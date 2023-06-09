Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Dewan Sugar Mills Limited
  News
  Summary
    DWSM   PK0032201011

DEWAN SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(DWSM)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
2.300 PKR   -6.12%
05:50aDewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31,2023
PU
05/30Dewan Sugar Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31,2023
PU
05/30Dewan Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31,2023

06/09/2023 | 05:50am EDT
CONTENTS

Company Information

3

Directors' Report

4

Review Report to the Members

6

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

8

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

9

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

10

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

11

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

12

Condensed Interim Segmentwise Operating Results

13

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Information

14

Directors' Report in Urdu

21

COMPANY INFORMATION

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Zeeshan Ashraf - Chief Executive Officer

Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Abdul Basit - Chairman Board of Directors

Syed Maqbool Ali

Nida Jamil

Muhammad Ashraf

INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Aziz-ul-Haque

COMPANY SECRETARY

Muhammad Hanif German

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Muhammad Ilyas Abdul Sattar

AUDITORS

Feroze Sharif Tariq & Co. - Chartered Accountants

COST AUDITORS

UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.

TAX ADVISOR

Sharif & Company - Advocates

LEGAL ADVISOR

A.K. Brohi & Company Advocates

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Aziz-ul-Haque

Syed Maqbool Ali

Abdul Basit

HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Aziz-ul-Haque

Ghazanfar Baber Siddiqui

Abdul Basit

BANKERS

National Bank of Pakistan

Summit Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited

The Bank of Khyber Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Dewan Centre, 3-A Lalazar, Beach Hotel

Road, Karachi-74000, Pakistan.

SHARE REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT

BMF Consultants Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited Annum Estate Building, Room No. 310 & 311, 3rd Floor, 49, Darul Aman Society.

Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Adjacent Baloch Colony, Karachi, Pakistan.

FACTORY

Jillaniabad, Budho Talpur,

Taluka: Mirpur Bathoro

District: Sujawal Sindh, Pakistan.

Chairman

Member

Member

Chairman

Member

Member

MCB Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

CORPORATE OFFICE

Block-A, 2nd Floor

Finance & Trade Centre

Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, Pakistan.

WEBSITE

www.yousufdewan.com

HALF YEARLY REPORT 03

DIRECTORS' REPORT

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH; THE MOST GRACIOUS AND MERCIFUL

IF YE GIVE THANKS, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE (HOLY QURAN)

The Directors are pleased to present condensed unaudited interim financial information of the Company duly reviewed by the auditors for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Industry Overview

During the period under review the political instability prevailing in the Country, intermittent hike of foreign exchange rates, unprecedentedly higher inflation, exorbitant interest rates and inflated fuel & Electricity costs have impacted the economy and the sugar industry negatively.

Financial Results.

During the period under consideration, the financial results in brief summary is given as under: -

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

(Rupees)

(Rupees)

Net Sales

4,886,616,478

5,676,628,336

Gross (Loss)

(134,614,551)

(295,210,004)

(Net Loss) after tax

(613,108,479)

(431,636,356)

Operational Performance of the Company

Sugar Segment

The sugar plant started its crushing process on 23rd December 2022 and operated for 55days till 15th February 2023 as compared to the comparative period of last year when the plant operated for 99 days in the previous season. During the current season plant crushed 209,436 Metric tons of sugar cane and produced 20,380 Metric Tons of white refined sugar with average sucrose recovery of 9.821% in comparison to the previous corresponding period when the plant managed to crush 489,240 tons of sugar cane with the average sucrose recovery of 10.41% and refined sugar production of 50,789 tons. The decrease in production from that of the previous year is mainly due to the financial crunch and the impact of higher raw material and input costs which were not sustainable and resultantly the crushing was ceased within a short period of time.

During the period sugar segment suffered operating loss of Rs.663.67 million as compared to Rs.395.43 million in the corresponding period of previous year.

Distillery Segment

Distillery unit produced 12,775 tons of Alcohol during the period under review as compared to 14,207 tons of Alcohol produced during the corresponding period of last year. The operating profit of distillery unit has been achieved at Rs.75.95 million as against the operating profit of Rs.0.334 million incomparable previous period. Major suffering came due to abrupt increase in feed stock cost nearly 45% over last year. Advance from customers in USD created a negative impact by recording exchange loss of Rs.321 million due to continuously depreciated rupee value during the period. In order to get better results, the Company is adopting various cost cutting measures. Moreover, the power project is in the process of development for the more efficient supply of energy.

04 HALF YEARLY REPORT

Chip Board Polypropylene Segment

Chip Board plant has produced 52,410 sheets during the period under review as against last period's 64,140sheets.The operating loss of Rs.0.108 million was suffered as against that of Rs.5.337 million in the previous comparable period. Management is focused on producing value added products and "A" quality sheets which are well accepted in the market. The management is confident it will bring this segment out from losses in future.

Polypropylene unit is already in the state of non-production because of working capital constraints.

The auditors have expressed adverse opinion in their report on going concern assumption, default in repayment of installments of restructured liabilities and related non-provisioning of mark-up as explained in their report.

The condensed interim financial information has been prepared on going concern assumption as the Company approached its lender for further restructuring of its liabilities which is in process. Company is hopeful that such restructuring will be effective soon and will streamline the funding requirements of the Company which will ultimately help the management to operate with optimum utilization of production capacity. Therefore, the preparation of condensed interim financial information using going concern assumption is justified as fully explained in note 1.1 to the condensed interim financial information.

In conclusion, we bow, beg and pray to Almighty Allah, Rahman-o-Ar-Rahim, in the name of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) for the continued showering of his blessings, guidance, strength, health, and prosperity to us, our company, country and nation; and also pray to Almighty Allah to bestow peace, harmony, brotherhood, and unity in true Islamic spirit to whole of the Muslim Ummah; Ameen; Summa Ameen.

LO-MY LORD IS INDEED HEARER OF PRAYER (HOLY QURAN)

By and under Authority of the Board of Directors

Zeeshan Ashraf

Abdul Basit

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman Board of Directors

Place : Karachi

Date : May 29, 2023

HALF YEARLY REPORT 05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dewan Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 09:49:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
