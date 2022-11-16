Devyani International : Newspaper Advertisements

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means and E-voting information
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), Regulations 44 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with applicable Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("Circulars"), and in furtherance to our intimation dated November 11, 2022, please find enclosed herewith, copies of the Newspaper Advertisement published in "Business Standard" newspaper, English and Hindi editions, on November 15, 2022, regarding Notice of EGM and other E-voting related information, in relation to the EGM of the Company, scheduled to be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means facility.
The copies of the aforesaid newspaper advertisement are also available on the website of the Company at www.dil-rjcorp.com.
Extract of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2022
STANDALONE
CONSOLIDATED
(
in Lakhs)
Particulars
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Year Ended
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Year Ended
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
31.03.2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Total Income from Operations (net)
31,624.61
86,552.62
59,880.80
1,76,261.36
3,10,233.68
31,624.61
86,552.62
59,880.80
1,76,261.36
3,10,233.68
Net Profit/(Loss) for the period
(26,862.58)
(18,959.70)
(66,043.37)
(16,658.16)
(78,836.67)
(26,883.49)
(18,968.74)
(66,067.09)
(16,696.81)
(80,150.58)
(before tax, Exceptional and/ or Extraordinary items)
Net Profit/(Loss) for the period before tax
(26,862.58)
(18,959.70)
(66,043.37)
(16,658.16)
(92,887.72)
(26,832.74)
(18,971.72)
(66,022.34)
(16,719.86)
(96,080.03)
(after Exceptional and/ or Extraordinary items)
8,821.09
1,017.42
7,960.89
1,018.05
Net Profit/(Loss) for the period after tax
(26,862.58)
(18,928.91)
(66,043.37)
(16,588.20)
(92,629.16)
(26,832.74)
(18,940.93)
(66,022.34)
(16,649.90)
(95,821.47)
(after Exceptional and/ or Extraordinary items)
6,315.51
541.74
4,573.03
283.24
Total comprehensive income for the period
(26,848.81)
(19,041.56)
(66,170.09)
(16,585.78)
(92,444.17)
(26,831.15)
(18,943.97)
(66,019.16)
(16,655.60)
(95,815.10)
[Comprising Profit / (Loss) for the period (after tax)
and Other Comprehensive Income (after tax)]
Equity Share Capital
3,743.97
3,743.97
3,743.97
3,743.97
3,743.97
3,743.97
3,743.97
3,743.97
3,743.97
3,743.97
Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserve) as
3,857.28
(4,231.64)
shown in Audited Balance Sheet of previous year
Earnings per share (of 2/- each )
(for continuing and discontinued operations)-
(14.35)
(10.11)
(35.28)
(8.86)
(49.48)
(14.33)
(10.11)
(35.27)
(8.89)
(51.19)
Basic & Diluted
Notes:
1. The above is an extract of the detailed format of the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter/Half-Year ended 30th September, 2022 filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing and Other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter/Half-year ended 30th September, 2022 are available on the Stock Exchange websites (www.nse-india.com / www.bseindia.com) and company's website www.gayatri.co.in.
The above financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 have been reviewed and recommended by the audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their respective meetings held on November 14, 2022. These results are being published in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The above is an extract of the detailed format of the Statement of Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2022 filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the Statements of Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2022 are available on the website of the Stock Exchanges- www.bseindia.com & www.nseindia.com as well as on the website of the Company - www.arssgroup.in
Devyani International Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:38:08 UTC.