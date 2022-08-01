Log in
    DWSM   PK0032201011

DEWAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(DWSM)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
2.360 PKR   +9.77%
03:24aDEWAN SUGAR MILLS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30,2022
PU
07/19Dewan Sugar Mills Limited Appoints Abdul Basit as Director of the Company Replacing Haroon Iqbal
CI
06/03DEWAN SUGAR MILLS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31,2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30,2022

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
CONTENTS

Company Information......................................................................

3

Directors' Report..............................................................................

4

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position........................

6

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss...............................

7

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income..............

8

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows....................................

9

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity.......................

10

Condensed Interim Segmentwise Operating Results.......................

11

Notes to the Condensed Interim Notes to the Accounts....................

12

Directors' Report in Urdu.................................................................

20

COMPANY INFORMATION

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Zeeshan Ashraf - Chief Executive Officer

Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Abdul Basit - Chairman Board of Director

Syed Maqbool Ali

Nida Jamil

Muhammad Ashraf

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Aziz-ul-Haque

COMPANY SECRETARY

Muhammad Hanif German

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Muhammad Ilyas Abdul Sattar

AUDITORS

Feroze Sharif Tariq & Co. - Chartered Accountants

COST AUDITORS

UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.

TAX ADVISOR

Sharif & Company - Advocates

LEGAL ADVISOR

A.K. Brohi & Company Advocates

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Chairman

Aziz-ul-Haque

Abdul Basit

Member

Syed Maqbool Ali

Member

HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Aziz-ul-Haque

Chairman

Abdul Basit

Member

Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui

Member

BANKERS

MCB Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Summit Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Bank of Punjab Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank

Bank of Khyber Limited

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE:

CORPORATE OFFICE

Dewan Centre, 3-A Lalazar, Beach Hotel

Block-A, 2nd Floor

Road, Karachi-74000, Pakistan.

Finance & Trade Centre

SHARE REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT

Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Pakistan.

BMF Consultants Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited

Annum Estate Building, Room No. 310 & 311,

3rd Floor, 49, Darul Aman Society.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Adjacent Baloch Colony,

Karachi, Pakistan.

FACTORY

Jillaniabad, Budho Talpur,

WEBSITE

Taluka: Mirpur Bathoro

www.yousufdewan.com

District: Sujawal Sindh, Pakistan.

3RD QUARTER REPORT 03

DIRECTORS' REPORT

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH; THE MOST GRACIOUS AND MERCIFUL

IF YE GIVE THANKS, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE (HOLY QURAN)

Your directors take pleasure in presenting you the unaudited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Results.

During the period under consideration, the financial results brief summary is as under: -

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

(Rs. In Million)

(Rs. In Million)

Net Sales

7,349.987

4,460.995

Gross (Loss)

193.174

496.651

(Net Loss) after tax

597.090

664.163

Performance Review

Sugar Segment

The plant started its crushing on 2nd December, 2021 and operated (99 days) till 30th March 2022 as compared to last year plant operated for 84 days. During the current season plant crushed 489,240 Metric tons of sugar cane producing 50,789.6 Metric Tons White refined sugar with average sucrose recovery of 10.41% as compared to last period plant managed to crush 340,759 tons of sugar cane with average sucrose recovery of 9.97% and refined sugar production of 33,936 tons. This approximately 50% increase in production from previous year apparently show improvement in crushing as well as enhancement in sucrose recovery. Despite this effort Company could not take the benefit because of higher raw material cost. Further better result could be achieved with the help of working capital and pledge facilities from financial institution.

During the period sugar segment suffered operating loss of Rs.531.80 million as compared to Rs.565.83 million in the corresponding period. The reason of this loss was higher raw material cost and less crushing capacity utilization because of non availability of bank financial limits.

Distillery Segment

Distillery unit produced 23,498 tons of Alcohol during the period under review as compared to 18,219 tons of Alcohol produced during the corresponding period. This period operating profit of distillery unit was Rs. 184.33 million as against operating loss of Rs. 43.82 million in previous period.

04 3RD QUARTER REPORT

Chip Board Polypropylene Segment

Chip Board plant has produced 81,160 sheets during the period under review as against last period 155,520 sheets produced. Management is focused on producing value added products and "A" quality sheets, which are well accepted in market. We are confident that from coming year we bring out this segment from losses to reasonable profit.

Polypropylene unit is already out of production because of working capital constraints.

In conclusion, we bow, beg and pray to Almighty Allah, Rahman-o-Ar-Rahim, in the name of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) for the continued showering of his blessings, guidance, strength, health, and prosperity to us, our company, country and nation; and also pray to Almighty Allah to bestow peace, harmony, brotherhood, and unity in true Islamic spirit to whole of the Muslim Ummah; Ameen; Summa Ameen.

LO-MY LORD IS INDEED HEARER OF PRAYER (HOLY QURAN)

By and under Authority of the Board of Directors

Zeeshan Ashraf

Abdul Basit

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman Board of Directors

Place : Karachi

Date : July 28, 2022

3RD QUARTER REPORT 05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 5 959 M - -
Net income 2021 -795 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 216 M 0,90 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 26,4%
