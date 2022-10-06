Dewan Salman Fibre : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30,2022

NOTICE OF THE THIRTY THIRD

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Thirty Third Annual General Meeting of Dewan Salman Fibre Limited ("DSFL" or "the Company") will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Plot No. 6, Street No. 9, Fayyaz Market, G-8/2,Islamabad, Pakistan; to transact the following businesses upon recitation from Holy Qur'aan and other religious recitals:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To confirm the minutes of the preceding Extra Ordinary Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 26, 2022; To receive, consider, approve and adopt the annual audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022, together with the Directors'and Auditors'Reports thereon; To confirm the appointment of the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023, and to fix their remuneration; To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.

By Order of the Board

Dated: September 27, 2022 Muhammad Hanif German Place : Karachi. Company Secretary

NOTES:

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the period from October 21, 2022 to October 28, 2022 (both days inclusive). Members are requested to immediately notify change in their addresses, if any, at our Shares Registrar Transfer Agent BMF Consultants Pakistan (Private) Limited, located at Anum Estate Building, Room No. 310 & 311, 3rd Floor, 49, Darul Aman Society, Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, adjacent to Baloch Colony Bridge, Karachi, Pakistan. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting, may appoint another member as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. Proxies, in order to be effective, must be received by the Company at the abovesaid address, not less than 48 hours before the meeting. CDC Account holders will further have to observe the following guidelines, as laid down in Circular 01 dated January 20, 2000, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan:

a) ForAttending Meeting:

In case of individual, the account holder or sub-account holder, and/or the person whose securities are in group account and their registration details are uploaded as per the regulations, shall authenticate his/her identity by showing his/her original National Identity Card (CNIC), or original passport at the time of attending the meeting. In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney, along with the specimen signature of the nominee, shall be produced (unless it has been provided earlier) at the time of meeting.

b) ForAppointing Proxies: