Dewan Sugar Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31,2022

January 27, 2023 FORM-3

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road

Karachi, Pakistan.

Subject: Financial Results for the First Quarter ended December 31, 2022

Dear Sirs,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on January 27, 2023 at 04:00 pm at Karachi, Pakistan, recommended the following:

(i) CASH DIVIDEND Nil AND/OR (ii) BONUS SHARES Nil AND/OR (iii) RIGHT SHARES Nil AND/OR (iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION Nil AND/OR (v) ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION Nil

The un-audited financial results of the Company for the First Quarter ended December 31, 2022, are as follows: