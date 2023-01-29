Advanced search
    DWSM   PK0032201011

DEWAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(DWSM)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
2.600 PKR   -10.34%
01/29Dewan Sugar Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31,2022
PU
01/26Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended September 30,2022
PU
2022Dewan Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Dewan Sugar Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31,2022

01/29/2023 | 11:24pm EST
January 27, 2023

FORM-3

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road

Karachi, Pakistan.

Subject: Financial Results for the First Quarter ended December 31, 2022

Dear Sirs,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on January 27, 2023 at 04:00 pm at Karachi, Pakistan, recommended the following:

(i) CASH DIVIDEND

Nil

AND/OR

(ii) BONUS SHARES

Nil

AND/OR

(iii) RIGHT SHARES

Nil

AND/OR

(iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION

Nil

AND/OR

(v) ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION

Nil

The un-audited financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended December 31, 2022, are as follows:

Dec-22

Dec-21

(Rupees in '000')

Sales - net

#

1,603,584

1,174,470

Cost of Sales

#

(1,585,658)

(1,408,637)

Gross Loss

17,926

(234,167)

Administrative and General Expenses

#

(25,098)

(19,801)

Distribution and Selling Costs

#

(33,645)

(27,975)

Other Operating (Loss)/Income

(73,158)

130

Loss from Operations

(113,974)

(281,813)

Finance Cost

(11,649)

(10,582)

Loss before Tax

(125,623)

(292,395)

Taxation

10,937

17,396

Loss after Tax

(114,686)

(274,999)

Loss per Share - Basic

(1.25)

(3.01)

Disclaimer

Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 04:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 5 959 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2021 -795 M -3,04 M -3,04 M
Net Debt 2021 3 225 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 238 M 0,91 M 0,91 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 26,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zeeshan Ashraf Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Liyas Abdul Sattar Chief Financial Officer
Haroon Iqbal Chairman
Aziz-ul-Haque Independent Director
Ghazanfar Babar Siddiqi Chief Executive Officer
