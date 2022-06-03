Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31,2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH; THE MOST GRACIOUS AND MERCIFUL. IF YE ARE GRATEFUL, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE (HOLY QURAN)

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting you the unaudited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Results.

During the period under consideration, the financial results brief summary is as under: -

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net Sales 5,676,628,336 3,987,353,260 Gross (Loss) (295,210,004) (394,532,234) (Net Loss) after tax (431,636,356) (524,235,517)

Performance Review

Sugar Segment

The plant started its crushing on 22nd December, 2021 and operated (99 days) till 30th March 2022 as compared to last year plant operated for 84 days. During the current season plant crushed 489,240 Metric tons of sugar cane producing 50,789.6 Metric Tons White refined sugar with average sucrose recovery of 10.41% as compared to last period plant managed to crush 340,759 tons of sugar cane with average sucrose recovery of 9.97% and refined sugar production of 33,936 tons. This approximately 50% increase production from previous year apparently show improvement in crushing and increase in sucrose recovery but could not take benefit due to increase in price of sugarcane which should be linked with the prices of finished white sugar which is the long outstanding demand of the industry. Further better result could be achieved because we do not have the carrying of stocks due to non-availability of working capital facilities from the financial institution.

During the period sugar segment suffered operating loss of Rs.395.456 million as compared to Rs.444.042 million in the corresponding period. Reason of loss was due to higher raw material cost unavailability of financial limit and underutilization of crushing capacity.

Distillery Segment

Distillery unit produced 14,207 tons of Alcohol during the period under review as compared to 13,064 tons of Alcohol produced during the corresponding period. This period operating profit of distillery unit was Rs.0.065 million as against operating loss of Rs.33.785 million in previous period. This undesirable result was due to increase in raw