    DVO   GB0002670437

DEVRO PLC

(DVO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:07:10 2023-02-24 am EST
327.75 GBX   -0.08%
10:48aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/23Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
02/17Form 8.3 - Devro plc
AQ
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

02/24/2023 | 10:48am EST
Monday 27 February 
Bonhill Group PLCGM re proposed capital reduction
Carr's Group PLCAGM
Diversified Energy Co PLCGM re capital raise and proposed acquisition
Oncimmune Holdings PLCAGM
Ramsdens Holdings PLCAGM
Tuesday 28 February 
Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust PLCAGM
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCGM re initial public offering vote
Cora Gold LtdGM re equity fundraising
Edge Performance VCT PLCGM re voluntary liquidation
Hambro Perks Acquisition Co LtdEGM business combination extension
Image Scan Holdings PLCAGM
Kavango Resources PLCGM re approving the issue of the Warrants 
Ncondezi Energy LtdEGM re change of name
Newmark Security PLCAGM
Reabold Resources PLCGM re capital reduction
Watkin Jones PLCAGM
Wednesday 1 March 
Atlantic Lithium LtdEGM re remuneration arrangement
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLCAGM
Paragon Banking Group PLCAGM
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co LtdAGM
Thursday 2 March 
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLCAGM
Chenavari Toro Income Fund LtdAGM
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLCAGM
Victorian Plumbing Group PLCAGM
Friday 3 March 
Devro PLCGM and Court Meeting acquisition of Devro PLC by Saria SE
Guild Esports PLCAGM
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Financials
Sales 2022 275 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2022 30,4 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
Net Debt 2022 86,2 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 549 M 660 M 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 890
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Rutger A. Helbing Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rohan Cummings Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Paul Good Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm Stuart Swift Independent Non-Executive Director
Veronica Lesley Jackson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEVRO PLC6.49%660
TINGYI CAYMAN ISLANDS HOLDING CORP-5.81%9 320
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.8.93%8 533
PT INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK2.25%7 835
NONGSHIM CO., LTD.1.40%1 612
CCL PRODUCTS (INDIA) LIMITED3.17%880