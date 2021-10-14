Log in
    DVT   FR0000073793

DEVOTEAM S.A.

(DVT)
Devoteam S A : Castillon SAS, Devoteam's controlling shareholder, has increased its stake to 85% after acquiring the shares held by Amiral Gestion and is launching a simplified public purchase offer at a price of 168.50 euros per share for the remaining capital

10/14/2021 | 12:42pm EDT

10/14/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Castillon SAS, Devoteam's controlling shareholder, has increased its stake to 85% after acquiring the shares held by Amiral Gestion and is launching a simplified public purchase offer at a price of 168.50 euros per share for the remaining capital
14 Oct 2021 17:22 CEST

Company Name

DEVOTEAM

ISN

FR0000073793

Market

Euronext

Symbol

DVT

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1016661_UK_Copy_of_Market_communication__141021_16h59_1.pdf

Source

DEVOTEAM

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Devoteam SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 16:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEVOTEAM S.A.
12:42pDEVOTEAM S A : Castillon SAS, Devoteam's controlling shareholder, has increased its stake ..
PU
11:32aDEVOTEAM S A : Press release – simplified tender from Castillons SAS
PU
10/08DEVOTEAM S A : – Interim Financial Report 2021 (2 MB)
PU
09/20DEVOTEAM SA(ENXTPA : DVT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/08Devoteam Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/07DEVOTEAM S A : achieved revenue of 430.1 million and operating margin of 49.6 million
PU
09/07DEVOTEAM S A : – Consolidated Accounts – H1 2021 (81 KB)
PU
09/01DEVOTEAM OFFERS ITS TEAM DEDICATED T : Cloudeon.
PU
09/01Devoteam acquired CLOUDEON.
CI
07/20DEVOTEAM G CLOUD DOES IT AGAIN : Devoteam named 2020 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the ..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 825 M 955 M 955 M
Net income 2021 48,1 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
Net cash 2021 131 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 1 125 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 8 238
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart DEVOTEAM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Devoteam S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEVOTEAM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 136,80 €
Average target price 132,00 €
Spread / Average Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Godefroy Louis de Bentzmann Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Stanislas Marie de Bentzmann Chairman-Management Board
Michel-Marie Bon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sébastien Chevrel Chief Operating Officer
Vincent Montagne Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEVOTEAM S.A.46.94%1 302
ACCENTURE PLC26.40%209 004
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.68%179 491
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.59%126 166
SNOWFLAKE INC.16.51%98 650
INFOSYS LIMITED36.10%95 086