposits in the Cobar region, including the CSA Copper Mine and the Peak and Great Cobar Copper-Gold Mines.

During the period, the Company drilled one diamond hole at the Wilga Downs Project. The diamond hole, which was completed to a depth of 630m, was designed to test a strong magnetic high.

The target was modelled by DevEx to lie beneath anomalous base metal intercepts from historical drilling (1970s) and proximal to the prospective fault contact between the outcropping Cobar Supergroup (Devonian) and the Girilambone Group (Ordovician).

Subsequent to period-end, DevEx received encouraging results from this first hole (20WD001), warranting further exploration of this significant massive copper-gold sulphide target. Drilling encountered a 13-metre zone of vein to disseminated pyrrhotite mineralisation (a magnetic iron sulphide) with minor copper sulphides (chalcopyrite), close to the centre of the modelled magnetic high. Of most interest was a narrow intercept of semi-massive pyrrhotite grading 1m @ 0.7% Cu and 0.7g/t Au from 551.6m.