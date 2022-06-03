Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Dewan Sugar Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DWSM   PK0032201011

DEWAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(DWSM)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
2.350 PKR   +14.08%
05:22aDEWAN SUGAR MILLS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31,2022
PU
05/31DEWAN SUGAR MILLS : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31,2022
PU
01/31DEWAN SUGAR MILLS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 31,2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31,2022

06/03/2022 | 05:22am EDT
CONTENTS

Company Information......................................................................

3

Directors' Report..............................................................................

4

Review Report to the Members.......................................................

6

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position........................

8

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss...............................

9

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income..............

10

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows....................................

11

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity.......................

12

Condensed Interim Segmentwise Operating Results.......................

13

Notes to the Condensed Interim Notes to the Accounts....................

14

Directors' Report in Urdu.................................................................

18

A YOUSUF DEWAN COMPANY

COMPANY INFORMATION

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Zeeshan Ashraf - Chief Executive Officer

Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Haroon Iqbal - Chairman Board of Director

Syed Maqbool Ali

Nida Jamil

Muhammad Ashraf

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Aziz-ul-Haque

COMPANY SECRETARY

Muhammad Hanif German

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Muhammad Ilyas Abdul Sattar

AUDITORS

Feroze Sharif Tariq & Co. - Chartered Accountants

COST AUDITORS

UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.

TAX ADVISOR

Sharif & Company - Advocates

LEGAL ADVISOR

A.K. Brohi & Company Advocates

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Chairman

Aziz-ul-Haque

Haroon Iqbal

Member

Syed Maqbool Ali

Member

HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Aziz-ul-Haque

Chairman

Haroon Iqbal

Member

Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui

Member

BANKERS

MCB Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Summit Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Bank of Punjab Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank

Bank of Khyber Limited

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE:

CORPORATE OFFICE

Dewan Centre, 3-A Lalazar, Beach Hotel

Block-A, 2nd Floor

Road, Karachi-74000, Pakistan.

Finance & Trade Centre

Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Pakistan.

SHARE REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT

BMF Consultants Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited

Annum Estate Building, Room No. 310 & 311,

3rd Floor, 49, Darul Aman Society.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Adjacent Baloch Colony,

Karachi, Pakistan.

FACTORY

Jillaniabad, Budho Talpur,

WEBSITE

Taluka: Mirpur Bathoro

www.yousufdewan.com

District: Sujawal Sindh, Pakistan.

QUARTERLY REPORT

DIRECTORS' REPORT

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH; THE MOST GRACIOUS AND MERCIFUL. IF YE ARE GRATEFUL, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE (HOLY QURAN)

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting you the unaudited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Results.

During the period under consideration, the financial results brief summary is as under: -

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Net Sales

5,676,628,336

3,987,353,260

Gross (Loss)

(295,210,004)

(394,532,234)

(Net Loss) after tax

(431,636,356)

(524,235,517)

Performance Review

Sugar Segment

The plant started its crushing on 22nd December, 2021 and operated (99 days) till 30th March 2022 as compared to last year plant operated for 84 days. During the current season plant crushed 489,240 Metric tons of sugar cane producing 50,789.6 Metric Tons White refined sugar with average sucrose recovery of 10.41% as compared to last period plant managed to crush 340,759 tons of sugar cane with average sucrose recovery of 9.97% and refined sugar production of 33,936 tons. This approximately 50% increase production from previous year apparently show improvement in crushing and increase in sucrose recovery but could not take benefit due to increase in price of sugarcane which should be linked with the prices of finished white sugar which is the long outstanding demand of the industry. Further better result could be achieved because we do not have the carrying of stocks due to non-availability of working capital facilities from the financial institution.

During the period sugar segment suffered operating loss of Rs.395.456 million as compared to Rs.444.042 million in the corresponding period. Reason of loss was due to higher raw material cost unavailability of financial limit and underutilization of crushing capacity.

Distillery Segment

Distillery unit produced 14,207 tons of Alcohol during the period under review as compared to 13,064 tons of Alcohol produced during the corresponding period. This period operating profit of distillery unit was Rs.0.065 million as against operating loss of Rs.33.785 million in previous period. This undesirable result was due to increase in raw

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
