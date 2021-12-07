Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Devoteam S.A.
  News
  Summary
    DVT   FR0000073793

DEVOTEAM S.A.

(DVT)
Devoteam S A : enters a Strategic Collaboration with AWS to focus on accelerating EMEA customers cloud adoption.

12/07/2021 | 08:12am EST
Devoteam A Cloud will hire 1500 cloud experts by 2025

Paris, December 7, 2021.

Devoteam, a leading EMEA consulting firm, today unveiled a new Strategic Collaboration, focused on driving business transformation through Amazon Web Services across EMEA.

This agreement reflects a real commitment between Devoteam and AWS, through investing in people, new services and technology to support customers in their cloud transformation journey.

Disclaimer

Devoteam SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 835 M 939 M 939 M
Net income 2021 48,8 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net cash 2021 132 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 1 384 M 1 561 M 1 558 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 238
Free-Float 9,18%
Technical analysis trends DEVOTEAM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 168,30 €
Average target price 147,67 €
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Godefroy Louis de Bentzmann Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Stanislas Marie de Bentzmann Chairman-Management Board
Michel-Marie Bon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sébastien Chevrel Chief Operating Officer
Vincent Montagne Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEVOTEAM S.A.80.56%1 561
ACCENTURE PLC38.36%228 799
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.53%173 555
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.74%107 535
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%104 650
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.28.76%97 845