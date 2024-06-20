Dewhurst Group PLC - London-based supplier of components to the lift, transport and keypad industries - Promotes Jeremy Dewhurst to chief financial officer, from July 1. Dewhurst is currently chief transformation officer and a director of the company's A&A Electrical Distributors business. Jared Sinclair will stand down as CFO and will take up a new role as chief integration officer.

Chief Executive John Bailey says: "Jeremy has a strong financial background which has been complimented with the commercial experience gained during his role as finance director of A&A Electrical Distributors and more recently in his role as chief transformation officer of Dewhurst Group. Jeremy will have a well-planned handover with Jared who has played an important part in Dewhurst Group's growth over many years. I am confident that both Jeremy and Jared will continue to excel in their new roles and support our ongoing progression".

Current stock price: 1,230.00 pence per share

12-month change: up 17%

