Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30,2022

COMPANY INFORMATION
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Zeeshan Ashraf - Chief Executive Officer
Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Abdul Basit - Chairman Board of Director
Syed Maqbool Ali
Nida Jamil
Muhammad Ashraf
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Aziz-ul-Haque
COMPANY SECRETARY
Muhammad Hanif German
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Muhammad Ilyas Abdul Sattar
AUDITORS
Feroze Sharif Tariq & Co. - Chartered Accountants
COST AUDITORS
UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.
TAX ADVISOR
Sharif & Company - Advocates
LEGAL ADVISOR
A.K. Brohi & Company Advocates
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Chairman
Aziz-ul-Haque
Abdul Basit
Member
Syed Maqbool Ali
Member
HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Aziz-ul-Haque
Chairman
Abdul Basit
Member
Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui
Member
BANKERS
MCB Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Summit Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Bank of Punjab Limited
Standard Chartered Bank Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank
Bank of Khyber Limited
Bank Islami Pakistan Limited
REGISTERED OFFICE:
CORPORATE OFFICE
Dewan Centre, 3-A Lalazar, Beach Hotel
Block-A, 2nd Floor
Road, Karachi-74000, Pakistan.
Finance & Trade Centre
SHARE REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT
Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Pakistan.
BMF Consultants Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited
Annum Estate Building, Room No. 310 & 311,
3rd Floor, 49, Darul Aman Society.
Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Adjacent Baloch Colony,
Karachi, Pakistan.
FACTORY
Jillaniabad, Budho Talpur,
WEBSITE
Taluka: Mirpur Bathoro
www.yousufdewan.com
District: Sujawal Sindh, Pakistan.
DIRECTORS' REPORT
IN THE NAME OF ALLAH; THE MOST GRACIOUS AND MERCIFUL
IF YE GIVE THANKS, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE (HOLY QURAN)
Your directors take pleasure in presenting you the unaudited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the period ended June 30, 2022.
Financial Results.
During the period under consideration, the financial results brief summary is as under: -
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
(Rs. In Million)
(Rs. In Million)
Net Sales
7,349.987
4,460.995
Gross (Loss)
193.174
496.651
(Net Loss) after tax
597.090
664.163
Performance Review
Sugar Segment
The plant started its crushing on 2nd December, 2021 and operated (99 days) till 30th March 2022 as compared to last year plant operated for 84 days. During the current season plant crushed 489,240 Metric tons of sugar cane producing 50,789.6 Metric Tons White refined sugar with average sucrose recovery of 10.41% as compared to last period plant managed to crush 340,759 tons of sugar cane with average sucrose recovery of 9.97% and refined sugar production of 33,936 tons. This approximately 50% increase in production from previous year apparently show improvement in crushing as well as enhancement in sucrose recovery. Despite this effort Company could not take the benefit because of higher raw material cost. Further better result could be achieved with the help of working capital and pledge facilities from financial institution.
During the period sugar segment suffered operating loss of Rs.531.80 million as compared to Rs.565.83 million in the corresponding period. The reason of this loss was higher raw material cost and less crushing capacity utilization because of non availability of bank financial limits.
Distillery Segment
Distillery unit produced 23,498 tons of Alcohol during the period under review as compared to 18,219 tons of Alcohol produced during the corresponding period. This period operating profit of distillery unit was Rs. 184.33 million as against operating loss of Rs. 43.82 million in previous period.
Chip Board Polypropylene Segment
Chip Board plant has produced 81,160 sheets during the period under review as against last period 155,520 sheets produced. Management is focused on producing value added products and "A" quality sheets, which are well accepted in market. We are confident that from coming year we bring out this segment from losses to reasonable profit.
Polypropylene unit is already out of production because of working capital constraints.
In conclusion, we bow, beg and pray to Almighty Allah, Rahman-o-Ar-Rahim, in the name of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) for the continued showering of his blessings, guidance, strength, health, and prosperity to us, our company, country and nation; and also pray to Almighty Allah to bestow peace, harmony, brotherhood, and unity in true Islamic spirit to whole of the Muslim Ummah; Ameen; Summa Ameen.
LO-MY LORD IS INDEED HEARER OF PRAYER (HOLY QURAN)
By and under Authority of the Board of Directors
Zeeshan Ashraf
Abdul Basit
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman Board of Directors
Place : Karachi
Date : July 28, 2022
