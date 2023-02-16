Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Devro plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DVO   GB0002670437

DEVRO PLC

(DVO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:49:45 2023-02-16 am EST
326.21 GBX   +6.43%
05:58aDevro recommends increased GBP564 million Saria takeover offer
AN
05:44aDevro Accepts Upgraded Takeover Bid from Germany's SARIA; Shares Up 7%
MT
02/15UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Devro recommends increased GBP564 million Saria takeover offer

02/16/2023 | 05:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Devro PLC on Thursday said it received an increased and "final" takeover offer from Saria Nederland BV, an indirect subsidiary of Saria SE & Co KG.

The Devro board recommends the offer for shareholder approval, deeming it "fair and reasonable" ahead of a general meeting on March 3.

Shares in Devro were up 6.4% to 326.20 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

The Glasgow, Scotland-based sausage casing manufacturer said the revised proposal would see its shareholders receive 320p in cash for each share from Saria Nederland, alongside a second permitted interim dividend of 10p.

This would value the total share capital of Devro at around GBP564 million on a fully diluted basis, implying an enterprise value of GBP692 million or 11.3 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the financial year that ended June 30, 2022.

Devro said it follows an agreement between the boards of Devro and Saria Nederland for a cash acquisition on November 25 last year.

After consulting its financial adviser Lazard, Devro's board recommended the proposed takeover to its shareholders, deeming the terms of the acquisition "fair and reasonable".

On January 13, Devro called a general meeting to take place on Thursday to approve the takeover, which has now been adjourned to March 3, in order to allow shareholders sufficient time to properly consider the revised proposal.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about DEVRO PLC
05:58aDevro recommends increased GBP564 million Saria takeover offer
AN
05:44aDevro Accepts Upgraded Takeover Bid from Germany's SARIA; Shares Up 7%
MT
02/15UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/14UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
02/10UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
02/08Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 275 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2022 30,4 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
Net Debt 2022 86,2 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 513 M 617 M 617 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 890
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart DEVRO PLC
Duration : Period :
Devro plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEVRO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 306,50 GBX
Average target price 314,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rutger A. Helbing Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rohan Cummings Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Paul Good Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm Stuart Swift Independent Non-Executive Director
Veronica Lesley Jackson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEVRO PLC-0.49%617
TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS HOLDING CORP-5.95%9 303
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.10.08%8 657
PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK3.00%7 885
NONGSHIM CO., LTD.0.00%1 603
NISSIN FOODS COMPANY LIMITED-0.15%888