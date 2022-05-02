Devon Energy : Q1 Guidance
SECOND-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE
PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
Quarter 2
Full Year
Low
High
Low
High
Oil (MBbls/d)
289
296
285
295
Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)
146
151
138
148
Gas (MMcf/d)
900
940
880
940
Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)
585
604
570
600
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE
Quarter 2
Full Year
(in millions) Upstream capital Environmental capital Midstream & other capital
$
Low
High
Low
High
Total capital
$
520 $ 20 30
570 $
560 $ 30 50
640
$
1,900 $ 80 80
2,060
$
2,200 120 120 2,440
PRICE REALIZATIONS GUIDANCE
Quarter 2
Full Year
Low
High
Low
High
Oil - % of WTI
92
%
100
%
92
%
100
%
NGL - % of WTI
35
%
45
%
35
%
45
%
Natural gas - % of Henry Hub
75
%
85
%
80
%
90
%
OTHER GUIDANCE ITEMS
Quarter 2
Full Year
($ millions, except Boe and %)
Low
High
Low
High
Marketing & midstream operating profit
$
(10)
$
-
$
(25)
$
(15)
LOE & GP&T per BOE
$
7.30
$
7.60
$
7.25
$
7.75
Production & property taxes as % of upstream sales
7.0%
8.0%
7.0%
8.0%
Exploration expenses
$
-
$
5
$
5
$
15
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
$
500
$
550
$
2,050
$
2,150
General & administrative expenses
$
80
$
85
$
330
$
350
Net financing costs, net
$
80
$
90
$
335
$
345
Other expenses
INCOME TAX GUIDANCE
$
-
$
10
(% of pre-tax earnings) Current income tax rate (1) Deferred income tax rate
Total income tax rate
Quarter 2
Full Year
9%
9%
13%
13%
22%
22%
$
(50)
$
(30)
(1) Assumes $95 WTI and $6 Henry Hub pricing for full-year 2022.
CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR BARNETT SHALE DIVESTITURE (4-year period beginning in 2021)
WTI Threshold
WTI Annual Earnout Amount
Henry Hub Threshold
Henry Hub Annual Earnout
Amount
$
50.00
$
10,000,000
$
2.75
$
20,000,000
$
55.00
$
12,500,000
$
3.00
$
25,000,000
$
60.00
$
15,000,000
$
3.25
$
35,000,000
$
65.00
$
20,000,000
$
3.50
$
45,000,000
2022 & 2023 HEDGING POSITIONS
Oil Commodity Hedges
Price Swaps
Period
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1-Q4 2023
Volume (Bbls/d) Weighted Average Price
($/Bbl) Volume (Bbls/d)
35,800 35,000 35,000
-
$ $ $ $
44.29 44.61 44.61
-
40,000 42,500 30,500 6,200
Oil Basis Swaps
Period Q2-Q4 2022
Index BRENT/WTI Spread
Q2-Q4 2022
Q1-Q4 2023
NYMEX Roll Midland Sweet
Natural Gas Commodity Hedges - Henry Hub
Price Swaps Price Collars
$ $ $ $
Weighted
Weighted
Average Floor
Average Ceiling
Price ($/Bbl)
Price ($/Bbl)
51.13 $
56.11
$ 61.32 $
60.53
$
Volume (Bbls/d) Weighted Average Differential to WTI
1,000 29,000 3,000
$ $ $
Price Collars
Period
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Volume (MMBtu/d)
($/MMBtu) (MMBtu/d) Price ($/MMBtu) Weighted Average Price Volume
Q1-Q4 2023
110,000
110,000
120,000
7,425
$ $ $ $
2.79
253,000
$
$
4.10
2.79
221,000
$
2.98 $
4.35
3.15
165,000
$
3.16 $
4.82
4.81
63,901
$
5.86
2.92
Natural Gas Basis Swaps
Weighted Average Floor
3.43 $
Period
Index
Volume (MMBtu/d) Q2-Q4 2022
WAHA
Q2-Q4 2022
Q2-Q4 2022
El Paso Permian Houston Ship Channel
Q1-Q4 2023
WAHA
Q1-Q4 2023
Q1-Q4 2023
El Paso Permian Houston Ship Channel
68.86 73.82 84.02 97.65
($/Bbl)
(7.75) 0.45 0.73
Weighted Average Ceiling
Price ($/MMBtu)
Weighted Average Differential to Henry
Hub ($/MMBtu)
70,000
$ $ $ $ $ $
(0.57)
40,000
(0.82)
18,909
(0.16)
70,000
(0.51)
85,000
(1.47)
30,000
(0.15) Devon's oil derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month NYMEX West Texas Intermediate futures price. Devon's natural gas derivatives settle against the Inside FERC end of the month NYMEX index. Commodity hedge positions are shown as of April 28, 2022.
