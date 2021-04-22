Devoteam S A : plans to generate 1 Billion euros of accumulated sales1 with Google Cloud by 2024

Devoteam accelerates its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, with the objective to reach 1 Billion euros of accumulated sales1over the next 4 years. To accomplish this goal, Devoteam leverages its position as a Premier Google Cloud reseller and services partner for over 10 years, along with its 350+ certified Google Cloud specialists working in its dedicated entity 'Devoteam G Cloud'.

Devoteam has chosen Google Cloud as a key market maker of the world's digital transformation. In doing so, Devoteam aims to help its customers all over Europe to transform their digital workplace and modernize their IT infrastructure and applications.

Devoteam is also heavily investing in the Data and AI capabilities of Google Cloud to help its customers become data driven organisations and supercharge their businesses with AI.

'Devoteam has been scaling and expanding business with Google Cloud over the past 10 years. Today, we make a strategic move that demonstrates our ambition and drive in becoming the #1 Google Cloud partner in EMEA. We saw fantastic results in the digital transformation of our customers' businesses with Google Cloud's state of the art technology. This is a transformation that we want to accelerate through our dedicated Devoteam G Cloud team, to provide even more companies with the potential of Google Cloud, and unlock intelligence and innovation', explains Sebastien Chevrel, Devoteam Group Managing Director.

This deal further strengthens the relationship between Google Cloud and Devoteam. In addition to being a Premier reseller and services partner for Google for over ten years, Devoteam was awarded EMEA reseller Partner of the Year in 2019, in recognition of its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem and helping its customers drive their digital transformation towards the Cloud. Devoteam has already accompanied over 1 million users in their move to Google Workspace, and this new deal will now allow Devoteam to provide even better support to its +2000 customers in 18 markets in EMEA.

'By unifying our Google Cloud expertise across EMEA under one unique brand 'Devoteam G Cloud' and setting a new milestone in our partnership with Google Cloud, we want to make a bold statement on our commitment and laser-sharp focus to bringing the most complete Google Cloud offering in the corporate and leading enterprise market. With Devoteam G Cloud, we are uniquely positioned to provide our existing and new customers with the local support, agility, and scale they need as they rely more and more on Google Cloud technology to run their business critical operations with confidence', concludes Valon Rexhepi, Devoteam G Cloud Director.

1 Order entries before IFRS 15 restatement

About Devoteam

Devoteam is a leading consulting firm focused on digital strategy, tech platforms and cybersecurity.

By combining creativity, tech and data insights, we empower our customers to transform their business and unlock the future.

With 25 years' experience and 8,000 employees across Europe and the Middle East, Devoteam promotes responsible tech for people and works to create better change. #CreativeTechforBetterChange

About Devoteam G Cloud

With over 2,300 customers in 18 countries, Devoteam G Cloud is a global leader in Google Cloud technologies. Devoteam is also a Managed Services Provider and has achieved 7 Google Cloud Specialisations: Infrastructure, Machine Learning, Work Transformation - Enterprise, Application Development, Training Infrastructure, Training Data, Location-Based Services. In April of 2020 Devoteam was named Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year (EMEA).

Photo credit: Mitchell Luo, Unsplash