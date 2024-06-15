DevvStream Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2024
June 14, 2024 at 07:10 pm EDT
DevvStream Holdings Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended April 30, 2024. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 1.27 million compared to USD 1.46 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was USD 6.38 million compared to USD 4.56 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.19 compared to USD 0.15 a year ago.