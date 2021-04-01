Log in
DEVOTEAM S.A.

(DVT)
Devoteam S A : wins MuleSoft Certification Champion Award in Europe

04/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Devoteam has been elected European Certification Champion within MuleSoft's partner community. In this contest, virtually all of MuleSoft's partners competed with each other to achieve the highest amount of certificates. With this MuleSoft challenge, $10,000 has been raised for the UN World Food Program.

Bert Schaap, Devoteam Group SVP and leader of the Salesforce/MuleSoft Business Unit, says 'Our commitment to MuleSoft and to becoming the leader in MuleSoft Professional Services in EMEA is demonstrated by our investment in our consultants, and we are very proud that so many of our colleagues achieved their MuleSoft certifications. Since our focus is on applying Creative Tech for Better Change, we are very pleased that, together with MuleSoft, we are contributing to unlocking the future for people in need through the donation to the UN World Food Program.'

Salesforce as a strategic partner for Devoteam

Salesforce is one of the most important strategic partners for Devoteam. With 300+ certified consultants on Salesforce technologies, 700+ certifications and experience in 250+ customer projects, Devoteam is one of the leading IT consultancy and implementation partners for Salesforce in Europe. This is reflected in partnership statuses such as MuleSoft Scale Partner, Tableau Gold Reseller and a role as Salesforce EMEA Board Member.

Read MuleSoft's full news item

Disclaimer

Devoteam SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
