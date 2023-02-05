Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Dewan Sugar Mills Limited
  News
  Summary
    DWSM   PK0032201011

DEWAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(DWSM)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
2.550 PKR   -2.30%
02/05Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31,2022
PU
01/30Dewan Sugar Mills Limited Appoints Abdul Basit as Chairman of the Board with Effect from January 27, 2023
CI
01/29Dewan Sugar Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31,2022
PU
Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31,2022

02/05/2023 | 11:30pm EST
CONTENTS

Company Information

3

Directors' Report

4

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

6

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

7

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

8

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

9

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

10

Condensed Interim Segmentwise Operating Results

11

Notes to the Condensed Interim Notes to the Accounts

12

Directors' Report in Urdu

18

COMPANY INFORMATION

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Zeeshan Ashraf - Chief Executive Officer

Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Abdul Basit - Chairman Board of Director

Syed Maqbool Ali

Nida Jamil

Muhammad Ashraf

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Aziz-ul-Haque

COMPANY SECRETARY

Muhammad Hanif German

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Muhammad Ilyas Abdul Sattar

AUDITORS

Feroze Sharif Tariq & Co. - Chartered Accountants

COST AUDITORS

UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.

TAX ADVISOR

Sharif & Company - Advocates

LEGAL ADVISOR

A.K. Brohi & Company Advocates

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Chairman

Aziz-ul-Haque

Abdul Basit

Member

Syed Maqbool Ali

Member

HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Aziz-ul-Haque

Chairman

Abdul Basit

Member

Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui

Member

BANKERS

MCB Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Summit Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Bank of Punjab Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank

Bank of Khyber Limited

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE:

CORPORATE OFFICE

Dewan Centre, 3-A Lalazar, Beach Hotel

Block-A, 2nd Floor

Road, Karachi-74000, Pakistan.

Finance & Trade Centre

SHARE REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT

Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Pakistan.

BMF Consultants Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited

Annum Estate Building, Room No. 310 & 311,

3rd Floor, 49, Darul Aman Society.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Adjacent Baloch Colony,

Karachi, Pakistan.

FACTORY

Jillaniabad, Budho Talpur,

WEBSITE

Taluka: Mirpur Bathoro

www.yousufdewan.com

District: Sujawal Sindh, Pakistan.

1ST QUARTER REPORT 03

DIRECTORS' REPORT

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH; THE MOST GRACIOUS AND MERCIFUL

IF YE GIVE THANKS, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE (HOLY QURAN)

The Board of directors of Dewan Sugar Mills Limited is pleased to present you its unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS

During the period under consideration, your Company has suffered an after after-tax loss of Rs.114.687 million, as compared to loss of Rs.274.999 million in the corresponding period of last year.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Sugar Segment

The Company started its crushing season 2022-2023 on 23rd December, 2022. During the current season Sindh agriculture department notified cane prices on 23rd November 2022at Rs.302/- per 40 kg., in addition to payment of quality premium which will be determined at the end of season on actual sucrose recovery. From the start of crushing season price of cane is un controlled and reached to near about Rs.340/- per 40 kg. which was is much beyond the cost of prevailing finished goods prices.

During the current quarter operating loss of sugar segment Rs.265.008 million as compared to last season Rs.250.109 million.

The previous season's stocks of sugar and delayed approval of exports have pressurized the sugar prices consistently. Secondly soaring sugarcane procurement cost and increased cost of doing business due to unprecedented highly inflationary pressure are the major challenges being faced by the industry.

Distillery Segment

The Distillery unit produced 4,127 tons of Alcohol during the period under review as compared to 4,679 tons of Alcohol in corresponding period quarter of last year. Prices of raw material are slightly higher and expected to go up. During the current quarter operating profit of distillery segment was Rs.230.740 million as against compared to last quarter loss was Rs.25.973 million. The management is optimistic for improvement of better results in the coming period.

04 1ST QUARTER REPORT

Board & Panel

The Chip Board plant produced 11,880 sheets during the period under review as compared to the corresponding quarter's production was of 6,000 sheets.

In conclusion, we bow, beg and pray to Almighty Allah, Rahman-o-Ar-Rahim, in the name of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) for the continued showering of his blessings, guidance, strength, health, and prosperity to us, our company, country and nation; and also pray to Almighty Allah to bestow peace, harmony, brotherhood, and unity in true Islamic spirit to whole of the Muslim Ummah; Ameen; Summa Ameen.

LO-MY LORD IS INDEED HEARER OF PRAYER (HOLY QURAN)

By and under Authority of the Board of Directors

Zeeshan Ashraf

Abdul Basit

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman Board of Directors

Place : Karachi

Date : January 27, 2023

1ST QUARTER REPORT 05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 04:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 5 959 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2021 -795 M -2,88 M -2,88 M
Net Debt 2021 3 225 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 256 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart DEWAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dewan Sugar Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zeeshan Ashraf Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Liyas Abdul Sattar Chief Financial Officer
Haroon Iqbal Chairman
Aziz-ul-Haque Independent Director
Ghazanfar Babar Siddiqi Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEWAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED-1.16%1
CORTEVA, INC.4.63%43 875
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.3.59%40 558
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.4.48%19 733
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED2.33%15 156
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.2.94%8 710