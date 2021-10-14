Devoteam S A : Castillon SAS, Devoteam's controlling shareholder, has increased its stake to 85% after acquiring the shares held by Amiral Gestion and is launching a simplified public purchase offer at a price of 168.50 euros per share for the remaining capital

Castillon SAS, Devoteam's controlling shareholder, has increased its stake to 85% after acquiring the shares held by Amiral Gestion and is launching a simplified public purchase offer at a price of 168.50 euros per share for the remaining capital
Subscribe
Company Name
DEVOTEAM
ISN
FR0000073793
Market
Euronext
Symbol
DVT
Source
DEVOTEAM
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Devoteam SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 16:41:09 UTC.