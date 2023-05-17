Advanced search
    DEVYANI   INE872J01023

DEVYANI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(DEVYANI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:52:14 2023-05-17 am EDT
173.55 INR   -4.56%
03:56aKFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown
RE
05/16Indian shares set to open lower on weak cues amid profit booking
RE
05/02Pepsi bottler Varun Beverages posts Q1 profit jump; announces stock split
RE
KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

05/17/2023 | 03:56am EDT
A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant is pictured at a market in Mumbai, India

BENGALURU/CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's Devyani International Ltd on Wednesday reported a 21% slump in fourth-quarter profit as the KFC restaurant operator saw a jump in expenses and inflation-hit consumers cut back spending on fast food.

Consolidated net profit fell to 607.2 million rupees ($7.4 million) for the quarter ended March 31, the local franchisee of U.S.-based Yum Brands said in an exchange filing.

Consumers in the world's most populous country have been slammed by high prices of daily essentials from milk to fuel over the last few quarters, forcing them to keep a tight lid on discretionary spending.

Meanwhile, its Pizza Hut stores are facing intense competition from local brands offering cheaper options and Domino's Pizza, operated by Jubilant Foodworks in India.

Devyani, which is also the sole franchisee for the Costa Coffee brand in India, said total expenses jumped 32% from a year earlier.

Revenue from operations surged 28% to 7.55 billion rupees as it opened 66 new stores. However, revenue slipped around 5% from the previous quarter.

The profit slump at Devyani is in step with the performance of rival Yum Brands franchisee Sapphire Foods India Ltd and Westlife FoodWorld Ltd, the local operator of McDonald's, both underscoring the expenses and demand slowdown.

However, Devyani is hopeful of "a rebound in consumer spending in the second half of the coming fiscal," Non-Executive Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said, pointing to the "initial signs of inflation stabilizing."

Shares of Devyani fell as much as 8.6% after the earnings. They were last down 4.8% at 173.3 rupees.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEVYANI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -4.51% 173.55 Delayed Quote.0.61%
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED 1.57% 473.05 Delayed Quote.-8.68%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.59% 294.15 Delayed Quote.11.62%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -0.35% 130.9795 Real-time Quote.-6.89%
SAPPHIRE FOODS INDIA LIMITED 0.37% 1300.5 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
TOPIX INDEX 0.30% 2133.61 Delayed Quote.12.45%
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED 1.53% 1599.45 Delayed Quote.19.02%
WESTLIFE FOODWORLD LIMITED 0.36% 758.8 End-of-day quote.-3.93%
YUM! BRANDS, INC. 0.73% 138.78 Delayed Quote.7.57%
Financials
Sales 2023 30 079 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2023 2 610 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2023 12 989 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2023 79,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 219 B 2 664 M 2 664 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,72x
EV / Sales 2024 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 13 020
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart DEVYANI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Devyani International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEVYANI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 181,85 INR
Average target price 187,12 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virag Joshi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manish Dawar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ravi Kant Jaipuria Non-Executive Chairman
Varun Kumar Prabhakar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Girish Kumar Ahuja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEVYANI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED0.61%2 664
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION11.62%216 035
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.47.54%56 480
YUM! BRANDS, INC.7.57%38 590
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.13.28%25 861
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.13.19%22 740
