Devyani International : Financial Result Updates

Corporate Office: Plot No-18, Sector-35, Gurugram - 122004, Haryana (India) • Tel: +91-124-4566300, 4786000

E-mail:devyani@dil-rjcorp.com• Website:www.dil-rjcorp.com;

CIN: L15135DL1991PLC046758

May 02, 2022 To, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Block G, C/l, Bandra Kurla Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Dalai Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Email:cmlist@nse.co.in Email:corp.relations@bseindia.com Symbol: DEVYANI Security Code: 543330

Subject: Regulation 30: Outcome of the Board Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today (started at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:45 A.M.) inter-alia considered and approved the following:

(i) The Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated] for the Quarter and

Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 (Copy of the same along-with Audit Report issued by M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants and M/s. APAS & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company, with unmodified opinion are enclosed and the same are being uploaded on website of the Company).

(ii) Due to retirement of existing Joint Statutory Auditors viz. M/s. APAS & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants at the ensuing AGM of the Company, M/s. 0 P Bagla & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants are appointed on rotation as Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure - I.

(iii) Appointment of Mr. Rahul Suresh Shinde as an Additional Director (designated as a Whole-time Director- DIN: 07166035) of the Company with immediate effect for a period of upto 5 (Five) years, subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company. Further, Mr. Rahul Suresh Shinde is not debarred from holding office of an Additional Director (designated as a Whole-time Director) by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such Authority. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure - II.





(iv) Appointment of Mr. Prashant Purker as an Additional Director (in the category of Non-Executive

Independent Director-DIN: 00082481) of the Company with immediate effect for a period of upto 5 (Five) years. Further, Mr. Prashant Purker is not debarred from holding office of an Additional Director (in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director) by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such Authority.

The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure - III.

(v) Appointment of Mr. Varun Kumar Prabhakar as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with immediate effect under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, SEBI (Prohibition of .Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable Laws/Regulations. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure - IV.

(vi) To convene 31st Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Video Means ("VC/ OAVM") facility, without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue.

(vii) Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall be closed from Tuesday, June 21, 2022 to Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 31st AGM of the Company.

You are requested to take the above on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Devyani International Limited

Officer

Varun Kumar PrabhakarCompany Secretary &Compliance End: As above

Annexure -I

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements! Regulations. 2015

S. No.

Particulars

Disclosure

1. Reason for change viz. appointment, Due to retirement of existing Joint Statutoryresignation, removal, death or otherwise

2. Date of applicablejappointment/cessation

3. Term of appointment

4. Brief profile (in case of appointment)Auditors viz. M/s. APAS & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants at the ensuing AGM of the Company upon completion of their 1stterm of 5 (five) years, M/s. 0 P Bagla & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 000018N/N500091) are appointed on rotation as Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. (as June 28, 2022 (i.e. conclusion of ensuing AGM of the Company) Appointment for a term of upto 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of ensuing AGM till the conclusion of 36thAGM to be held in the year 2027, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. M/s. 0 P Bagla & Co. LLP (Firm Registration Number 000018N/N500091) ("the Audit Firm"), is a firm of Chartered Accountants registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Audit Firm was established in the year 1967 and converted to Limited Liability Partnership in 2018. Its office is situated at B255, 5th Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi - 110020, India. The Audit Firm has a valid Peer Review certificate. It is primarily engaged in providing assurance, taxation and consultancy services to its clients.

5. Disclosure of relationships between Not applicable directors (in case of appointment of a director)

Annexure -II

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements! Regulations, 2015

S. No.

Particulars

Disclosure

1. Reason for change viz. appointment, Appointment of Mr. Rahul Suresh Shinde as anresignation, removal, death or otherwise

2. Date of appointment appointment andterm

3. Brief profile (in case of appointment)Additional Director (designated as a Whole-time Director) of the Company. of With immediate effect i.e. May 2, 2022 for a period of upto 5 (Five) Years, subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company. Mr. Rahul Suresh Shinde holds a Masters &PhD in Industrial Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison and BE Mechanical Engineering from University of Pune, Maharashtra. He has received the Early Career Achievement Award 2018, Department of Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison (award granted to PhDs who have made meaningful impact in careers within 20 years of graduation). He brings around two decades of experience leading various roles & projects. Earlier, he has been responsible to steward KFC brand in Asia's largest markets (Japan, Indonesia Korea) and emerging ones (Myanmar and Mongolia) about 2000 restaurants including YUM restaurants. A Global leader with solid track of delivering results. He has an experience of setting up successful emerging & developed market experiences of operating P&JLs, developing strategy followed by execution and managing large teams.

4. Disclosure of relationships between He is not related to any Director of the Company. directors (in case of appointment of a director)

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI fListing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations. 2015

S. No.

Particulars

Annexure -IIIDisclosure

1. Reason for change viz. appointment, Appointment of Mr. Prashant Purker as anresignation, removal, death or otherwise

2. Date of appointmentv and appointment term

3. Brief profile (in case of appointment)Additional Director (in the category of Non- Executive Independent Director) of the Company. of With immediate effect i.e. May 2, 2022 for a period of upto 5 (Five) Years, subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company. Mr. Prashant Purker is ex MD & CEO of ICICI Venture. He has over 30 years of varied experience in Private Equity, Capital Markets, Technology and Banking. He has guided and mentored as a Director more than 25 Indian and overseas companies both as listed public companies as well as private and unlisted. He is a graduate of IIT Kanpur and a rank holder from IIM Ahmedabad.

4. Disclosure of relationships between He is not related to any Director of the Company directors (in case of appointment of a director)

