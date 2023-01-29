Dewan Sugar Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31,2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road
Karachi, Pakistan.
Subject: Financial Results for the First Quarter ended December 31, 2022
Dear Sirs,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on January 27, 2023 at 04:00 pm at Karachi, Pakistan, recommended the following:
(i) CASH DIVIDEND
Nil
AND/OR
(ii) BONUS SHARES
Nil
AND/OR
(iii) RIGHT SHARES
Nil
AND/OR
(iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION
Nil
AND/OR
(v) ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION
Nil
The un-audited financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended December 31, 2022, are as follows:
Dec-22
Dec-21
(Rupees in '000')
Sales - net
#
1,603,584
1,174,470
Cost of Sales
#
(1,585,658)
(1,408,637)
Gross Loss
17,926
(234,167)
Administrative and General Expenses
#
(25,098)
(19,801)
Distribution and Selling Costs
#
(33,645)
(27,975)
Other Operating (Loss)/Income
(73,158)
130
Loss from Operations
(113,974)
(281,813)
Finance Cost
(11,649)
(10,582)
Loss before Tax
(125,623)
(292,395)
Taxation
10,937
17,396
Loss after Tax
(114,686)
(274,999)
Loss per Share - Basic
(1.25)
(3.01)
Disclaimer
Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 04:23:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about DEWAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Sales 2021
5 959 M
22,8 M
22,8 M
Net income 2021
-795 M
-3,04 M
-3,04 M
Net Debt 2021
3 225 M
12,3 M
12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
-0,47x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
238 M
0,91 M
0,91 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,91x
EV / Sales 2021
0,60x
Nbr of Employees
245
Free-Float
26,4%
Chart DEWAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.