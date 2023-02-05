Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31,2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Board of directors of Dewan Sugar Mills Limited is pleased to present you its unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS

During the period under consideration, your Company has suffered an after after-tax loss of Rs.114.687 million, as compared to loss of Rs.274.999 million in the corresponding period of last year.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Sugar Segment

The Company started its crushing season 2022-2023 on 23rd December, 2022. During the current season Sindh agriculture department notified cane prices on 23rd November 2022at Rs.302/- per 40 kg., in addition to payment of quality premium which will be determined at the end of season on actual sucrose recovery. From the start of crushing season price of cane is un controlled and reached to near about Rs.340/- per 40 kg. which was is much beyond the cost of prevailing finished goods prices.

During the current quarter operating loss of sugar segment Rs.265.008 million as compared to last season Rs.250.109 million.

The previous season's stocks of sugar and delayed approval of exports have pressurized the sugar prices consistently. Secondly soaring sugarcane procurement cost and increased cost of doing business due to unprecedented highly inflationary pressure are the major challenges being faced by the industry.

Distillery Segment

The Distillery unit produced 4,127 tons of Alcohol during the period under review as compared to 4,679 tons of Alcohol in corresponding period quarter of last year. Prices of raw material are slightly higher and expected to go up. During the current quarter operating profit of distillery segment was Rs.230.740 million as against compared to last quarter loss was Rs.25.973 million. The management is optimistic for improvement of better results in the coming period.