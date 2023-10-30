1

DEWAN FAROOQUE SPINNING MILLS LIMITED

COMPANY INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

: Syed Maqbool Ali

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Non-Exective Director

: Mehmood-Ul-Hassan Asghar - Chairman, Board of Directors

Mr. Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqi

Mr. Abdul Basit

Mr. Muhammad Hanif German

Mrs. Nida Jamil

Independent Director

: Mr. Aziz -ul-Haque

Audit Committee

: Mr. Aziz -ul-Haque (Chairman)

Mr. Abdul Basit (Member)

Mr. Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqi (Member)

Human Resources & Remuneration Committee

: Mr. Aziz -ul-Haque (Chairman)

Mr. Mehmood-Ul-Hassan Asghar (Member)

Syed Maqbool Ali (Member)

Auditors

: Feroze Sharif Tariq & Company

Chartered Accountants

4/N/4 Block-6, P.E.C.H.S. Karachi

Company Secretary

: Mr. Muhammad Hanif German

Chief Financial Officer

: Mr. Muhammad Irfan Ali

Tax Advisor

: Abbas & Atif Law Associates

Legal Advisor

: Sharif & Co. Advocates

Bankers

: United Bank Limited

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Silk Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Allied Bank Limited

Soneri Bank Limited

Summit Bank Limited

Registered Office

: Dewan Centre

3-A, Lalazar Beach Hotel Road

Karachi.

Shares Registrar & Transfer Agent

: BMF Consultants Pakistan (Private) Limited

Anum Estate Building, Room No. 310 & 311,

3rd Floor, 49, Darul Aman Society,

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, adjacent to Baloch Colony Bridge,

Karachi 75350, Pakistan.

Factory Office

: 54 Km, Multan Road, Phool Nagar By Pass

District Kasur, Punjab , Pakistan.

Website

: www.yousufdewan.com

2

DEWAN FAROOQUE SPINNING MILLS LIMITED DIRECTORS' REPORT

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH; THE MOST GRACIOUS AND THE MOST MERCIFUL

IF YE GIVE THANKS, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE (HOLY QURAN)

Dear Shareholder(s),

Assalam-o-Alykum!

The Board of Directors of your Company is pleased to present unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023 in compliance with the requirements of section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017 and code of corporate governance issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Economic & Industrial Overview

Pakistan has been facing a host of challenges those have seriously impacted its development, growth, economic progress and political stability. Inconsistent policies, cross subsidization, resource misallocation, underperforming agriculture due to lack of Govt. patronage, unemployment and rising energy prices are pressing concerns for Pakistan's Industry. While the emergency financing arranged in June brought us some breathing time, the exports are struggling to recover, and the current account deficit has started to widen due to the withdrawal of import restrictions. Because the economy's ability to earn foreign exchange remains abysmal, the current rupee appreciation remained short-lived, triggering another sharp depreciation, and giving rise to another episode of high inflation. The textile sector, is responsible for around 60 percent of exports and employs 40 percent of the labor force. It also supports numerous other sectors such as cotton and retail through domestic linkages. Since February 2023, over 50 percent of production capacity has been sitting idle and more than 15 million workers, around 19 percent of the labor force, have become unemployed. Continued exchange rate volatility, delays in sales tax refunds, and power tariffs of over 13 cents/kWh are now forcing manufacturers towards permanent closure, and the country towards a premature deindustrialization. Long-term stability of Pakistan depends upon resolving fundamental economic issues. In this context, it is important to recognize the criticality of facilitating the export industries which result in net inflow of dollars and foster economic stability. Pakistan imported around $2 billion worth of cotton for textile manufacturing. There has also been considerable progress in improving backward linkages. Owing to the efforts of the Punjab Government and APTMA there has been large-scale mobilization to improve the acreage and yield of Pakistan's cotton crop and reduce the need for cotton imports.

Operating results and performance

During the 1st Quarter under review, Company has suffered gross loss of Rs. (60.197) million compared to Rs. (63.392) million in the previous corresponding period, whereas operating expenses of the company marked at Rs. 9.442 million as compared to Rs. 12.849 million of comparable period of last year. Due to working capital constraints, the

DEWAN FAROOQUE SPINNING MILLS LIMITED DIRECTORS' REPORT

management continued the production of yarn on contract basis to keep the company operational.

