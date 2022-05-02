Log in
    DVN   US25179M1036

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

(DVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 04:26:35 pm EDT
59.30 USD   +1.94%
Devon Energy : Q1 Guidance

05/02/2022
SECOND-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

Quarter 2

Full Year

Low

High

Low

High

Oil (MBbls/d)

289

296

285

295

Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)

146

151

138

148

Gas (MMcf/d)

900

940

880

940

Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)

585

604

570

600

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE

Quarter 2

Full Year

(in millions) Upstream capital Environmental capital Midstream & other capital

$

Low

High

Low

High

Total capital

$

520$ 2030

570$

560$ 3050

640

$

1,900$ 8080

2,060

$

2,2001201202,440

PRICE REALIZATIONS GUIDANCE

Quarter 2

Full Year

Low

High

Low

High

Oil - % of WTI

92

%

100

%

92

%

100

%

NGL - % of WTI

35

%

45

%

35

%

45

%

Natural gas - % of Henry Hub

75

%

85

%

80

%

90

%

OTHER GUIDANCE ITEMS

Quarter 2

Full Year

($ millions, except Boe and %)

Low

High

Low

High

Marketing & midstream operating profit

$

(10)

$

-

$

(25)

$

(15)

LOE & GP&T per BOE

$

7.30

$

7.60

$

7.25

$

7.75

Production & property taxes as % of upstream sales

7.0%

8.0%

7.0%

8.0%

Exploration expenses

$

-

$

5

$

5

$

15

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

500

$

550

$

2,050

$

2,150

General & administrative expenses

$

80

$

85

$

330

$

350

Net financing costs, net

$

80

$

90

$

335

$

345

Other expenses

INCOME TAX GUIDANCE

$

-

$

10

(% of pre-tax earnings) Current income tax rate(1) Deferred income tax rate

Total income tax rate

Quarter 2

Full Year

9%

9%

13%

13%

22%

22%

$

(50)

$

(30)

(1) Assumes $95 WTI and $6 Henry Hub pricing for full-year 2022.

CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR BARNETT SHALE DIVESTITURE (4-year period beginning in 2021)

WTI Threshold

WTI Annual Earnout Amount

Henry Hub Threshold

Henry Hub Annual Earnout

Amount

$

50.00

$

10,000,000

$

2.75

$

20,000,000

$

55.00

$

12,500,000

$

3.00

$

25,000,000

$

60.00

$

15,000,000

$

3.25

$

35,000,000

$

65.00

$

20,000,000

$

3.50

$

45,000,000

2022 & 2023 HEDGING POSITIONS

Oil Commodity Hedges

Price Swaps

Period

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1-Q4 2023

Volume (Bbls/d)Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl)Volume (Bbls/d)

35,800 35,000 35,000

-

$$$$

44.2944.6144.61

-

40,000 42,500 30,500 6,200

Oil Basis Swaps

PeriodQ2-Q4 2022

Index BRENT/WTI Spread

Q2-Q4 2022

Q1-Q4 2023

NYMEX Roll Midland Sweet

Natural Gas Commodity Hedges - Henry Hub

Price SwapsPrice Collars

$$$$

Weighted

Weighted

Average Floor

Average Ceiling

Price ($/Bbl)

Price ($/Bbl)

51.13$

56.11

$ 61.32$

60.53

$

Volume (Bbls/d)Weighted Average Differential to WTI

1,000 29,000 3,000

$$$

Price Collars

Period

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Volume (MMBtu/d)

($/MMBtu)(MMBtu/d)Price ($/MMBtu)Weighted Average PriceVolume

Q1-Q4 2023

110,000

110,000

120,000

7,425

$$$$

2.79

253,000

$

$

4.10

2.79

221,000

$

2.98$

4.35

3.15

165,000

$

3.16$

4.82

4.81

63,901

$

5.86

2.92

Natural Gas Basis Swaps

Weighted Average Floor

3.43$

Period

Index

Volume (MMBtu/d)Q2-Q4 2022

WAHA

Q2-Q4 2022

Q2-Q4 2022

El Paso Permian Houston Ship Channel

Q1-Q4 2023

WAHA

Q1-Q4 2023

Q1-Q4 2023

El Paso Permian Houston Ship Channel

68.8673.8284.0297.65

($/Bbl)

(7.75)0.450.73

Weighted Average Ceiling

Price ($/MMBtu)

Weighted Average Differential to Henry

Hub ($/MMBtu)

70,000

$$$$$$

(0.57)

40,000

(0.82)

18,909

(0.16)

70,000

(0.51)

85,000

(1.47)

30,000

(0.15)Devon's oil derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month NYMEX West Texas Intermediate futures price. Devon's natural gas derivatives settle against the Inside FERC end of the month NYMEX index. Commodity hedge positions are shown as of April 28, 2022.

Disclaimer

Devon Energy Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 20:17:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
