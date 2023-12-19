Official DEVVSTREAM HOLDINGS INC. press release

Company continues to advance commercialization of technology-based decarbonization solutions through announcement of several strategic partnerships and new credit offset program expansions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvStream Holdings Inc. (“DevvStream” or the “Company”) (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, today announced a general corporate update related to the advancement of its business strategy, including several business agreements, strategic partnerships, and programs that demonstrate accelerating growth and wider adoption of its technology-based carbon offset programs.



DevvStream recently announced the following additional signed agreements, strategic partnerships, and programs further demonstrating the company’s rapid growth and business momentum.

EV Charging – On December 5, 2023, DevvStream announced a partnership with Go-Station, Inc. (“Go-Station”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) charging company, through which DevvStream will seek to leverage Go-Station’s network of EV charging stations in the United States for carbon credit generation. In exchange for services related to the development and monetization of carbon credits from Go-Station’s EV charging stations, DevvStream will retain a portion of any carbon credits generated.



– On October 3, 2023, DevvStream signed a new , centered on BCRB’s greenhouse gas reduction program, a revolutionary carbon offset project poised to make a substantial impact on global carbon emissions in the transportation sector. DevvStream has committed to the purchase of high-quality, verified carbon credits generated through the program, beginning in late 2024. This agreement is emblematic of the unique opportunity DevvStream offers for organizations to gain access to carbon markets while driving revenue streams stemming from decarbonization activities. Carbon Offset Program Platform – On October 10, 2023, DevvStream officially launched its Carbon Offset Program Platform (“COPP”)™, a first-of-its-kind blockchain-powered environmental project management platform. The COPP platform will aim to leverage the power of blockchain technology to provide a comprehensive and unalterable record of the company’s carbon offset projects, setting a new standard of transparency, integrity, and accessibility to carbon offset projects in DevvStream’s portfolio.



COP28 Engagement

DevvStream representatives recently traveled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (“COP28”) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. DevvStream leaders presented at and led a number of panel and roundtable events, at venues ranging from the COP28 Blue Zone and the YOUNGA COP28 pavilion to the CC Forum: Global Investment in Sustainable Development, for discussions of the current and future state of carbon markets.

Form S-4 Filing

As previously announced on September 13, 2023, DevvStream entered a definitive business combination agreement with Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (“Focus Impact”). On December 11, 2023, DevvStream announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination between DevvStream and Focus Impact (the “Business Combination”). Upon closing, the Business Combination is expected to result in DevvStream being the first publicly traded carbon credit company on a major U.S. stock exchange.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading authority in the use of technology in carbon project development. The Company’s mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health. With a pipeline of over 140 technology-based projects worldwide, DevvStream makes it simple for corporations and governments to address their net-zero goals while generating premium carbon credits in the process. DevvStream takes a programmatic approach to evaluating project opportunities, and co-develops projects spanning energy-efficient buildings, facilities and homes, industrial facilities, LED systems, EV charging stations, and technologies to seal oil wells. The Company’s end-to-end proprietary solution removes the risk and complexity from every step, allowing organizations to move from project ideation to credit monetization with ease. The result is a multi-year stream of carbon credit revenue that transforms sustainability into a financial investment. In addition, for organizations that need help to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions, we also provide premium carbon credits for purchase.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact (Nasdaq: FIAC) announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined company (DevvStream) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “DEVS”.

About Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or DevvStream’s future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation DevvStream’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed transaction, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction and the timing of the completion of the proposed transaction, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by DevvStream and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. certain other risks are identified and discussed in. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability of Go-Station’s EV charging stations and BCRB’s greenhouse gas reduction program to generate monetizable carbon credits; (2) the anticipated impact of BCRB’s greenhouse gas reduction program; (3) the ability of the COPP platform to leverage the power of blockchain technology to provide a comprehensive and unalterable record of the company’s carbon offset projects; (4) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any subsequent definitive agreements with respect to the proposed transaction; (5) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Focus Impact, DevvStream, the combined company or others; (6) the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Focus Impact and DevvStream or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (7) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed transaction that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations; (8) the ability to meet Nasdaq’s or another stock exchange’s listing standards following the consummation of the proposed transaction; (9) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Focus Impact or DevvStream as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed transaction; (10) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; (11) costs related to the proposed transaction; (12) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (13) the possibility that Focus Impact, DevvStream or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (14) estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to stockholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments; (15) various factors beyond management’s control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement and prospectus of Focus Impact (the “Registration Statement”), filed with the SEC on December 4, 2023, and other filings with the SEC; and (16) certain other risks identified and discussed in DevvStream’s Annual Information Form for the year ended July 31, 2023, and DevvStream’s other public filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on DevvStream’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and DevvStream believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and DevvStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in DevvStream’s public filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. This news release is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in DevvStream and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in DevvStream. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning DevvStream, the proposed transaction or other matters and attributable to DevvStream or any person acting on DevvStream’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Business Combination, Focus Impact and DevvStream have prepared, and Focus Impact has filed with the SEC, the Registration Statement containing the proxy statement/prospectus with respect to the combined company’s securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination, a proxy statement with respect to the stockholders’ meeting of Focus Impact to vote on the Business Combination and certain other related documents. Investors, securityholders and other interested persons are urged to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Focus Impact’s solicitation of proxies for its special meeting of stockholders to be held to approve the Business Combination (and related matters) and general amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, because the proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about Focus Impact, DevvStream and the Business Combination. Once the Registration Statement is declared effective, Focus Impact will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Focus Impact will send to its stockholders in connection with the Business Combination. Once the Registration Statement is declared effective, copies of the Registration Statement, including the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed by Focus Impact or DevvStream with the SEC, may be obtained, free of charge, by directing a request to Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., 250 Park Avenue, Suite 911, New York, New York 10177. The preliminary and definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the Registration Statement, once available, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Additional details relating to the proposed Business Combination will also be available in the management information circular to be provided to shareholders of DevvStream to seek approval of the proposed Business Combination. Once mailed to the shareholders of DevvStream it will also be filed under DevvStream’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Participants in the Solicitation

Focus Impact and its directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Focus Impact's stockholders in connection with the Business Combination under SEC rules. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Focus Impact's stockholders in connection with the Business Combination is available in the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus included therein. To the extent that holdings of Focus Impact's securities have changed since the amounts printed in Focus Impact's registration statement on Form S-1 relating to its initial public offering, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the Business Combination of Focus Impact's directors and officers in Focus Impact's filings with the SEC and in the Registration Statement, which includes the proxy statement/prospectus of Focus Impact for the Business Combination.

DevvStream and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Focus Impact in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination are included in the proxy statement/prospectus of Focus Impact for the Business Combination. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transactions described herein. This news release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Focus Impact, DevvStream or the combined company following consummation of the Business Combination, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sunny Trinh, CEO

