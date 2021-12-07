Devoteam S A : enters a Strategic Collaboration with AWS to focus on accelerating EMEA customers cloud adoption.

Devoteam A Cloud will hire 1500 cloud experts by 2025
Paris, December 7, 2021.
Devoteam, a leading EMEA consulting firm, today unveiled a new Strategic Collaboration, focused on driving business transformation through Amazon Web Services across EMEA.
This agreement reflects a real commitment between Devoteam and AWS, through investing in people, new services and technology to support customers in their cloud transformation journey.
Disclaimer
Devoteam SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 13:11:07 UTC.