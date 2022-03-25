Log in
Dexco S A : 03/25/2022 Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board Directors

03/25/2022 | 06:52pm EDT
CNPJ nº 97.837.181/0001-47 A Publicly Listed Company

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON MARCH 23, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: on March 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Avenida Paulista, 1938, 5th floor in the city and state of São Paulo

PRESIDING: Alfredo Egydio Setubal (Chairman), Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho and Helio Seibel (Vice Chairmen) and Guilherme Setubal Souza e Silva (Secretary).

QUORUM: the totality of effective members.

RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED: the Directors unanimously decided without any qualification, based on sub-item (xi), Article 19 of the current Corporate Bylaws:

I - to approve the execution of the 1st (first) issue of book entry commercial paper notes by the Company, in a single series, in the total amount of R$ 300,000,000.00 ("Commercial Paper Notes" and "Issue", respectively), being 300,000 Commercial Paper Notes in the nominal unit amount of R$1,000.00, which shall be the object of a public offering, with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to Article 45 and subsequent articles to Law 14.195 of August 26, 2021, and Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended, and other applicable laws and regulations ("Restricted Offering"). The notes shall have a maturity of 6 years as from the Date of Issue, bearing remunerative interest corresponding to 100% of the accumulated variation of the average daily Interbank Deposit rate DI of one day, "over extra-group", plus an annual spread of 1.7055%, both based on a 252 Business Day year, with no real or unsecured guarantees, in addition to all the other terms, tenors and conditions of the Restricted Offering;

II - to authorize the Board of Officers of the Company (i) to execute all the documents of the Restricted Offering and the Issue, including the Issue Indenture and the Distribution Agreement, as well as powers to execute amendments to any documents that the Company has signed in relation to the Issue, being able to practice all the acts necessary for their perfect efficacy; (ii) to discuss, negotiate and decide all the terms and conditions that may be applicable to all and any other instruments, amendments, requirements, forms, declarations, terms and/or other documents pertaining to the execution of the Issue and Restricted Offering; and (iii) to engage, including, but not limited to, the Lead Manager, the Fiduciary Agent, the legal advisors, the Settlement Bank, the Bookkeeping Agent and all other service providers for the Restricted Offering, for this purpose being able therefore to negotiate and sign the respective agreements; and

III - to approve all the acts already practiced by the Company's Board of Officers related to the approvals mentioned in the above items.

CONCLUSION: with the work of the meeting concluded, these minutes were drafted, read and approved by all. São Paulo (SP), March 23, 2022. (signed) Alfredo Egydio Setubal - Chairman; Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho and Helio Seibel - Vice-Chairmen; Andrea Laserna Seibel, Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori, Márcio Fróes Torres, Raul Calfat, Ricardo Egydio Setubal and Rodolfo Villela Marino - Directors; and Guilherme Setubal Souza e Silva - Secretary.

São Paulo (SP), March 23, 2022.

Carlos Henrique Pinto Haddad

Vice-President for Administration, Finances and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Dexco SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
