Official DEVVSTREAM HOLDINGS INC. press release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (“Focus Impact”) (Nasdaq: FIAC), a special purpose acquisition company, and DevvStream Holdings Inc. (“DevvStream” or the “Company”) (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 4, 2023. The closing of the Business Combination (as defined below), previously announced on September 12, 2023, is expected to result in DevvStream being the first publicly traded carbon streaming company on a major U.S. stock exchange.



The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination between DevvStream and Focus Impact (the “Business Combination”). While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about DevvStream, Focus Impact, and the Business Combination.

Through DevvStream’s Carbon Management and Carbon Investment platforms, the Company is focused on the co-development and generation of technology-based carbon offset credits, in partnership with governments and corporations worldwide, across voluntary and compliance markets. These programs leverage a systematic approach to the process of generating high quality technology-based carbon credits by partnering with project owners to either directly invest as a co-developer or execute project design, documentation, and certification efforts and associated costs in exchange for a substantial portion of multi-year carbon credit streams. Typical projects incur ongoing management and administrative costs during the contract term and generate recurring streams of carbon credits. Through a curated, technology-focused approach to the implementation of green technology projects, DevvStream aims to democratize access to carbon markets while helping governments and corporations worldwide meet their sustainability goals. To date, the Company has signed multiple contracts with partners, including Go-Station, Inc., TS-Nano Sealants LLC, and Prosper Technologies & Affiliates, for the generation of carbon credits. In addition, the Company has received contractual orders for the purchase of 250,000 credits over the next 3 years with options for an additional 400,000 credits from a global energy company.

DevvStream’s co-development strategy allows the Company to target a portfolio of opportunities that require limited or zero upfront capital investment, enabling high margin revenue streams. DevvStream’s management believes that its unique, capital light business model and existing customer relationships which enable immediate monetization of carbon credit streams generated, combined with a commitment to transparency and reliability, enable significant opportunity for sustained long-term growth. According to Research and Markets, the global carbon credit market value was $1.16 trillion in 2022, and is expected to grow to $2.68 trillion by 2028.

The Business Combination is currently expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions under the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of September 12, 2023, by and among Focus Impact, Focus Impact Amalco Sub Ltd. and DevvStream. Upon completion of the Business Combination, the combined company will operate as DevvStream and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker "DEVS”.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a technology-based sustainability company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air—creating carbon credits in the process.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact (Nasdaq: FIAC) announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined company (DevvStream) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “DEVS”.

About Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or Focus Impact’s or DevvStream’s future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, Focus Impact’s, DevvStream’s and the combined company’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed transaction, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction and the timing of the completion of the proposed transaction, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Focus Impact and its management, and DevvStream and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. certain other risks are identified and discussed in. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any subsequent definitive agreements with respect to the proposed transaction; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Focus Impact, DevvStream, the combined company or others; (3) the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Focus Impact and DevvStream or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed transaction that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations; (5) the ability to meet Nasdaq’s or another stock exchange’s listing standards following the consummation of the proposed transaction; (6) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Focus Impact or DevvStream as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed transaction; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; (8) costs related to the proposed transaction; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the possibility that Focus Impact, DevvStream or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (11) Focus Impact’s estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to stockholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments; (12) various factors beyond management’s control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement and prospectus of Focus Impact (the “proxy statement/prospectus”), filed with the SEC on December 4, 2023, and other filings with the SEC; and (13) certain other risks identified and discussed in DevvStream’s Annual Information Form for the year ended July 31, 2023, and DevvStream’s other public filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on DevvStream’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Focus Impact, DevvStream and the combined company believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and none of Focus Impact, DevvStream or the combined company is under any obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which Focus Impact has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC and DevvStream’s public filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. This news release is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Focus Impact or DevvStream and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Focus Impact or DevvStream. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Focus Impact and DevvStream, the proposed transaction or other matters and attributable to Focus Impact and DevvStream or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Business Combination, Focus Impact and DevvStream have prepared, and Focus Impact has filed with the SEC, the Registration Statement containing the proxy statement/prospectus with respect to the combined company’s securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination, a proxy statement with respect to the stockholders’ meeting of Focus Impact to vote on the Business Combination and certain other related documents. Investors, securityholders and other interested persons are urged to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Focus Impact’s solicitation of proxies for its special meeting of stockholders to be held to approve the Business Combination (and related matters) and general amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, because the proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about Focus Impact, DevvStream and the Business Combination. Once the Registration Statement is declared effective, Focus Impact will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that Focus Impact will send to its stockholders in connection with the Business Combination. Once the Registration Statement is declared effective, copies of the Registration Statement, including the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed by Focus Impact or DevvStream with the SEC, may be obtained, free of charge, by directing a request to Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., 250 Park Avenue, Suite 911, New York, New York 10177. The preliminary and definitive proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the Registration Statement, once available, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Additional details relating to the proposed Business Combination will also be available in the management information circular to be provided to shareholders of DevvStream to seek approval of the proposed Business Combination. Once mailed to the shareholders of DevvStream it will also be filed under DevvStream’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Participants in the Solicitation

Focus Impact and its directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Focus Impact's stockholders in connection with the Business Combination under SEC rules. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Focus Impact's stockholders in connection with the Business Combination is available in the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus included therein. To the extent that holdings of Focus Impact's securities have changed since the amounts printed in Focus Impact's registration statement on Form S-1 relating to its initial public offering, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the Business Combination of Focus Impact's directors and officers in Focus Impact's filings with the SEC and in the Registration Statement, which includes the proxy statement/prospectus of Focus Impact for the Business Combination.

DevvStream and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Focus Impact in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination are included in the proxy statement/prospectus of Focus Impact for the Business Combination. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transactions described herein. This news release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Focus Impact, DevvStream or the combined company following consummation of the Business Combination, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