These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using going concern assumption as the conditions referred in note 2 are temporary and would reverse in foreseeable future. The company has approached its lenders for restructuring of its liabilities and is confident that the Company's restructuring proposals without markup will be accepted by the financial institutions / banks hence no provision of the same has been made in these financial statements. Further, sponsors also provide the support as and when required to meet the working capital requirements of the company and accordingly, the preparation of these financial statements using going concern assumption is justified.

Future Outlook

The GSP+ scheme has been extended for Pakistan for four additional years. Pakistan's textile industry is the largest beneficiary of the GSP+. More than 80% of total exports to the EU from Pakistan are textiles. A sustained increase in exports is the only way to achieve this and requires the provision of internationally competitive energy tariffs and restoration of liquidity in export sectors. There's an urgent need to eliminate gas price anomalies as not only will it be instrumental in promoting exports, it will also be sending right price signals for conservation and optimal utilization of both indigenous and imported fuels. Some further initiatives from the government are also expected for sustainable textile industry, especially continuation of long-term concessionary financing facility for boosting investments in new capacity expansion and up-gradation of technology. The government is expected to encourage the textile sector by inducing enhanced production, import substitution, duty cuts, tax incentives and early release of refunds etc.

Conclusion

With the grace of Allah Almighty, the management of the company will put its best endeavors to bring better results in future. In conclusion, we bow beg and pray to Almighty Allah, Rahman-o-Rahim, in the name of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) for the continued showering of his Blessings, Guidance, Strength, Health and Prosperity to us, our company, country and nation, and pray to Almighty Allah to bestow Peace, Harmony, Brotherhood and Unity in true Islamic spirit to whole of Muslim Ummah; Ameen; Summa Ameen.

LO-MY LORD IS INDEED HEARER OF PRAYER (HOLY QURAN)

By and under Authority of the Board of Directors

Syed Maqbool Ali

Mehmood-ul-Hassan Asghar

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Chairman, Board of Directors

Dated: October 25, 2023

DEWAN FAROOQUE SPINNING MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023

Notes

EQUITY AND LIABILITIESSHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorized share capital

Un-Audited

Audited

Sep 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

-------------

(Rupees)--------------

100,000,000 (2023: 100,000,000 ) Ordinary shares of Rs.10/- each

Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital Revenue reserve - accumulated loss

Capital reserve - revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long term loan

Deferred taxation

Deferred liability for staff gratuity

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

Accrued mark-up

Short term borrowings

Current & overdue portion of long term liabilities

Provision for taxation

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

6

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

7

Long term deposits

CURRENT ASSETS

Stores & spares

Trade debts- unsecured, considered good

Loans and advances - unsecured, considered good

Trade deposits and other receivables - considered good

Taxes recoverable

Cash and bank balances

8

1,000,000,000

977,507,260

(1,726,999,647)

2,210,432,361

1,460,939,974

15,078,125

251,826,545

28,310,541

147,036,771

390,303,597

412,864,355

446,006,352

-

1,396,211,075

-

3,152,366,260

3,017,812,788

38,606,345

27,876,075

12,489,586

10,132,274

8,885,617

33,990,850

2,572,725

95,947,127

3,152,366,260

1,000,000,000

977,507,260

(1,679,052,587)

2,225,864,355

1,524,319,028

13,515,625

258,129,754

24,821,967

142,878,504

390,303,597

412,864,355

448,271,977

6,104,296

1,400,422,729

-

3,221,209,103

3,050,959,357

38,226,745

28,155,525

43,384,112

10,773,089

7,342,103

39,568,858

2,799,314

132,023,001

3,221,209,103

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Syed Maqbool Ali

Muhammad Irfan Ali

Mehmood-ul-Hassan Asghar

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Chief Financial Officer

Chairman Board of Directors

5

DEWAN FAROOQUE SPINNING MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023

July-Sept,

July-Sept,

2023

2022

Notes --------------------

(Rupees)---------------------

Sales / Revenue - Net

Cost of sales / revenue

Gross (loss)

Operating expenses

Administrative expenses

Selling and distribution expenses

Operating (loss)

Finance cost

9

(Loss) before taxation

Taxation

Current

Deferred

(Loss) after taxation

(Loss) per share - basic and diluted

10

-

(60,196,540)

