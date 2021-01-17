Dewan Housing Finance : DHFL creditors vote in favour of Piramal's $5 billion bid - source

DHFL's creditors finished voting on Friday evening, and the source requested anonymity as the result has not been officially released.

Once one of India's top "shadow" lenders, DHFL accumulated total debts of almost 1 trillion rupees before defaulting on payments to its creditors.

Three entities - Adani Group, Piramal Group and U.S.-based asset management company Oaktree Capital Management - had been invited to bid for DHFL's entire loan book.

