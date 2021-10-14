Devoteam S A : Castillon SAS, Devoteam's controlling shareholder, has increased its stake to 85% after acquiring the shares held by Amiral Gestion and is launching a simplified public purchase offer at a price of 168.50 euros per share for the remaining capital

Castillon SAS, Devoteam's controlling shareholder, has increased its stake to 85% after acquiring the shares held by Amiral Gestion and is launching a simplified public purchase offer at a price of 168.50 euros per share for the remaining capital

14 Oct 2021 17:22 CEST

Company Name DEVOTEAM ISN FR0000073793 Market Euronext Symbol DVT

