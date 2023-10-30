DEWAN FAROOQUE SPINNING MILLS LIMITED DIRECTORS' REPORT

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH; THE MOST GRACIOUS AND THE MOST MERCIFUL

IF YE GIVE THANKS, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE (HOLY QURAN)

Dear Shareholder(s),

Assalam-o-Alykum!

The Board of Directors of your Company is pleased to present unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023 in compliance with the requirements of section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017 and code of corporate governance issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Economic & Industrial Overview

Pakistan has been facing a host of challenges those have seriously impacted its development, growth, economic progress and political stability. Inconsistent policies, cross subsidization, resource misallocation, underperforming agriculture due to lack of Govt. patronage, unemployment and rising energy prices are pressing concerns for Pakistan's Industry. While the emergency financing arranged in June brought us some breathing time, the exports are struggling to recover, and the current account deficit has started to widen due to the withdrawal of import restrictions. Because the economy's ability to earn foreign exchange remains abysmal, the current rupee appreciation remained short-lived, triggering another sharp depreciation, and giving rise to another episode of high inflation. The textile sector, is responsible for around 60 percent of exports and employs 40 percent of the labor force. It also supports numerous other sectors such as cotton and retail through domestic linkages. Since February 2023, over 50 percent of production capacity has been sitting idle and more than 15 million workers, around 19 percent of the labor force, have become unemployed. Continued exchange rate volatility, delays in sales tax refunds, and power tariffs of over 13 cents/kWh are now forcing manufacturers towards permanent closure, and the country towards a premature deindustrialization. Long-term stability of Pakistan depends upon resolving fundamental economic issues. In this context, it is important to recognize the criticality of facilitating the export industries which result in net inflow of dollars and foster economic stability. Pakistan imported around $2 billion worth of cotton for textile manufacturing. There has also been considerable progress in improving backward linkages. Owing to the efforts of the Punjab Government and APTMA there has been large-scale mobilization to improve the acreage and yield of Pakistan's cotton crop and reduce the need for cotton imports.

Operating results and performance

During the 1st Quarter under review, Company has suffered gross loss of Rs. (60.197) million compared to Rs. (63.392) million in the previous corresponding period, whereas operating expenses of the company marked at Rs. 9.442 million as compared to Rs. 12.849 million of comparable period of last year. Due to working capital constraints, the