(60,196,540)

(6,447,284)

(2,994,723)

(9,442,007)

(69,638,547)

(43,716)

(69,682,263)

-

6,303,209

6,303,209

(63,379,054)

(0.65)

153,608,600

(217,000,704)

(63,392,104)

(9,975,970)

(2,873,144)

(12,849,114)

(76,241,218)

(17,479,684)

(93,720,902)

(1,920,108)

6,994,791

5,074,683

(88,646,219)

(0.91)

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Syed Maqbool Ali

Muhammad Irfan Ali

Mehmood-ul-Hassan Asghar

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Chief Financial Officer

Chairman Board of Directors

6

DEWAN FAROOQUE SPINNING MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023

July-Sept,

July-Sept,

2023

2022

-----------------(Rupees)-----------------

-

(Loss) after taxation

(63,379,054)

(88,646,219)

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

-

-

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

(63,379,054)

(88,646,219)

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Syed Maqbool Ali

Muhammad Irfan Ali

Mehmood-ul-Hassan Asghar

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Chief Financial Officer

Chairman Board of Directors

7

DEWAN FAROOQUE SPINNING MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UN-AUDITED) FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023

Note

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

July-Sept,

July-Sept,

2023

2022

------------

(Rupees)------------

(Loss) before taxation

Adjustments for non cash and other items:

Depreciation

Financial charges

Provision for gratuity

Cash flow before working capital changes

Working Capital changes

(Increase) / Decrease in current assets:

Stores & spares

Trade debts

Loans & advances

Trade deposits & other receivables

Increase / (Decrease) in current liabilities:

Trade and other payables

Cash generated from / (used in) operations

Payments for:

Taxes paid - net of refund

Gratuity paid

Financial charges paid

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditure incurred

Long term deposits

Net cash outflow from investing activities

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Long term loan

Net cash inflow / (out flow) from financing activities

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the period

8

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

(69,682,263)

33,146,569

43,716

3,488,574

(33,003,404)

279,450

30,894,526

640,815

(1,543,514)

4,158,267

1,426,140

(526,288)

-

(43,716)

856,136

-

(379,600)

(379,600)

(703,125)

(703,125)

(226,589)

2,799,314

2,572,725

(93,720,902)

36,778,527

17,479,684

2,601,997

(36,860,694)

(2,049,479)

12,527,131

1,332,564

11,727,289

16,795,187

3,471,998

(6,510,675)

(649,366)

(45,211)

(3,733,254)

(534,200)

-

(534,200)

(1,875,000)

(1,875,000)

(6,142,454)

10,238,291

4,095,837

Syed Maqbool Ali

Muhammad Irfan Ali

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Chief Financial Officer

Mehmood-ul-Hassan Asghar Chairman Board of Directors

8

DEWAN FAROOQUE SPINNING MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2023

Issued,

Revenue reserve

Capital Reserve

Revaluation surplus

subscribed and

Total

Accumulated loss

on property, plant

Paid-up Capital

& equipment

(Rupees)

Balance as at July 01, 2022

Total comprehensive loss for the period (Loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income

Transfer to accumulated loss

in respect of incremental depreciation - net of tax

Balance as at September 30, 2022

Balance as at July 01, 2023

Total comprehensive loss for the period (Loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income

Transfer to accumulated loss

in respect of incremental depreciation - net of tax

977,507,260

(1,463,021,085)

2,294,365,071

1,808,851,246

--

(88,646,219)

--

(88,646,219)

--

--

--

--

--

(88,646,219)

--

(88,646,219)

--

17,125,179

(17,125,179)

--

977,507,260

(1,534,542,125)

2,277,239,892

1,720,205,027

977,507,260

(1,679,052,587)

2,225,864,355

1,524,319,028

(63,379,054)

(63,379,054)

--

--

--

--

--

(63,379,054)

--

(63,379,054)

--

15,431,994

(15,431,994)

--

Balance as at September 30, 2023

977,507,260

(1,726,999,647)

2,210,432,361

1,460,939,974

The annexed notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Syed Maqbool Ali

Muhammad Irfan Ali

Mehmood-ul-Hassan Asghar

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Chief Financial Officer

Chairman Board of Directors

9

