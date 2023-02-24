Advanced search
DVO
GB0002670437
DEVRO PLC
(DVO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
11:07:10 2023-02-24 am EST
327.75
GBX
-0.08%
10:48a
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/23
Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
02/17
Form 8.3 - Devro plc
AQ
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
02/24/2023 | 10:48am EST
Monday 27 February
Bonhill Group PLC
GM re proposed capital reduction
Carr's Group PLC
AGM
Diversified Energy Co PLC
GM re capital raise and proposed acquisition
Oncimmune Holdings PLC
AGM
Ramsdens Holdings PLC
AGM
Tuesday 28 February
Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLC
AGM
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLC
GM re initial public offering vote
Cora Gold Ltd
GM re equity fundraising
Edge Performance VCT PLC
GM re voluntary liquidation
Hambro Perks Acquisition Co Ltd
EGM business combination extension
Image Scan Holdings PLC
AGM
Kavango Resources PLC
GM re approving the issue of the Warrants
Ncondezi Energy Ltd
EGM re change of name
Newmark Security PLC
AGM
Reabold Resources PLC
GM re capital reduction
Watkin Jones PLC
AGM
Wednesday 1 March
Atlantic Lithium Ltd
EGM re remuneration arrangement
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC
AGM
Paragon Banking Group PLC
AGM
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co Ltd
AGM
Thursday 2 March
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC
AGM
Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd
AGM
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC
AGM
Victorian Plumbing Group PLC
AGM
Friday 3 March
Devro PLC
GM and Court Meeting acquisition of Devro PLC by Saria SE
Guild Esports PLC
AGM
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED
0.74%
38.4825
2.00%
BONHILL GROUP PLC
-8.00%
6.9
-3.23%
CHENAVARI TORO INCOME FUND LIMITED
0.00%
0.4935
-3.24%
CORA GOLD LIMITED
-2.44%
4
-2.96%
DEVRO PLC
0.00%
328
6.49%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC
0.13%
103.33
-11.34%
GUILD ESPORTS PLC
-0.53%
0.945
-26.92%
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY
-3.19%
12.15
24.38%
HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED
1.97%
1035
2.48%
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC
-2.94%
1.65
-5.56%
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC
4.09%
1.197
-14.81%
NCONDEZI ENERGY LIMITED
-2.86%
0.85
40.00%
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC
-6.29%
41.7
34.85%
ONCIMMUNE HOLDINGS PLC
1.08%
56
-3.45%
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
-0.43%
585.5
4.35%
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC
-4.65%
215.5
13.00%
REABOLD RESOURCES PLC
-3.38%
0.2319
17.07%
SCHRODER EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS TRUST PLC
1.32%
84.903
2.70%
VICTORIAN PLUMBING GROUP PLC
-1.66%
80.1
5.78%
WATKIN JONES PLC
1.33%
99.1
-2.69%
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
275 M
330 M
330 M
Net income 2022
30,4 M
36,6 M
36,6 M
Net Debt 2022
86,2 M
104 M
104 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,2x
Yield 2022
2,91%
Capitalization
549 M
660 M
660 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,31x
EV / Sales 2023
2,13x
Nbr of Employees
1 890
Free-Float
98,8%
More Financials
Chart DEVRO PLC
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEVRO PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
328,00 GBX
Average target price
314,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target
-4,17%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rutger A. Helbing
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rohan Cummings
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Paul Good
Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm Stuart Swift
Independent Non-Executive Director
Veronica Lesley Jackson
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DEVRO PLC
6.49%
660
TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS HOLDING CORP
-5.81%
9 320
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
8.93%
8 533
PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK
2.25%
7 835
NONGSHIM CO., LTD.
1.40%
1 612
CCL PRODUCTS (INDIA) LIMITED
3.17%
880
More Results
