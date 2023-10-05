Vision Statement

To be the leader in textile industry by building the Companys' image through quality, competitive prices, customer's satisfaction and meeting social obligation.

Mission Statement

Our Mission is to be recognized as a premium quality yarn

manufacturing unit.

The Unit is setup with an idea to cater to the premium market of

fine count compact yarn to satisfy the valuable customers.

To assume leadership role in the technological advancement of the

industry.

To benefit the customers, employees and

shareholders and to fulfill our commitments to the society.