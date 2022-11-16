Advanced search
    543330   INE872J01023

DEVYANI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(543330)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
182.20 INR   +3.76%
Devyani International : Newspaper Advertisements

11/16/2022 | 03:39am EST
Devyani International Limited

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Corporate Office: Plot No-18,Sector-35, Gurugram - 122004, Haryana (India) • Tel.: +91-124-4566300, 4786000 E-mail:devyani@dil-rjcorp.com • Website: www.dil-rjcorp.com;

CIN: L15135DL1991PLC046758

November 16, 2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Block G, C/1, Bandra Kurla

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Email: cmlist@nse.co.in

Email: corp.relations@bseindia.com

Symbol: DEVYANI

Security Code: 543330

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means and E-voting information

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), Regulations 44 and 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with applicable Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("Circulars"), and in furtherance to our intimation dated November 11, 2022, please find enclosed herewith, copies of the Newspaper Advertisement published in "Business Standard" newspaper, English and Hindi editions, on November 15, 2022, regarding Notice of EGM and other E-voting related information, in relation to the EGM of the Company, scheduled to be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means facility.

The copies of the aforesaid newspaper advertisement are also available on the website of the Company at www.dil-rjcorp.com.

You are requested to take the above on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Devyani International Limited

Varun Kumar Prabhakar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Registered Office : F-2/7, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I, New Delhi-110020 (India) Tel. : +91 11 41706720-725

Devyani International (Nigeria) Pvt. Ltd. • Devyani International (Nepal) Pvt. Ltd. • Devyani Food Street Pvt. Ltd.

