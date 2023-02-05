Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31,2022
CONTENTS
Company Information
3
Directors' Report
4
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
6
Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss
7
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
8
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
9
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
10
Condensed Interim Segmentwise Operating Results
11
Notes to the Condensed Interim Notes to the Accounts
12
Directors' Report in Urdu
18
COMPANY INFORMATION
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Zeeshan Ashraf - Chief Executive Officer
Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Abdul Basit - Chairman Board of Director
Syed Maqbool Ali
Nida Jamil
Muhammad Ashraf
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Aziz-ul-Haque
COMPANY SECRETARY
Muhammad Hanif German
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Muhammad Ilyas Abdul Sattar
AUDITORS
Feroze Sharif Tariq & Co. - Chartered Accountants
COST AUDITORS
UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.
TAX ADVISOR
Sharif & Company - Advocates
LEGAL ADVISOR
A.K. Brohi & Company Advocates
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Chairman
Aziz-ul-Haque
Abdul Basit
Member
Syed Maqbool Ali
Member
HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Aziz-ul-Haque
Chairman
Abdul Basit
Member
Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui
Member
BANKERS
MCB Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Summit Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Bank of Punjab Limited
Standard Chartered Bank Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank
Bank of Khyber Limited
Bank Islami Pakistan Limited
REGISTERED OFFICE:
CORPORATE OFFICE
Dewan Centre, 3-A Lalazar, Beach Hotel
Block-A, 2nd Floor
Road, Karachi-74000, Pakistan.
Finance & Trade Centre
SHARE REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT
Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Pakistan.
BMF Consultants Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited
Annum Estate Building, Room No. 310 & 311,
3rd Floor, 49, Darul Aman Society.
Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Adjacent Baloch Colony,
Karachi, Pakistan.
FACTORY
Jillaniabad, Budho Talpur,
WEBSITE
Taluka: Mirpur Bathoro
www.yousufdewan.com
District: Sujawal Sindh, Pakistan.
DIRECTORS' REPORT
IN THE NAME OF ALLAH; THE MOST GRACIOUS AND MERCIFUL
IF YE GIVE THANKS, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE (HOLY QURAN)
The Board of directors of Dewan Sugar Mills Limited is pleased to present you its unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022
FINANCIAL RESULTS
During the period under consideration, your Company has suffered an after after-tax loss of Rs.114.687 million, as compared to loss of Rs.274.999 million in the corresponding period of last year.
PERFORMANCE REVIEW
Sugar Segment
The Company started its crushing season 2022-2023 on 23rd December, 2022. During the current season Sindh agriculture department notified cane prices on 23rd November 2022at Rs.302/- per 40 kg., in addition to payment of quality premium which will be determined at the end of season on actual sucrose recovery. From the start of crushing season price of cane is un controlled and reached to near about Rs.340/- per 40 kg. which was is much beyond the cost of prevailing finished goods prices.
During the current quarter operating loss of sugar segment Rs.265.008 million as compared to last season Rs.250.109 million.
The previous season's stocks of sugar and delayed approval of exports have pressurized the sugar prices consistently. Secondly soaring sugarcane procurement cost and increased cost of doing business due to unprecedented highly inflationary pressure are the major challenges being faced by the industry.
Distillery Segment
The Distillery unit produced 4,127 tons of Alcohol during the period under review as compared to 4,679 tons of Alcohol in corresponding period quarter of last year. Prices of raw material are slightly higher and expected to go up. During the current quarter operating profit of distillery segment was Rs.230.740 million as against compared to last quarter loss was Rs.25.973 million. The management is optimistic for improvement of better results in the coming period.
Board & Panel
The Chip Board plant produced 11,880 sheets during the period under review as compared to the corresponding quarter's production was of 6,000 sheets.
In conclusion, we bow, beg and pray to Almighty Allah, Rahman-o-Ar-Rahim, in the name of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) for the continued showering of his blessings, guidance, strength, health, and prosperity to us, our company, country and nation; and also pray to Almighty Allah to bestow peace, harmony, brotherhood, and unity in true Islamic spirit to whole of the Muslim Ummah; Ameen; Summa Ameen.
LO-MY LORD IS INDEED HEARER OF PRAYER (HOLY QURAN)
By and under Authority of the Board of Directors
Zeeshan Ashraf
Abdul Basit
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman Board of Directors
Place : Karachi
Date : January 27, 2023
