DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

(DHFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dewan Housing Finance : DHFL creditors vote in favour of Piramal's $5 billion bid - source

01/17/2021 | 05:17am EST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Creditors of India's Dewan Housing Finance Corp have voted in favour of a 372.5 billion rupees ($5.09 billion)takeover bid submitted by the Piramal Group for the troubled "shadow" lender, a source with knowledge of their decision said on Sunday.

DHFL's creditors finished voting on Friday evening, and the source requested anonymity as the result has not been officially released.

Once one of India's top "shadow" lenders, DHFL accumulated total debts of almost 1 trillion rupees before defaulting on payments to its creditors.

Three entities - Adani Group, Piramal Group and U.S.-based asset management company Oaktree Capital Management - had been invited to bid for DHFL's entire loan book.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 0.96% 26.25 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.74% 1624.45 End-of-day quote.13.63%
Financials
Sales 2020 40 867 M 559 M 559 M
Net income 2020 -134 558 M -1 839 M -1 839 M
Net Debt 2020 762 B 10 422 M 10 422 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 238 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2019 24,1x
EV / Sales 2020 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 179
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vaijinath M. Gavarshetty Chief Executive Officer
Sunil Kumar Bansal Chief Financial Officer
Satya Narayan Ramdev Baheti Secretary & Compliance Officer
Santosh Ramakrishna Nair Chief Business Officer
Asish Saraf Chief Risk Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEWAN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.32%113
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED2.87%64 772
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.49%49 776
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES7.99%29 963
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-3.21%18 238
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-21.76%10 732
