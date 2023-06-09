Dewan Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31,2023

DIRECTORS' REPORT

IN THE NAME OF ALLAH; THE MOST GRACIOUS AND MERCIFUL

IF YE GIVE THANKS, I WILL GIVE YOU MORE (HOLY QURAN)

The Directors are pleased to present condensed unaudited interim financial information of the Company duly reviewed by the auditors for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Industry Overview

During the period under review the political instability prevailing in the Country, intermittent hike of foreign exchange rates, unprecedentedly higher inflation, exorbitant interest rates and inflated fuel & Electricity costs have impacted the economy and the sugar industry negatively.

Financial Results.

During the period under consideration, the financial results in brief summary is given as under: -

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (Rupees) (Rupees) Net Sales 4,886,616,478 5,676,628,336 Gross (Loss) (134,614,551) (295,210,004) (Net Loss) after tax (613,108,479) (431,636,356)

Operational Performance of the Company

Sugar Segment

The sugar plant started its crushing process on 23rd December 2022 and operated for 55days till 15th February 2023 as compared to the comparative period of last year when the plant operated for 99 days in the previous season. During the current season plant crushed 209,436 Metric tons of sugar cane and produced 20,380 Metric Tons of white refined sugar with average sucrose recovery of 9.821% in comparison to the previous corresponding period when the plant managed to crush 489,240 tons of sugar cane with the average sucrose recovery of 10.41% and refined sugar production of 50,789 tons. The decrease in production from that of the previous year is mainly due to the financial crunch and the impact of higher raw material and input costs which were not sustainable and resultantly the crushing was ceased within a short period of time.

During the period sugar segment suffered operating loss of Rs.663.67 million as compared to Rs.395.43 million in the corresponding period of previous year.

Distillery Segment

Distillery unit produced 12,775 tons of Alcohol during the period under review as compared to 14,207 tons of Alcohol produced during the corresponding period of last year. The operating profit of distillery unit has been achieved at Rs.75.95 million as against the operating profit of Rs.0.334 million incomparable previous period. Major suffering came due to abrupt increase in feed stock cost nearly 45% over last year. Advance from customers in USD created a negative impact by recording exchange loss of Rs.321 million due to continuously depreciated rupee value during the period. In order to get better results, the Company is adopting various cost cutting measures. Moreover, the power project is in the process of development for the more efficient supply of energy.