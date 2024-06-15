DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a Canada-based carbon credit project co-development and generation company, which specializes in technology-based solutions. With a pipeline of over 140 technology-based projects worldwide, it makes it simple for corporations and governments to address their net-zero goals while generating carbon credits in the process. The Companyâs end-to-end solution removes the risk and complexity from every step, allowing organizations to move from project ideation to credit monetization with ease. It also provides carbon credits for purchase. It invests in avoidance, reduction and removal offset projects, with a focus on technology-based solutions (TbS) along with some nature-based solutions (NbS). The Company has investments in United Nationsâ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM).